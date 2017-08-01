Secretary Wilbur Ross: “Free Trade is a Two-Way Street”…

“The Trump administration believes in free and fair trade and will use every available tool to counter the protectionism of those who pledge allegiance to free trade while violating its core principles. The U.S. is working to restore a level playing field, and under President Trump’s leadership, we will do so. This is a true free-trade agenda.”
[Free-Trade is a Two-Way Street – By Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross – Wall Street Journal, August 1, 2017]
The Trump administration last week celebrated the workers and businesses that make this country great. The purpose of “Made in America Week” was to recognize that, when given a fair chance to compete, Americans can make and sell some of the best, most innovative products in the world.
Unfortunately, many governments across the globe have pursued policies that put American workers and businesses at a disadvantage. For these governments, President Trump and his administration have a clear message: It is time to rebalance your trade policies so that they are fair, free and reciprocal.
Many nations express commitment to free markets while criticizing the U.S. for what they characterize as a protectionist stance. Yet these very nations engage in unfair trading practices, erect barriers to American exports, and maintain significant trade surpluses with us. They argue that our $752.5 billion trade deficit in goods last year was simply a natural and inevitable consequence of free trade. So, they contend, America should have no complaints.
Our major trading partners issue frequent statements regarding their own free-trade bona fides, but do they practice what they preach? Or are they protectionists dressed in free-market clothing?
In addition to tariffs, both China and Europe enforce formidable nontariff trade barriers against imports. Examples include onerous and opaque procedures for registering and gaining certification for imports; unscientific sanitary rules, especially with regard to agricultural goods; requirements that companies build local factories; and forced technology transfers. The list goes on.
Both China and Europe also bankroll their exports through grants, low-cost loans, energy subsidies, special value-added tax refunds, and below-market real-estate sales and leases, among other means. Comparable levels of government support do not exist in the U.S. If these countries really are free traders, why do they have such formidable tariff and nontariff barriers?
Until we make better deals with our trading partners, we will never know precisely how much of our deficit in goods is due to such trickery. But there can be no question that these barriers are responsible for a significant portion of our current trade imbalance.
The Trump administration believes in free and fair trade and will use every available tool to counter the protectionism of those who pledge allegiance to free trade while violating its core principles. The U.S. is working to restore a level playing field, and under President Trump’s leadership, we will do so.
This is a true free-trade agenda.
This will make Libertarians like Nick Gillespie at Reason heads explode….Love it!
These people need to stop drinking the kool-aid and admit we don’t live in the ideal world they keep insisting will solve all our problems. We can’t have free trade as long as China implements policies to artificially push the price of their exports down to run all their competition out of business.
If China has tons of skilled talented hard working labor…why aren’t we inviting them to come live here and get rid of all the unskilled uneducated cultural misfits that are “immigrating” from Mexico and South America…Asians ace our school work….Hispanics destroy our classes in school
seems to me we are worried about being too good to Hispanics and not luring away the good guys
why have ignorant lazy unskilled and violent Muslims and uneducated children factory parents come here from the south? Makes no sense.
I see a major POT HOLE in K Street….:)
The USA lead in mfg TV sets Radio sets telephone sets, transistors and electronic components,etc WORLD WIDE…..that huge manufacturing market was GIVEN away globally…stolen by low wages….and profit hungry corporations that were busy buying other companies via consolidation, and then cutting costs by offshoring resources. Started with Jim Ling in Dallas Texas with Ling Temco Vaught….called “redeployment of assets”….= sell off stuff and do it cheaper overseas.
I agree, but government policies had a large part in it too.
I love this guy. Just like T-Rex, he frustrates the MSM. He is light years ahead of them. They don’t get him and they never will.
Me too!
Flake the Fake was on Fox this AM…..stating that this is where he disagrees with Trump on trade ….that he believes in Free trade but Trump was a protectionist blah blah….and how TPP was a great trade agreement …….I really believe this guy is ignorant and lazy ….lazy in the fact that he listens to his lobbyist without fully taking the time to understand Trumps views on trade or to even read the TPP agreement……Think Trump was exactly right ……we are being led by the STUPID people. Flake is ahead of the pack along with McCain when it comes to arrogance. They really could care less to spend the time to make sure our people are put first.
I think Flake and anyone else in Congress who was for TPP, has been bought by the globalists and is a shill for them.
Have seen foreign leaders use the ‘free and fair trade’ term introduced by President Trump when they interact with the U.S.
Macron used it in Paris and several others.
They get the message
Yeah, they’re getting the message…but we shouldn’t think for a minute that their idea of what is “fair” will actually be fair to us.
4% of cars sold in Japan are made by non-Japanese companies.
Seems like protectionism or Japanese car buyers are very patriotic
The Japanese Customs authorities are highly obstructionist. They see it as their patriotic duty. Nothing brightens their day like a shipment of US asperagas spears wilting in the tarmac
Folks we are already at a 2.6% GDP after the second quarter. Keep in mind that was truly our President’s first quarter under his full leadership. Barry was around for 20 days in the first quarter. No surprise that GDP was a miserable 1.2% in the 1st quarter.
Last night I wrote about what our President has done through Secretary Zeinke, Perry and Pruitt to set our country up to be Energy Independent and soon to be Energy Dominant!
This also sets up the bilateral deals our Wilburine and Lighthizer are about to renegotiate. We have Energy to sell in the form of Coal (up 61%) and LNG. South Korea has recently agreed to purchase $15 billion dollars of LNG. Poland received their first shipment of LNG in June. Croatia is building a floating LNG pipeline on their island of Turik to be able to provide American LNG throughout the othe Three Seas Countries. Ukraine is about to go all in on our coal.
Our Energy push has led us to a point that it will become sound economics to manufacture in the US again. We are on the cusp of that happening! When we turn that corner, MAGA will become so much easier. 3% to 4% GDP becomes possible even without Healthcare or Tax Reform ever occurring. Foxconn just invested $10 billion dollars in Wisconsin with the hope of purchasing three additional factories across the US.
Walmart is ready to pull the trigger on US Manufacturing! They would need 1.5 million workers.
https://www.peoplespunditdaily.com/news/economy/2017/07/26/walmart-unveils-roadmap-create-1-5-million-new-us-manufacturing-jobs/
From the article linked above:
Walmart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) on Wednesday unveiled a “policy roadmap” to create 1.5 million new jobs and “renew” the U.S. manufacturing sector. The 10-point plan (viewable below) aims to “recapture” an estimated $300 billion in imported consumer goods and spur growth in domestic manufacturing.
“As we’ve worked over the last four years alongside our suppliers toward our goal to source an additional $250 billion in products that support American jobs, we’ve learned a great deal about the challenges our suppliers face in domestic manufacturing,” said Cindi Marsiglio, Vice President for U.S. Sourcing and Manufacturing. “The good news is we’ve also learned how to overcome the challenges and, because of our experience, Walmart is uniquely positioned to help facilitate broad engagement in accelerating the expansion of U.S. manufacturing.”
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) reported last month its closely-watched manufacturing index (PMI) came in at 57.9 in June, beating the 55.1 consensus forecast. It was the strongest reading in almost 3 years, since August 2014.
Under the Trump Administration, Walmart believes there is an opportunity to cut into the $650 billion of consumer goods that are currently imported, including furniture, cookware, and sporting goods.
“Every $100 billion of retailer spend that is on-shored has the potential to create over 500,000 direct manufacturing jobs, which could potentially result in an additional 1.5 million indirect jobs,” the “Policy Roadmap to Renew U.S. Manufacturing” states. “With the right policies and industry tactics, the U.S. can strengthen our manufacturing industry and drastically reduce long-term unemployment by both driving job creation and upskilling a workforce capable of excelling in newly created manufacturing positions.”
Look what state is benefiting from the Ukraine deal! Hint: From the TRUMP BELT.
https://www.bloomberg.com/amp/news/articles/2017-07-31/ukraine-coal-exports-part-of-trump-bid-to-counter-russian-energy
From the article linked above:
A Pennsylvania company will send 700,000 tons of coal to Ukraine in a deal the administration of President Donald Trump heralded as an important tool to undercut the power Russia has over its European neighbors.
At a ceremony in Kiev Monday, Pennsylvania-based Xcoal Energy & Resources LLC announced an agreement with Ukraine power generator Centrenergo PJSC to supply the 700,000 tons for this winter season. Ukraine’s initial purchase for 210,000 tons will be at a price of $113 a ton, Oleh Kozemko, acting chief executive officer of Centrenergo, told reporters during a press conference in Kiev.
“Russia makes its money through selling of oil, and we’ve got underneath us more oil than anybody, and nobody knew it until five years ago,” he told reporters earlier this month. “And I want to use it.”
The contract represents the first time U.S. origin thermal coal has been supplied to a customer in Ukraine, Latrobe, Pennsylvania-based Xcoal said in a statement. The deal will create and sustain hundreds of jobs for Pennsylvania coal miners, it said.
“The U.S. coal will replace Russian origin coal at existing thermal power plants, i.e. energy security and diversification,” Ernie Thrasher, Xcoal’s chief executive officer said by email.
I’ve liked and admired Wilbur Ross for over 30 years and, now I do even more.
Bless him and continue to guide him Lord!
How about promoting and teaching the benefits of free trade by having a national policy of internal free markets so that any thing made or distributed in the United States can be sold in any other state free from sales taxes and regulation of any kind.
