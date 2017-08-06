Sunday Talks: Rod Rosenstein -vs- Chris Wallace…

Attorney General Jeff Sessions Deputy Attorney General, Rod Rosentein, appears on Fox News Sunday to discuss leak investigations and the ongoing Mueller probe into the 2016 election.
If special counsel Robert Mueller finds any crime outside the scope of the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, then he’ll have to seek permission, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said.
If there’s evidence of a crime that’s found within the scope of what they have agreed, then Mueller has free rein, Rosenstein explained. If it’s outside the scope of the probe, then “he needs to come to the acting attorney general, at this time me, for permission to expand his investigation,” he added. Rosenstein noted this as a precedent, which was also followed by independent counsel Ken Starr during the Clinton years.
Reports have come out over the past couple months about how the probe is investigating Trump for obstruction of justice, and that Mueller has impaneled grand juries, capable of issuing subpoenas.
These reports and more have relied on anonymous sources, against whom Rosenstein cautioned could be unreliable. He dubbed these reports, “speculation in the news media.”
Fox News Sunday : August 6, 2017 – Printed transcript
I can’t tell you how grateful my blood pressure is to you for sharing this transcript! This was a beautiful gift!
From the article linked above:
Rosenstein: And so, we have to reprioritize our cases within the national security division. We’re providing appropriate supervision at a high level. We’ve created a new unit within the FBI to focus on those leaks, and we’re going to devote whatever resources are necessary to get them under control.
WALLACE: So, I had a feeling this would be a tough interview and I’m preparing for it.
OK. Some of the people who engaged in leaks, I don’t have to tell you, are not the so-called members of the deep state faceless bureaucrats inside intelligence agencies. They are White House officials. They are members of Congress. If you find any of them have committed these leaks, have disclosed classified information, will you prosecute?
ROSENSTEIN: Chris, what we need to look at in every leak referral we get, we look at the fact and circumstances — what was the potential harm caused by the leak, what were the circumstances? That’s more important to us than who it is, who is the leaker. So, if we identify somebody, no matter what their position is, if they violated the law, in that case, warrants prosecution, will prosecute it.
WALLACE: Including White House officials and members of Congress?
ROSENSTEIN: Including anybody who breaks the law.
Now onto the witch hunt:
WALLACE: When you — now, I know I’m very dangerous territory here, but hear me out on this because I’m not asking about the investigation. When you appointed Mueller, and you were the one who did, you had to sign an order authorizing the appointment of a special counsel, and you said that he was authorized to investigate any coordination with Russia and — I want to put these words on the screen — any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.
My question is, does that mean that there are no red lines that Mueller or any special counsel can investigate under the terms of your order, anything he finds?
ROSENSTEIN: Chris, the special counsel is subject to the rules and regulations of the Department of Justice, and we don’t engage in fishing expeditions. Now, that order that you read, that doesn’t detail specifically who may be the subject of the investigation —
WALLACE: Right.
ROSENSTEIN: — because we don’t reveal that publicly.
But Bob Mueller understands and I understand the specific scope of the investigation and so, it’s not a fishing expedition.
Very interesting piece (the Clinton Foundation is not an individual 😁)
WALLACE: But when the president, because he can order the Justice Department to do things, when he says here’s what prosecutor should be doing, they should be looking at Hillary Clinton, do you view that as an order?
ROSENSTEIN: No, Chris, I view what the president says publicly as something he said publicly. If the president wants to give orders to us on the department, he does that privately. And then if we have any feedback, we provide it to him.
WALLACE: And will you tell me whether or not he’s given you an order in that?
ROSENSTEIN: I won’t, Chris, but I can tell you, the president has not directed us to investigate particular people, that wouldn’t be right. That’s not the way we operate.
Thanks! I rather read the transcript!
Cover up artist. Baloney.
Completely.
Howie is correct. The interview was total baloney. It is extremely obvious that both Rosenstein and Wallace are malevolent swamp creatures on the same team, out for blood to take President Trump down:
1) Most obvious – Obnoxious Wallace is ALWAYS in attack mode when “interviewing” a patriotic member of President Trump’s team. Wallace didn’t rudely interrupt or cut off Rosenstein one time. When’s the last time he was polite and didn’t interrupt? The last time he interviewed a Democrat or a never-Trumper, that’s when.
2) 2) Obviously a scripted and contrived interview. Several times Wallace uses acting techniques to ever- so-“thoughtfully” cast his eyes upwards as if “searching” for “deep thoughts”. Further acting was obvious when he interjected a soft interruption at 6:52 mark (no doubt an effort to authenticate and reassure those that would notice he wasn’t interrupting with signature interruptions. A plausible deniability action.
3) More acting by Wallace at the end by saying: “I gotta say, it was a challenging interview”. Indeed it was an extremely softball interview and not challenging in any way.
4) Rosenstein pitched by-the-book responses, and even likened the current DOJ activities to those of AG Eric Holder, a contemptible criminal of the highest order.
5) Rosenstein bobbed and weaved with great stories about criminal illegals, but never talks about the possible firing of Mueller.
6) Images of Mueller were interjected showing him standing tall and looking noble using the obligatory camera angles shot from lower than face level angling upwards, to project images of dignity and goodness. The same angles that were relentlessly used for Obama and many dictators.
7) I see Rosenstein as a trained liar who can effectively control his mannerisms and eye movements and some other body English movements. I’m not buying his act. He needs to go now, before this gets out of control. Rachel Brand should take over the case. Brand should fire Mueller for conflicts of interest and promise to put in another special counsel (maybe a neutral one with half of the attorneys on staff that are not pro-Hillary shills). Do this AFTER Congress defeat Obamacare, funds the wall and other priorities that Congress is stalling on.
Not “particular people” – exactly!
CGI and CF.
How can this jerk say it is not a fishing expedition when he hired the special counsel without an underlying crime, which is required by the statute? There is no probable cause to have started this investigation of the President. That makes it a violation of the 4th amendment against unreasonable search and seizure. That makes it a fishing expedition. There is no crime to investigate, so they are investigating looking for a crime.
Rosenstein needs to be fired. He is the worst of the Deep State. I am so disappointed in Jeff Sessions. He should have instantly fired Rosenstein for improperly hiring a special counsel. Now look at the mess he caused. I hope to God we don’t lose President Trump over this lying piece of crap.
correct……and if Mueller was half the saint he is reputed to be, he would never have taken the job.
So he admits they are investigating a person, not a crime. Obama’s banana republic continues,
What bothers me is what he said about leaks. Instead of saying he would prosecute the leaker, he said he would look at the circumstances and potential harm of the leak. Seems to,me he is giving Comey cover for leaking classified info in his memo which triggered the special prosecutor. He can say that his intentions were good, especially if their is an indictment.
I despise everything about this witch hunt….. One false move by these sewer rats and the TRump Train will be full throttle down these bastrds throats.
Thanks cbolt.
Much appreciated. You obviously read the posts here last week!!!
None of this is very comforting at all! Based on Mueller’s attorney hires (specialized in digging into corporations), he does not appear to be investigating Hillary or Comey at all.
If you think Mueller is “in the tank,” then you don’t want him looking into Hillay or the Clinton Foundation.
That’s a good point. But is anyone at all going to do so?
Nope, Sessions has recused himself from Hillary (voluntarily during confirmation hearing).
Rosenstein is on team Hillary, so he won’t,
If Mueller wasn’t in the tank, he would be investigating Hillary and the Clinton Foundation instead of Don Jr. and real estate deals from 10 years ago looking for a Russian connection.
And we know for certain he isn’t, how?
Exactly. I think Rosenstein was very clear We don’t know what is going on. The press is just lying and exaggerating
By his past history (he didn’t investigate obvious dem crimes when he was FBI, why would he now?
By his employees (partisan dem hacks that wouldn’t investigate Hillary if ordered unless to clear her.
By Rosenstein who accidentally revealed a person is being investigated, not a crime.
No, your point of not being certain, is absolutely correct. But IMHO the evidence is so overwhelming I can’t have any other conclusion.
Thank you mimbler. Apparently everyone on this site is not a Trump supporter.
Sorry – I meant not everyone is a Trump supporter.
Due to his legal team working for Clinton he can NOT investigate anything Clinton. You could fly a 747 through the hole in this jerks ‘scope.’ He is a Swamper.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was watching a Charles Ortel video last night talking about the corrupt Clinton Foundation worldwide scam of billions. He said that Comey, Rosenstein and Mueller were all involved for many years, since 1998, in helping investigations on the “matter” as we know it, go nowhere. Very interesting stuff.
Not sure if he mentions it here, but this will give you an idea of who Charles Ortel is:
http://charlesortel.com/
I wish the President would hire Dershowitz. It looks like Dershowitz is almost begging to be hired to defend the President.
Dersh already said no that hypothetical.
Pet peeve of mine is the difference between imply and infer. Looks like fox doesn’t understand it unless the headline is misleading, and I don’t want to watch a video with waters in it!
Pearl Clutching much…Apollo? Your moniker tells me that you have no … “MUCHO GRANDE EL BRASSO BOLLOS”!!! True?
One can hope that Rod will limit the investigation to Russia and Russia ONLY.
But we have been reading/hearing that Muellar is wanting to investigate Trump in many ways. The truth? At this point, I would prefer Muellar to be removed and all 16 Clinton attorneys because no Russian has never been discovered in over a year and we need to stop wasting money on this man. I would also like Rod to be removed as he is part of the Comey/Muellar problem.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mueller is supposedly investigating a sale of an estate to a Russian in Palm Beach 10 years ago. Did Trump have a crystal ball and know he would run for President 10 years ago? Did the Russian know? Rod is allowing Mueller to go wherever he wants. What Mueller obviously wants is to find grounds for impeachment, no matter how weak. That is why Rosenstein hired Mueller even there was no underlying crime, as is required. They are both snakes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think so too. I think the same of Sessions as well. I pray to God everyday that I hope I am very wrong.
Sad to say, Sessions has failed Trump in a very big way. Makes me sick.
This Special Counsel is the single most insidious internal coup against an elected President in the history of this country.
It will not end. It shall continue as long as Trump is in office. Trump never saw this coming.
Well it would not have happened if Sessions had not recused himself ….
Exactly right. Trump chose poorly with Sessions. Trump should have stayed with his outside-the-beltway-tribe to fill the AG slot.
Never trust a man that hasn’t been punched in the face.
What you say about Sessions does not not make sense. I never thought it did. I had to go back and look at the timeline of when Trump recommended Sessions. It was less than 2 weeks after Nov 8th. NO one had any idea that Flynn would happen nor that Comey would resign at that time. It is unfortuante that it happened for sure BUT I think the timeline does not back up Trumps claim.
Whooops …..meant that comey would be fired, that was my bad. I apparently can not edit so here is my edit 🙂 dont get me wrong I lost a great Senator for my state so I am a little invested in this.
Dorothy, by law Sessions had to recuse himself and he has been very busy on many other important cases that include Susan Rice and on up that chain. What bothers me is Rod and his connections.
Not sure I’d trust ANYONE in that DC swamp as a special counsel.
Sessions recommended that deep state swamp creature Rosenstein, who is out to destroy the President.
No by law Sessions did not have too.
No, but Mueller did have to although he didn’t due to his relationship to Comey, and due to the fact that Russian collusion is not a crime, and SC can only be appointed to investigate a crime.
Rosenstein actually said in the interview that SC was charged with investigating an individual.
Below is Sessions confirmation testimony and recusal based on 28 CFR 45.2. Clearly he had to recuse.
Cite the law you are referencing whereby he did not have to recuse.
“The regulation, 28 CFR 45.2, notes that a Justice Department employee shall not participate in a “criminal investigation or prosecution if he has a personal or political relationship with … an elected official, a candidate (whether or not successful) for elective, public office, a political party, or a campaign organization.”
“I recused myself not because of any asserted wrongdoing on my part during the campaign,” Sessions said. “But because a Department of Justice regulation, 28 CFR 45.2, required it.””
Everybody in DC Swamp must recuse. Including Rosey and Muelley.https://www.law.cornell.edu/cfr/text/28/45.2
False. He did so because it’s considered customary. He wasn’t legally oglibated to recuse.
You can be forced to recuse by a court, you can recuse voluntarily, as in his case, You do not have to recuse voluntarily it is a personal choice. Those are the facts of the matter.
It was going to be Special Counsel or independent prosecutor…it is the swamp/sewer only defense.
Trump never saw it coming? You are funny!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think they were talking about the recusal. If so, then they are correct.
Yep, it’s to keep him from not getting reelected in 2020.
They want Trump out before 2020.
Trump’s legal team that was in place before the Mueller appointment really let him down. The need for a Special Council investigation was hyped by Comey who has much to hide,and Trumps legal team should have killed the SC before it was born. WIth Mueller and his team of Uber partisan attorneys, it looks like the SC was impaneled for one reason and one reason only, to get Trump and or his associates.
Politically, Trump is between a rock and a hard place. If he fires Mueller then MSM and Uniparty scream treason. If he lets the investigation run it’s course, and they indict Trump or his family, then that will turn into a 24/7 “trial of the century”. The BigUgly.
I kinda think Mueller, Comey McCabe and Rosenstein know they should be in jail along with Clintons. If they don’t find Donald Trump guilty of an impeachable offense quickly, this Justice Dep. might wake up and prosecute THEM for collusion with the Clintons.
Since when has Trump ever filtered in the media’s reaction to anything? If he decides to fire Mueller, I doubt the screeches from progressives will make a dent.
He should sue him.
This interview seems very encouraging! I have been going back and forth with my brother that the only way anyone other than Flynn is indicted is on perjury charges. There is nothing there otherwise. He tells me they can indict based on a perceived tax return from 2006. I told him that would be ludicrous. One has nothing to do with the investigation.
This interview gives me hope that I will be right and he will be ultimately wrong. If that is the case, I am once again confident that other than Flynn, there is no one else that will be prosecuted in this damn witch hunt!
Would love to hear from others that think like me as well as those that think like my brother. I promise not to hang up on you the way I do to him.😁
Comey shared his “lists of targets” with Congress. In the sundry hearings, Reps and Senators have mentioned names. From memory: Manafort, Flynn, Page. From notes, add Manafort’s business partner, Rick Gates, Roger J. Stone Jr., Tillerson, J.D. Gordon, Walid Phares, Michael Caputo, Wilbur Ross, Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, Steve Miller, and Corey Lewandowski.
That is, I think, a comprehensive list of names mentioned in hearings -and Congress has been told, by Comey, who the targets were as of March 20. With the June meeting, add DJT, Jr. and Jared Kushner. That is a comprehensive list of names, and many fall off as not associated with the campaign at all. Whatever Mueller got, was attached to names, and those names have to be attached to the campaign, and finally, the “alleged crime” has to be linked or related to the campaign.
And all of this to prove someone in campaign colluded with Russia to show Crooked rigged a primary against Bernie and Podesta was in constant contact and colluded with reporters to hurt President Trump or minimize damage to Crooked…
LikeLiked by 4 people
The point of the negative press and accusation by inference, and the way i see it, perpetrated by GOP Congress, is to put a drag on Trump’s agenda, and to delegitimize the results of the election.
Grassley had it right. Congress is doing more damage to the presidency than the Russians could hope to do. And if Hillary had won, Congress would not have even looked into Russia interference in the election in a generic way.
Pure crap, the usual stuff that Congress dishes out to the public.
I like rule of law We can survive rule of law. If we cant survive rule of law then a pox upon us.
Rule of law doesn’t mean all the guilty “get theirs”. It does mean that an innocent man rarely gets punished. When the rule of law is abused guilty men go free. With the obvious abuses we have seen We need only have Sessions and company follow the rule of law. It will happen slowly and in incremental steps but it will happen.
Anyone here who has been threw a Divorce with children knows it takes a year or more. Anyone here who has had criminal issues to deal with as an accused a witness or a victim knows it takes a year or more. High profile Politically connected big money trials take much longer harder to get convictions and drain resources and patients. Remember OJ?
Odds are Clinton and company go down in a slurry of paperwork. a lot of money turned over to treasury. jail time for lesser players and a footnote in history books bigger then Tea pot Dome. If us the rabble demand she be locked up I believe our Rabble in Chief would see the wisdom of Fords pardon of Nixon, Once she has been brought to heel the blood lust will be blunted. And our President will go on to lead a more united and healing nation.
.
It would be an interesting historical reference. What happened to the players in Tea Pot Dome
The DC Swamper GJ made up of BLM’s and Leftists will indict on anything he wants.
I am going to say you are wrong in a respectful manner. Read my cliff notes that I pulled from the first post that shared the transcript.
Our President can make life a living hell for all of D.C. Why, because he never has to provide names but could tell AG Sessions I want the following investigated under your DOJ:
Benghazi
IRS Scandal
Fast n Furious
Clinton Foundation
Previous Administration use of Intelligence for Purposes of Sabotaging a Campaign
Leaking of information
Etc……..
Agreed. My post is below, sloooow typist.
But it’s increasingly clear he isn’t going to do this.
? I do not understand what you are saying re the current grand Jury Under Muelley Rosey.
It is not pleasant of course, but have you noticed how much Trump keeps accomplishing positively without a peep out of the subversive media?
Not intentional I am sure, but never the less a meatless bone for the enemy to chew on while the MAGA march goes on practically unabated. So far, Trump is taking a bad deal and using it as an advantage for implementing all his good deals.
Kinda like the gal with a flat-tire on the side of the road. She hikes her skirt above her knee and fortuitously ends-up with her tire fixed and her future husband.
My take. SC gets MF as a face saver. MF already done (officially anywAy). If SC goes anywhere elce, out comes the HC, LL, BO investigations. Call it a draw! Ha Ha!
I was very encouraged by the interview as well. Larry Schweikart has theorized that there is a small tightly controlled team looking at Obama admin corruptin (unmasking etc), Hillary and FBI. At ne point Rosenstein states there is a team reporting directly to him about leaks…made me go hmmm..
As far as Mueller, I think he was sending a message this isn’t about Trump. I suspect this is all about Flynn, Manafort, and the PR/investigative firms like Fusion et al. I’m sure it isn’t a popular opinion but that was my take.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree with you. I know many don’t. If you read the document Initiating the special counsel it is specific to Russia
my feelings as well.
Don’t kid yourself. That’s what they want us to think.
I’m with your brother. I think that though they would like to charge a crime should they happen upon one (they won’t unless they luck out with a process crime), their main purpose is to dig up opposition research for PDJT’s re-election, and to keep up a drip, drip, drip of innuendo and leaks that will convince the weak willed (way too many) that where there is smoke there is fire.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
He quoted you when he called me tonight so all bets are off :)!
Ha! That is too funny! Wait; what’s that dial tone?
I just want this stupidity to end. Is so ridiculous!!! “Let’s base this investigation on Fake news and anonymous sources”, WTH?! “But let’s ignore all the real crimes by Clintons, Obama, Lynch, etc, etc, etc…”
Be confident they’ll do their best to keep this going at least through the ’18 election season to provide what “cover” they can to Dems seeking reelection.
The only upside being is if enough R’s feel threatened, they will DEMAND similar Democrat investigations.
The repubs are in favor of this. They are proposing legislation to keep PDJT from firing mueller.
Hell…they even blocked Trump from making recess appointments. The establishment is at war with us and they want to bring down the President.
They will pay the piper for this treachery next November.
I got the sense that it is not our POTUS that Mueller is after. He said something about not even stating who the investigation was aimed at. Combining that with Mueller interviewing for FBI the day before he was named as special counsel, this could be a big surprise to dems.
You are wrong
I got the same feeling..
See article here: https://conservativeexplorer.wordpress.com/2017/07/19/band-of-brothers-or-harbingers-of-doom-muellers-team-enigma/
And DD’s comment here: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/02/attorney-general-jeff-sessions-swears-in-new-fbi-director-christopher-wray/comment-page-1/#comment-4220620
Aks youself why did Rosenstein appear today? He wasn;t listed on the Advance View of Sunday Lineup.
Nice find. I’ve been asking a lot of questions lately…to myself and others.
They are moving fast. Gotta geterdone before loot season.
They announced it several times on Fox over the last few days. ( Rosenstein/Wallace)
Because at long last they’re taking MAJOR HEAT in The Swamp over this!
Keep HAMMERING THEM, everybody!
Because the amount o lying, leaks an anonymous sources are getting the Trump base and those who want the rule of law enraged.
They want us to think this investigation is legitimate and not a fishing expedition. The very fact that they are investigating to find a crime proves it is a fishing expedition. Doesn’t anyone in the Justice Dept. know the constitution? You need probable cause for an investigation. Our President, his associates and family have less constitutional rights than a rapist on a street corner who is here illegally.
And does anyone here really think that if a ‘crime’ is discovered outside of the Muh Russia scope, that it wont be leaked to the press before any official permission is obtained to pursue it?
Good point, and then it doesn’t matter what Rothenstein says, the media has something to run the news cycle with for weeks and months to come.
Mazz – they will use whatever they find even if they make it up. That is why the grand jury for the President is in DC. The grand jury for Flynn is in VA. The President is the target. They are after grounds of impeachment. That is what this is about. Anyone who says anything different is a liar. They know that the Democrats, not the President colluded with Russia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Today I was thinkin that even though PDJT has been under attack all this time, now it seems like the attacks are coming from “conservatives” more and more. Is it because the NAFTA negotiations are going to start this month?
I think you are close to the target. There is a lot of concerned “conservatives” that are shouting people down just like the Democrats like to do. I think Trump calling out the rats in Congress has caused the phony Rino’s to ramp up there “concerned” squads.
Next will be some more phony polls showing his supporters leaving. I think the opposite is true and the increased support he is getting is really worrying the people who have a stake in our economic demise.
a poll associated with Marco Rubio (Firehouse Strategies) was released on Thursday that showed Trump’s base is abandoning him… yeah right…
Cabana Boy
Foam parties messed up his boots
Despite claims of “chaos” PDJT is making more progress on his agenda than they anticipated, so they are upping their already impressive game of resistance. And yes, I’m talking about the repubs,
Rosenstein loves cameras too much for my taste. When was the last time the no 2 at the DOJ was that prominent
Maybe when Comey appointed Fitzgerald.
Not sure what to make of this guy, he doesn’t blink. I think he blinked three times during the whole interview.
Possibly he is an alien. (As in an ET, not a border jumper.)
At any rate, he seems sketchy.
There is something fishy about Rosenstein. What is his background? what is his voting record?Why did appoint Mueller knowing he is a friend of Comey ans so soon after Sessions recused himself.
I know Sessions wanted him.
Comey, mueller, rosenstein are all connected. Wray is as well, I’ll be watching him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, the President told us Rosenstein is from Baltimore, and as he said, “How many Republicans you know come from Baltimore?” Hilarious, true, and makes you go hmmm….
Noticed no questions regarding the purported conflicts of interest of Rosenstein and Mueller and consequent recusals. Oh well, guess it doesn’t matter then.
I guess Wallace didn’t see what Jay Sekulow said in a recent interview about conflicts as defined in the special counsel law. Or he did, and decided not to go there. Bottom line…raising conflicts on interest is on the table.
Yes, I kept waiting for that most obvious question. My bet is that they previewed questions with Rosenstein to get him to common, and he told them he wouldn’t go there. It would have been the most important question of the interview, so somehow or other naturally never came up.
My guess is wallace could not care less about conflicts.
Well, they have reported on the conflict allegations repeatedly, but sure wouldn’t do it today.
Sometimes I am so stupid I astonish myself.
When I saw that Wallace was interviewing Rosenstein I thought well FINALLY he will ask the question we are all burning to know–Why Mueller despite the major conflict of interest and how does Rosenstein explain his own conflict of interest in this and yet doesn’t recuse himself???
I must have missed that part of the interview when I ran for a cup of coffee. Or possibly somehow this burning question never entered Wallace’s swamp creature head?
LikeLiked by 2 people
He isn’t going to ask anything the DNC didn’t ask him to,
Mike
It was a momentary lapse on my part!
🙂
Speculation
Hearsay
Wishful thinking
“Anonymous sources”
Leaking
Unmasking
Bottom line – the AG, SC and DOJ have a job to do and must be left to do it.
All of this armchair quarterbacking is ridiculous.
We all want it to stop, we all want resolution.
Until that day comes its best to let TPTB do their job.
This whole fiasco has reached a boiling point of inuendo.
We either stand by/with President Trump or we don’t.
I know where my feet are planted.
The truth will set you free.
Unfortunately this is not about the truth. More like sedition.
I believe they’re ALL compromised.
SC, 16 lawyers, Congress – the lot of them!
Missing hard drives, Awan brothers, $$$, bathroom closet servers, 33,000 + missing emails, etc.
They have dirt on EVERYONE.
Only one person holds the power of a pardon.
Waiting and watching this play out is intriguing and exhausting.
Minnie, this Special Counsel investigation has about been the death of me. I have been up, I have been down, I have nearly announced to the world in the finest Kathy Griffin tradition “He broke me!”
Everything about this investigation rubs me raw, like sandpaper grinding at my nerves. I have done everything I can think of to do about this. Early on I emailed the President to warn about a possible Special Counsel. I have emailed Sessions and Rosenstein. Sent letters to Charles Grassley head of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Made complaints with the DOJ Inspector Generals Office.
I will probably continue to write letters and send emails in the hope that maybe others are, too, and that perhaps TPTB will feel the heat.
But really the most effective thing I can do about this mess is accept that I am powerless over it, turn it over to God and pray for the President.
Oh, and follow the advice of one Treeper, “Buy bullets.” I hope and pray I don’t have to use them.
Unfortunately, their job is to get rid of President Trump for the swamp. There is nothing legal or legitimate going on here.
I will keep repeating this like a broken record. Deep State won the moment Jeff Sessions recused and this guy Rod Rosenthein took over Russia “investigation”.
We’ll be looking back at all of this several years from now and these 2 guys – Sessions and Rosenthein – will be remembered by history as the duo that took out our duly elected President Trump. EVERYTHING ELSE is noise.
WHO WOULD HAVE IMAGINED THE REPUBLICANS WOULD BE AT THE FOREFRONT OF THIS COUP? Soft coup led by Republican ruling class taking place in broad daylight. Mark my words.
I did. They ain’t got us yet. Trump is a fighter.
Agree with all of your post Howie.
And we, his supporters, are scrappers too.
The lunatic left with their wild eyes and picket signs, and the smug GOPe sipping wine from glasses held by smooth, manicured hands have no idea.
President Trump went out of his way to embrace law enforcement and the military. At the time I took it as part of his overall MAGA values, but now I wonder if there wasn’t a bit of foresight in that as well.
The coup started before Nov. 8th.
Try 1963!
Oh heck, one could make a case 1913 (17th Amendment)!
I keep saying they are the 2 parties in 1 and desperate to cover themselves, their donors and big money to ignore us and America and are afraid to death that Trump is winning, winning and more winning while they are losing, losing, losing. We MUST Drain the Congress Swamp ourselves so start looking for candidates for 2018 and vetting the back to childhood and warning them there will be no more benefits/perks, taking donor dollars, or paid corporate positions as you can’t serve 2 masters at the same, and will live under the same insurance structure as we, SS, and anything else because we are removing a lot of what we have allowed Congress members to rip us off for their benefit, and especially do not want their criminal acts explored!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Scientist is right.
Scientist, with all due respect, are you new here? Sundance laid out the establishment 2 years ago. Read his spectacular postings from back then. None of us are surprised and many here can name names of the evil within.
I agree with you Flep. Flynn or even Manafort (Ukraine) could be charged with lesser crimes not involving the Russian deal. That could be considered unethical for Mueller to go there but not illegal. Trump Jr. did nothing wrong. This whole witch hunt has been centered on Russian Collusion. Even Comey said Trump did not collude with Russia or obstruct in anyway. Several democrats said the same thing. Everyone knows that without a crime committed there should be NO special counsel anyway after Comey’s firing which was legitimate. Jay Sekulow said they would certainly object to any attempt by Mueller to go outside of “Russian collusion.” For another view of things, God has the best seat in the house. My belief is that Trump was placed in this position of the president for our country and that Trump was “anointed” for this time. Divine intervention got Trump elected….our Lord will not leave Trump now! Trump has too much to do for God including raising up the Christian church again in America. Could be Muller wants to drag this out for months knowing there is no “collusion” or “obstruction.” Trump is fighting the GOPe, liberals, media, and democrats. Trump knew things like this were going to happen….the fight with the Deep State. Pray for Divine Intervention. Trump has our Lord and US…some 65 to 70 million voters…backing him!
Even an extreme lib like Prof Dershowitz, said there is no crime to colluding with Russia even if it were true. His position is that invalidates the SC appointment from the beginning.
Gregg Jarrett, FOX News legal analyst, has been writing about this since the beginning also. He lays out the legal requirements and shows where this doesn’t comply. Pretty compelling, well reasoned, articulate arguments.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
No, and it just infuriates me. And it makes me look at the GOP Senate in particular but also most of the house and see traitors, frankly.
I wish Grassley, as Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, would step up and start making some noise. But he is 86 years old, I believe, and probably doesn’t have the energy if in fact he had the desire to do something.
Whatever, these traitors should be in front of every camera they can find and making Gregg Jarrett’s case. Instead you could hear a pin drop, unless it is McCain or Graham knocking over their own grandmothers to rush to a camera to condemn President Trump.
Makes me ill.
Yep, can’t add anything to what you said,
Of all the people Rosenstein could have chosen as the Special Counsel, he chooses Comey’s BFF.
What are the odds?
Of course, Rosenstein will give Mueller permission to expand the investigation – it was implied in his comments.
Rosenstein is part of the Swamp….and Sessions just appointed him to investigate the leaks.
All of this would become much clearer if the FISA warrants would accidentally leak or play hard ball and declassify them for the ‘better good’ or perhaps ‘clarity’…
I can see this backfiring BIGLY. Anything not Russia connected is tailor made for the President to use his lines from West Virginia speech..That this is a coverup for Crooked losing and an insult to those of us who voted and worked hard for his election…
Chris Wallace:
1: “Will journalists be prosecuted for printing classified intel?”
2: concerning Mr. President’s statement at the Rally in W. Va. last week re: why Cankles’ 33,000 missing emails are not being investigated – per Wallace to Rosenstein – “was that an Order from the President?”
Wth??!!? Now the President sends orders through the TV? I had no idea he held such supreme power. 😐
How, again, is Wallace considered a consummate journalist?
Wallace was outed as a propagandanista when he asked Trump about challenging the resuts but not Killery. He was one before but this was confirmation. He is getting close to becomming Acosta jr.
Little Chrissy is coasting on his father’s record
Interesting:
As Big League Politics reported, Mueller has formed a political team with his friend, fired FBI director James Comey, and the current FBI director Andrew McCabe to work together against President Donald Trump. But Mueller and Comey are not the ringleaders. Surprisingly, it’s McCabe.
An inside source told Big League Politics that McCabe is “running the show,” and “he’s the key.”
“Mueller and McCabe are assembling a better political operation than Hillary had in the campaign. The trio of Mueller/McCabe and Comey are all creatures of the swamp,” the source explained. “Any Republican who thinks this isn’t a political operation and isn’t geared toward impacting 2018 and beyond is absolutely nuts.”
“I think McCabe is the most politically savvy given how he navigated the controversy with his wife’s campaign donations and the Clinton investigation,” the source continued.
McCabe took over when Comey got fired and quickly set up the team’s power play. McCabe said that Comey did not get fired from the FBI for performance issues. That sets up the premise for a potential obstruction of justice move by the McCabe-Mueller-Comey trio.
http://bigleaguepolitics.com/confirmed-mueller-team-can-disbarred-clinton-conflicts-trump-case/
With all due respect, it’s not over until it’s over. Do we really think Count Rosenstein the vampire bitten for years by the swamp is going to sit idly by while the GOPe chomp at him for evidence to impeach the President. He knows there is no there…there. This is a coup and don’t forget it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I see it a little differently Howie. I think it has been executed extremely obviously and sloppily.
It’s just that there is no opposition to it from the press, from congress, etc. so it is proceeding smoothly.
It is a coup being committed by the uniparty and the press, (and of course the dems, but that’s a given).
Mike
Agree mimbler. They show no special skillset other than defiance of laws and ethics. Our side’s cowardice, complacency, ineptness and collusion just make them look smart.
I’m not sure McCabe is the ring;leader, but he’s in there. So are Rybicki and Baker – a couple names that do not pop up much, but are up to their necks in dirt.
Baker was one of the Comey “notetakers”, assiduous recording every word Comey told him about the meetings with Trump. They were taking ambiguous statements, making them un-amgibuous, and trying to manufacture admissible evidence, which they were more than happy to sit on forever until Comey got the axe. They knew damn well no crime had been committed, but that’s how they play.
AG Sessions recused from “Muh Russia” investigation. He should write a letter to Rosenstein and Mueller stating that fact. He should also state that as Attorney General of the United States if any other investigations other than “Muh Russia” are going on by the Special Counsel I shall withdraw my recusal and Mr. Rosenstein and the Special Counsel Mueller shall be terminated. I shall then establish an investigation into the conflicts of interest between Special Counsel and Mr. Rosenstein and Mr. Comey, the collusion that is apparently going on in this current investigation and possible sedition/treason taking place. He should then hold a press briefing stating what he has done and provide the press with a copy of the letter.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, great, why not just publicize freedom to coerce for leaks more? He’s so secretive, and stuff about who is being investigated, until it comes to Comey type leaks to the media.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This may be their game. Otherwise, why bother?
I bet the Rosey/Muelley plan is to build some goofy obstruction case against Trump. Get a charge they can not pursue from the GJ because he is president. They will refer it to the House for action. The house judiciary will not pursue the article already filed so the democrats will bring a motion to pass it on the floor and RINOS will join them to send to the Swamper Senate. They have to get rid of Trump before the Spring.
Just my guess.
Leaving a lot wide open to happen Howie. Rosey wrote the letter why Comey should be fired. He would have to recuse himself from making an obstruction of justice case wouldn’t he? And P45 won’t fire Rosie or Mueller to feed any flames about obstruction. All too flimsy on basis of obstruction of justice. More likely Rosey let’s Mueller go off on a tangent and to drag this out to eat away at P45’s creds finding $ stuff somewhere. Wish I had faith that Sessions would step up and stop it all but that’s a long shot.
They are going for obstruction/interference. That is all IMO. The impeachment article is already filed. This is part of that. I guess based on what I see going on. It will boil down to the politics. RINO/democrat coalition v Trump. Just a guess but the pieces are there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Yes, I had posted similar downstream. They don’t need criminal conviction for impeachment. It is a political process; they just need some innuendo. Mueller could give them some with his “gravitas”.
Beni you write that Rosey would have to recuse himself from making an obstruction of justice case. In a normal world, that answer is yes.
However, Rosenstein wrote the memo outlining why Comey should be fired so he ALREADY should have recused himself (says Gregg Jarrett FOX legal analyst who says the legal language clearly states SHALL RECUSE not should) from the Special Counsel investigation as Rosenstein is conflicted. The conflict comes in any investigation into PDJTs possible obstruction of justice involving the Comey firing.
Yes, many people here express confidence in the courts protecting PDJT in this affair.
Not only do I have no faith in the courts populated by obama’s appointments, impeachment doesn’t require a conviction by the courts.
So if mueller digs up some excuse of a scandal, it could still be used for impeachment
And I no longer trust the repubs to vote against it,
Is there a reason to believe a word from Rosenstein’s mouth? He chose to appoint Mueller to investigate a non-existent crime. No matter how much time passes with no crime being uncovered, the investigation into the non-existent crime marches on, with the best army of Dem tool lawyers taxpayer money can buy.
Sessions, being of the swamp and knowing how it works, should’ve told PDJT when the offer was made that he wasn’t a good choice for AG because he had campaigned for Trump and he would need to bail on anything campaign and Trump related. I think it’s entirely possible PDJT had no clue how all this would shake out, but Sessions certainly should have.
It is sad to say, but it wouldn’t have shaken out this way but for certain statements made by P. Trump that came after Comey’s firing, coupled with Comey’s leaked allegations about meetings with Trump, none of which anyone–certainly not Sessions–could have predicted.
Those things are clearly what stampeded Rosenstein into appointing Mueller, there is no doubt about that. The appointment came within about 96 hours of those events, and was obviously precipitated by them. Go back and carefully look at the events, the Lester Holt interview, etc. and perhaps you will agree.
All water under the bridge. Now the question is playing the hand dealt.
Yes but Rosey himself said that he would have to recuse himself from obstruction of justice issue because of the letter he wrote justifying Comey’s firing. The letter stands, Rosey can’t say anything more for or against What stampeded Rosey into appointing Mueller was his own letter that P45 used to support dismissing Comey. Rosey panicked with the Swamp looking down his neck. I am thinking he is looking for a way out of this whole mess and it isn’t dreaming up something flimsy to hand over to the Congress . Remember he still has Sessions (the Jesus figure in the mix) who stands with clean hands, pure thoughts and the conscience of the DOJ.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Sessions ran with trump cause he needed some money . Bottom line . Cause he won’t leave . Trump had no ideal that session was a southern gentlemen ” crook.” Trump has a good heart . Sessions seen an opportunity to belong some where . Trump was good to him. And in return he (Sessions) stab trump in the back . I voted for trump and i will stand behind him .
I watched carefully. Rosenstein’s answers were by the book, all expected, and all fairly sanguine, IF you trust him to do as he says he will vis a vis Mueller. I just don’t, however.
As another poster (“Boss”) above pointed out, the most obvious question was not asked: “Don’t you believe that Mueller has a huge conflict of interest due to his obvious longstanding friendship with Comey, given Comey’s centrality to any obstruction probe?”
LikeLiked by 2 people
They already decided that Trump is “finished.” Remember how Cavuto asked Gov. Justice whether it occurred to him he might be betting on a wrong horse?
Nothing would make me happier than watching them eat crow AGAIN.
However, the swampers finally realized that they underestimated Trump so they rolled out their heavy weapons — Lawfare, a truly swampian method of persuasion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s nothing good about any of this. Nothing to enjoy.
Rosenstein came on Fox News to try to convince us that it’s not a fishing expedition and is a legitimate investigation. Of course, the American people know it isn’t a legitimate investigation and it is a fishing expedition and a political hit job.
I recommend that people continue to contact the DOJ (and Congress) and tell them to stop this farce, fire McCabe and other Obama partisan, and instead, start legitimate investigations on a plethora of other things (spying on Trump, associates, Americans; leaks; Hillary e-mails; Clinton Foundation pay for play, etc.
BTW – If the DOJ was serious about investigating the leaks on Trump and his associates, there should already be some arrests. We all know who are behind some of them–Comey, Rice, Rhodes, etc.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
He is definitely suspect and has put himself in a real pickle…makes a guy look real creepy. And he has to work with Sessions who is really the good guy here…too bad he has placed himself in a weakened position.
I can’t imagine a AG at any level on down claiming an investigation isn’t fishing. What would he call it? A nice boat trip out with binoculars checking into people’s homes because he has a false warrant, because that’s what it is……a false warrant signed by an impartial judge who has close contacts with the accusor. Count Rosenstain, Comey, Mueller and McCabe thinks people are easily fooled as before counting on their decades old experience of deep-state swamp work. Just look at their faces, they’re drained of life and have become zombies.
typo* an AG
lmao…..a whole lot of this going on…
Citizen tries to navigate the DC Swamp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
howie…
Per Wikileaks:
Statistically there is 99.98% chance that Trump or someone in his team will be indicted by Mueller’s grand jury.
DOJ stats for 2009: federal grand juries in the US saw cases involving 69,254 suspects and voted to indict all but 20 of them. Someone’s will be indicted in this bullshit witch hunt.
As for the real criminals, Hillary’s playing in the woods & scaring strangers and Obama’s jet setting all over the world with the rich & deranged.
This is all so annoying.
Does anyone realize that a grand jury does not need any warrant or probable cause?
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
I’ve read two versions:
1) mueller has convened a grand jury
2) mueller is utilizing an existing convened grand jury (common practice)
I’m thinking #2 is correct,
ty
I have heard the same, but I think #1 has turned out to be the breathless CNN version of events but that #2 has turned out to be accurate.
The first version is much more exciting and makes it seem all the more like Trump is about to get perp walked out of the WH to the glee of the pink hat crowd. So much more newsworthy and clickable than the humble truth.
Yes, and they never correct a story with the same visibility as the lie,
What we have here is Al Capone as judge and jury and prosecutor.
I was reading that recently. Who needs that stinkin due process. Get the rope!
I don’t dispute the statistics. My question/thought is basic. To my knowledge, no one has leaked or suggested that Mueller empaneled a Grand Jury specifically to look at the Trump campaign or the Russia issue. MSM made an error which they corrected when they interpreted the leak about Muellers team going to a regularly seated grand jury to get a couple of subpoenas (remember Fusion and Flynn have both refused to turn over documents) but not once have I seen evidence that a Grand jury may have been seated to hear evidence on Trump and Russia. In fact, Rosenstein seems to imply in my mind that he hasn’t.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mueller didn’t need to convene a grand jury in DC. He already had one in VA for Flynn. He convened the grand jury in DC because they are less favorable to President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That’s what has been reported about the DC grand jury. Not sure that a DC grand jury has been specially convened, they may have just used an existing one or this may be a lot of reaction to yet another fake news piece.
He didn’t convene a grand jury in DC. The subpoenas came out of the regularly scheduled Grand Jury.
A year ago they said there was a 99% chance HRC would be in the White House now.
The wikeleaks “reasoning” is nonsensical. The 2009 figures deal with cases wherein a grand jury, after an investigation and after the presentation of evidence, was presented with a request for an indictment. The number is high, of course, because they don’t typically request indictments unless believe they can prove a case beyond a reasonable doubt. The number ought to be high, near 100%, unless you have prosecutors bring ridiculously weak cases, cases that can’t even make a probable cause standard.
In any event, the number says nothing about what will happen in any particular investigation or whether there will ever be a request for an indictment.
Trump will prevail absent self inflicted errors making Mueller’s job easier.
Basically, this is the scenario Rosey described as “by the book” —
Mueller: I need your permission to investigate “X” which happened 20 years ago.
Rosenstein: permission granted.
That’s all it takes, folks. And they will do it secretly, under the guise of protecting national security and following the rules. We have a Democrat as an acting DoJ working to undermine the President while the real DoJ is playing a traffic cop in El Salvador, afraid of his own shade.
Folks, I maintain that everything that is happening, starting from the multiple “accusers” to the today’s mention of the “precedent” set two decades ago is the Clinton camp’s vendetta on display. Just pray they won’t succeed with Arkancide (not for the lack of trying).
Mueller will be investigating until his crew “find” something, anything, up to manufacturing evidence.
Shadow, not shade, you friggin autocorrect.
I’m one of the few here that actually believe Rosenstein is on our side. Yes, he hired a special counsel, but I blame Sessions for that. Whatever his past, I have seen him take steps in this administration defending Trump. The Comey recommendation for firing letter. The unrepresented move by a DOJ to basically say the things leaked in the press are BS, etc.
I came out of this interview reassured he’s got Trump’s back and:
Here’s a different take on the situation from the new Rock Star in Trump analysis, Thomas Wictor:
Start here (1 of 10)
Thomas Wictor is now suddenly The Twitter Man to Follow. Nothing against the guy, but before we decide he’s the one preaching the gospel on all things Trump, someone needs to let us know how he knows so much. My guess is he’s theorizing like everyone else. I’ll be happy to be wrong.
I’ve been following him for quite a while. He uses a combination of using his past knowledge of how Trump operates, which includes Trump’s influences of Sun Zhu, etc. and puts together a cohesive narrative that makes the most sense. Occam’s razor in a sense.
He also is a voracious researcher and quite intelligent. He has a volume of work on twitter that is quite impressive, plus he has links to some of his own works he’s authored.
Yea but he being the active attorney General no its a fake investigation and Mueller himself is conflicted . Its not even in the scope of law. So Rosenstein is also delusional.
He’s the active attorney General on tv talking about a phony made up story . Unreal . With a suit and tie on . And glasses .
He’s the active attorney General on tv , talking about a phony made up story, with a suit and tie on . Unreal .
Investigating a made up story instead of a crime. Why aren’t President Trump’s attorneys arguing this point? Why are they letting this continue?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s my point: the President’s attorneys cannot do anything about this.
I think they can. File complaints against the Hyenas based on the exact same statute Sessions recused for. It is airtight they would all get DQ’s.
It is extremely obvious that both Rosenstein and Wallace are malevolent swamp creatures on the same team, out for blood to take President Trump down:
1) Most obvious – Obnoxious Wallace is ALWAYS in attack mode when “interviewing” a patriotic member of President Trump’s team. Wallace didn’t rudely interrupt or cut off Rosenstein one time. When’s the last time he was polite and didn’t interrupt? The last time he interviewed a Democrat or a never-Trumper, that’s when.
2) 2) Obviously a scripted and contrived interview. Several times Wallace uses acting techniques to ever- so-“thoughtfully” cast his eyes upwards as if “searching” for “deep thoughts”. Further acting was obvious when he interjected a soft interruption at 6:52 mark (no doubt an effort to authenticate and reassure those that would notice he wasn’t interrupting with signature interruptions. A plausible deniability action.
3) More acting by Wallace at the end by saying: “I gotta say, it was a challenging interview”. Indeed it was an extremely softball interview and not challenging in any way.
4) Rosenstein pitched by-the-book responses, and even likened the current DOJ activities to those of AG Eric Holder, a contemptible criminal of the highest order.
5) Rosenstein bobbed and weaved with great stories about criminal illegals, but never talks about the possible firing of Mueller.
6) Images of Mueller were interjected showing him standing tall and looking noble using the obligatory camera angles shot from lower than face level angling upwards, to project images of dignity and goodness. The same angles that were relentlessly used for Obama and many dictators.
7) I see Rosenstein as a trained liar who can effectively control his mannerisms and eye movements and some other body English movements. I’m not buying his act. He needs to go now, before this gets out of control. Rachel Brand should take over the case. Brand should fire Mueller for conflicts of interest and promise to put in another special counsel (maybe a neutral one with half of the attorneys on staff that are not pro-Hillary shills). Do this AFTER Congress defeat Obamacare, funds the wall and other priorities that Congress is stalling on.
With the way the code is written I guarantee Muelley and his Hyenas can create an interference case against the president. I have read the laws. They are so broad and vague it is just a matter of wanting to do it. Proof of intent is not required I do not think.
but /no reasonable prosecutor would take this case’
It’s clear “Von Mueller,” has never read the U.S. Constitution. There is no right to privacy, but the Supreme Court ,has repeatedly upheld the 4th Amendment in situations like this where a witch hunt is on going. You want a witch? Go for Hillary.
I have had it up to here with this farce. I say President Trump should fire Mueller and his cronies now before the backstabbing Republicans pass their silly bill where our elected, chosen President has to come to them for permission it fire him. Really, what is the worst thing that could happen if he fires him? Seriously, I am asking? Because I really don’t know. Bad publicity, Democrats and Republicans and liberal media up in arms? What else is freaking new! I am sick and tired of Congress ie backstabbing Republicans obstructing our agenda.
Trust me I get it, I have been here a while, billions are at stake but you know what so is our country!
We need a thread of all the Republicans that are up for re-election in 2018 and who their challengers are or could be and then it is time for President Trump and us to get to work by getting the word out and getting Republicans in office who will get the agenda that we voted for done. Just my 2 cents for the day. 🙂
Sessions can never be the man trump is nor can comey or Mueller. Im so upset i not gonna say what i want to do especially with some one like mc Cain . Im gonna wait on trump . And the people who like myself has voted for trump .
