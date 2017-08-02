President Trump, Senator Cotton and David Perdue Introduce The RAISE Act…

Earlier today President Trump introduced a new immigration policy proposal for legal entry into the U.S. known as the RAISE Act. The RAISE Act eliminates the outdated Diversity Visa lottery system, which serves questionable economic and humanitarian interests. The RAISE Act replaces the current permanent employment-visa framework with a skills-based system that rewards applicants based on their individual merits.
[Transcript] 11:39 A.M. EDT – THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. It’s great to be here today to unveil legislation that would represent the most significant reform to our immigration system in half a century. I want to thank Senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue for their tremendous work in putting together this historic and very vital proposal.
As a candidate, I campaigned on creating a merit-based immigration system that protects U.S. workers and taxpayers — and that is why we are here today. Merit-based.
The RAISE Act — R-A-I-S-E — the RAISE Act will reduce poverty, increase wages, and save taxpayers billions and billions of dollars. It will do this by changing the way the United States issues Green Cards to nationals from other countries. Green Cards provide permanent residency, work authorization, and fast track to citizenship.
For decades, the United States was operated and has operated a very low-skilled immigration system, issuing record numbers of Green Cards to low-wage immigrants. This policy has placed substantial pressure on American workers, taxpayers and community resources. Among those hit the hardest in recent years have been immigrants and, very importantly, minority workers competing for jobs against brand-new arrivals. And it has not been fair to our people, to our citizens, to our workers.
The RAISE Act ends chain migration, and replaces our low-skilled system with a new points-based system for receiving a Green Card. This competitive application process will favor applicants who can speak English, financially support themselves and their families, and demonstrate skills that will contribute to our economy.
The RAISE Act prevents new migrants and new immigrants from collecting welfare, and protects U.S. workers from being displaced. And that’s a very big thing. They’re not going to come in and just immediately go and collect welfare. That doesn’t happen under the RAISE Act. They can’t do that. Crucially, the Green Card reforms in the RAISE Act will give American workers a pay raise by reducing unskilled immigration.
This legislation will not only restore our competitive edge in the 21st century, but it will restore the sacred bonds of trust between America and its citizens. This legislation demonstrates our compassion for struggling American families who deserve an immigration system that puts their needs first and that puts America first.
Finally, the reforms in the RAISE Act will help ensure that newcomers to our wonderful country will be assimilated, will succeed, and will achieve the American Dream.
I’d like now to invite Senator Cotton and Senator Perdue to say a few words. Thank you. Thank you very much.
SENATOR COTTON: Thank you, Mr. President. I’m very excited to be here with Senator Perdue and President Trump to be introducing the new version of the RAISE Act.
Our legal immigration system should accomplish two main goals: One, it should help American workers get a decent pay raise and have a higher standard of living. And, two, it should help promote economic growth to make America more competitive in the world.
Our current system simply doesn’t do that. It’s over a half-century old. It is an obsolete disaster. And it’s time for it to change.
So, first, we bring over a million immigrants into this country a year. That’s like adding the population of Montana every single year; adding the population of Arkansas every three years. The vast majority of those workers — or those immigrants come here not because of their English-language abilities or their job skills, or their job offer, or their educational attainment. In fact, only 1 in 15 — only 1 in 15 out of a million new immigrants come here because of their job skills and their ability to succeed in this economy.
That means it puts great downward pressure on people who work with their hands and work on their feet. Now, for some people, they may think that that’s a symbol of America’s virtue and generosity. I think it’s a symbol that we’re not committed to working-class Americans. And we need to change that.
Second, we also lose out on the very best talent coming to our country — the most ultra, high-skilled immigrants who can come here and bring their entrepreneurial spirit and their innovative capabilities, and make a higher wage, create new jobs for other Americans and new immigrants, speak English, and contribute to our economy, and stand on their own two feet, and pay taxes, and not receive welfare, and not drive down wages for working-class Americans.
The RAISE Act will change all of that by re-orienting our Green Card system towards people who can speak English, who have high degrees of educational attainment, who have a job offer that pays more, and a typical job in their local economy, who are going to create a new business, and who are outstanding in their field around the world.
And I’m excited, and I look forward to working with Senator Perdue and President Trump to pass this legislation through the Congress and make this kind of very fundamental, sweeping change for the first time in over 50 years to our immigration system.
Thank you.
SENATOR PERDUE: Thank you, Tom. Thank you, Mr. President. Good afternoon, everyone.
First of all, Mr. President, I want to thank you for your leadership on this immigration topic. I think this is extremely critical for our country. You talked about it often on the campaign trail. You said job one was growing the economy. That is part of why I believe you’re standing here and why I’m standing here. You’ve also said that — as a Fortune 500 CEO — I’m the only Fortune 500 CEO in Congress, and I’ve lived around the world much of my career. And I can tell you, nothing that we’re going to do right now is more important than this in terms of growing our economy.
The reason we need to do this is very simple: Our current system does not work. It keeps America from being competitive, and it does not meet the needs of our economy today. Today, as Tom said, we bring in 1.1 million legal immigrants a year. Over 50 percent of our households of legal immigrants today participate in our social welfare system. Right now, only one 1 out of 15 immigrants who come into our country come in with skills that are employable. We’ve got to change that. As business guys, Mr. President, you and I understand we need we need a new approach: We need to fix this immigration system.
So we took a look at best practices. We looked at countries like Canada, Australia, and others. What we’re introducing today is modeled on the current Canadian and Australian systems. It’s pro-worker, it’s pro-growth, and it’s been proven to work. Both have been extremely successful in attracting highly skilled workers to those countries.
We can all agree the goals of our nation’s immigration system should be to protect the interests of working Americans, including immigrants, and to welcome talented individuals who come here legally and want to work and make a better life for themselves. Our current system makes it virtually impossible for them to do that.
If we’re going to continue as the innovator in the world and the leader economically, it’s imperative that our immigration system focus on highly skilled, permanent workers who can add value to our economy and ultimately achieve their own version of the American Dream.
What we’re talking about today is very simple: It’s measured, it’s a rational approach to immigration that will allow us to finally fix once and for all this broken system in a strategic way that will reposition America as a global leader economically.
Mr. President, I am proud to stand here with you and Tom Cotton. I look forward to passing this in U.S. Congress and making this a law of the land, and letting it be a sweeping change for America. Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: I just want to state that, as you probably have noticed, the stock market hit an all-time record high today — over 22,000. We’ve picked up, substantially now, more than $4 trillion in net worth in terms of our country, our stocks, our companies. We have a growth rate — a GDP — which has been much higher than, as you know, anybody anticipated, except maybe us. But it’s going to go up. It’s going to go higher, too. We’re doing a job.
And you’re going to see jobs are pouring back into the country. The factories and plants are coming back into the country. We’re going to start making product in America again. And that’s happening all over. As I mentioned yesterday, Foxconn is going to spend $10 billion in Wisconsin and other places. And I think the $10 billion is going to end up being $30 billion. They make the iPhones for Apple and others, and it is a truly incredible company.
So we have a lot of things happening that are really great. But again, today the stock market hit the highest level that it has ever been, and our country is doing very well.
I just want to thank you all. Tom and David are going to be outside. They’re going to speak to you at length about what we’re going to do with respect to this aspect of immigration. I think it’s going to be very, very important — the biggest in 50 years — biggest change in 50 years.
Thank you all very much.
This is what I voted for and why I voted for President Trump.
Winning, winning and more WINNING!!
Build That Wall!!
I love it!
Of course the swamp has been reacting as you would expect them to but this is a common sense idea that protects American workers as we should be doing in the first place.
Pam— Lets face it… Trump could say ” Good Morning” and libs would have a meltdown……at this point I do not give a red rip what they think nor do I care about what they have to say about anything President Trump does. When they start acting like human beings MAYBE I will change my mind…..It is a safe bet they won’t.
At this point, the news media hates the way President Trump licks stamps.
This is amazing.
One commentator this morning made an interesting point.
The panel were all in agreement on how this would never pass & he said, “think back to POTUS tweets the other day about doing away with the 60 vote threshold. Could this be his way of highlighting that problem ?”
M.A.G.A.
America’s American President Donald J. Trump.
Gettin’ it done one pen stroke at a time.
MAGA!
Great news! Congress better pass this!
DOA. Half the GOP won’t vote for it. Exposed as a party of frauds. And no Dems of course.
I’m not so sure. The Left is going to have to be careful here. There is no residual love for unfettered immigration, not like there is for ObamaCare. The Reagan Democrats will force the Senate Democrats to have to tread carefully on this one. I’d have to look at the roster, but I’m suspecting Manchin and the Dakotas lady and that Missouri woman will all have to vote for this. Throw-in a Kid Rock challenge in Michigan for Stabenow, and she may have to consider it as well. Others?
But yes, it’s the RINO wing of the Uniparty that is the most troublesome here. But the 2018 primaries approach.
Wrote a very stern email to my Senator Scoot (SC) who recently said he worked for the American people not the President. I reminded him that we, the American people…and especially in SC…voted for President Trump and we, the American people, demand that he follow our mandate to support and work with him. This nonsense of obstruction has to stop…with or without people like Senator Scott.
Finally, a common sense and reasonable immigration plan to stop the damage done to this country by Ted Kennedy beginning in 1965. Ted Kennedy really hated the USA.
EPIC PRESS CONFERENCE with Stephen Miller taking questions about this! It was awesome, we really need to get him out there more often. Our whole office stopped and watched, it was must see tv…if you haven’t seen it you need to watch. Jim Acosta got schooled by Miller, I was laughing so hard it was awesome couldn’t happen to a nicer guy!
When did an inspirational poem become the Law of the Land? Didn’t each immigrant need a sponsor? Wasn’t each immigrant quarantined until no infectious diseases were detected? No welfare, once here. No housing. No EBT. No medical. This was the land of opportunity. Work ethic, assimilation and learning English were paramount to survive and succeed. Miller kicked Acosta’s ass!
Like my in-laws who educated a Ph.D and a medical doctor with not even an 8th grade education themselves. I am in awe of the personal sacrifices they made..
Acosta is such an arse. So was the other jerk who interrupted repeatedly.
I think complete and utter rudeness should get timeouts. Two weeks w/NO REPLACEMENT from your “media”.
IF it occurs again, it’s a month and you lose your seat when you come back. After that. Your “media” loses their WH pass completely. BYE! BYE!
IF facebook can give you a timeout for NO REASON AT ALL, this should be a slam dunk.
It was so good!
My new nickname for Stephen Miller is Zorro! He’s a master swordsman of debate.
Next time Miller shows up, the newsies will run for the exits!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ace word wizard Stephen Miller is the speechwriting “voice” of President Trump.
Give the man a raise! He is solid gold.
Glen : Stephen ( getting hysterical ) !!!!!!!! I am not asking for common sense!!!!!!!!!!!!
well Glen there’s your trouble…..
Sayit mumbles “Idiot Glen”……..
A *merit* based system? The liberals will blow a gasket. How dare President Trump create a system that puts skill and experience ahead of skin color and social justice issues!
Wow! Just wow. What a great thing. It makes so much sense. I visited Ellis Island this past week and it was clear that back when we had immigration in the 1880’s and early 1900’s the immigrants were expected to contribute to society and to support themselves or have family support from the beginning. My gosh, think where we would be right now if the President had a Republican congress that was not made up of wimps, traitors, and RINOs
How on EARTH did they get this past the globalists?! I’m genuinely shocked. I guess this doesn’t affect the refugee program and that’s probably why.
Oh! They haven’t yet… I was thinking that he was signing that act just now. Yeah… the globalists will show their colors and reject it.
IF THEY DON’T PASS IT – they don’t stand a snowflake’s chance in hades in 2018.
TONIGHT at the Rally – Trump is going to frame this Immigration bill as a CIVIL RIGHTS, WORKERS RIGHTS BILL and it will have OVERWHELMING support by everyone but the globalists and large corporations seeking cheap foreign labor.
Rally tonight? Holy cow!!!!!
Our President should get as many of these initiatives out now, as to educate voters for 2018
I was thinking..time to storm the capital…..” YOU WORK FOR US !!!!! ” should be the mantra– they forget this….FOR THE PEOPLE BY THE PEOPLE !
Stephen Miller is fantastic. Immigration is the issue that will unify the GOP (and clear out the dead wood).
It’s going to attract the black vote as well. Count on it.
Heck, it will attract the Hispanic vote in many cases. People who work and raise a family just have an aversion to handouts, especially if they never got one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
This sounds great; would it still work if we got another Marxist as poser president?
Never mind the Marxist Dems. at least a third of the GOP Senators won’t vote for it. Party of RINOs.
Reminds me, I need to send more Thank You postcards to PDJT! Will look for lion postcards 🙂
Sounds great!
Excellent
Excellent
Excellent
Thank you, President Trump !
Loved this! Speaker Ryan needs to leave policy, conversation and messaging regarding green card policy as well as building a wall to the professionals.
Don’t care how many skills they have, 3rd world immigration will, is destroying America bit by bit.
Ann Coulter is right about this. I hadn’t thought about it the way she framed it up til I read Adios America. Being intellectually honest I have to admit she is right.
I’m disgusted by the many churches helping to usher this into our country.
Immigration of 500K a year is still way way waaaaaaay too much, but I will take any reduction we can get.
It’s a start. I’m with you though. Still needs to be cut down.
I think it needs to be REVERSED, starting with all of the “refugees” who vacation in their homelands, or go for jihad training, like the Tsarnaev brothers. Obama imported them fast and furiously for 8 years, broadening both the number and definition of “refugee.”
Thank you Jesus! Lord help us to save our country and MAGA.
We need more senators like David Perdue…true republicans who will actually work our president instead of doing their best to obstruct the agenda that President Trump is working to implement. All you people who voted for Trump need to take a good hard look at what your senators and congress critters are doing right now at this moment and vote accordingly when their re-election comes up. And don’t fall for their lies again like you’ve done so many times before.
There are so many businesses that cant find low skilled employees to fill jobs. I know first hand. BUT immigrations don’t take them, they take welfare. The American workers are the same. We don’t have a shortage of labor, we have too many free ride programs. If people who have no skills had to pick tomatoes to feed their families, or work construction, or be housekeepers or janitors, they would. Why should they though, when they get the same wage for doing nothing (actually, more usually when you add welfare section 8, food stamps, obamaphone, free internet, and more.
When we came to the US we had an sponsor that vouched for us, that would show that we would not be on public assistance.
We got vetted before getting our visa… we did not speak English but we spoke other Western Euro languages so that our ability to learn was obvious.
Lastly, the life we left behind was economically a lot better than the one we came to. Back home, I would have never had to more manual labor than doing the books for the stores every weekend. Here I had to clean toilets and cook burgers, but eventually I become a “big shot”. 😉
Nowadays, when I clean a toilet, it’s mine… and boy, are my toilets clean! ;-D
My steaks are fabulous as well.
Anyhow, what’s wrong with that system? I happen to think it worked great.
This is a win. I think people are down lately because the entire Swamp is revealing itself to stop Trump and us. The problem is that the Swamp got along by not revealing itself overtly. With Trump, they have no choice, and now they are showing us who they are.
Immigration is not a partisan issue, it’s a fundamental issue. Any democrats that oppose this are going to further alienate the working class base (which includes myself). Any RINOs that oppose this are going to expose themselves as frauds, which will make both groups more vulnerable to primary challenges from outsider candidates. Kid Rock is already talking about running. And I bet he could win if he runs on the same things that Trump did.
Up until now it was All Quiet on the Western Front. Now, the fighting has really begun. It’s only going to get worse, but the advantage belongs to us. They are doing these things because they are desperate–because they know they are LOSING. Trump wasn’t supposed win. But he did. Now we have the Awan case, and now we also have confirmation that Seth Rich was the DNC leaker, which utterly obliterates the “muh Russia” narrative and puts the DNC in an even worse position as far as their credibility goes.
This is a FIGHT folks. It’s time to stop being nice, and start being hitting these clowns where it hurts.
