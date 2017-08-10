Federal Judge Orders State Dept. To Search For Benghazi Emails…

As surprising as it seems, the U.S. State Department never checked the ‘.gov’ accounts of key Hillary Clinton aides Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills and Jake Sullivan in the initial search to fill the FIOA request filed by Judicial Watch for communication over Benghazi. Yea, go figure…
(Via Judicial Watch) […] District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta ordered the State Department “to search the state.gov e-mail accounts of Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills, and Jacob Sullivan,” former aides of Hillary Clinton during her tenure as Secretary of State. The State Department is ordered to search in those accounts “for records responsive to [Judicial Watch’s] March 4, 2015, FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] request.” (A separate Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuit first broke open the Clinton email scandal.)
[I]f an e-mail did not involve any state.gov user, the message would have passed through only the Secretary’s private server and, therefore, would be beyond the immediate reach of State. Because of this circumstance, unlike the ordinary case, State could not look solely to its own records systems to adequately respond to [Judicial Watch’s] demand.
***
[The State Department] has not, however, searched the one records system over which it has always had control and that is almost certain to contain some responsive records: the state.gov e-mail server. If Secretary Clinton sent an e-mail about Benghazi to Abedin, Mills, or Sullivan at his or her state.gov e-mail address, or if one of them sent an e-mail to Secretary Clinton using his or her state.gov account, then State’s server presumably would have captured and stored such an e-mail. Therefore, State has an obligation to search its own server for responsive records.
***
State has offered no assurance that the three record compilations it received [from Secretary Clinton and her aides], taken together, constitute the entirety of Secretary Clinton’s e-mails during the time period relevant to Plaintiff’s FOIA Request. Absent such assurance, the court is unconvinced “beyond material doubt” that a search of the state.gov accounts of Abedin, Mills and Sullivan is “unlikely to produce any marginal return.”
***
Accordingly, the court finds that State has not met its burden of establishing it performed an adequate search in response to Plaintiff’s FOIA Request and orders State to conduct a supplemental search of the state.gov e-mail accounts of Abedin, Mills, and Sullivan. (read more)
If you have never read the CTH years long research paper on the entire Benghazi storyline you might enjoy reviewing it. “The Benghazi Brief” details all of the surrounding events that led up to the attack on 9/11/12. Within the brief we outline the real risk to President Obama and Secretary Clinton from the policies they initiated in Libya, Egypt, Tunisia, Syria, Turkey and the larger middle east region.
The most alarming aspect to the entire Benghazi Brief was the official U.S. policy to arm al-Qaeda and what later became ISIS in order to achieve regime changes in the region.
The attack on the Benghazi compound killing four Americans was the culmination of covert action and coordinated State Department and CIA policy.
READ BRIEF HERE
The Benghazi Brief was easily the most painstaking undertaking I ever endeavored to research, accept and eventually write. It was not a comfortable assembly. You can read why I wrote it HERE.
Something tells me the Clintons are looking for a good arsonist.
Bingo!
At a party planned for the many computers and people that can demonstrate what they did.
Exactly.
All it takes is one rogue card to get it done.
Yep
Unfortunately those cards have a high incidence of early deaths.
“As surprising as it seems, the U.S. State Department never checked the ‘.gov’ accounts of key Hillary Clinton aides Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills . . .”
Gosh, how could the State Department be so forgetful?
/s
Oh, you mean the “dot gov” accounts? You wanted those searched too? Hey, simple misunderstanding. Coulda happened to anyone…
/s
… and I wonder if the cutesy email alias addresses are specified?
Like the one recently revealed that Loretta Lynch used.
The one that appeared up top in the email headers, yet in the body of the email she signed as “AG”.
Who else used aliases, whether in official email systems as well as outside private accounts like GMail, Yahoo, etc.?
I’m wondering what the NSA is doing. aren’t they supposed to have everything in their database
Deep in the bowels of their hidden cache of every American’s keystrokes, texts, emails and phone calls.
They are too busy reading our comments here at CTH to be bothered….
Clintons will never be proscute or convicted on anything. If they start talking they would bring down the Gov’t from the SCOTUS espically ROBERTS to the Landscapping mulch spreader doing the Capital building. How does one think nothing has happened yet??? To many high level people with GREED as their motive involved with the CLINTIONS. Just more talk to divert your attention from the successful economy and increased standard of living going on currently under the TRUM ADM. PS: Need a AG WITH A PAIR AND THAT IS NOT JEFFIE.
As Sundance says, truth has no agenda, it just is.
Only God can sort this out….and he will at his choosing.
Amen 🙏
God has already given us President Trump. Looks to me that he is on our side.
God has already given us President Trump. Looks like he is on our side.
Maybe that’s why the WH is a dump — too much swamp mess to clean up as it flows through the cracks.
Your work certainly deserves a Nobel prize IMO Sundance!
Nope, that is NOT good enough sundance deserves the Presidential Medal of Freedom!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Presidential_Medal_of_Freedom
I second!
🏆 🥇
Benghazi
Was it because of a protest or was it because of guys out for a walk one night who decided that they’d they go kill some Americans?
Inquiring minds STILL want to know! 😎
At this point, what does it matter.
Yeah.
Hillary came, she saw, 4 Americans died
Vene, vidi, vici
C’est la vie
C’est les Clintons.
More like vene, vidi, mort.
“At this point, what. difference. does. it. make??”
This is etched in my memory along with her appearance, what she wore, those glasses and that awful long greasy looking hair……and her “flip” attitude. The picture in my mind as well as what she said WILL. NEVER. FADE.
Ranks right up there with “We came, we saw, he died.” followed by that silly stupid laugh.
This imo is her legacy and it is all there is.
a video
RICO…
…Suavé!
Ok, that’s silly, but you are right, I think you just hit on Rudy Guilliani’s MAGA task.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, Rudy has indeed been very quiet 👍
And McCainthe Cowards email???
While some are hearing this judge to say: “produce the documents”, what I’m hearing is “you ignored the court order for 5 years, and I’m not punishing you for it in any manner whatsoever, so feel free to ignore this request I’m making today”
Since Chelsea had an alias, we must assume Hillary did as well. Looking for emails under any of the names specified in the Court order will retrieve nothing. They all used aliases. That’s what criminals do.
Add to that, that the people searching are Obama/clinton state department employees (Tillerson wouldn’t have been able yet to significantly change the GS employees), and you are double guaranteed to to find anything incriminating
That’s probably what they were destroying in the basement of the State dept way back when. They won’t find anything. The judge just wants to LOOK like he’s doing something significant.
yep!
Yes, but Lynch was dumb enough to send her messages from “Elizabeth” signed “AG”.
Just follow Diane Reynolds (Chelsea) emails that start with “Hi Mommy”. Easy.
Even more Kabuki controlled opposition. I predict nothing will be found except pictures of shillary in yoga pants.
And out of basic human decency they would redact those!
Ew!
It’s not political vengeance, it’s a return to the rule of Law. Lock her up!
I hope you are right, but I think it is a continuation of “the appearance of law” in our courts,
I wouls like to see an effort to identify and locate all possible aliases used by these miscreants and find those records too.
Aliases used by “public” servants should be a felony punishable by no less than 20 years hard labor. Then again, using a private server should be a life sentence.
Still trying to figure out what happened to all the surviors–office workers and others who were on the roof being protected by Doherty and Woods
No surprise here.
Find Gregory Hicks emails.
Well that settles it.
This is OFFICIALLY NOT FAKE NEWS!!!
Thank you sundance!!!
I think it is time to watch me some “13 Hours” for like the 20th time.
IKR? I’ve only watched it twice. 😉
Before this all come to fruition Hillary and McCain will conveniently succumb to debilitating health conditions set up well in advance. Poor health is their plan B.
From your mouth to God’s ear.
I’m with you guys. If they both suddenly croaked, I’d be happy enough.
I just finished Dan Bongino’s book “Life Inside the Bubble” (NYPD, FBI, Secret Service to Bush & Obama – he’s on FOX a lot) … and a chapter on Benghazi is fascinating! I tried to copy of few statements but Kindle won’t let me. Highly recommended read. I am so excited about this news!!!
I bet Hillary hit the vodka early today. 😉
Heh, Hitlery probably is drinking straight grain alcohol by now.
state.gov is DoS email domain. They didn’t search it?
Has to be criminal intent behind that decision.
Suggest: TRex, fire all DoS employees in the DoS FOIA department. Get some Treepers in there.
No more cover ups of Hag & Co. criminal activity.
“Suggest: TRex, fire all DoS employees in the DoS FOIA department. Get some Treepers in there.”
Heck, I’d work there for free.
Boils down to this: “no laws were broken, yet all laws were broken.”
Sorry, but to me that was as clear as mud. What does this mean?
Not speaking for SD, but I read it like …
Select Committee’s (weak) investigation versus facts of what REALLY happened.
fwiw 😉
For now I will go with your explanation.
Look at all the faces in the photos above. Learn their names. Learn the circumstances of each photo. It will be helpful down the road
I already the important ones, that doesn’t help.
Thank you Sundance. That’s why I am here, and learning. Stopped by when you were on the Trayvon case and stayed for Trump. Exciting times! Appreciate your painstaking research and thorough explanation of every single conclusion.
Where’s that donation bucket? On there…
This song says it all…..Any time I hear the words Benghazi..
You know, I must be suffering from Clinton Fatigue.
Intellectually this is interesting, but I am unable to summon even an ounce of passion or intensity. Is my “give a dam busted” as the song says? I don’t think so, maybe just exhausted.
I have so little faith that anything will ever be done to these crooks and hoodlums. I want to see them pay, but the constant teasing followed by disappointment leaves me feeling like it just isn’t worth getting excited about it.
I have reluctantly come to believe we now have institutionalized a two tier system of justice like all the best banana republics. My faith in our American system of justice has been destroyed. It is possible that could be restored with few well placed indictments and convictions, but that seems as remote as the moon.
You need a break.
Some soothing music, a glass of your favorite wine, a neck and back message, and then a nice long bubble bath, and a good nights rest.
Maybe. Or just avoid anything Clinton related. Except the news about her wanting to become a Methodist minister. That was hilarious. Big endorphin hit from that fit of laughter.
Actually I had the opposite reaction to that abomination of an idea. How dare she even think about trying to affiliate herself with Christians or the church. She is as evil as a human can get. She is closer to being the anti-christ and no, I am not calling her the real Anti-Christ but she is close. As you can see my righteous anger was triggered.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The hard left, the Marxists, have had a fine old time infiltrating certain elements of the Christian religion. I saw it developing a bit in the 80s with the antiwar movement that some Christian churches became involved with. Money, manipulation, infiltration.
We are now seeing the full flowering of that in elements of the Catholic church and in some of the Protestant churches where apostasy reigns.
Pastor Hillary just seems like the next step.
Exactly how I view it as well,
Since God answered prayer and gave us President Trump, in spite of the best that several million illegal alien votes, the joint efforts of Obama and his Muslim buddies in the government and elsewhere, the corrupt intelligence agencies, the Clinton machine, George Soros, and a corrupt dishonest media–I don’t think we should give up on seeing a return to the rule of law.
I admit, daily I search for some sign that this mission is being accomplished, but I have learned that even if I see only discouraging news I should not give up on God–and I won’t give up on President Trump either.
Besides, they went after his family. That was dumb.
🙏❤️
Okay, excellent point. Return of the rule of law would surely be part of God’s plan for us. I didn’t think about that. Thanks!!!
This has never been just a nice post for others to re post…
This has been my belief that keeps me believing everyday is what is happening in America everyday.
Trump was given to America from above in answer to our many prayers.
God never said the road would be smooth.
LM, Treeper Evelyn posted this downthread and it fit so perfectly I wanted to be sure you saw it. It strengthened me, and hopefully it will you as well!
Deuteronomy 32:35 New King James Version (NKJV)
Vengeance is Mine, and recompense;
Their foot shall slip in due time;
For the day of their calamity is at hand,
And the things to come hasten upon them.’
❤️ Have to go. I will answer later if I can. Thank you for your thoughtfulness. 🙂
My anger is what exhausts me, I think. I realize our new admin has its hands very full, but the idea that a judge has to order this to be done by the State Dept, now operating under T-Rex, just makes me crazy. Similar to the redacted Lynch-Bubba tarmac meeting notes out of Sessions’ DOJ.
Yeah, I know. I think it really just illustrates the size and strength of the Deep State. The corruption and grime of the Obama years can’t be removed by just scraping off the surface of our federal government.
It is going to require deeper surgery, and yet I’m afraid our leaders haven’t been provided those tools.
For example, when you hear that Dr. Carson is all alone at HUD because he has no political appointees confirmed to back him up so he is just working with the careerists hired and/or mentored during the Obama Admin.
DOJ is just about that bad and the lawyers over there are the hardest left activists to be found and who is more clever and fiendish at causing trouble than a lawyer?
And as much as we’d cheer if they just fired everyone, these federal employees have union protections.
Still, there are things that could be done if the Administration has people who can figure out how to use the system against itself.
I have some hope that Jared Kushner who is looking into efficiencies in government or something vague like that might be overseeing something that would help.
Still, there are things that could be done if the Administration has people who can figure out how to use the system against itself.
This takes TIME and a lot of it. Maybe by the time our youngest grandchildren are old enough to vote and when Hillary, Bill, Paneta and Soros are dead?
Even if the knot finally starts to unravel, it will be too late to punish them. We’ll have to make ourselves satisfied with the fact that they’re all either old and/or sick and won’t be around much longer and will soon be visiting the lowest level with Satan? IMHO, vengeance is not ours to inflict but eventually they all will surely suffer.
Honestly, where would we be without Judicial Watch. Not that justice is served, but the crimes are brought to light to inform interested citizen voters.
Also gratitude to Sundance for in depth well written articles. Very much appreciated as so many people benefit from this time and effort. Valuable treasure.
Yes, we owe Judicial Watch a huge debt of gratitude, as we do Sundance.
A firing squad is called for. Volunteers?
I suspect limited places will need to be decided by drawing lots. 🙂
You’re dreaming again. nudge-nudge 😉
If I ruled the world…..”certain people need to jack-up their ideas.. starting with several people right round here”
I must surely be one of them, rumpole, because I’m not willing to go to jail and hell for revenge. I’ll leave that to God. However, I wouldn’t object to participating in a large angry group of protesters on the grounds of the capitol building.
I’m in but it’s not likely to happen anytime soon.
How the H_LL did Trey Gowdy and his committee investigate Benghazi without access to this information? Why did no committee member bring this up or tell the public they were denied information from State? Something is horribly rotten.
Trey Gowdy is a Blow-Hard, Do-Nothing, Uniparty Shill.
H3LL, you expected a republican congressman to do something?
Gowdy’ as useless as teats on a bull.
Gowdy is purebred uniparty.
Go thru all State Dept associated emails from 9/1/2011-12/31/2012
(Or best date range based on previous hearings etc) and pull all correspondence from those whose ids are not listed in its employee database via employee W2s, 1099 or other proof of employment. That’s how you will find aliases. Follow the isp’s.
Unmask so to speak in reverse.
Thank you, Sundance, for the time and effort presenting your research brief.
I will go back and read it, even if my stomach and heart already feel sick recalling the bare facts already known.
As for this new development – it’s about dang time!
Deuteronomy 32:35 New King James Version (NKJV)
Vengeance is Mine, and recompense;
Their foot shall slip in due time;
For the day of their calamity is at hand,
And the things to come hasten upon them.’
Thank you. There is always a bit in the Good Book that perfectly fits the situation. I feel quite uplifted by this. Thanks again.
The administration of the last 8 years – all aspects and all levels of it – was a facade.
There was no intention of governing a nation – only the appearances thereof.
What really went on, the personal gain and treason, would probably blow our very minds.
Sylvia I feel the same. She’s the gift that just keeps giving…….just won’t go away. Methodist minister, I can see the donations rolling in.
She’ll have to get a frock with big pockets.
(Likely) The indictment of HRC or BO, and definitely their prosecution would tear this country into pieces. I believe that PDJT is trying to avoid this at almost all costs, but as a result, he (and his administration) are trying to thread the needle, which requires quietly disarming the Clinton and Obama forces without visible open warfare. They (HRC/BO) may force the point, however, since civil violence does not seem to be objectionable to HRC and actually fits into the plan for BO.
I believe that the absolute best result that we can hope to see would be a quiet neutering of the entrenched forces of HRC/BO and prevention of their recrudescence after PDJT’s term(s) are finished. I do not think that a fair level of revenge will ever be assessed, and that we will just have to accept that.
This is so strange.
The Left are trying and trying to indict (or remove, or impeach) President Trump and anyone near him and have no worries about tearing the country into pieces.
They make up things and smear people, let terrorists into the country and elevate them, break the law, and topple governments for personal gain.
Why is it that only embracing lawlessness would bring the country together?
I guess the mothers of all those dead children the Left has killed–that we let them kill–are just going to have to take another one for the team.
I am not so sure bofh.
I think we are a strong country with a huge belief in law and order.
Our leader, Pres Trump and his administration, can not ride the fence.
They must move carefully but I believe that most of us can handle having the biggest lawbreakers our beautiful country has ever seen indicted, prosecuted and hopefully jailed.
A traitor is a traitor even if they have been President of the United States or Secretary of State.
I think if these people are NOT brought to justice it will tear our country to pieces.
Like this from WikiLeaks?
Abedin, Huma
While I was there I saw this…
From: Russo, Robert V
Sent: Tuesday, July 03, 2012 10:58 AM
To: H
Cc: Marshall, Capricia P
Subject: Gift Rules
As to the scarf and book from the Hermitage, we were mistaken yesterday as to the proper classification of the donor. Since the museum is owned by the Russian government, it would be considered a foreign government source, and subject to the higher $350 limit. This means you can keep the scarf and book without having to pay because their total value was $130.
Curious…don’t ya think?
Oh! It didn’t show correctly –> Abedin, Huma
Even actress Julia Louis Dreyfus received emails apparently:
http://hotair.com/archives/2016/04/20/a-funny-story-involving-hillary-clinton-private-email-server/
Torched
Judge Napolitano said the State Department and the DOJ have blocked access to retrieving those emails. If that isn’t true, why the need for a judge to intervene and force the departments to comply. This stinks.
Well. Trump is now in charge of both. He should order their immediate release.
Appoint another special prosecutor of better choosing for Benghazi and the emails. A counter to the Mueller witch-hunt gets lots of attention! And these have actual crimes associated with them. Then start searching for Mueller’s attachments to these people in all this (and his staff) and they probably start crawling for a hole. Russia – done and done…
I hope FOIA request also covers aliases. We’ve seen how Crooked Hillary, Loretta Lynch, and others used aliases. Very important.
That’s what I was thinkin’.
#LockThemUp
#LockThemUp
#LockThemUp
Obama must of been a sleep when dominating this judge. How did this judge slip threw the cracks. A liberal judge with a heart surely a mistake. I hope this judge sees it threw. Seems like every time someone looks for the truth they never get to speak. The Clinton’s have contributed a lot of names to back milk cartons. Any way the lost souls of Benghazi and their families desire justice and closure. May God finally avenge their murders. For our hero’s have joined the embodiment of our father in heaven. When justice is served they can finially rest for their journey will have been completed.
