Federal Judge Orders State Dept. To Search For Benghazi Emails…

Posted on August 10, 2017 by

As surprising as it seems, the U.S. State Department never checked the ‘.gov’ accounts of key Hillary Clinton aides Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills and Jake Sullivan in the initial search to fill the FIOA request filed by Judicial Watch for communication over Benghazi.  Yea, go figure…

(Via Judicial Watch) […] District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta ordered the State Department “to search the state.gov e-mail accounts of Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills, and Jacob Sullivan,” former aides of Hillary Clinton during her tenure as Secretary of State. The State Department is ordered to search in those accounts “for records responsive to [Judicial Watch’s] March 4, 2015, FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] request.” (A separate Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuit first broke open the Clinton email scandal.)

[I]f an e-mail did not involve any state.gov user, the message would have passed through only the Secretary’s private server and, therefore, would be beyond the immediate reach of State. Because of this circumstance, unlike the ordinary case, State could not look solely to its own records systems to adequately respond to [Judicial Watch’s] demand.

***

[The State Department] has not, however, searched the one records system over which it has always had control and that is almost certain to contain some responsive records: the state.gov e-mail server. If Secretary Clinton sent an e-mail about Benghazi to Abedin, Mills, or Sullivan at his or her state.gov e-mail address, or if one of them sent an e-mail to Secretary Clinton using his or her state.gov account, then State’s server presumably would have captured and stored such an e-mail. Therefore, State has an obligation to search its own server for responsive records.

***

State has offered no assurance that the three record compilations it received [from Secretary Clinton and her aides], taken together, constitute the entirety of Secretary Clinton’s e-mails during the time period relevant to Plaintiff’s FOIA Request. Absent such assurance, the court is unconvinced “beyond material doubt” that a search of the state.gov accounts of Abedin, Mills and Sullivan is “unlikely to produce any marginal return.”

***

Accordingly, the court finds that State has not met its burden of establishing it performed an adequate search in response to Plaintiff’s FOIA Request and orders State to conduct a supplemental search of the state.gov e-mail accounts of Abedin, Mills, and Sullivan. (read more)

If you have never read the CTH years long research paper on the entire Benghazi storyline you might enjoy reviewing it.  “The Benghazi Brief” details all of the surrounding events that led up to the attack on 9/11/12.   Within the brief we outline the real risk to President Obama and Secretary Clinton from the policies they initiated in Libya, Egypt, Tunisia, Syria, Turkey and the larger middle east region.

The most alarming aspect to the entire Benghazi Brief was the official U.S. policy to arm al-Qaeda and what later became ISIS in order to achieve regime changes in the region.

The attack on the Benghazi compound killing four Americans was the culmination of covert action and coordinated State Department and CIA policy.

READ BRIEF HERE

The Benghazi Brief was easily the most painstaking undertaking I ever endeavored to research, accept and eventually write. It was not a comfortable assembly.  You can read why I wrote it HERE.

benghazi 1

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Benghazi-Gate, Big Government, Big Stupid Government, CIA, media bias, Secretary of State, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

111 Responses to Federal Judge Orders State Dept. To Search For Benghazi Emails…

  1. RedBallExpress says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Something tells me the Clintons are looking for a good arsonist.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  2. Question Everything says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  3. DanDeplorable says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    “As surprising as it seems, the U.S. State Department never checked the ‘.gov’ accounts of key Hillary Clinton aides Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills . . .”

    Gosh, how could the State Department be so forgetful?

    /s

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
    • bofh says:
      August 10, 2017 at 6:02 pm

      Oh, you mean the “dot gov” accounts? You wanted those searched too? Hey, simple misunderstanding. Coulda happened to anyone…
      /s

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • nimrodman says:
        August 10, 2017 at 8:28 pm

        … and I wonder if the cutesy email alias addresses are specified?

        Like the one recently revealed that Loretta Lynch used.

        The one that appeared up top in the email headers, yet in the body of the email she signed as “AG”.

        Who else used aliases, whether in official email systems as well as outside private accounts like GMail, Yahoo, etc.?

        Like

        Reply
  4. n1ghtcr4wler says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    I’m wondering what the NSA is doing. aren’t they supposed to have everything in their database

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  5. setup2100 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Clintons will never be proscute or convicted on anything. If they start talking they would bring down the Gov’t from the SCOTUS espically ROBERTS to the Landscapping mulch spreader doing the Capital building. How does one think nothing has happened yet??? To many high level people with GREED as their motive involved with the CLINTIONS. Just more talk to divert your attention from the successful economy and increased standard of living going on currently under the TRUM ADM. PS: Need a AG WITH A PAIR AND THAT IS NOT JEFFIE.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. FofBW says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    Your work certainly deserves a Nobel prize IMO Sundance!

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  7. rumpole2 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Benghazi
    Was it because of a protest or was it because of guys out for a walk one night who decided that they’d they go kill some Americans?

    Inquiring minds STILL want to know! 😎

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  8. Robert says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    RICO…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. brschultz says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    And McCainthe Cowards email???

    Like

    Reply
  10. mimbler says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    While some are hearing this judge to say: “produce the documents”, what I’m hearing is “you ignored the court order for 5 years, and I’m not punishing you for it in any manner whatsoever, so feel free to ignore this request I’m making today”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Maquis says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    I wouls like to see an effort to identify and locate all possible aliases used by these miscreants and find those records too.

    Aliases used by “public” servants should be a felony punishable by no less than 20 years hard labor. Then again, using a private server should be a life sentence.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • kinthenorthwest says:
      August 10, 2017 at 5:59 pm

      Still trying to figure out what happened to all the surviors–office workers and others who were on the roof being protected by Doherty and Woods

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  12. Patriot1783 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    No surprise here.
    Find Gregory Hicks emails.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Well that settles it.
    This is OFFICIALLY NOT FAKE NEWS!!!
    Thank you sundance!!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. rf121 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    I think it is time to watch me some “13 Hours” for like the 20th time.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Chuck says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Before this all come to fruition Hillary and McCain will conveniently succumb to debilitating health conditions set up well in advance. Poor health is their plan B.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Molly says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    I just finished Dan Bongino’s book “Life Inside the Bubble” (NYPD, FBI, Secret Service to Bush & Obama – he’s on FOX a lot) … and a chapter on Benghazi is fascinating! I tried to copy of few statements but Kindle won’t let me. :\ Highly recommended read. I am so excited about this news!!!

    I bet Hillary hit the vodka early today. 😉

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  17. MaineCoon says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    state.gov is DoS email domain. They didn’t search it?

    Has to be criminal intent behind that decision.

    Suggest: TRex, fire all DoS employees in the DoS FOIA department. Get some Treepers in there.

    No more cover ups of Hag & Co. criminal activity.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  18. Chuck says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    “Suggest: TRex, fire all DoS employees in the DoS FOIA department. Get some Treepers in there.”

    Heck, I’d work there for free.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. sundance says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  20. kinthenorthwest says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    This song says it all…..Any time I hear the words Benghazi..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Sylvia Avery says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    You know, I must be suffering from Clinton Fatigue.

    Intellectually this is interesting, but I am unable to summon even an ounce of passion or intensity. Is my “give a dam busted” as the song says? I don’t think so, maybe just exhausted.

    I have so little faith that anything will ever be done to these crooks and hoodlums. I want to see them pay, but the constant teasing followed by disappointment leaves me feeling like it just isn’t worth getting excited about it.

    I have reluctantly come to believe we now have institutionalized a two tier system of justice like all the best banana republics. My faith in our American system of justice has been destroyed. It is possible that could be restored with few well placed indictments and convictions, but that seems as remote as the moon.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • treepertrappedinoregon says:
      August 10, 2017 at 5:56 pm

      You need a break.
      Some soothing music, a glass of your favorite wine, a neck and back message, and then a nice long bubble bath, and a good nights rest.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        August 10, 2017 at 5:57 pm

        Maybe. Or just avoid anything Clinton related. Except the news about her wanting to become a Methodist minister. That was hilarious. Big endorphin hit from that fit of laughter.

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • treepertrappedinoregon says:
          August 10, 2017 at 7:10 pm

          Actually I had the opposite reaction to that abomination of an idea. How dare she even think about trying to affiliate herself with Christians or the church. She is as evil as a human can get. She is closer to being the anti-christ and no, I am not calling her the real Anti-Christ but she is close. As you can see my righteous anger was triggered.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • Sylvia Avery says:
            August 10, 2017 at 7:24 pm

            I can appreciate that. And I agree it is an abomination.

            The hard left, the Marxists, have had a fine old time infiltrating certain elements of the Christian religion. I saw it developing a bit in the 80s with the antiwar movement that some Christian churches became involved with. Money, manipulation, infiltration.

            We are now seeing the full flowering of that in elements of the Catholic church and in some of the Protestant churches where apostasy reigns.

            Pastor Hillary just seems like the next step.

            Like

            Reply
    • mimbler says:
      August 10, 2017 at 6:00 pm

      Exactly how I view it as well,

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • LM says:
      August 10, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      Since God answered prayer and gave us President Trump, in spite of the best that several million illegal alien votes, the joint efforts of Obama and his Muslim buddies in the government and elsewhere, the corrupt intelligence agencies, the Clinton machine, George Soros, and a corrupt dishonest media–I don’t think we should give up on seeing a return to the rule of law.

      I admit, daily I search for some sign that this mission is being accomplished, but I have learned that even if I see only discouraging news I should not give up on God–and I won’t give up on President Trump either.

      Besides, they went after his family. That was dumb.
      🙏❤️

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        August 10, 2017 at 6:21 pm

        Okay, excellent point. Return of the rule of law would surely be part of God’s plan for us. I didn’t think about that. Thanks!!!

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • kinthenorthwest says:
        August 10, 2017 at 6:57 pm

        This has never been just a nice post for others to re post…
        This has been my belief that keeps me believing everyday is what is happening in America everyday.
        Trump was given to America from above in answer to our many prayers.
        God never said the road would be smooth.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        August 10, 2017 at 7:16 pm

        LM, Treeper Evelyn posted this downthread and it fit so perfectly I wanted to be sure you saw it. It strengthened me, and hopefully it will you as well!

        Deuteronomy 32:35 New King James Version (NKJV)
        Vengeance is Mine, and recompense;
        Their foot shall slip in due time;
        For the day of their calamity is at hand,
        And the things to come hasten upon them.’

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • janc1955 says:
      August 10, 2017 at 6:31 pm

      My anger is what exhausts me, I think. I realize our new admin has its hands very full, but the idea that a judge has to order this to be done by the State Dept, now operating under T-Rex, just makes me crazy. Similar to the redacted Lynch-Bubba tarmac meeting notes out of Sessions’ DOJ.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Sylvia Avery says:
        August 10, 2017 at 6:40 pm

        Yeah, I know. I think it really just illustrates the size and strength of the Deep State. The corruption and grime of the Obama years can’t be removed by just scraping off the surface of our federal government.

        It is going to require deeper surgery, and yet I’m afraid our leaders haven’t been provided those tools.

        For example, when you hear that Dr. Carson is all alone at HUD because he has no political appointees confirmed to back him up so he is just working with the careerists hired and/or mentored during the Obama Admin.

        DOJ is just about that bad and the lawyers over there are the hardest left activists to be found and who is more clever and fiendish at causing trouble than a lawyer?

        And as much as we’d cheer if they just fired everyone, these federal employees have union protections.

        Still, there are things that could be done if the Administration has people who can figure out how to use the system against itself.

        I have some hope that Jared Kushner who is looking into efficiencies in government or something vague like that might be overseeing something that would help.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Dixie says:
          August 10, 2017 at 7:16 pm

          Still, there are things that could be done if the Administration has people who can figure out how to use the system against itself.

          This takes TIME and a lot of it. Maybe by the time our youngest grandchildren are old enough to vote and when Hillary, Bill, Paneta and Soros are dead?

          Even if the knot finally starts to unravel, it will be too late to punish them. We’ll have to make ourselves satisfied with the fact that they’re all either old and/or sick and won’t be around much longer and will soon be visiting the lowest level with Satan? IMHO, vengeance is not ours to inflict but eventually they all will surely suffer.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
    • decisiontime16 says:
      August 10, 2017 at 7:47 pm

      Honestly, where would we be without Judicial Watch. Not that justice is served, but the crimes are brought to light to inform interested citizen voters.

      Also gratitude to Sundance for in depth well written articles. Very much appreciated as so many people benefit from this time and effort. Valuable treasure.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  22. rumpole2 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    A firing squad is called for. Volunteers?
    I suspect limited places will need to be decided by drawing lots. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. Had Enough says:
    August 10, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    How the H_LL did Trey Gowdy and his committee investigate Benghazi without access to this information? Why did no committee member bring this up or tell the public they were denied information from State? Something is horribly rotten.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Patriot1783 says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Go thru all State Dept associated emails from 9/1/2011-12/31/2012
    (Or best date range based on previous hearings etc) and pull all correspondence from those whose ids are not listed in its employee database via employee W2s, 1099 or other proof of employment. That’s how you will find aliases. Follow the isp’s.
    Unmask so to speak in reverse.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Minnie says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, for the time and effort presenting your research brief.

    I will go back and read it, even if my stomach and heart already feel sick recalling the bare facts already known.

    As for this new development – it’s about dang time!

    Like

    Reply
  26. Evelyn says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Deuteronomy 32:35 New King James Version (NKJV)
    Vengeance is Mine, and recompense;
    Their foot shall slip in due time;
    For the day of their calamity is at hand,
    And the things to come hasten upon them.’

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  27. PDQ says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    The administration of the last 8 years – all aspects and all levels of it – was a facade.
    There was no intention of governing a nation – only the appearances thereof.
    What really went on, the personal gain and treason, would probably blow our very minds.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. bluegirl says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Sylvia I feel the same. She’s the gift that just keeps giving…….just won’t go away. Methodist minister, I can see the donations rolling in.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. bofh says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    (Likely) The indictment of HRC or BO, and definitely their prosecution would tear this country into pieces. I believe that PDJT is trying to avoid this at almost all costs, but as a result, he (and his administration) are trying to thread the needle, which requires quietly disarming the Clinton and Obama forces without visible open warfare. They (HRC/BO) may force the point, however, since civil violence does not seem to be objectionable to HRC and actually fits into the plan for BO.

    I believe that the absolute best result that we can hope to see would be a quiet neutering of the entrenched forces of HRC/BO and prevention of their recrudescence after PDJT’s term(s) are finished. I do not think that a fair level of revenge will ever be assessed, and that we will just have to accept that.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • LM says:
      August 10, 2017 at 6:28 pm

      This is so strange.

      The Left are trying and trying to indict (or remove, or impeach) President Trump and anyone near him and have no worries about tearing the country into pieces.

      They make up things and smear people, let terrorists into the country and elevate them, break the law, and topple governments for personal gain.

      Why is it that only embracing lawlessness would bring the country together?

      I guess the mothers of all those dead children the Left has killed–that we let them kill–are just going to have to take another one for the team.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • coloradochloe says:
      August 10, 2017 at 7:15 pm

      I am not so sure bofh.

      I think we are a strong country with a huge belief in law and order.

      Our leader, Pres Trump and his administration, can not ride the fence.

      They must move carefully but I believe that most of us can handle having the biggest lawbreakers our beautiful country has ever seen indicted, prosecuted and hopefully jailed.

      A traitor is a traitor even if they have been President of the United States or Secretary of State.

      I think if these people are NOT brought to justice it will tear our country to pieces.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  30. PDQ says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Like this from WikiLeaks?

    Abedin, Huma

    While I was there I saw this…

    From: Russo, Robert V
    Sent: Tuesday, July 03, 2012 10:58 AM
    To: H
    Cc: Marshall, Capricia P

    Subject: Gift Rules

    As to the scarf and book from the Hermitage, we were mistaken yesterday as to the proper classification of the donor. Since the museum is owned by the Russian government, it would be considered a foreign government source, and subject to the higher $350 limit. This means you can keep the scarf and book without having to pay because their total value was $130.

    Curious…don’t ya think?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Peter says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Torched

    Like

    Reply
  32. BebeTarget says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Judge Napolitano said the State Department and the DOJ have blocked access to retrieving those emails. If that isn’t true, why the need for a judge to intervene and force the departments to comply. This stinks.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Risin'Tide says:
    August 10, 2017 at 6:54 pm

    Appoint another special prosecutor of better choosing for Benghazi and the emails. A counter to the Mueller witch-hunt gets lots of attention! And these have actual crimes associated with them. Then start searching for Mueller’s attachments to these people in all this (and his staff) and they probably start crawling for a hole. Russia – done and done…

    Like

    Reply
  34. realgaryseven says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    I hope FOIA request also covers aliases. We’ve seen how Crooked Hillary, Loretta Lynch, and others used aliases. Very important.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. TwoLaine says:
    August 10, 2017 at 7:47 pm

    #LockThemUp
    #LockThemUp
    #LockThemUp

    Like

    Reply
  36. Lester Smith says:
    August 10, 2017 at 8:14 pm

    Obama must of been a sleep when dominating this judge. How did this judge slip threw the cracks. A liberal judge with a heart surely a mistake. I hope this judge sees it threw. Seems like every time someone looks for the truth they never get to speak. The Clinton’s have contributed a lot of names to back milk cartons. Any way the lost souls of Benghazi and their families desire justice and closure. May God finally avenge their murders. For our hero’s have joined the embodiment of our father in heaven. When justice is served they can finially rest for their journey will have been completed.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s