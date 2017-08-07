Red Dragon Plays Panda: China States It Will Enforce U.N. Resolutions Against North Korea….

We’ll see. The red dragon has a tendency to say one thing publicly and manipulate another thing privately. However, the baseline for China to take the role of Big Panda is the reception of Secretary Rex Tillerson’s “Four No” remarks on North Korea during his State Department briefing.
TILLERSON”S FOUR NO’S: The United States does not seek •regime change, •the collapse of the regime, •an accelerated reunification of the peninsula or •an excuse to send the U.S. military into North Korea.
So long as the ‘four-no’s’ remain visible and discussed in the international dialogue, the options for China are to comply or to be called out as a deceiving enabler. The economic consequences for China to break the sanctions are looming and severely consequential.
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will pay the biggest price from the new United Nations sanctions against North Korea because of its close economic relationship with the country, but will always enforce the resolutions, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.
The United Nations Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Saturday that could slash its $3 billion annual export revenue by a third.
Speaking at a regional security forum in Manila on Monday, Wang said the new resolution showed China and the international community’s opposition to North Korea’s continued missile tests, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
“Owing to China’s traditional economic ties with North Korea, it will mainly be China paying the price for implementing the resolution,” the statement cited Wang as saying.
“But in order to protect the international non-proliferation system and regional peace and stability, China will as before fully and strictly properly implement the entire contents of the relevant resolution.”
China has repeatedly said it is committed to enforcing increasingly tough U.N. resolutions on North Korea, though it has also said what it terms “normal” trade and ordinary North Koreans should not be affected.
The latest U.N. resolution bans North Korean exports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead, lead ore and seafood. It also prohibits countries from increasing the numbers of North Korean laborers currently working abroad, bans new joint ventures with North Korea and any new investment in current joint ventures.
Wang said that apart from the new sanctions, the resolution also made clear that the six party talks process, a stalled dialogue mechanism with North Korea that also includes Russia and Japan, should be restarted.
That was promise that all Security Council members made, including China, Russia and the United States, and which ought to be carried out, Wang added. (read more)
TRex is a giant…May President Trump’s signing statement hold precedence so we may have true geniuses at work and not the Congress and their band of fools.
I love all Trump’s appointees for being direct and emphatic on what they are appointed to do, and don’t waste time either. Strength is good and is recognized as good so unless China/Russia/North Korea falter, everything will be to everyone’s advantage. If not, then hell breaks loose on them. So far Russia has maintained their promise to us on what is being done in Syria and things are improving fantastically well. So, we can hope the UN vote is real as is China’s and Russia’s. Being forthright and yet offering what can be done in good faith is far better than drawing that stupid pink line and absolutely nothing changes. So pleased to hear Brett telling with statistics people moving back to their towns/cities, that we helping them with return of water, electricity, etc. so they can rebuild and have the pride of doing so themselves rather than taking “care” of everything. Pride is important on all parties and that is how Trump’s administration is working to help America be Great Again but also to make other countries and their population proud of what they can do also.
Amazing what three carrier groups can accomplish.
Gordon Chang was on Lou Dobbs today. Made a point of saying that it is the military side in China that is supporting NK. The political/economic side not so much. Interesting to see who wins out in the long run. Also the 19th China Congress meets in the Fall which puts pressure on Xi and what he can do.
There is not much military side to China without the economic side. The generals will keep quiet.
The Generals are rich men with their fingers in the economic pie. The will go along with what the Party dictates. The NORKS are in for a tough patch if the Dragon cuts the flow of capital it means no foreign exchange i.e.; “No Bucks, No Buck Rogers.”
Already the Chinese have QUALIFIED their support of this.
“China has repeatedly said it is committed to enforcing increasingly tough U.N. resolutions on North Korea, though it has also said what it terms “NORMAL” trade and ordinary North Koreans should not be affected.”
What is the Chinese view of “normal”?
I agree that economic and military are tied together for China.
China says a lot of things.
Mainland Chinese CHEAT a lot.
“Mainland Chinese CHEAT a lot.”
Which is a strange thing for a people so publicly obsessed with ‘honor’ and ‘saving face’.
Yes they do!
China is NOT to be trusted.
I doubt they will live up to this agreement and when they don’t,
what are you going to do about it? They will state that whatever offense they have committed is their “normal” way of interacting with North Korea.
Having visited several times and studied in mainland China, actually the people’s lives are 100% better than we first visited, they are honest, and not too many communists alive, so once they kick the bucket a huge change will go further in China – they have more entrepreneurial people now, better lifestyles, more opportunities for all, and you don’t feel any constrictions altho you know there are some. People know the importance of English and want to practice with tourists. They tend to be generous and helpful, like America used to be and will be again. No country is perfect, but China has come a long, long way in today’s world. They are a very large country and they do want to take over islands, but also know it is being warned about such movements. Their armies of men and women are large. I even had a friend that is a member of the communist party and goes once a year to a communist camp for exercise and more mind bending, but is truly gracious and generous. Since Mao said that everyone needs education, they are truly well educated and many are super artists as well. We enjoy our visits and miss our Chinese friends and good food! so hopefully will be able to visit again shortly. No tipping in China and actually great yogurt! and most offer breakfast with your stay.
Hmmm. Very interesting – thanks!
Wow! China has to produce results. Never thought I’d see this day!
It may be foolish but for some reason I trust Xi Jinping. I do not, however, trust the overall Politburo of China. And ultimately, they are who will decide the actual policy, no matter what China says or what Xi wants. He may be the leader of the party, but it is the “old men” who really rule.
Chinese Proverb: “Destroy the seed of evil, or it will grow up to your ruin.”
Most of Europe and the left in the US need to read that proverb, may be have it read to them daily.
The Chinese are so full of it with this statement from the article linked above:
“Owing to China’s traditional economic ties with North Korea, it will mainly be China paying the price for implementing the resolution,” the statement cited Wang as saying.
“But in order to protect the international non-proliferation system and regional peace and stability, China will as before fully and strictly properly implement the entire contents of the relevant resolution.”
These morons know that our President is licking his lips and holding back his killers that would like nothing more than to go into an economic war with China. If this is needed to keep face with their citizens then so be it.
The other reality is that the US has an armada in the area. If you think for one minute ships with coal or any other banned cargo will be floating through the waters, I have a bridge in Brooklyn for sale.
I absolutely love the high stakes game that is being played by our President and his team. South Korea got the message loud and clear. Check out their statement from the article:
South Korea reiterated further resolutions against Pyongyang could follow if it did not pull back.
“North Korea should realise if it doesn’t stop its nuclear, missile provocations it will face even stronger pressure and sanctions,” Defence Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-gyun told a regular news briefing. “We warn North Korea not to test or misunderstand the will of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.”
Sorry Flep, no armada. We had at best two battle groups there for a short period. We do not have the resources to maintain three battle groups in the area unless we are ready to pull the trigger. And we ain’t.
I only saw three battle groups together once. In the Arabian Sea in January 1981. We were ready to deal with Iran and the hostage crisis. I remember one morning going outside for some fresh air. Nothing but ocean. Went to breakfast then went outside one more time. Ships everywhere. Pretty cool thing to see when you are 18.
I still don’t see NK getting away with shipping the materials that were banned.
I would think we are using satellites at least to track so we should know if China is complying. I would think they use shipping and trains.
I like that our President doesn’t blab what he is going to do.
Remember the other guy? Drawing maps and giving timelines every chance he could?
Battle groups there is all symbolic posturing and nothing more.
I like having adults in charge .
Who will be the first of the UniParty to say the four No’s are a sign of weakness?
I would so like to have ten minutes alone with them.
The leftists, etc. do not understand how to “deal”, just rob and raise taxes. The 4 items is a warning but also leaves room. In other words, options offered.
Basically, they offered to cut a deal without having to pay off North Korea. Instead they took $1B away. If they want it back they will agree to shelve the nuclear program and under talks with the six parties North Korea can get what Sec. Tillerson stated and maybe some better trade opportunities in the future.
They are clearly signalling an easy out for the dumb ass so he can declare victory, all he has to do is not act like a dumb-ass. The USA also needs Russia to back us up here to make it work. The russia collusion story is really an act of sedition if not true.
A quick question: under the Bill Clinton plan to “bribe” NK for promises of good behavior, was the US (& the South Koreans) the only parties called upon to pay $, food and technology to the Norks, or did the Chinese pay as well?
Breathtaking historic Times! MAGA
Fully agree but I would add nerve wracking to the list.
This is beyond fascinating.
PTrump WILL be able to get China to perform on the coming NK’s nuke threat to the US, but it really truly might involve an economic suffocation of Chinese exports. There are factions in China who will refuse to back down on China’s benign “neglect” of NK, a Chinese client state with a great future planned by the Chinese elite as a permanent proxy confronter of the US.
There is no substitute for China for access to US domestic markets, that’s the greatest weapon in the US military arsenal.
The fact that China didn’t veto this at UN Sec Council level means…in capitals…they are taking PTrump very seriously.
Imagine Bambi trying to pull off such a thing. The yawns would be deafening.
