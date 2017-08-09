Gordon Chang: President Trump “Fire and Fury” Comments Intended for China Not North Korea…

Apparently CTH and Asian expert Gordon Chang are on the same intellectual page in analysis of the ongoing North Korea issues. In this interview Mr. Chang outlines the dynamic between U.S. President Trump, Korean President Kim Yong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Gordon Chang also agrees that mounting economic pressure on China will be the pathway to getting the DPRK into line.
.
The North Korean commentariat today has all be centered around a “response” to a precipitous strike by the United States. As previously outlined by Secretary Tillerson, via the “four no’s”, and backed up by the entire U.S. policy team, there is no intent on the U.S. to initiate a North Korean regime change. That leverage approach is China’s to utilize; while we hold China accountable.
Let the big dog EAT! Wilburine is thirsty!
That big dog won’t eat that gamey Chinese chicken either, HA!
Listen, if Gordon Chang and General Jack Keane agree with Sundance about the Nork/China situation, we’re golden. Let the rest of the punditry say what they will, we have the truth.
Absolutely! I love ❤️ General Keane. He is so respectful to every host by thanking them by name when his time slot is done. He loves his country and has been saying since day 1 that China was the cause and the solution to NK. You can also tell he loves our President and the team he has surrounded himself with. Such a breathe of fresh air!
Yes, I agree. And he has tried to explain when hosts brush away the notion of economic sanctions that the sanctions the Trump Administration is talking about are REAL sanctions, something that has never been tried.
Not as bold or insightful as CTH/Sundance (or many comments), but a good start.
Here is the key that even Gordon may not realize!
https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/08/09/icymi-united-states-rapidly-becoming-net-exporter-natural-gas-first-time?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=wh_20170809_na
From the article linked above:
“New Census Bureau data show that, by value, the United States was again a net exporter in June 2017, selling about $593 million worth of natural gas to the world while importing $566 million via gas pipelines from Canada and as liquefied natural gas. … With new pipeline and LNG export capacity coming online soon, the United States should close out 2017 as a net exporter of natural gas, a situation that hasn’t been seen since 1957, according to EIA.”
That’s according to data from the Census Bureau and the U.S. Energy Information Administration. While imports of gas are flat or falling, exports continue to rise, and the data give weight to government analysts’ conviction that the United States is on track to become a net energy exporter, possibly as soon as within a decade.
Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass became the first major LNG exporting hub to commence shipments since the shale gas boom. That facility is now poised to expand export capacity. Freeport LNG south of Houston expects to begin liquefaction and shipments in late 2018 or early 2019. Dominion Energy’s Cove Point LNG in Maryland will be in service by the end of this year, the company says. More projects are coming in Corpus Christi, Texas; elsewhere in the Gulf of Mexico region; and at Georgia’s Elba Island.
Wow! Thanks for all the info! Good to know…….
These reporters are really that dumb! They have been so consumed with Muh Russia and taking out our President that they have totally missed everything our President has done to get us to this point. I don’t think they are hiding it. I really believe they have been so conditioned on our President being a novice that there is no way he has solved a riddle that three previous administrations have failed to recognize.
When Gordon said we have time, Fox decided to show how long it would take. Nuke from hitting Hawaii, LA, Chicago and NYC. They really are hoping our President decides to go all in so they can say we told you so about his temperament.
The day China rolls into NK and kills Fat Man for the world to see, people will be left flabbergasted 😲 that our President was able to defuse the greatest threat to the US. They will be shocked that as part of the agreement we remove our troops from SK and either place them in Japan, Guam or have them come home. Our scientists and military will be in NK to make sure every last weapon is destroyed.
Our President will tweet that it was complicated but he promised he would get it done and right after tweet IRAN is now on the clock!
Flex, do you really think that the last three administrations “failed to recognize ” this? Or rather, they pretended not to know I order to facilitate their aims.
PDJT is simply calling the kettle Black, and then dealing with it. Imagine that!?!
Bingo.
Politicians are practically always about maintaining the status quo, or if they have the majority, about pushing their agenda, and therefore pushing their own power. MAObama is an example of the second, Republicans in Congress examples of the former.
President Trump is NOT a politician, therefore actually solving problems, rather than “managing them,” (i.e. keeping the status quo while pretending to “work toward a solution”) is something he hopes to do. However, Dem politicians (following the agenda/power line) and Republican politicians (following the “status quo maintenance” line) will be opposing him.
SB I want to give those morons the benefits of the doubt but you are probably right!
Fle – we can only hope….that would be wonderful!
Now that he recognizes that we are speaking to China in our statements, how long before it dawns on him that the Nork utterances and threats we respond to are in actuality Chinese utterances and threats? Nork is just the telephone.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I never trusted China, and it may sound tin foil hat of me to say I believe China assisted N. Korea with nuclear technology.
This piece is very interesting, it’s was written by Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagel 1998.
Excert:
The Democrats’ Largest Contributor
U.S. intelligence discovered in 1993 that China had sold missile technology to Pakistan. Because of bipartisan Congressional demands, Clinton barred the U.S. space industry from using Chinese rockets to launch their satellites. U.S. satellites were put on the “munitions” list, the list of our most sensitive military and intelligence-gathering technology. The reason these commercial satellites are important is because they carry technological secrets essential to “significant military and intelligence interests.”
In June 1994, the CEO of Loral Space and Communications, Bernard Schwartz, made a $100,000 contribution to the Democratic National Committee. He then joined a Ron Brown trip to China that led to a $250 million telecommunications deal for Loral’s satellites to be launched by Chinese rockets.
In October 1994, Clinton lifted the sanctions he had imposed on China for selling missile technology to Pakistan. In early 1995, Schwartz sent a letter to Clinton urging that responsibility for satellite-export licenses be shifted from the State Department to the Commerce Department. Meanwhile, both Schwartz and Johnny Chung made more huge donations, in excess of $100,000, to the Democratic Party.
http://eagleforum.org/psr/1998/june98/psrjune98.html
Add Ron Brown’s plane crash. The money quote from this article:
“To protect his son Michael from prison, Ron Brown threatens to expose the White House’s yet unrevealed Asian fund-raising scheme, in which Brown played a major role.”
http://www.wnd.com/2004/09/26786/
which clearly put that famous target on Ron brown’s back.
Didn’t realize the USA could be sold out so damn cheap.
Well it’s not like it had to be split between 300+ million citizens. Only a few hand selected few.
They don’t call him Slick Willy for nothing and Bush Sr considers him a son. Bush Jr considers him family as well. After Reagan, we basically had the same swamp president over and and over again while N. Korea was developing nukes.
“George W Bush and Bill Clinton have revealed how they started to grow close, to the point where Bush has taken to calling his Democratic predecessor his “brother from another mother”.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2015/jul/23/bill-clinton-george-w-bush-friends-2016-elections
One big happy family
http://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/george-w-bush-michelle-obama-hugged-it-out-like-old-pals-reactions-w441954
They all have each other’s back, idiots.
Yes, I remember Clinton-Loral. Oh, the fundraising benefits of being able to impose sanctions that you can later remove if, if, if, o if – people pleeeeease you.
2 days after President Truman issued his Fire and Fury warning we dropped FAT MAN on Nagasaki. A week later we received the Unconditional Surrender from Japan. Two weeks after that the first US troops landed in Japan. All this happened in August of 1945.
Yes, and this was Truman’s quote on that:
“If they do not now accept our terms they may expect a rain of ruin from the air, the like of which has never been seen on this earth.”
Some have pointed out the similarities of PT’s quote to Truman’s and yet they criticize PT saying it.
Trump on North Korea nukes development in 1999:
https://vladtepesblog.com/2017/08/09/trump-called-it-years-and-years-ago/
This whole NK having nukes all of a sudden just does not pass my smell test. Funny how the NK missiles and the U.S. And Chinese negotiations are happening at the same time. Hahaha
Why would China want the US to strike NK? Does China also agree with the deep state who wants our POTUS removed from office?
When trillions are at stake, anything is possible.
I don’t know but I have wondered if China has been using crazy NK as leverage and playing stupid. I’m sure PT knows, and is playing the game.
Yes, I tend to think Fat Boy is simply China’s Useful Idiot.
I agree – it is very suspicious…..
I’m not sure what you mean by “This whole NK having nukes all of a sudden”. NK has been working toward having a nuclear arsenal for a long time. Maybe by “all of a sudden” you mean the missile testing NK has done recently?
I think China may be the one with the problem. They have a set of values in the East most of us find strange or foreign. This is stereotypical but they are almost robotic in nature. I believe China cannot control the New Kim on the block. When China said jump His father and grandfather said “how high.” I think this guy is different and he is bringing dishonor to President Xi. Lil Kim may be biting the hand that feeds him. I guess time will tell.
“I did not have sexual relations with that woman”, “you can kept your doctor and your plan”, “I did not send classified information” “it was the video”, “we will repeal and replace Obamacare”, “election over, Hillary wins” etc
Houston we have a problem!
LIARS
I LOVE that our nuclear arsenal was modernized!
Hopefully no more 5″floppy discs and DOS systems!
And no more Winders XP PCs!
Dos is pretty stable. Hope it’s not connected to the internet.
Chang has been on the John Batchelor show all night. They had an interesting interview who says the nukes are provided by china with help from Pakistan. I’ll post the podcast when it becomes available
I have to say, this is the data I was looking for. This is a relief.
I like Korea and Japanese pop culture and I am looking for Japan’s eventual conversion to Christ. I do not want to see either Seoul or Tokyo splattered; apart from the harm to the already brutalised North Korean people.
So… silly, happy dance! Please bring your spring onions… [It’s a long story.]
Oooh! And thanks for the data Sundance. This is the kind of reply to my query I needed so I am grateful.
