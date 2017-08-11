MSNBC Brian Williams: “Our Job is to Scare You”…

Serial fibber Brian Williams leads his interview segment with a moment of honesty. During his introduction to a panel segment he leads with the set-up: “tonight our job is to scare you”. WATCH:
Seriously folks, CTH readers, MAGA supporters, and those who travel the deep weeds of politics and have followed Donald Trump can spot the strategy he is deploying. The strategy is all about economics and leverage. The media will NEVER discuss it, because they need to act willfully blind to it and use fear as a weapon.
The media is simply taking advantage of “fear” to position yet another anti-Trump narrative. However, all of their hyperbolic analysis of the North Korea situation takes on new understanding when idiots like Williams let it slip that their job is to “scare people to death on this subject.” He makes it clear their goal is to drive down the public’s trust in the President to handle this threat.
I have to agree, MSNBC is very scary.
A rabbit 🐰 couldn’t be frightened by Lyin Brian Williams.
Every time I see Brian Williams’ creepy face on my screen, I get so frightened I grab frantically for the remote so I can make it go away. Heat pounding, forehead sweaty, hands trembling. Slowly calming myself. Better now. Maybe some ice tea will help…
Brian Williams? He’s still around?
I cannot stomach the deranged Lawrence O’Donnell.
I made this for you…. please feel better.
Ha, ha, billygoat65. It’s kind of not very attractive to see these “male reporters” like Williams be so cowardice. Very unattractive indeed.
Brian Williams used up all his courage running from play-like enemy military.
Doesn’t the rube realize that it’s simply impossible to be frightened by Lyin Brian Williams?
How’s the chopper liar?
It’s kind of like the movie ‘Fargo’. I am still laughing about the bodies floating by the New Orleans Ritz-Carlton and the roving gangs inside.
Unfortunately the extension of this is that economic “concessions” and trading advantage given to China to force it to control NK might not be in the interests of the US middle and working classes…… who truly need the USAs lost manufacturing base to be returned home.
This president does not do these things with the expectation that they will take the bait. The bait is for China to refuse to take it and to show themselves for what they are.
A huge portion of President Trump’s negotiation tactics are for public consumption to help them understand who and what we’re dealing with. He must ALWAYS lead with a peaceful bargaining position whether or not they are willing to or expected to accept it.
It’ll always be “We tried… I guess it didn’t work…” before things begin to heat up. He will always give them a chance to do the right thing.
And if they take the deal, the deal is gonna be “win-win, balanced trade, or go to hell with your commie deception.”
Frankly, I don’t care what China chooses. I REALLY don’t care. That is the beauty of the moment. Bad guy gives up. Bad guy runs and makes it worse. Bad guy makes our day.
WIN-WIN-WIN.
Wolfmoon1776 China 🇨🇳 is going to sign multiple LNG and coal contracts with US companies. The total of those contracts will equal hundreds of billions of dollars 💵. The have a need and we sure have the resources to fulfill that need. This will allow us to continue to take their trinkets and the import/export difference will be drastically reduced.
Apparently 45 knows a helluva lot more about Sun Tzu’s strategies than China. I am so looking forward to the melt down by the left when China capitulates.
We will have to watch for their final strategy – a new wave of subversion – rinse and repeat. But we’re so wise at this point, I think that might actually be fun to play whack-a-mole with their moles, who are all quite outed now.
Yes, Trump pulled one heck of a move here. FINGER IN THEIR GUN.
There are ways out of that, of course, but if Trump is banking on them as possibilities, they can all be made VERY fruitful.
Wolf,
“FINGER IN THEIR GUN.”
Love that one.
Williams, always a joke, a caricature of the goofy tv news reader. Trump has this, I totally agree.
Blowing through this President’s red lines? Which president’s red lines? Not President Trump’s red lines. He doesn’t issue “red lines.” Making a stand on any given issue is to expose what you’re prepared to do or to expose your weakness when you fail to deal with it and certainly exposes portions of strategies.
I’ve been out for many days and most of the world hasn’t changed but things have definitely ratcheted up a bit… and the media even more absurd.
Yup . . . the actual chess masters are masters of the indirect attack.
Who said it? It’s hard to get a person to understand something, when he gets paid to not understand it.
Upton Sinclair: “It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.”
What is really frightening is the fact that someone with Brian Williams’ history still has a job in public broadcasting…
Fake News is the order of the Liberal Media. They rock it daily.
His willingness to comply with orders and to keep his actor’s appearance and demeanor is all which is required of him. He can deliver on that and his loyalty is with the media’s masters. He is just what they want. Also, he is easily disposable. If they get him to push a narrative or some story which is exposed as a lie, they’ll just cut off his head again.
Agree dad. Meanwhile BOR, Payne and Bolling are all sidelined.
Now here is a question to see 4 years from now. Always the president shows older in 4-8 years. In 4-8 years, who will look older, Trump or the media……. 🙂
LikeLiked by 7 people
I am rather concerned about Jake Tapper – he really does look unwell.
Tapper has been rode hard and put away wet so many times I have lost count. You would think he would learn……but NOOOoooo…..
I’m giving odds of 99-to-1 that the older but never wiser media will have geriatric tendencies.
They already do have alzheimers-like symptoms. Dementia, paranoia, absence of short-term memory, confusion or loss of long-term memory, etc. In any other field, they’d be candidates for mandatory drug testing and prompt dismissal on grounds of incompetence.
That was really a hideous transformation. One I was utterly unable to understand. Did she think she was showing how tough she was? Scares me almost as bad as Brian Williams. I must move away from the wicked witch.
There was a story today of her family going camping, sitting around a fire, singing and playing a guitar….and just by happenstance (!) by golly there happened to be a camera crew from her new network. It was a miracle! Reminds me of when Michelle planted the vegetable garden at the WH, wearing $500 tennis shoes, to show families how they could save money by growing their own food. Is there one single person on the planet that falls for this crap?
It is hard to believe, but it seems there are those who fall for it. I had forgotten about the Mooch and her expensive kicks “gardening.”
We haven’t heard anything about the fate of her little hobby. I don’t think Melania is out there weeding and hoeing somehow, and I don’t see PDJT paying for staff to do it.
BTW, I think I heard Me Agin Kelly’s evening show has failed and been cut so her whole stake is now her morning show.
I have never once seen this woman on a TV, and I did not watch the debates(saw the goodstuff here at CTH).
Could someone tell me if they think her interactions with Trump were instrumental in her fall from grace?
Or, what was it?
All I hear now is nobody is paying attention to her no matter what she does/doesn’t
do.
I know for myself before the debates she seemed a little full of herself and kind of calculating. But after the debate? She was dead to me. I have never again allowed her into my home.
I believe it was also an NBC news crew that followed a little waif through the muddy jungle in the midst of a disastrous flood to bring an egg and a couple of tablespoons of cooking oil back to her little village hut, she was barefooted it seemed but quite trepidatious – they followed her both ways and it just seemed so ridiculous those oafs couldn’t have given her a lift and some of their goodies – they should have been ashamed of themselves.
I think the ‘witch’ thing hits closer to home than most realize. She has a certain power…
I mentioned this before, she was cartoonized….
Perfect after picture of MeAgain, the Reptilian. PDJT has a way of exposing them.
She went from soft image to harsh, one feminine, the other feminist.
I’m putting my money on the very fake news drive by media. Especially Jim Acosta 😂
See!!! Sundance agrees…,,
Wow, he actually told the truth for once. LOL In all seriousness though, all the networks are doing scare tactics right now. That’s how they roll.
They’re all the same aren’t they? Just a bunch of globalist blowhards.
LOL.
Thanks for that!
See, this is probably the biggest reason why I am not scared to death like so many people (and many of them since election day if they are hardcore liberals). Even if I didn’t know anything about President Trump’s strategy as detailed by SD, I know that the media just wants to scare us to death. This is obvious to any person with the slightest degree of self awareness. This propensity for self serving hyperbole on behalf of the media is actually what made me open to supporting Donald Trump in the first place.
The media will try to scare you to death about ANYTHING and EVERYTHING!
I became aware of the overuse of the word “crisis” during the Clinton era.
since then, I have never had the slightest rise in BP upon hearing that word used by a member of the press…unless it is from a weather channel discussing a hurricane’s progress.
Fear-mongering. MSM’s #1 job.
Hey Brian, meet me in a boxing ring. You’ll find out the true definition of “scared”
A buffoon; who take him seriously other than the suits at MSNBC? I hope they keep him on, heck, move him to prime time news….
A “groom of the stool.” Perfect.
EXACTLY !
This idiot already scared people assuring them that hillary would be elected but wrong again
Someone please explain to me how this liar still has a job.
Paid by the globalists to DEFLECT, DECEIVE, AND DETRACT!
and Trump still won The Election
Lyin’ D’s watch.
I’ll explain it. He possesses the most important skill needed in the MSM today, he’s a good liar
ahhhhh let me think….hmmmmm,,,,, maybe he is paid to lie?. In his prior life I heard he was a Persian Rug.
No kidding. From all indications it appears he thinks his job is to lie his aZZ off to us.
Wasn’t this the guy who was caught in a big lie already?
We should really mess with their heads. If the Norks move forces in a threatening way, we can surround the Clinton and Obama mansions with tanks. Have the FBI raid Madeleine Albright’s apartment at sunrise.
#FakeNewsies would be sobbing on air and screaming it’s TEOTWAWKI
ITEOTWAWKI.
……..And I feel fine.
Don’t know who he is but he must be someone liberals listen to… Why do we care ??
I’ll not waste good phone data on any MSN wannabe dick-taters. My desktop is down, so all I have is this Android–and 6 Vs go fast!
PDJT has this, people–as Sundance continues to tell us–and under his watch I doubt much of anything will happen except what is listed kin the beautifully-done graphic above.
All I can ask is that we all continue to pray that PDJT employs his God-given wisdom, utilizes his God-given strength of character AND remains SAFE–along with his entire family!!!
Some people….are fearful no matter what. How dreadful to play to those with high anxiety.
Then there are those who are fearless and filled with spirit and winning. From the kekistan warrior:
Bingo, SD. Thank you for the laser clarity!
Yep SD, the answer to understanding this is in the black box. Great graphic statement.
Bad actors,reading BAD !scripts.!!!!!.
MSN = Blah, blah, blah…
I would not give the time of day to any of these talking heads. These idiots do not exist as far as I am concerned. If other peoples are willing to be brainwashed or scared by these clowns, then it is their choice. I do not stick my head in the sand to avoid reality but I sure do refuse to be brainwashed by these godless media.
