John Kelly Joins The White House…

General John Kelly begins his official duty as White House Chief-of-Staff today with a swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office and full cabinet meeting.
The West Wing has a MOAB coming.
Drop one on the CIA, too.
Was this always the plan?
The President has one constant it seems. No hesitation to make personnel changes to achieve results. He is comfortable giving someone some rope and let them run with it, but too, is not a sentimental-to-a-fault leader. He will cut someone and not let it be a personal thing.. it’s just what it is. Do the job, get results, or you will be replaced and no malice. Just how it is.
I think so. Preibus had some interim use 1) get him out of the RNC top job and get someone more aligned with POTUS goals-accomplished, 2) give RINOs a chance to get on board for a 6 month window, with Preibus facilitating with his clique-utter failure by Reince. Preibus became useless to POTUS and he is likely a leaker and part of the problem, so your fired. He was allowed to resign to save face.
Now total war, the Big Ugly as SD has been saying, on the Uniparty skunks, liars and treasonous filth. #MAGA
I wonder about Scaramucci. His conversation with New Yorker was completely out-of-line, trashing Bannon, and more. And then his friend tweeted to Priebus a hashtag Mistress.
He made loads of money because he’s smart and certainly doesn’t talk that way in a business setting. Now we learn that DJT fired him, and with good reason in my opinion, although it makes DJT look bad re staff assessment.
Thus, there are only two explanations for his rants: either he’s an infiltrator or he has a problem with substance abuse, either alcohol or cocaine.
Well, Sunshine, according to the NY Post, Scaramucci is now out.
http://nypost.com/2017/07/31/anthony-scaramucci-is-already-booted-from-the-white-house/
Need to stop the leaks. Short window before the guns of August and Fatboy III gets silenced. That’s my understanding.
Can / will you share your source?
No. But look at Pres Trump’s tweets, UN Ambassador Haley’s statement (and no call for a meeting of the Security Council– as it was ‘pointless’), Brit’s pride of the fleet heading for the south China sea; the President’s phone call with Abe; SK Pres Moon allowing for the deployment of Thaad, successful testing of Thaad in Alaska just a week ago. US surveillance planes over China and NK, US base in Korea moved out of range of conventional weapons and away from Seoul; Chinese reinforcing of their border with NK, Russia expelling US diplomats, and the Chinese press saying that if the US attacks NK, they will only mobilize if it damages (the environment) of north China (weird that statement) and calling on the US to separate the NK issue from trade talks. So there is that.
“US base in Korea moved out of range of conventional weapons and away from Seoul”
Link? This is a good news. Hope the move is permanent.
it is permanent and has been in the works for quite some time… basically only group stays back near the border the rest are now at Camp Humphreys
Concur. War face time.
a little to cryptic for my mind.
…Somewhere outside the meeting room Reince Priebus is polishing the desk and shuffling chairs for Gen. Kelly. Also, taking selfies with SS overseeing the transition (to make sure nothing is stolen)…
President Trump has learned the hardway. You cannot run anything efficiently, effectively and enthusiastically with a bunch of Washington DC political insider corruptly convoluted hacks.
Trump is starting to realize what he probably knew all along, Trump needs American citizen patriots. People who do what is correct for Americans and not people who do what is correct for themselves.
This is typical of Trump. He tries diplomacy first, but will use MOABs if the other side insists going to war.
General John Francis Kelly, born into a Boston Irish Catholic family, has a remarkable and broad military career, both stateside and in the battlefield, including as a Congressional liaison.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_F._Kelly
Like my own father, he ran away to the merchant marines at a very young age and when he was old enough, joined the military.
MAGA, USMC style!
Oorah!!!
Rush saying Mooch is out as comms director at the request of the new COS Kelly.
I will believe it when I see it. He was just swore in a few hours ago yet Rush has it already figured out? Yeah, OK.
FOX reporting it now, but only as “reports say”. We’ll know soon.
Fair enough. Thanks.
Believe it yet?
Yes. I’m seeing it on the Tweeter machine.
I’m delighted. He was a garbage-mouth loose cannon.
This snappy rejoinder didn’t age well.
Hmm, if true, due to backstabbing comments to NYTimes about other staff?
It is possible mooch was misdirection. Intended to rupture the resolve of spicer and preibis.Creat a sky is falling rant for the media to dwell on while they lose sources.
If ypu are a journalist and have just lost your main source your next call is to all your lesser sources. My guess is somebody would be listening. What would cause more wtf moments for the press to seek info on then Mooch.
Well looks like his first victim is Mooch… Now let’s hope Jarvanka is next on Gen Kellys list.
This is probably fake news
Not going to happen. It all sounds like BS to me.
Sarah Sanders just announced the firing at her press conference.
She put out a release, the conference hasn’t started yet.
Thanks
Mooch, we hardly knew ye! Kelly has dropped his first bomb.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does someone have a source for Kelly firing Mooch talk other than Rush?
cnn is reporting it. so it’s fake I assume.
It is all over the News including Fox
Whoa, put on tv and the scroll says “NYT removed as Comms Director”
Oops lol “NYT reports…..Mooch removed as comms director.”
Anthony is not the style of Kelly, whether he shot himself in the foot or not.
Kelly is in total control as a commander. He has to be in complete control with obedient lessers.
I think this opens space for Corey to come into Communications.
I think he was a place holder to do a specific job. I hope you are right about Corey.
I think Mooch was just a smoke cloud to facilitate the firing of Preibus and put leakers on notice that abrupt change is coming.
Drudge report
Linked to the NY Slime:
“The decision to remove Mr. Scaramucci, who had boasted about reporting directly to the president, not the chief of staff, John F. Kelly, came at Mr. Kelly’s request, the people said. Mr. Kelly made clear to members of the White House staff at a meeting Monday morning that he is in charge.
It was not clear whether Mr. Scaramucci will remain employed at the White House in another position or will leave altogether.”
The people?
Whether this report is true or not, this must be the new moniker for ‘White House Officials’ or ‘department officials’.
So . . . new Chief of Staff, leaking to NYT continues.
Hmmm…where is that cute ‘spicious kitty’? Can’t make it up. Is that a court-marshal offense now?
White house officials….so the leaking continues? I’m sitting this one out. I’ll wait and see. We had way too many false reports that start out with “white house officials ….”
It’s not a leak…Sarah Sanders announced it at the White House press conference.
Looks like it’s true about Mooch. He served his role to take out Spicer and Preibus.
Could be. And now, Mooch can’t lobby now for the next five years. I have no idea if that filters into the equation or not.
Rumor on Twitter is that he wants to go to the Ex-Im Bank.
I am not surprised by the Mooch removal. This is a good thing.
I had high hopes for him but he proved he wasn’t really ready for the job. Bring back Corey!
Agreed. Corey’s mantra is “Let Trump be Trump”. Mooch’s mantra is “Let ME be Trump”.
LOL. Well said my friend.
I don’t think you are not to far off with that.
If John Kelly was my boss, I would be absolutely terrified of ever stepping out of line. And that’s kind of the point…
he scares me and im not in the white house… you just know he doesnt play games
I think Kelly sees the real Oval Office problems are based around two mistakes:
Bad communications (which he now can control), and bad schedule of priorities with Congress.
That scheduling came from bad advice. Which he now will control.
Kelly is at the rudder. He commands the ship of state.
Having been a chief of staff in both the military and civilian worlds, I can tell you that the captain commands to the ship, not the guy at the tiller. The COS is not a commander.
I find it interesting that liberals are crying about too many ” Generals” in the Trump Administration. Really ? Why ? Are they afraid of discipline? Are they afraid of order ? Are they afraid of a General following his CIC orders to a T ?
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
and yet there seems to be zero introspection…..as to why. When I come to a cross road, or I have to make a decision and I am afraid… I always ask myself..” Why are you afraid”, what do you think will happen. If it does happen can you live with it ? If it does not can you live with that ? My mantra is: “if you can’t name it, you can’t tame it”.
Once I have answered both question in the affirmative… they it usually is a cannon ball run into the deep end. ; )
Prefer generals over czars.
Or all the MB.
Countdown until the media starts calling General Kelly the real president.
Thank GOD Mooch has been Fired!
Scaramucci went wild in that week or so, and his mouth was his downfall. He had so much going on outside the White House in his personal life….that had to take a toll on his emotions.
It looks like he got a really bad case of Potomac fever, went out of his head trying to work in the White House and lost all sense of direction. He had such a successful business and life prior to all this.
My heart breaks for him and for his wife, for that new little baby boy and his other child or children.
Yeah this is all true but I sure liked having a guy in there who said he’d fire everyone if the leaks didn’t stop. I guess that was just bluster though compared to what Gen. Kelly may accomplish.
Still do, just a different guy.
…a serious guy.
I said this in the daily thread but General Kelly is without a doubt a no nonsense no BS man. He is going to bring the same dedication to the COS position as he did when he was over DHS. The White House staff (with the exception of SHS and Scavino) better be afraid, very afraid!
Wow. Powerful move by Kelly to dump The Mooch so quickly……….let’s hope he can do the same with the Obama holdovers, the leakers, and the NeverTrumpers who are still hanging around.
Scarmucci was very loyal to our president, I hate to see him go……….
He was a loose cannon and would be insubordinate to Gen Kelly. He needed to go.
Now I can get that song out of my head!
Are you saying that P Trump hired a loose cannon who would disrespect Gen. Kelly?
I don’t buy into those media talking points.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Quote:
This morning, I will be swearing an oath of office to defend the Constitution for the 16th time – this time to be the White House Chief of Staff.
Although I am moving downtown, you are in good hands at DHS. Elaine Duke will be the Acting Secretary. Few people know DHS as well as Elaine does, and she will step in and continue with a strong focus on the mission. Also, Chip Fulghum, the current Acting Under Secretary for Management will once again step up – this time as the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary.
Additionally, the Department’s Chief of Staff, Kirstjen Nielsen, will begin a White House detail today to support my move. In her absence, Chad Wolf will be the Department’s acting Chief of Staff.
With these changes I expect that the Department will not skip a beat.
While I am honored to have this new opportunity, I will truly miss being your Secretary. You are a tremendous group of selfless public servants…the best of the best our country produces. You deserve more praise and recognition than you receive, but rest assured you have my respect and deep thanks.
Thank you for the honor of having served America by your side in the home game.
Thank you for letting me walk the often dangerous southwest border trails with you, and for showing me how you keep America safe at the ports in Miami and Long Beach.
Thank you for your efforts to keep those who would do us harm from receiving a visa or entering our homeland illegally.
Thank you for the respect you showed me when I visited our Coast Guard fleet.
Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to accompany you on pre-dawn ICE operations in the dangerous work of apprehending criminal-illegal aliens.
Thank you for keeping millions of airline passengers safe, our cyber networks free of contamination, and helping our citizens recover from natural disasters of every kind.
Thank you for all the other thousands of things you do each day for our country.
Thank you most of all for allowing me to be part of the DHS family.
Sincerely,
John F. Kelly
Secretary of Homeland Security
Nice, thanks for sharing that.
Class!
Excellent. So glad Kelly is taking over as COS.
Mooch out is a downer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was looking forward to Mooch…. Maybe the mess with his Family was too much…
The papers were all over it this last weekend. The story got too big for the position, IMO.
He was supposed to get the leakers and then leaked.
Yep. After all Scaramooci was the biggest problem there in the Government! /s IMO, his next fire will be the real tale. Let us see if the real problems are fired or will we just have more of the same drag.
Yes funny what Laura and other ‘conservative’ pundits see as important
Agree. Plenty of bad hombres still around the WH and departments….let’s see Kelly get rid of Obama holdovers, leakers, and Never Trumpers…….
McCabe shouldn’t be around by Friday? right?
So let me see if I’m understanding this. General Kelly there to stop the leaks, then BAM, a leak that Mooch is gone. Doesn’t sound right. I’ll wait to see what really happens. I’m sick and tired of the constant rumour mill.
I’m getting dizzy!
==
Anthony Scaramucci Out As White House Communications Director
Just over a week into his tenure at the White House, the New York Times reported that the businessman turned Trump defender is out.
https://patch.com/us/white-house/anthony-scaramucci-out-white-house-communications-director-nyt?utm_source=alert-breakingnews&utm_medium=email&utm_term=weather&utm_campaign=alert
Twitter is having a hey day with Mooch’s ousting. Oh well. It’s just twitter.
I turned off twitter when Little BowWowWow talked about attacking our beautiful First Lady and Twitter thought that was cool. Can’t tell you how much happier I’ve been since kicking twitter and twitchy.
I understand that it can be frustrating at times, but Trump supporters OWN twitter. We really do. That’s what makes it so fun- most of the time.
Let them all have their fun.
We supporters of Donald Trump know what he is doing. In any project DJT takes on, a certain amount of time is required to ‘smooth the lumps’. It’s just part of the process and it will all work out fine.
Mooch is all about himself and every tv show daily. The communication director talks less to fake msm and more to own people. Its a good move. Corey might come back now.
I hope not about Corey.
He got or helped Trump get here. The rest is up to others to get him the rest of the way. To build and implement the agenda that got him elected.
To get that done you need a fine tuned machine. There has to be order. There has to be everyone moving in one direction as a unit.
But you also need to pull others into your way of thinking. You need others, even the ones you hate the most, to join you to move the country forward.
This sounds more like it. Was Scaramucci’s ranting planned? Sounds like a diagonal knight move.
Bishop moves diagonally. : )
Secretary Kelly is a military man. Bannon is a military man. These 2 will do well together.
Most if not all of the MSM continuously miss this point about Bannon.
Probably because he is the sloppiness dressing retired officer ever seen
Bannon is not a retired officer.
Yes he is: “Bannon was an officer in the United States Navy for seven years in the late 1970s and early 1980s, serving on the destroyer USS Paul F. Foster as well as at the Pentagon.” (wikipedia)
Georgiafl…that would make him a veteran, but not a retired one.
Correct.
He’s gone a little to seed. Maybe Kelly will whip him into shape by example. The President can get two scoops of ice cream, but Bannon should skip them.
Exactly. Thank you.
Sorry, I meant that to reply to a diffrent poster.
No Lulu, they hate Bannon because they FEAR him.
“Most if not all of the MSM
continuously missPurposefully omit this point about Bannon.”
Fixed it for ya! 👍
Don’t know what I’d do without ya, NJF!!! 🙂
Right back at ya!
That is my thoughts too John. I hope so.
We might see Mooch on Hannity show tonight as it’s all well,
As Gutfeld said last week, Hannity does all the exit interviews.
wouldn’t be surprised if this is part spin;
thee was a coming conflict, Scarmucci was hired with the understanding he reported directly to the President, I bet Kelly said no and they decided to part company.
Look for this to be another resignation; not the media firing being portrayed.
If Mooch is really moving to Ex/Im Bank, that was his original destination.
IMHO Kelly’s move to COS gives some credence to Gateway pundit report of rumors of Sessions making a lateral move to DHS. What do you guys think?
IDK. I think Sessions is staying right where he is at for a while.
Gateway has been pretty accurate the past several months…………..up til recently I always looked skeptical at their threads….but no longer…..
Sessions is an excellent Prosecutor and has experience as an AG of great accomplishment. He is not a law enforcement, field agent, or ex-military either as I recall.
I’m betting President Trump will choose another conservative General is in line for DHS. They already have a good administrator there in the acting Secretary Mrs. Duke. They need a strategist and enforcer now.
They need a commander at DHS.
Still waiting on some indictments of Swamp people from Sessions…..how long should we wait before we move on?
Cases like that take time. If he won’t go after them, Trump will find someone who will. However, my money’s still on Sessions working on all that under the radar.
How many lawyers/investigators has Sessions beefed up the public corruption unit with?
You should apply for a job at DoJ or FBI.
cheeky.
We all are. :8-)
Just wait until Wray is in place. That will enable a shift into a higher gear.
I think there will be another important business this week behind Mooch resignation. I think Session suppose to talk about leaked this week?, Session move to DHS, Something more coming….
More firings of Obama holdovers…….??
When things are tough bring in the Marines.
Semper Fi
Despite his New Yorker interview, I liked the Mooch.
However, I trust POTUS & Gen. Kelly.
I trust P Trump – he hired Scarmucci……….
LMAO!
Is anyone else feeling like me right now?
I won’t be happy until I tune into ☪️NN & all I get is test patterns.
Undoubtedly another CNN whole-cloth fabrication – Kelly did not have any connections or loyalty to Comey ever.
Agreed.
Do you ever get the feeling that every one of the Washington crowd is secretly in cahoots and its us against them? Hopefully Fake News..again.
I like and admire General Kelly. I am glad that he is now the COS, replacing that untrustworthy weasel, Rinse Penis. What concerns me though, is that Scaramucci is now out as communications director. What the hell is going on? I hope President Trump realizes that all of this shuffling is making it appear as though the White House is totally dysfunctional. I would imagine it’s all a part of some grand plan to get things right, including getting rid of the leakers, but still, it’s pretty unnerving.
“The Big Ugly” is messy.
I’d rather see him clean house all at once–meaning weeks or a month–than continual reshuffling.
However, I’m sure POTUS won’t hesitate to fire when necessary.
I’m speaking directly to WH staff.
I believe Scaramucci’s private life (soon to be very messy) would vastly overshadow his ability to function properly. Moreover, I think he was a bit too brash for such a high profile position.
