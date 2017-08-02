Pentagon Inspector General – Military Recruitment Program Created Dangerous “Foreign Infiltration”…

Dangerous/Sketchy – An Inspector General investigation into a military recruitment program for non-Americans with foreign language skills has resulted in a dangerous level of foreign infiltration by potential terrorists. Some of the dangerous recruits, potentially terrorists, are now “missing” and “unaccounted for”.
“The program has been replete with problems, to include foreign infiltration.”
(Via Fox News) Defense Department investigators have discovered “potential security risks” in a Pentagon program that has enrolled more than 10,000 foreign-born individuals into the U.S. armed forces since 2009, Fox News has learned exclusively, with sources on Capitol Hill and at the Pentagon expressing alarm over “foreign infiltration” and enrollees now unaccounted for.
After more than a year of investigation, the Pentagon’s inspector general recently issued a report – its contents still classified but its existence disclosed here for the first time – identifying serious problems with Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest (MAVNI), a DOD program that provides immigrants and non-immigrant aliens with an expedited path to citizenship in exchange for military service.
Defense Department officials said the program is still active but acknowledged that new applications have been suspended.
Created in the final weeks of the Bush-Cheney administration and launched under then-President Barack Obama, MAVNI was designed to recruit individuals with foreign-language and other skills the Pentagon deems useful and in short supply.
The program has had many success stories – most notably the Army’s Soldier of the Year in 2012, Sgt. Saral Shrestha, originally of Nepal – and independent analyses have found MAVNI recruits out-perform non-MAVNI soldiers in critical areas. (read more)
[…] The title of the inspector general’s classified report – “Evaluation of Military Services’ Compliance with Military Accessions Vital to the National Interest Program Security Reviews and Monitoring Programs” – hints at the problems, with its references to “security reviews” and “monitoring” of enrolled individuals.
Some lawmakers have received classified briefings on the matter. Sources said some of the countries of origin for MAVNI enrollees are “of concern,” but as of yet there is no evidence in the public domain that ISIS, Al Qaeda, or any other terrorist groups have penetrated the MAVNI program. Still, such a development remains an active concern. (read more)
Flashback 2015:
Wow, BHO has inserted potential crew to cause havoc in America. Not by accident either. Intentional. BHO wants to eventually cross the Potomac and become the American Caliph. Might take more than 10000 however once Americans get their dander up.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I say we are getting close to having our dander up!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I only Wish!, he would dare to cross a river in a boat, to finish his assault on our Republic.
Sitting Duck.
He stays in the Shadows, where the Devils Minions keep him from danger.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We’ll stupid and incompetent is an understatement. Learn a little more everyday about how dangerous things have become.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems par for the course. Non-Americans recruited to the Armed Forces, IT security in Congress handled by foreigners.
(But really stupid people seem to run nations all over the place. Look here: https://thestack.com/data-centre/2017/07/24/sweden-leaks-top-secret-records-in-data-centre-outsourcing-disaster/
https://www.privateinternetaccess.com/blog/2017/07/swedish-administration-tried-glossing-leaking-eus-secure-stesta-intranet-russia/ )
LikeLiked by 5 people
Reminds me a bit of back when the story broke about I think it was the federal Office of Personnel Management that was hacked and it turned out that we had contracted out our anti hacking/anti virus software to a CHINESE COMPANY! Well, gracious, what could go wrong there? Talk about stupid people.
LikeLiked by 6 people
It seems that in the days of the Cold War there was so simple rules – do not hand over classified information to the Soviets – that even the most stupid person understood what was expected of him or her, but these days there are no such simple rules, and too many of the people in our ruling establishments are totally incapable of thinking for themselves.
I still consider PDJT little aside during his speech to the LEO’s on Long Island to be most revealing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I concur with your point, but I do not believe this is quite the issue here. This indeed sounds like yet another deliberate attempt to undermine the US armed services, twisting what may have been a program started for a helpful solution to a problem.
If this much is being presented for public consumption, I can only imagine what we are not being told. Wonder if any of the missing have Obamaphones or Obamachips?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Imagine that! What on earth could go wrong?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Really kind of speechless here. I can understand the desperation that would drive the Pentagon to create this program. Totally. But the risk! Surely the risks would ensure that such a program as this would be carefully, scrupulously overseen, participants carefully vetted and reevaluated.
Of course, that would not sit well in BOs vision of America. You know, the one where we are evil and must be destroyed.
I hate him so much my hands tremble as I type it. I hate him I truly hate him.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A group hug and a Prayer for America is long overdue.
I get So mad I wanna spit bullets.
As I Hate Him too…
LikeLiked by 4 people
I hate him too, Sylvia…and I don’t like to hate anything.
So I hate him for making me hate him.
That’s like, two scoops of hate.
LikeLike
SPIT!!
And the List of truly Treasonous Acts of the Traitors grows Daily.
Thank You Sundance and Crew!, for doing the tough job No One else can/will do.
Bringin’ the Sunshine!
Our Government is So much more Corrupt and Innept/Stupid, than we could ever have Imagined.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hopeless change
I want to say unbelievable but with Obama, anything that he did that might hurt our country is sadly believable.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Missed th “Created under Bush- Cheney but not a surprise there either.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The program has had many success stories”
I highly, highly doubt that!! Furthermore, at what cost?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
During the aftermath of 9/11 – I did not believe Islam was a religion of peace when Bush lied and said so. Moreover, I thoroughly resented readings of the Koran at the memorial services!
It was disgusting.
The Episcopal, Catholic and other liberal churches and elected and appointed officials have shown a grave lack of spiritual discernment and lack of ability to reason from plain evidence about Islam and other leftist agenda propaganda.
LikeLiked by 6 people
….but to have the Military blindly put its soldiers at risk is beyond the pale.
LikeLiked by 2 people
MOREOVER – a large number of these ‘collaborators’ have been brought to the US ‘for their safety’, where they have bee lost from the military’s tracking and disappeared into the network of Islamists infiltrating the US.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And where is this missing boot camp brigade now?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed! Out of the 10,000 enrollees, how many are now uncounted for? 50 or 1,000? 5,000? Where are they now? Check your local mosque.
LikeLike
All of those churches were infiltrated by Communists decades ago. Up until recently they have kept their Communist leaning pretty subtle; however, with the emergence of an openly Communist Pope, I predict that the Communists in mainline US churches will come out of the closet. Their actions will initially take the form of anti-Trump messages from the pulpit, followed by anti-Trump rallies sponsored by the likes of the National Council of Churches. Watch for it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe you! …because I’ve watched the church issues closely for decades now and politics only recently.
Thank you for your service!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think this falls into the ‘Weapons Grade Stupid’ category…and then in the Treason category, for the people who knew this was a bad idea, and did it on purpose.
‘Recruiting individuals with foreign language skills’ seems to present a danger to national security.
That young woman named ‘Reality Winner’ was hired for her foreign language skills.
What a disaster she turned out to be.
And she’s a US citizen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not only the Military, try the Police and any other local government position. Stealth method to flip a country. Sorry they aren’t stupid it was done on purpose by design. For my part I don’t consider them stupid I consider them for the most part enemies of the American people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Recall first seeing this around 2009. Too bad it didn’t have wider circulation.
“Once you understand that he’s not on our side everything he does makes sense.”
LikeLiked by 1 person