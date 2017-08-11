MSNBC Brian Williams: “Our Job is to Scare You”…

Serial fibber Brian Williams leads his interview segment with a moment of honesty. During his introduction to a panel segment he leads with the set-up: “tonight our job is to scare you”. WATCH:

.

Seriously folks, CTH readers, MAGA supporters, and those who travel the deep weeds of politics and have followed Donald Trump can spot the strategy he is deploying. The strategy is all about economics and leverage. The media will NEVER discuss it, because they need to act willfully blind to it and use fear as a weapon.

The media is simply taking advantage of “fear” to position yet another anti-Trump narrative. However, all of their hyperbolic analysis of the North Korea situation takes on new understanding when idiots like Williams let it slip that their job is to “scare people to death on this subject.” He makes it clear their goal is to drive down the public’s trust in the President to handle this threat.

