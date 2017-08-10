Zogby Analytics Poll – Trump Approval Climbing Simultaneous To Main Street Economic Gains…

Zogby Analytics is out with a new survey of 1,300 “Likely Voters” and shows President Trump’s approval numbers are climbing and now around 45%. However, the interesting aspect of the survey is the groups showing the highest gains in approval.

It won’t surprise you to discover the strongest gains in support for President Trump can be found amid the middle-class and working population of the U.S. Those who are benefiting the most from Trump’s America-First Main Street economic policy are the constituent group with the largest gains in support.

Highlights:

♦Trump’s approval numbers have moved up slightly, especially among his base and a few other sub-groups not known for their support of the president.

♦When it comes to party, President Trump’s numbers are steady among Republican likely voters; he has a 76% approval/22% disapproval rating among Republicans, which is almost identical from our July poll. Among Independents, Trumps numbers have improved nearly seven points to 40% approval/50% disapproval. The president’s numbers are still down among Independents from a few months ago.

♦Trump’s numbers improved with Asian American voters surveyed; Trump’s approval stands at 43% approve and 55% who disapprove.

♦Trump saw one the biggest improvements among any sub-group with Hispanics; his approval increased 11% to 42% approval versus 55% who disapprove of Trump’s job as president.

♦When it comes to where voters live, large city voters-population >100k (39% approve/58% disapprove) and small city voters (44% approve/51% disapprove) are more likely to disapprove of President Trump. Small City voters (population less than 100k) were the largest increase in approval for Trum among sub-groups, with a 12% gain in approval since July. Trump does slightly better in the suburbs–47% approve/48% disapprove and he remains popular in the rural areas with 50% approve/44% disapprove.

♦Trump also continues to get higher marks among married voters-53% approve/43% disapprove versus single voters-31%approve/61% disapprove; homeowners-50% approve/47% disapprove versus renters-35% approve/59% disapprove, while NASCAR fans-58% approve/37% disapprove and Weekly Walmart shoppers-55% approve/43% disapprove.

♦Trump’s numbers also increased significantly among union voters from 43% approval to 51% approval in August. (full poll link)

These results don’t look good for the Democrat opposition party who see the largest part of their historic constituency benefiting immensely from President Trump. It is no wonder the DNC and Democrat Leadership are now trying to steal President Trump’s middle-class economic platform.

Funny that…

What’s a good Vichy Republican to do?…

