West Virginia Governor Jim Justice To Announce Party Switch to Republican During Trump Rally…

President Trump teased this out earlier in the day. SEE VIDEO:

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is anticipated to announce he is switching from Democrat to Republican at the Trump Rally tonight in Huntington West Virginia. The rally is at 7:00pm EDT at Big Sandy Superstore Arena.

WASHINGTON — Gov. Jim Justice of West Virginia, a Democrat who was elected last year even as President Trump carried the state by 42 points, is expected to announce Thursday night at a rally with Mr. Trump that he is changing parties, according to three sources familiar with the plans.

[…] Mr. Justice, a billionaire coal and real estate magnate, ran as a conservative Democrat and declined to endorse Hillary Clinton in 2016. But even as West Virginia has become a reliable Republican state in presidential elections and further down the ballot, a handful of Democrats have still been able to win office. (link)