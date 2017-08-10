China Announces Unidirectional Neutrality Position Regarding Military Action With North Korea…

There is a considerable amount of debate surrounding how much pressure Chinese President Xi Jinping is receiving from the hard-line communist party apparatus. Some believe Xi Jinping is actually in conflict with the party apparatus and most of the old guard of Hujintao.
There is a line of logic that states the current Chinese rhetoric is not Xi Jinping’s outlook, but rather the position of the communist party controlling the narrative and trying to reassert itself to cause diversion from the tenuous economic position of the Chinese economy. Whichever perspective might be true, China just officially announced a position that is rather concerning. According to the latest official communist party position:
♦If North Korea strikes first, China promises to remain neutral.
♦If The U.S. strikes first, China promises to fight on the side of the DPRK.
CHINA – […] Beijing is not able to persuade Washington or Pyongyang to back down at this time. It needs to make clear its stance to all sides and make them understand that when their actions jeopardize China’s interests, China will respond with a firm hand.
China should also make clear that if North Korea launches missiles that threaten US soil first and the US retaliates, China will stay neutral. If the US and South Korea carry out strikes and try to overthrow the North Korean regime and change the political pattern of the Korean Peninsula, China will prevent them from doing so.
China opposes both nuclear proliferation and war in the Korean Peninsula. It will not encourage any side to stir up military conflict, and will firmly resist any side which wants to change the status quo of the areas where China’s interests are concerned.
It is hoped that both Washington and Pyongyang can exercise restraint. The Korean Peninsula is where the strategic interests of all sides converge, and no side should try to be the absolute dominator of the region. (read more)
One thing is increasingly obvious. China has full control over North Korea and is using the DPRK as an offensive weapon to keep the United States and all Western powers from an influential economic footprint in the region. It is time for Western media to drop the charade and admit China has full control over North Korea.
The DPRK is China’s most valuable trade/economic weapon.
This is why President Trump needs to economically confront China now; with severe and punishing trade and economic sanctions, urgently. It needs to happen sooner rather than later. The U.S. should move to cripple the red dragon before Xi Jinping is able to select the economic timeline and geography to drop the mask and instruct North Korea to pull the trigger of hostilities.
President Trump can force the panda mask to fall from the red dragon if he hits the Chinese economy quickly and substantially. If he doesn’t, the mask will eventually fall at a time chosen by the communist regime in Beijing. The mask will fall because the Chinese economy is on a natural path to contraction.
If President Trump doesn’t trigger the Chinese economic contraction, it will contract naturally at a later date – and with that contraction the deployment of North Korea’s aggression will begin, bigly.
Remember in China the outlook is not Western. They have an entirely divergent way of looking at conflict. They accept no alternate position; you either think “their way” or your thinking is wrong. You either acquiesce to “their terms” or there are no terms. When dealing and negotiating with China everything is a zero-sum outlook.
Historic Chinese cultural policy, the totalitarian control over expressed political sentiment and diplomacy through silence, is evident in the strategic use of the space between carefully chosen words, not just the words themselves.
China has no cultural or political space between peace and war; they are a historic nation based on two points of polarity. They see peace and war as coexisting with each other. China accepts and believes opposite or contrary forces may actually be complementary, interconnected, and interdependent in the natural world, and they may give rise to each other as they interrelate to one another. Flowing between these polar states is a natural dynamic to be used -with serious contemplation- in advancing objectives as needed.
Peace or war. Win or lose. Yin and Yang. Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome. If it does not benefit China, it is not done. The outlook is simply, a polarity of peace or war. In politics or economics the same perspective is true. It is a zero-sum outlook.
Delaying the economic conflict serves no value. Take them head on and lets go…
Yep!
Do they think that it is not ridiculously obvious now?
They are not fooling anyone.
Cheating China.
Yes. The ChiComs know that the Norks will basically act out like a bratty child and threaten everybody else, and Beijing reserves the right to “side with the Norks” at whatever time they want. We see China’s true face here.
DO NOT trust China as to this binary. I repeat. DO NOT TRUST. North Korea can attack first, and all the ChiComs have to do is LIE about what they perceive as to it being an “attack” or not.
In other words, China CAN and WILL call a real, drawn off-sides by us as being “first”, or a legit response an being “off-sides”. CHINA CANNOT BE TRUSTED EVEN TO ABIDE BY THEIR OWN STATEMENTS.
I’m assuming the Clinton / Rice / Obama / ChiCom goal has always been for the communists to eventually take over the whole peninsula, Vietnam-style. Rice gave up the game today, saying we need to “tolerate” Nork nukes.
Everything is VERY clear now. This is a slow, patient plan. And the beauty is this. TRUMP is making everybody show their true cards. Mugabe-girl Susan Rice has given away the AmeriCommie game.
When it looked like Bill Clinton was funding Nork nukes, he was funding Nork nukes.
When it looked like Obama was funding Iranian nukes, he was funding Iranian nukes.
BELIEVE your lying eyes. Our commies are working with their commies.
If the US and South Korea carry out strikes and try to overthrow the North Korean regime and change the political pattern of the Korean Peninsula, China will prevent them from doing so.
Notice also how they have cunningly stated that any kind of “regime change” is off the table. The statement is positioned so hopeful idiots will assume wrongly (from the previous sentence) that after a Nork attack, we might have the “right” to physically invade the North. What they are saying is that any invasion of the North is not allowed – that they will rush in Chinese troops to defend a communist buffer state in the North.
And – knowing the Chinese – there is NO reason to think that any successor state – no matter how it originates – will be any better than what is there now. It could even be worse, in a Pol Pot way.
Sundance has called this. The DPRK IS – for all offensive purposes – China.
China’s concealed Nork gun was “printing”, and Trump got them to draw in the middle of the town at high noon.
NORKS r CHINA now.
Well stated. Excellent examples of being sold out by ex-presidents and now having to pay the piper. They still don’t care. Not a peep out of them. Bubba’s absolutely gone into hiding while yesterday I saw a vid of Hag walking the streets of NYC doing hi-end shopping. They are beyond our disgust.
They always do. I worked on the Great Wall Hotel in Beijing back in 1982. I have wounds I can show you!
If the Norks were to shoot at Guam would China consider that an attack by them and remain on the sidelines?
Well… YEAH!
Because Guam is a US territory, and a major military outpost, too!
I think there is a 200 mile zone around American soil.
https://www.nauticalcharts.noaa.gov/csdl/mbound.htm
This would apply to all the Marianas. Guam is the southmost.
https://vignette2.wikia.nocookie.net/fisherymanagement/images/e/e9/Guam.png/revision/latest?cb=20051202045557
The Mariana Islands have a total land area of 1,005 km2 (388 sq mi). They are composed of two administrative units: Guam, a US territory. the Northern Mariana Islands (including the islands of Saipan, Tinian and Rota), which make up a Commonwealth of the United States.
Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)
The exclusive economic zone (EEZ) of the U.S. extends 200 nautical miles from the territorial sea baseline and is adjacent to the 12 nm territorial sea of the U.S., overlapping the 12-24nm contiguous zone. Within the EEZ, the U.S. has:
sovereign rights for the purpose of exploring, exploiting, conserving and managing natural resources, whether living and nonliving, of the seabed and subsoil and the superjacent waters and with regard to other activities for the economic exploitation and exploration of the zone, such as the production of energy from the water, currents and winds
jurisdiction as provided for in international and domestic laws with regard to the establishment and use of artificial islands, installations, and structures, marine scientific research, and the protection and preservation of the marine environment
other rights and duties provided for under international and domestic laws
That’s what they’re saying, Howie.
RU sure?
Unless China is stupid enough to think Guam doesn’t belong to the US… and I KNOW they aren’t stupid.
I think China is pretty stupid to think we are supposed to sit around and wait for fat boy to nuke us. And they are even stupid-er (if that’s a word) to say they would do nothing. So we haven’t lost a friend either way, have we?
LikeLiked by 8 people
You don’t lose when you lose fake friends. In fact, since we WON when you lost fake news, I am expecting we will WIN by losing this fake friend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
How about we ban anything with the “Made in China” label from entering the USA.
How long would they last?
LikeLiked by 7 people
For those too young to know or remember, we fought China in Vietnam and lost. They are a horrific foe and we should not forget the past.
We have been stuck in Afghanistan for many years fighting the ????
The USA is being destroyed from within by forces that we cannot or do not want to see.
We have outrageous numbers for cancer deaths and we have a huge drug problem. The goal of every enemy of the USA has been to let us destroy ourselves from within. China produces most of the apple juice consumed by babies and youth in the USA….is it safe?
Whatever happened to our draft and whatever happened to the military making productive men and women out of those who are lost to drugs or left uneducated? Destroying ourselves from within…we let our people rot in prisons and point fingers at the rest of the world. Time to get smart and make the most of a valuable resouce, human labor. But, we have to take care of that resource and stop letting people destroy themselves.
Time to mobilize.
‘we fought China in Vietnam and lost.”
Settle down. Vietnam and China have been enemies for centuries. There have been border clashes in the past. There were no Chinese troops as much more than observers during the Vietnam War. China indeed sided with it’s communist neighbour against the US, of course. But there is and was no love lost between C and V
China had little to do with the war beyond arms supplies. The Russians were much more involved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
We can’t be party to their way of playing the game any longer. I lived in Asia for years, and I can tell you from experience that saving face is of huge importance – more important than acknowledging any truth of a situation (this is something that they are trained from birth at knowing how to leverage).
They know we know, but as long as we allow them to save face and continue the charade, they will continue to operate under the better optics, and they assume that they have the high ground (read: dominant position). They believe that Westerners are stupid, and have no drive or even a goal in mind. They play the long game culturally.
The way to erase the Chinese communists is to repeat, over and over, that they are not worthy of Chinese history. Their short rule is a blip in the history of China. They are not even a Cromwell. Their error will be washed away by time, and the way they attempted, Hitler-like, to “make China great”, will be remembered with some sadness, but no regret when they are gone.
CHINA IS NOT COMMUNISM
I forget exactly what the specific words are right now but some of Trump’s word choices seem to address this face saving concept.
I spent a lot of time yday trying to explain this on The_Donald where it was obvious many have accepted the media and campus arguments that China does not control NK. Frustrating. I’m going to share this every time I see those kinds of comments.
Thank you for this piece.
For once My immediate response was Full steam ahead on taking down China economiclly” before I read “This is why President Trump needs to economically confront China now; with severe and punishing trade and economic sanctions, urgently. It needs to happen sooner rather than later. The U.S. should move to cripple the red dragon before Xi Jinping is able to select the economic timeline and geography to drop the mask and instruct North Korea to pull the trigger of hostilities.”
Sundance has prepared me and us.
I see no othe options.
This is terrible.
Pray for President Trump and his military and economic advisors.
As I said the can has been kicked to the end of the road.
Yep. Kim set mid August as his target-Guam date-15th? Short fuse.
You and sundance are so right MaineCoon.
Pres Trump needs to cripple China RIGHT NOW with severe trade and economic sanctions.
I don’t think sundance could emphasize that enough.
One poster brought up Neville Chamberlain.
I really hope the world does not have to live through that again.
The stakes rise. Will they attack us if we do a first strike? I suggest Americans depart China ASAP. Their position will allow the Norks to develop their ICBMS for a first strike against us. We would have to go full blast on the MAD theory and Star wars. Another Arms Race. This is not good enough.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Including HKG. Exit time. Shanghai market should take a dive Id think.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The trade and arms deals have favored the globalists too long They have transferred all our technology to China to use against us. China grows stronger while we grow weaker comparatively. At the least we must bust out of all theses international schemes and mobilize.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Howie, we still have a freedom of thought in the US that would overwhelm Chinese theft. Time is of the essence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cease all Chinese banks, assets, deport all Chinese with a visa, cease their property, ban all Chinese imports, that’ll get their attention, old Chinese proverb says ” if you want to win the war, turn one brother against the other” this is appropro with NOKO & China.
LikeLiked by 8 people
That ‘asset forfeiture’ thing would come in handy in dealing with China’s assets here in the US.
China has been spying on us, hacking our govt computer systems and cheating on our trade agreements.
They’ve already been waging a covert ‘war’ against us.
We have just been putting up with it.
They would not allow anyone to do these things to them.
We have to stop letting them do it to us.
And, if China counters with throwing out Apple and companies, so be it. Come home and manufacture here.
Another Chinese proverb; Woman who fly in airplane upside down, have hairy crack-up. China won’t attack the US, they hold too much of our debt and could not sustain their economy.
Confucius says: Man who go to bed with flat chested woman have right to feel low down. A lot of bluster by China who would not attack their meal ticket, the US. Boycott fortune cookies!!
if i were CHINA, I’D SIT THIS ONE OUT.
THEY ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR FAT BOY AND HIS INSANITY, because IF?? we have to deal with North Korea IT WILL BE SAFER FOR CHINA TO STAND DOWN.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You might want to reassess your paradigm.
China is using the DPRK to blackmail the U.S.
China has full control over North Korea. The action taken by the DPRK is sanctioned by, and facilitated by, China. There is no two nation aspect in this equation.
Communist China is the DPRK.
I go even further. Our Americommies helped. Clinton and Obama HELPED this happen.
Chicoms and Americoms have identical policy. China has been our problem all along. Not Russia.
Conflict by proxy.
Default on all notes….. Buh Bye……:-)
China has allot of our debt. They can’t afford to mess around too much….$$$$
LikeLiked by 1 person
China has a bigger problem in-house than we do.
Foxconn is bringing manufacturing in USA as they know big trade restrictions are coming to China or more trade tensions. It’s long term game from PTrump and USA is big market so manufacturers will have only option bring to USA . Nafta is in trouble so they can not to Mexico too.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yup! Cannot make up the name Foxconn!
Communism is a terrible plague.
LikeLiked by 7 people
As the old Chinese curse goes:
“May you live in interesting times…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
With the numbers, “43821” on the back of the furtune cookie slip…
The Korean Missile Crisis
President Trump should call Americans home from China.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I would not wait if I was there. i would get out of Dodge quick.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Me either Howie. But an official call would show them he means business.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Including Hong Kong. It’s so westernized we forget it’s China.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It used to be great when I worked there back from ’91 to ’96. Then in ’97 all broke loose.
Whatever the case may be, I’d like this done soon. I mean, I live close to a major ROK Army Garrison, and I’m just wanting things to get finished so I don’t have to hear people asking me “Are you afraid? Are you worried?”
World Trade Organization membership cancellation.
China should also make clear that if North Korea launches missiles that threaten US soil first and the US retaliates, China will stay neutral.
That to me is the most important line in all of this.
That sends a message to everyone, including NOKO. You start this and you are on your own.
The message is clear. Back off.
I get the politics in China are at odds with each other on this. But I’d find it hard to believe that if Japan Guam, Australia, the U.S. and other countries all start saying they have had enough, if China would back a losing horse very strongly.
I am starting to think that most countries are thinking the world of finance and trade make more sense than fighting and tolerating problems that interfere with making money.
The New World Order has failed.
Over and out.
Not exactly what I was saying.
There is no up side to China defending this idiot.
Just like there is no up side to starting a war with NOKO.
They said everything they needed to say and still save face. You start the war and we will not help. That is the message from China to North Korea. Pretty plain and clear.
Everything else is meaningless politics.
They said more than that. If they start the war they won’t help.
They won’t help us either, I meant to say.
They will help us by staying out of the conflict – if NK starts the fight. Which effectively means NK will not strike first.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Understood. Let’s hope that is the translation.
I expect China will hear from our President.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is a job for T Rex.
Sure, but there will have to be a tweet.
Well, I guess the day of reckoning is soon to begin. I have followed China’s antics since I was a youngun, and I always knew this would come…
They are far more powerful than many can imagine. I just hope that the USA hasn’t been harmed as badly as it appears by previous Admin/deep state….
However, the fact that we have President Trump and the team he has assembled makes me feel better than if this was happening under Obama.
Deep breath.
The past 4 administrations. 2 Bush an Obama and a Clinton. That has got us in to this mess.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t you see it… the last 4 admins were working at the behest of China (aka Globalists). Our election of Trump was a complete rejection of China; the mask, as SD eloquently points out, is now off.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Nigella I can do without anything China sends over here. Haven’t spend a dime on their junk in a very long time.
Sorry meant for down thread
Watch your cheaper apple juice….and think how many of our children drink this stuff
Make it at home.
Yes, Sandra, deep breaths and many prayers.
The previous administrations and deep state are both complicit, THEIR day of reckoning is coming.
Seems the Chinese and American Communists have the same policy. We should stand by while the NORKS complete and perfect their ICBM force to hit the USA as long as they do not attack us while doing so.. What a disaster. Neville Chamberlin would love it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Perhaps an extra tariff or two on Chinese “goods” is in order….
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Obama turned all our allies against us and even made some new ones.
The only one who MAY still support us is Israel, and even that is in doubt.
The world is tearing apart at the seams.
Glad I have the Good Lord as my protector, and I feel this is biblical, this may be the end of America as we know it…
Piper we are fine! Don’t lose an ounce of sleep over this. Once we go to WAR economically with China 🇨🇳, their people will revolt against their own government. Chinese care about one thing and one thing only, MONEY 💰. Many of them have reached middle class standards. There is no way in hell do they want to go back to the rice fields. China will back down quickly once they feel what life is like without the US buyer.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank you for the vote of calm, Felice.
I shouldn’t have checked my computer before heading to bed this evening.
I think the Chinese communist govt cares more about control, Fle.
They see Money as a means for that Control.
They needed money to build up their Military and create their own Space Program.
So…they opened up their country to trade.
They engaged in capitalism merely as a means to an end, and that end is still a communist one.
You’re right about the Chinese People, though.
They have gotten a taste of having money and having a better life.
They will not want to go back to the way things were.
We could create a civil war in China at the drop of a ten gallon hat.
This is true. Greed and avarice are their downfall.
Putin needs to order all our diplomats home! Are there any in China? Oh yah… the Amb…guy/former gov? From Iowa.
If I were in China, nobody would have to tell me to come home. There is a lot of saber rattling going on.
http://www.foxnews.com/world/2017/08/10/mattis-war-with-north-korea-would-be-catastrophic.html
So you won’t have to click:
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Thursday that war with North Korea would be “catastrophic,” casting a dire tone after President Trump unleashed a string of warnings to the rogue nation.
[Snip]
Mattis pointed out the United Nations Security Council’s unanimous vote last week to characterize North Korea’s statements as a “threat to the world’s community.”
“How often to do you see France, China, Russia, the U.S. voting unanimously on any issue?” Mattis asked.
[Snip]
Meanwhile, Australia’s prime minister said his country would come to the aid of the United States if North Korea attacks Guam.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told Melbourne Radio 3AW: “We would come to the aid of the United States. How that manifests itself will obviously depend on the circumstances and consultations with our allies.”
Catastrophic in the sense that NK would be removed from the face of the 🌏
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, that’s how I understand it, as well.
So, if NK were to attack and we retaliate and blow them into oblivion, China would be good with that.
I believe this has happened in the past but nothing was done afterwards.
Saber rattling……building to a crescendo, especially here. IMHO it will go “poof”, not “boom”. Regardless there’s nothing we can do about it either way.
China will back down in the short/near term…..long term they will not.
Unleash all economic sanctions against China now. Make them pay for their arrogance in thinking this is status quo make the US kowtow.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Hope the Skunk Works have been busy. Maybe we have some aces that have not been leaked.
I find it fascinating, the timing of the bombs dropped on Syria few months back, all the while China sat beside our President at a diplomatic dinner; crazy optics.
Mr. President understands the long game.
Planning is everything. Strategy is everything. Execution is everything.
TIMING is everything.
I trust OUR President and I trust in God.
Faith and Trust, pray unceasingly.
I referenced this video below! It has been ingrained in my mind because of what Dr. Piecznik said about why our President did what he did in Syria while Xi was in Mar Lago. Well worth the listen and the annoying Alex Jones.
Thank you, listening now.
This is fascinating, Felice, thank you!
More specifically at 5:20, 7:50 and forward.
The point was made at a beautiful dinner, with the lovely ladies and wine (and let’s not forget a big beautiful piece of chocolate cake).
Thank you, thank you.
Minnie this man was trained by the US at a very young age and put into some of the finest schools money can by. He knows China 🇨🇳 like the back of his hand. He knows Xi and the fight SD is speaking about is between the ole time communist and Xi. Xi doesn’t want war with anyone. He is more of a capitalist than a communist.
I will include Xi in my prayers, for the struggles he faces. I cannot imagine the level of conflict in his administration with the hard-line communists.
President Trump shound BAN Blackwater from doing this.
What say you vets?
” Military company Blackwater’s founder plans to build new bases in China, a move to support the One Belt and One Road initiative.”
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1038847.shtml
LikeLiked by 1 person
SD I agree with everything you said in this post! Dr. Steve Piczniek has said that President Xi really doesn’t like conflict because of what he saw with his father. This rhetoric is not coming from Xi. At this point China 🇨🇳 has drawn a red line! Basically allowing NK to continue with their plans of having the nuclear capability of hitting our mainland. According to these morons, if we were to take a preemptive strike against NK, we are going to war with them. Are you kidding me?
I also think it is time to put nuclear weapons in 🇯🇵! Enough is enough with these bastards. Our President should declare with his economic team tomorrow that the Economic War has begun! These bastards need to feel the wrath of the 🇺🇸! We don’t need anything from them. They can shell their garbage to NK!
LikeLiked by 4 people
All the economic numbers that come out of China are fake. There is no way a country can manage an economy that size only have variances of 0.1 month over month. What is a known factor is their debt to GDP is well over 200% and it would not take much to collapse their economy.
We fought the Chinese once before – via their puppet North Korea – from 25 June 1950 to 27 July 1953 (3 years, 1 month and 2 days)
China hasn’t been our friend. They have exploited and attacked us via internet hacking, stealing intellectual property and classified military secrets. They have sent us sub-standard goods, some dangerous and even deadly such as their pet food. Human life is cheap in China.
Looks like whoever is in charge in China don’t want or intend to be our friend.
Maybe they remember the English and the Opium trade and conflate us with the English.
Maybe it’s just their their economic plight or their ideology.
If I could speak directly to China, I’d say this:
You don’t want to mess around with President Trump.
You don’t mess with Texas and you sure don’t mess with Donald J. Trump.
If you do…..
LikeLiked by 4 people
Navy vets? What say ye? Every one in the region is practicing.
Article, “PLA Navy conducts live-fire drills in Yellow, Bohai seas”
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1060074.shtml
This is not a bad development at all.
China warns the US and South Korea not to strike Kim first, which we have emphatically reassured them we have no intention of doing so.
And they put Tubby on notice that if he starts some s**t he’s on his own.
I’d say the ChiComs threaded the needle quite nicely.
I wondered if there was a possibility of misinterpretation……perhaps in translation?
How? I’m not going to help you if you start it, but I remain neutral and not help US if you start it..
They are with them, either way, and that’s not a nice thread to me.
China is a military paper tiger who’s only advantage is in a land based conflict. Air and sea, they can’t compete. Great overview of military might of the US in the Daily Caller a couple days ago.
http://dailycaller.com/2017/08/09/fire-and-fury-the-most-powerful-military-weapons-trump-has-at-his-disposal/
Look at the price tags of each of those weapons and consider how no one has the economic capability to do that like the US.
I take a different view of the Chinese statement. They’ve just hung North Korea out to dry. USA has said we are not looking for regime change. China has said they will stay neutral if North Korea attacks first. So the message to North Korea is: you’re on your own if you attack first. The message to America is: keep your word about regime change and all is well.
We have no need to attack first. We’ve put Kim on notice that we will respond with force IF he misbehaves. We’ve not said we’ll attack if he keeps on running his mouth.
One piece of your analogy that is wrong is that our President will never ever allow them to have the capability to develop a nuclear weapon that could strike the US. If that day comes, you will see exactly what our President meant by his comments!
LikeLiked by 2 people
True, but that’s four or five steps down the road. We’re dealing with the next few months and the threat to attack American soil/interests.
Is it?
I was just going to say his theory was missing one piece of the puzzle. P/T waiting like a sitting duck while USA is potentially attacked. He won’t ever neglect his #1 duty — national security.
They already have them.
Correct fleporeblog. I have no idea what China’s actual position is today,or what it will be next month, but IF (big big IF) it is as set forth in the commie party newspaper, they are saying “Build your nukes, NK, and we will protect you while you do it.”
It isn’t just the United States that is threatened here, so the response should not just be the United States either. South Korea and Japan are also threatened. But considering that North Korea is collaborating with Iran, majority sunni countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Israel also threatened by the continued development of North Korea’s weapons. All of these countries need to apply as much pressure on China as they can.
Earlier this year, President Trump signed deals, many of them weapons deals, with Saudi Arabia. Maybe they can ask to have them delivered for pick up in South Korea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China has always been the endgame during this whole situation with North Korea. While the liberal media is obsessed with Russia collusion and taking Trump down and politicians of both parties have done nothing but, cover their own lazy asses this crisis has grown to where now we are on the presipice of war.
The time for a leader to take a stand on this has arrived. President Trump has very little choice but, to be that leader. I believe that he can do it but, I’m afraid that the price to pay for victory will not be cheap. This could’ve been avoided if previous administrations had stepped up to the plate and dealt with this.
I normally have been an observer of this site for nearly two years now. But, this situation and the response by those that hate this president has gotten me fired up to no end.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Then, there’s this:
https://news.usni.org/2016/09/22/experts-advocate-harder-stance-against-illegal-claims-in-south-china-sea
(From September, 2016)
Experts Advocate Harder Stance Against Illegal Claims In South China Sea
Three South China Sea and maritime law experts advocated a tougher stance against illegal Chinese actions, calling for more freedom of navigation operations, possibly with regional allies, that are aimed at Chinese territorial claims that have not previously been challenged.
The experts from the U.S. Naval War College and the Center for Strategic and International Studies agreed at a House Armed Services seapower and projection forces subcommittee hearing yesterday that adherence to maritime law in the South China Sea is important not only for regional security but also for maintaining law of the sea elsewhere on the globe.
In addition to unanimously supporting the U.S. ratifying the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, the experts testified that U.S. Navy freedom of navigation operations (FONOPS) needed to be bolstered.
Bonnie Glaser, CSIS’s senior adviser for Asia and director of the China Power Project, said she would do more FONOPS but conduct them “quietly and without fanfare.”
James Kraska, a professor of international law, oceans law and policy at the U.S. Naval War College’s Stockton Center for the Study of International Law, recommended not only bringing in allies like Japan to the FONOPS effort but said “I would also prioritize for the FON program the many many illegal claims that have never been challenged to my knowledge, such as the straight baselines that cut off the Hainan Strait, which China purports to view as internal waters. And that challenge has never been conducted as far as I know, or at least most likely since the Vietnam War.”
If we really had the military means that DJT has been semi bluffing about we would notify China that as NK is their ally/puppet an attack by NK on American interests will be treated by the US as an attack by China and the US will counter appropriately. Unfortunately bath house son of a whore Sotero and Victor Ashe’s gay college boyfriend, son of CIA operative and presidential assassin GB gutted our ability to defend and attack. DJT needs another 12-18 months until those American who are guided by patriotism and intelligence will be able to sleep with both eyes closed. Best move now is squeezing China by its collective gonads economically and play defense with fat boy Kim. DJT needs to keep in mind that he cannot ice a psychopath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China should be joined at the hip with the NORKS.
“Culturally there is no middle position in dealings with China; they are not constitutionally capable of understanding or valuing the western philosophy of mutual benefit where concession of terms gains a larger outcome.”
So China’s decision makers/representatives are not pretending to not understand the process initiated by someone who cuts to the core of the thing early on, like Mr. Trump has done. They actually are not wired to understand it.
In a sense, he is doing the same thing they are. He offers no middle position for them to respond to.
The habits of the past have been middle-muddle around, do everything in some kind of average “let’s how this works” or “if we assume they do this and we do that the outcome might be this….”
Since he’s used to getting results and that nonsense has never been in the best interests of the US, he won’t do it that way.
This is really interesting. [Yes, that’s an understatement.]
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regime change is THE requirement if the NORK menace is to be resolved without military conflict……KIM is the menace…get rid of him and the nuclear arsenal will be deconstructed without bloodshed.
Only China can achieve his removal sans warfare….
I pray Xi is able to step up………
To best understand China is not to try and figure out the communist factions. It is to realize that the communist government is but an extension of the 3000 year imperialist nature of Chinese governance. This is why China can not/will not waver from their position. What China is today is only an advanced technological/industrial version of what they were 1000, 1500, 2000 years ago. They have always been a closed society and have always tried to use/abuse outsiders to their advantage.
China has been word playing both sides against the middle for decades. The leaders make nice talk with our Presidents, then do exactly as they please on trade. They’ve been hearing NOKO threaten us repeatedly for years and they’ve done NOTHING to reign in this paranoid brutal dictator—neither the son nor his father before him.
NOW, they pretend that if the USA strikes FIRST it’s only because we want ‘regime change’ and that wouldn’t be fair to the ‘balance’ of power in the region. SERIOUSLY????
The only upside in their statement is that it appears to leave NOKO to fend for itself if they launch a strike on us first—a kind of “start some war sh*t and you’re on your own.” But, I wonder: If NOKO was getting a royal butt kicking would China REALLY sit on the sidelines??
Finally, this observation: If NOKO is China’s leased war dog it’s more a terrier than a rottweiler, but it’s constant yapping and growling has served as a counterpoint for China, making China seem reasonable and mild in comparison. Crafty strategy for our communist enemy to employ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Some of the things I like about PDJT is he is proactive & frank. No beating around the bush, put a band aid on it, kick the can down the road. Tillerson spoke again about China on his 8/01 “around the world.” He spoke again about the “high level” personnel teams they set up. Mnuchin & Ross are on the economic/trade team and have met twice with their counterparts. I believe they are going to do everything humanly possible to resolve this . Copied that part of transcript:
“The question now is that we – we believe we’re at a bit of a pivot point in that relationship because of how China has progressed now to become the second largest economy in the world, and they will continue to grow in their importance to the global economy. What should define this relationship for the next 50 years? And those are the discussions that we have with the Chinese in the broadest contours: How should we define this relationship and how do we ensure that economic prosperity to the benefit of both countries and the world can continue, and that where we have differences – because we will have differences, we do have differences – that we will deal with those differences in a way that does not lead to open conflict. And that has been the success of the past policy. It’s one that we must continue, but we recognize conditions have changed and to simply rely upon the past may not serve either one of us well.
So these are very in-depth conversations and discussions we have with the Chinese, and we test this relationship through things like the situation in North Korea. Can we work together to address this global threat where we have a common objective? And where we have differences – in the South China Sea, and we have some trading differences that need to be addressed – can we work through those differences in a way without it leading to open conflict and find the solutions that are necessary to serve us both?
Out of Mar-a-Lago came, I think, some very important commitments to one another. We established four very high-level dialogues. We had many, many dialogues with the Chinese in the past – over 20 dialogues – but these were at a level that we felt were insufficient to deal with this question of our relationship, so the Chinese agreed to designate very high-level individuals so we have four dialogues. The Diplomatic and Security Dialogue is led by myself and Secretary Mattis with our counterparts in China. We have had two meetings of the Diplomatic and Security Dialogue. The Economic and Trade Dialogue has met twice. That’s led by Secretary Mnuchin and Secretary Ross. We have two other dialogues that are yet to meet: law enforcement and cyber security; and then social or people-to-people.
And so these are really to help us explore the tough issues that exist for the two largest economies in the world and two significant military powers, as to how do we want to deal with these issues, and they’ve served – I think they’ve served us well to this point, and they’ve been quite helpful in us advancing this understanding of one another’s interests, so we will continue those. And again, I want to thank Assistant Secretary Susan Thornton for her help in advancing these.”
If China wishes to side with the NORKS if we declare war they should suffer the same pre war sanctions. They can’t have it both ways and that is what they are trying to pull off.
Reagan was right. We should have continued our Star Wars program. Globalism is a failure. it was not an excellent adventure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
100 percent agreement.
I don’t know how you come to the conclusion that China has full control over North Korea. Do you mind providing some evidence? China and North Korea relationship has been deteriorated since Kim the third took power. This guy killed his uncle who was very pro China. He never paid a visit to China, which his father and grandfather have done many times. His newspaper started hostile propaganda campaign against China because China sides with the US in the UN.
Despite its rhetoric, NK is no threat to the US. Kim is brutal but he’s not stupid. He lives like a King and rules like an emperor. Why does he want to be self destructive by attacking the US or its allies? The only reason that he wants to have nuclear weapon is he believes the US would somehow overthrow his regime. Developing nuclear weapon is the only way he can prevent that from happening. Tillerson’s “4 NOs” is good start but still needs to find a way to assure Kim because the US does have a track record of promoting regime changes.
90% of NK trade is with CHINA 🇨🇳!
The Chicom statement says they will ‘defend’ the NORKS in the event we do a preventive strike. That is going to WAR with us. If you are in China…get out!
Good Grief…they just said they will side with the NORKS if we attack and attack us.
“They have an entirely divergent way of looking at conflict. They accept no alternate position; you either think “their way” or your thinking is wrong. You either acquiesce to “their terms” or there are no terms. When dealing and negotiating with China everything is a zero-sum outlook.”
_______________
I know this is the philosophy of the Chinese as presented here, but it simply doesn’t reconcile with reality.
It might work for God, but it doesn’t work for human beings, and no human being would ever be successful enough for long enough to ever exercise this outlook in the real world.
Example: Xi Jinping wants to use the south exit of the WH. President Trump warns him that the south exit is booby-trapped with a device worthy of a James Bond villain, and Xi Jinping will die a horrible death if he takes the south exit.
Xi Jinping, being of the intransigent Chinese who knows not compromise nor common sense, who insists on his way or no way, commits suicide by walking through the south exit.
That’s not ‘zero sum’, that’s insane.
And insane people don’t live long enough to become leaders of countries, they win a Darwin Award like Mr. Jinping did in the example above.
Well now! Seems a good time to announce US has no objection to Taiwan, S. Korea and Japan going Nuclear. So long as they aren’t aggressor US Will give full support.
I’ll bet all three can build a mid-range thermonuclear missle within 30 days. Just because they haven’t is a far cry from can’t. Might run a little short on TV’s, micro-chips and cars for a few months though.
Where would they get nuclear material. Oh I don’t know. South Africa doesn’t need any money!
The tv pundits are showing their loonacy in bold vivid color.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
A no fly zone over the NORKS for missiles might be in the cards.
I’m in total agreement on our economic leverage in this situation, SD, including the precarious nature of China’s growth and their realization of the impending bubble burst.
What I’m not so sure of is China’s grip on the leash collared around their attack dog’s neck.
It appears to me that once Kim Jong Il died and Kim Jong Un took power that China lost a lot of the control they once had over DPRK. Recall that Kim has never visited Beijing as his father had done often. Kim also had his uncle, whom many thought was the equivalent of a regent and close to China, executed by anti-aircraft gun a few years ago. Kim then had his older half-brother assassinated – China’s insurance package if needed. It is almost as if Kim felt that he was about to be taken out and decided to consolidate all power to himself, with extreme prejudice, and then leave the reservation. That would explain his going full tilt the last few years to develop the nuclear ICBM program at an accelerated pace – that is his insurance policy with the U.S. and China.
There’s no doubt that China, out of all nations, has the most direct power over North Korea so we must apply pressure there. I’m just not convinced that they still have the pull necessary to make Kim and his generals come totally to heel.
At any rate, this is all supposition and speculation.
It’s so difficult to read the eastern mindset, especially that of communist oligarchs whose main agenda is the maintenance of their own power in the face of an existential threat.
In Kim’s case it’s like trying to predicti the behavior of a rabid dog you’re trying to trap.
It’s not helping that the entire Swamp has taken Russia off the table for President Trump here.
I can’t imagine the Russians, with a population of around 60 million, are too comfortable with 1.2 billion Chinese on the brink and a Hermit Kingdom with nuclear armed paranoid man-child on their borders. Putin seems to prefer a nice, rational, game of chess – not an unpredictable game of North Korean Roulette.
It would have been nice if the assholes in DC had left Trump with the option of increasing all of that leverage with Putin side by side, as partners and friends. That scenario could have changed the dynamics completely.
“Whichever perspective might be true, China just officially announced a position that is rather concerning. According to the latest official communist party position:
♦ If North Korea strikes first, China promises to remain neutral.
♦ If The U.S. strikes first, China promises to fight on the side of the DPRK.”
_____________
Maybe not so concerning.
If the U.S. strikes first, there won’t be any DPRK for the Chinese to side with.
What kind of bunker can withstand sustained direct attack from bunker-busting munitions that have the capability of striking the same target, repeatedly, within a diameter of 20 feet or less?
The first missile / bomb blows away several hundred feet of earth, exposing the exterior of the so-called ‘nuclear hardened’ bunker.
The next hundred missiles / bombs impact directly on the exterior shell of the so-called ‘nuclear hardened’ bunker.
Is there ANY material on earth that could withstand such an attack?
I don’t think so…
If there is no more Kim-Jong Un, there is no ‘side’ for China to take.
Meanwhile, our leftist MSM is doing their best to undermine our president. Arrest them. We are on the brink here.
I think it is important for Americans to know the basic nature of any classified material that was on Hillary “We’ll All Hang From Nooses”*** Clinton’s home email server. Susan Rice’s defense of Nork nukes today, and her employment by both the Clintons and Obama, leads me to think that the classified material was of a North Korean nature – possibly something that might alert an enemy to detection of something. Sorry – I said “enemy”. For Hillary, that might be “friend”.
***
I found Wictor’s analysis of the situation interesting. Since I don’t tweet, it did not copy/paste well and no pictures were included. Worth reading his tweets on his theory that P/T’s MOAM Syrain drop was target practice for NK.
Thomas Wictor @ThomasWictor
