West Virginia Governor Jim Justice To Announce Party Switch to Republican During Trump Rally…

President Trump teased this out earlier in the day. SEE VIDEO:
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is anticipated to announce he is switching from Democrat to Republican at the Trump Rally tonight in Huntington West Virginia. The rally is at 7:00pm EDT at Big Sandy Superstore Arena.
WASHINGTON — Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia, a Democrat who was elected last year even as President Trump carried the state by 42 points, is expected to announce Thursday night at a rally with Mr. Trump that he is changing parties, according to three sources familiar with the plans.
[…] Mr. Justice, a billionaire coal and real estate magnate, ran as a conservative Democrat and declined to endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016. But even as West Virginia has become a reliable Republican state in presidential elections and further down the ballot, a handful of Democrats have still been able to win office. (link)
What an absolute embarrassment to their narrative that everyone is running away from our President! The DNC committed nearly $3 million dollars to his campaign. What makes me laugh the most is that we won another election without a single vote being cast!
Joe Manchin you just got royally screwed! It couldn’t happen to a better hypocrite!
This is incredible WINNING that I will never get tired of!
Win and bear it.
The rally is officially underway! Go to RSBN!
Oh dear me….
Proof positive that it doesn’t matter much which faction of the Uniparty one of its operatives belongs to. A marketing distinction without difference that caters to the 30 second attention span out there.
Now if this clown was the first member of the new Trump MAGA Party…. he might be taken seriously.
