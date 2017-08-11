MSNBC Brian Williams: “Our Job is to Scare You”…

Posted on August 11, 2017 by

Serial fibber Brian Williams leads his interview segment with a moment of honesty.  During his introduction to a panel segment he leads with the set-up: “tonight our job is to scare you”. WATCH:

.

Seriously folks, CTH readers, MAGA supporters, and those who travel the deep weeds of politics and have followed Donald Trump can spot the strategy he is deploying.  The strategy is all about economics and leverage.  The media will NEVER discuss it, because they need to act willfully blind to it and use fear as a weapon.

The media is simply taking advantage of “fear” to position yet another anti-Trump narrative. However, all of their hyperbolic analysis of the North Korea situation takes on new understanding when idiots like Williams let it slip that their job is to “scare people to death on this subject.” He makes it clear their goal is to drive down the public’s trust in the President to handle this threat.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in China, Dem Hypocrisy, Donald Trump, media bias, N Korea, NAFTA, President Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Secretary of State, Secretary Tillerson, Uncategorized, United Nations, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

77 Responses to MSNBC Brian Williams: “Our Job is to Scare You”…

  1. billygoat65 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    I have to agree, MSNBC is very scary.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  2. positron1352 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:13 pm

    Ha, ha, billygoat65. It’s kind of not very attractive to see these “male reporters” like Williams be so cowardice. Very unattractive indeed.

    Like

    Reply
  3. Reaganite "The Deplorable" says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Doesn’t the rube realize that it’s simply impossible to be frightened by Lyin Brian Williams?

    How’s the chopper liar?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  4. Abandoned says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Unfortunately the extension of this is that economic “concessions” and trading advantage given to China to force it to control NK might not be in the interests of the US middle and working classes…… who truly need the USAs lost manufacturing base to be returned home.

    Like

    Reply
    • Daniel says:
      August 11, 2017 at 6:20 pm

      This president does not do these things with the expectation that they will take the bait. The bait is for China to refuse to take it and to show themselves for what they are.

      A huge portion of President Trump’s negotiation tactics are for public consumption to help them understand who and what we’re dealing with. He must ALWAYS lead with a peaceful bargaining position whether or not they are willing to or expected to accept it.

      It’ll always be “We tried… I guess it didn’t work…” before things begin to heat up. He will always give them a chance to do the right thing.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        August 11, 2017 at 6:42 pm

        And if they take the deal, the deal is gonna be “win-win, balanced trade, or go to hell with your commie deception.”

        Frankly, I don’t care what China chooses. I REALLY don’t care. That is the beauty of the moment. Bad guy gives up. Bad guy runs and makes it worse. Bad guy makes our day.

        WIN-WIN-WIN.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • fleporeblog says:
          August 11, 2017 at 6:54 pm

          Wolfmoon1776 China 🇨🇳 is going to sign multiple LNG and coal contracts with US companies. The total of those contracts will equal hundreds of billions of dollars 💵. The have a need and we sure have the resources to fulfill that need. This will allow us to continue to take their trinkets and the import/export difference will be drastically reduced.

          Liked by 6 people

          Reply
  5. Carrie says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    Apparently 45 knows a helluva lot more about Sun Tzu’s strategies than China. I am so looking forward to the melt down by the left when China capitulates.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      August 11, 2017 at 6:48 pm

      We will have to watch for their final strategy – a new wave of subversion – rinse and repeat. But we’re so wise at this point, I think that might actually be fun to play whack-a-mole with their moles, who are all quite outed now.

      Yes, Trump pulled one heck of a move here. FINGER IN THEIR GUN.

      There are ways out of that, of course, but if Trump is banking on them as possibilities, they can all be made VERY fruitful.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  6. Stringy theory says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Williams, always a joke, a caricature of the goofy tv news reader. Trump has this, I totally agree.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  7. Daniel says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Blowing through this President’s red lines? Which president’s red lines? Not President Trump’s red lines. He doesn’t issue “red lines.” Making a stand on any given issue is to expose what you’re prepared to do or to expose your weakness when you fail to deal with it and certainly exposes portions of strategies.

    I’ve been out for many days and most of the world hasn’t changed but things have definitely ratcheted up a bit… and the media even more absurd.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. kevinrexheine says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Yup . . . the actual chess masters are masters of the indirect attack.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. Brant says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Who said it? It’s hard to get a person to understand something, when he gets paid to not understand it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. dadawg says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    What is really frightening is the fact that someone with Brian Williams’ history still has a job in public broadcasting…

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • All American Snowflake says:
      August 11, 2017 at 6:23 pm

      Fake News is the order of the Liberal Media. They rock it daily.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Daniel says:
      August 11, 2017 at 6:23 pm

      His willingness to comply with orders and to keep his actor’s appearance and demeanor is all which is required of him. He can deliver on that and his loyalty is with the media’s masters. He is just what they want. Also, he is easily disposable. If they get him to push a narrative or some story which is exposed as a lie, they’ll just cut off his head again.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Oldschool says:
      August 11, 2017 at 7:34 pm

      Agree dad. Meanwhile BOR, Payne and Bolling are all sidelined.

      Like

      Reply
  11. Brant says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Now here is a question to see 4 years from now. Always the president shows older in 4-8 years. In 4-8 years, who will look older, Trump or the media……. 🙂

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:25 pm

    Wow, he actually told the truth for once. LOL In all seriousness though, all the networks are doing scare tactics right now. That’s how they roll.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. Harry Lime says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    They’re all the same aren’t they? Just a bunch of globalist blowhards.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. rsanchez1990 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:39 pm

    See, this is probably the biggest reason why I am not scared to death like so many people (and many of them since election day if they are hardcore liberals). Even if I didn’t know anything about President Trump’s strategy as detailed by SD, I know that the media just wants to scare us to death. This is obvious to any person with the slightest degree of self awareness. This propensity for self serving hyperbole on behalf of the media is actually what made me open to supporting Donald Trump in the first place.

    The media will try to scare you to death about ANYTHING and EVERYTHING!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      August 11, 2017 at 7:12 pm

      I became aware of the overuse of the word “crisis” during the Clinton era.
      since then, I have never had the slightest rise in BP upon hearing that word used by a member of the press…unless it is from a weather channel discussing a hurricane’s progress.

      Like

      Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      August 11, 2017 at 7:13 pm

      Fear-mongering. MSM’s #1 job.

      Like

      Reply
  15. alliwantissometruth says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:43 pm

    Hey Brian, meet me in a boxing ring. You’ll find out the true definition of “scared”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Bob Thoms says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:48 pm

    A buffoon; who take him seriously other than the suits at MSNBC? I hope they keep him on, heck, move him to prime time news….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. fleporeblog says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Comment deleted by Admin…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. Wayne Robinson says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    EXACTLY !

    Like

    Reply
  19. Wayne Robinson says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    This idiot already scared people assuring them that hillary would be elected but wrong again

    Like

    Reply
  20. paulraven1 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Someone please explain to me how this liar still has a job.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. First Last says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    No kidding. From all indications it appears he thinks his job is to lie his aZZ off to us.

    Like

    Reply
  22. wolfmoon1776 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    We should really mess with their heads. If the Norks move forces in a threatening way, we can surround the Clinton and Obama mansions with tanks. Have the FBI raid Madeleine Albright’s apartment at sunrise.

    #FakeNewsies would be sobbing on air and screaming it’s TEOTWAWKI

    Like

    Reply
  23. coveyouthband says:
    August 11, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Don’t know who he is but he must be someone liberals listen to… Why do we care ??

    Like

    Reply
  25. OldGal46 says:
    August 11, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    I’ll not waste good phone data on any MSN wannabe dick-taters. My desktop is down, so all I have is this Android–and 6 Vs go fast!

    PDJT has this, people–as Sundance continues to tell us–and under his watch I doubt much of anything will happen except what is listed kin the beautifully-done graphic above.

    All I can ask is that we all continue to pray that PDJT employs his God-given wisdom, utilizes his God-given strength of character AND remains SAFE–along with his entire family!!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  26. quintrillion says:
    August 11, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Some people….are fearful no matter what. How dreadful to play to those with high anxiety.
    Then there are those who are fearless and filled with spirit and winning. From the kekistan warrior:

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. WSB says:
    August 11, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    Bingo, SD. Thank you for the laser clarity!

    Like

    Reply
  28. Plain Jane says:
    August 11, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Yep SD, the answer to understanding this is in the black box. Great graphic statement.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Average joe says:
    August 11, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Bad actors,reading BAD !scripts.!!!!!.

    Like

    Reply
  30. TwoLaine says:
    August 11, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    MSN = Blah, blah, blah…

    Like

    Reply
  31. Just Curious says:
    August 11, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    I would not give the time of day to any of these talking heads. These idiots do not exist as far as I am concerned. If other peoples are willing to be brainwashed or scared by these clowns, then it is their choice. I do not stick my head in the sand to avoid reality but I sure do refuse to be brainwashed by these godless media.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s