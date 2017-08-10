Federal Judge Orders State Dept. To Search For Benghazi Emails…

As surprising as it seems, the U.S. State Department never checked the ‘.gov’ accounts of key Hillary Clinton aides Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills and Jake Sullivan in the initial search to fill the FIOA request filed by Judicial Watch for communication over Benghazi. Yea, go figure…

(Via Judicial Watch) […] District Court Judge Amit P. Mehta ordered the State Department “to search the state.gov e-mail accounts of Huma Abedin, Cheryl Mills, and Jacob Sullivan,” former aides of Hillary Clinton during her tenure as Secretary of State. The State Department is ordered to search in those accounts “for records responsive to [Judicial Watch’s] March 4, 2015, FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] request.” (A separate Judicial Watch FOIA lawsuit first broke open the Clinton email scandal.)

[I]f an e-mail did not involve any state.gov user, the message would have passed through only the Secretary’s private server and, therefore, would be beyond the immediate reach of State. Because of this circumstance, unlike the ordinary case, State could not look solely to its own records systems to adequately respond to [Judicial Watch’s] demand.

*** [The State Department] has not, however, searched the one records system over which it has always had control and that is almost certain to contain some responsive records: the state.gov e-mail server. If Secretary Clinton sent an e-mail about Benghazi to Abedin, Mills, or Sullivan at his or her state.gov e-mail address, or if one of them sent an e-mail to Secretary Clinton using his or her state.gov account, then State’s server presumably would have captured and stored such an e-mail. Therefore, State has an obligation to search its own server for responsive records. *** State has offered no assurance that the three record compilations it received [from Secretary Clinton and her aides], taken together, constitute the entirety of Secretary Clinton’s e-mails during the time period relevant to Plaintiff’s FOIA Request. Absent such assurance, the court is unconvinced “beyond material doubt” that a search of the state.gov accounts of Abedin, Mills and Sullivan is “unlikely to produce any marginal return.” *** Accordingly, the court finds that State has not met its burden of establishing it performed an adequate search in response to Plaintiff’s FOIA Request and orders State to conduct a supplemental search of the state.gov e-mail accounts of Abedin, Mills, and Sullivan. (read more)

If you have never read the CTH years long research paper on the entire Benghazi storyline you might enjoy reviewing it. “The Benghazi Brief” details all of the surrounding events that led up to the attack on 9/11/12. Within the brief we outline the real risk to President Obama and Secretary Clinton from the policies they initiated in Libya, Egypt, Tunisia, Syria, Turkey and the larger middle east region.

The most alarming aspect to the entire Benghazi Brief was the official U.S. policy to arm al-Qaeda and what later became ISIS in order to achieve regime changes in the region.

The attack on the Benghazi compound killing four Americans was the culmination of covert action and coordinated State Department and CIA policy.

The Benghazi Brief was easily the most painstaking undertaking I ever endeavored to research, accept and eventually write. It was not a comfortable assembly. You can read why I wrote it HERE.

