President Trump Participates in Opioid Epidemic Briefing – and Press Conference…

WASHINGTON – President Trump on Tuesday said one of the best ways to prevent addictions to drugs such as heroin and prescription painkillers is to keep young people from taking them in the first place.
“If they don’t start, they won’t have a problem,” he said in remarks to the media, according to pool reports. “If they do start, it’s awfully tough to get off. So if we can keep them from going on and maybe by talking to youth and telling them, ‘No good, really bad for you in every way.’ But if they don’t start, it will never be a problem.” (read more)
Additionally HHS Secretary Price and Kellyanne Conway participated in a press briefing at the conclusion of the meeting with President Trump. Video below.
Remarks begin at 07:40 WATCH:
Can we stop people from putting needles in themselves?
And what do we think about the completely innocent people who have been killed, robbed, assaulted and burglarized, events which would not have happened without the war on drugs? How come they never get counted into the equation?
Because it has been decades since we have even assessed and analyzed what the equation is.
If you do not promote the hysteria, you are pro-drugs.
I read an article the other day,that said Medicaid played a big role in the opioid epedemic ,by paying for a LOT OF PRESCRIPTIONS.
Pro-drug legalization czar GeorgeSoros is busy undermining the Trump agenda.
The SorosFamily monsters need to be arrested and their assets confiscated.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/08/leaked-memo-soros-funded-media-matters-working-facebook-twitter-kill-pro-trump-articles/
