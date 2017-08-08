President Trump Participates in Opioid Epidemic Briefing – and Press Conference…

WASHINGTON – President Trump on Tuesday said one of the best ways to prevent addictions to drugs such as heroin and prescription painkillers is to keep young people from taking them in the first place.

“If they don’t start, they won’t have a problem,” he said in remarks to the media, according to pool reports. “If they do start, it’s awfully tough to get off. So if we can keep them from going on and maybe by talking to youth and telling them, ‘No good, really bad for you in every way.’ But if they don’t start, it will never be a problem.” (read more)

Additionally HHS Secretary Price and Kellyanne Conway participated in a press briefing at the conclusion of the meeting with President Trump. Video below.

Remarks begin at 07:40 WATCH:

