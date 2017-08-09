Gordon Chang: President Trump “Fire and Fury” Comments Intended for China Not North Korea…

Apparently CTH and Asian expert Gordon Chang are on the same intellectual page in analysis of the ongoing North Korea issues. In this interview Mr. Chang outlines the dynamic between U.S. President Trump, Korean President Kim Yong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Gordon Chang also agrees that mounting economic pressure on China will be the pathway to getting the DPRK into line.

The North Korean commentariat today has all be centered around a “response” to a precipitous strike by the United States. As previously outlined by Secretary Tillerson, via the “four no’s”, and backed up by the entire U.S. policy team, there is no intent on the U.S. to initiate a North Korean regime change. That leverage approach is China’s to utilize; while we hold China accountable.

My first order as President was to renovate and modernize our nuclear arsenal. It is now far stronger and more powerful than ever before…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

…Hopefully we will never have to use this power, but there will never be a time that we are not the most powerful nation in the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2017

