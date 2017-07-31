John Kelly Joins The White House…

Posted on July 31, 2017 by

General John Kelly begins his official duty as White House Chief-of-Staff today with a swearing in ceremony in the Oval Office and full cabinet meeting.

.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

152 Responses to John Kelly Joins The White House…

  1. shannynae says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    The West Wing has a MOAB coming.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  2. Bree says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Was this always the plan?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • Uncle Max says:
      July 31, 2017 at 3:06 pm

      The President has one constant it seems. No hesitation to make personnel changes to achieve results. He is comfortable giving someone some rope and let them run with it, but too, is not a sentimental-to-a-fault leader. He will cut someone and not let it be a personal thing.. it’s just what it is. Do the job, get results, or you will be replaced and no malice. Just how it is.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Publius Covfefe says:
      July 31, 2017 at 3:28 pm

      I think so. Preibus had some interim use 1) get him out of the RNC top job and get someone more aligned with POTUS goals-accomplished, 2) give RINOs a chance to get on board for a 6 month window, with Preibus facilitating with his clique-utter failure by Reince. Preibus became useless to POTUS and he is likely a leaker and part of the problem, so your fired. He was allowed to resign to save face.

      Now total war, the Big Ugly as SD has been saying, on the Uniparty skunks, liars and treasonous filth. #MAGA

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Sunshine says:
        July 31, 2017 at 3:46 pm

        I wonder about Scaramucci. His conversation with New Yorker was completely out-of-line, trashing Bannon, and more. And then his friend tweeted to Priebus a hashtag Mistress.

        He made loads of money because he’s smart and certainly doesn’t talk that way in a business setting. Now we learn that DJT fired him, and with good reason in my opinion, although it makes DJT look bad re staff assessment.

        Thus, there are only two explanations for his rants: either he’s an infiltrator or he has a problem with substance abuse, either alcohol or cocaine.

        Like

        Reply
  3. A2 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    Need to stop the leaks. Short window before the guns of August and Fatboy III gets silenced. That’s my understanding.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • anotherworriedmom says:
      July 31, 2017 at 2:35 pm

      Can / will you share your source?

      Like

      Reply
      • A2 says:
        July 31, 2017 at 3:05 pm

        No. But look at Pres Trump’s tweets, UN Ambassador Haley’s statement (and no call for a meeting of the Security Council– as it was ‘pointless’), Brit’s pride of the fleet heading for the south China sea; the President’s phone call with Abe; SK Pres Moon allowing for the deployment of Thaad, successful testing of Thaad in Alaska just a week ago. US surveillance planes over China and NK, US base in Korea moved out of range of conventional weapons and away from Seoul; Chinese reinforcing of their border with NK, Russia expelling US diplomats, and the Chinese press saying that if the US attacks NK, they will only mobilize if it damages (the environment) of north China (weird that statement) and calling on the US to separate the NK issue from trade talks. So there is that.

        Like

        Reply
    • Bob Thoms says:
      July 31, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      a little to cryptic for my mind.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Summer says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:28 pm

    …Somewhere outside the meeting room Reince Priebus is polishing the desk and shuffling chairs for Gen. Kelly. Also, taking selfies with SS overseeing the transition (to make sure nothing is stolen)…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  5. fangdog says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    President Trump has learned the hardway. You cannot run anything efficiently, effectively and enthusiastically with a bunch of Washington DC political insider corruptly convoluted hacks.

    Trump is starting to realize what he probably knew all along, Trump needs American citizen patriots. People who do what is correct for Americans and not people who do what is correct for themselves.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. georgiafl says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    General John Francis Kelly, born into a Boston Irish Catholic family, has a remarkable and broad military career, both stateside and in the battlefield, including as a Congressional liaison.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_F._Kelly

    Like my own father, he ran away to the merchant marines at a very young age and when he was old enough, joined the military.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. MAGADJT says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Rush saying Mooch is out as comms director at the request of the new COS Kelly.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  8. fanbrowser1 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Well looks like his first victim is Mooch… Now let’s hope Jarvanka is next on Gen Kellys list.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Nycgal says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    Mooch, we hardly knew ye! Kelly has dropped his first bomb.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. stillers213 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Does someone have a source for Kelly firing Mooch talk other than Rush?

    Like

    Reply
  11. NJF says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    Whoa, put on tv and the scroll says “NYT removed as Comms Director”

    Like

    Reply
  12. Bull Durham says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Anthony is not the style of Kelly, whether he shot himself in the foot or not.
    Kelly is in total control as a commander. He has to be in complete control with obedient lessers.

    I think this opens space for Corey to come into Communications.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  13. Melinda says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Drudge report

    Like

    Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 31, 2017 at 2:54 pm

      Linked to the NY Slime:

      “The decision to remove Mr. Scaramucci, who had boasted about reporting directly to the president, not the chief of staff, John F. Kelly, came at Mr. Kelly’s request, the people said. Mr. Kelly made clear to members of the White House staff at a meeting Monday morning that he is in charge.

      It was not clear whether Mr. Scaramucci will remain employed at the White House in another position or will leave altogether.”

      The people?

      Whether this report is true or not, this must be the new moniker for ‘White House Officials’ or ‘department officials’.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  14. redredrice says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Looks like it’s true about Mooch. He served his role to take out Spicer and Preibus.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. John Doe says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    I am not surprised by the Mooch removal. This is a good thing.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Katie says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    If John Kelly was my boss, I would be absolutely terrified of ever stepping out of line. And that’s kind of the point…

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  17. Bull Durham says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    I think Kelly sees the real Oval Office problems are based around two mistakes:
    Bad communications (which he now can control), and bad schedule of priorities with Congress.
    That scheduling came from bad advice. Which he now will control.

    Kelly is at the rudder. He commands the ship of state.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • MacKenzie says:
      July 31, 2017 at 3:48 pm

      Having been a chief of staff in both the military and civilian worlds, I can tell you that the captain commands to the ship, not the guy at the tiller. The COS is not a commander.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Sayit2016 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    I find it interesting that liberals are crying about too many ” Generals” in the Trump Administration. Really ? Why ? Are they afraid of discipline? Are they afraid of order ? Are they afraid of a General following his CIC orders to a T ?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. meadowlandsview says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    Countdown until the media starts calling General Kelly the real president.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. Steve in Titusville FL says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Thank GOD Mooch has been Fired!

    Like

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      July 31, 2017 at 3:03 pm

      Scaramucci went wild in that week or so, and his mouth was his downfall. He had so much going on outside the White House in his personal life….that had to take a toll on his emotions.

      It looks like he got a really bad case of Potomac fever, went out of his head trying to work in the White House and lost all sense of direction. He had such a successful business and life prior to all this.

      My heart breaks for him and for his wife, for that new little baby boy and his other child or children.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
  21. Pam says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    I said this in the daily thread but General Kelly is without a doubt a no nonsense no BS man. He is going to bring the same dedication to the COS position as he did when he was over DHS. The White House staff (with the exception of SHS and Scavino) better be afraid, very afraid!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. Bob Thoms says:
    July 31, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Wow. Powerful move by Kelly to dump The Mooch so quickly……….let’s hope he can do the same with the Obama holdovers, the leakers, and the NeverTrumpers who are still hanging around.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. Muthaucker says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    I got an email from General Kelly today. I doubt if he minds if I share it with the Treehouse:
    Quote:
    This morning, I will be swearing an oath of office to defend the Constitution for the 16th time – this time to be the White House Chief of Staff.

    Although I am moving downtown, you are in good hands at DHS. Elaine Duke will be the Acting Secretary. Few people know DHS as well as Elaine does, and she will step in and continue with a strong focus on the mission. Also, Chip Fulghum, the current Acting Under Secretary for Management will once again step up – this time as the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary.

    Additionally, the Department’s Chief of Staff, Kirstjen Nielsen, will begin a White House detail today to support my move. In her absence, Chad Wolf will be the Department’s acting Chief of Staff.

    With these changes I expect that the Department will not skip a beat.

    While I am honored to have this new opportunity, I will truly miss being your Secretary. You are a tremendous group of selfless public servants…the best of the best our country produces. You deserve more praise and recognition than you receive, but rest assured you have my respect and deep thanks.

    Thank you for the honor of having served America by your side in the home game.

    Thank you for letting me walk the often dangerous southwest border trails with you, and for showing me how you keep America safe at the ports in Miami and Long Beach.

    Thank you for your efforts to keep those who would do us harm from receiving a visa or entering our homeland illegally.

    Thank you for the respect you showed me when I visited our Coast Guard fleet.

    Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to accompany you on pre-dawn ICE operations in the dangerous work of apprehending criminal-illegal aliens.

    Thank you for keeping millions of airline passengers safe, our cyber networks free of contamination, and helping our citizens recover from natural disasters of every kind.

    Thank you for all the other thousands of things you do each day for our country.

    Thank you most of all for allowing me to be part of the DHS family.

    Sincerely,

    John F. Kelly

    Secretary of Homeland Security

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  24. Pam says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  25. DanDeplorable says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Mooch out is a downer.
    If Corey replaces him all will be well.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Pam says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Pam says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • LKA in LA says:
      July 31, 2017 at 3:10 pm

      Yep. After all Scaramooci was the biggest problem there in the Government! /s IMO, his next fire will be the real tale. Let us see if the real problems are fired or will we just have more of the same drag.

      Like

      Reply
    • Wink says:
      July 31, 2017 at 3:18 pm

      So let me see if I’m understanding this. General Kelly there to stop the leaks, then BAM, a leak that Mooch is gone. Doesn’t sound right. I’ll wait to see what really happens. I’m sick and tired of the constant rumour mill.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  28. Dora says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    I’m getting dizzy!

    ==

    Anthony Scaramucci Out As White House Communications Director

    Just over a week into his tenure at the White House, the New York Times reported that the businessman turned Trump defender is out.

    https://patch.com/us/white-house/anthony-scaramucci-out-white-house-communications-director-nyt?utm_source=alert-breakingnews&utm_medium=email&utm_term=weather&utm_campaign=alert

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • parteagirl says:
      July 31, 2017 at 3:06 pm

      Twitter is having a hey day with Mooch’s ousting. Oh well. It’s just twitter.

      Like

      Reply
      • Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
        July 31, 2017 at 3:14 pm

        I turned off twitter when Little BowWowWow talked about attacking our beautiful First Lady and Twitter thought that was cool. Can’t tell you how much happier I’ve been since kicking twitter and twitchy.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
    • Dora says:
      July 31, 2017 at 3:53 pm

      Let them all have their fun.

      We supporters of Donald Trump know what he is doing. In any project DJT takes on, a certain amount of time is required to ‘smooth the lumps’. It’s just part of the process and it will all work out fine.

      Like

      Reply
  29. SR says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:05 pm

    Mooch is all about himself and every tv show daily. The communication director talks less to fake msm and more to own people. Its a good move. Corey might come back now.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • areyoustillalive says:
      July 31, 2017 at 3:29 pm

      I hope not about Corey.

      He got or helped Trump get here. The rest is up to others to get him the rest of the way. To build and implement the agenda that got him elected.

      To get that done you need a fine tuned machine. There has to be order. There has to be everyone moving in one direction as a unit.
      But you also need to pull others into your way of thinking. You need others, even the ones you hate the most, to join you to move the country forward.

      Like

      Reply
  30. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  31. John Doe says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Secretary Kelly is a military man. Bannon is a military man. These 2 will do well together.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  32. SR says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    We might see Mooch on Hannity show tonight as it’s all well,

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  33. Bob Thoms says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    wouldn’t be surprised if this is part spin;

    thee was a coming conflict, Scarmucci was hired with the understanding he reported directly to the President, I bet Kelly said no and they decided to part company.

    Look for this to be another resignation; not the media firing being portrayed.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. phoenixRising says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    IMHO Kelly’s move to COS gives some credence to Gateway pundit report of rumors of Sessions making a lateral move to DHS. What do you guys think?

    Like

    Reply
  35. SR says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    I think there will be another important business this week behind Mooch resignation. I think Session suppose to talk about leaked this week?, Session move to DHS, Something more coming….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  36. chojun says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    When things are tough bring in the Marines.

    Semper Fi

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  37. NJF says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Despite his New Yorker interview, I liked the Mooch.

    However, I trust POTUS & Gen. Kelly.

    Like

    Reply
  38. Question Everything says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Is anyone else feeling like me right now?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. NJF says:
    July 31, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    I won’t be happy until I tune into ☪️NN & all I get is test patterns.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. Mr. T. says:
    July 31, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    I like and admire General Kelly. I am glad that he is now the COS, replacing that untrustworthy weasel, Rinse Penis. What concerns me though, is that Scaramucci is now out as communications director. What the hell is going on? I hope President Trump realizes that all of this shuffling is making it appear as though the White House is totally dysfunctional. I would imagine it’s all a part of some grand plan to get things right, including getting rid of the leakers, but still, it’s pretty unnerving.

    Like

    Reply
    • NJF says:
      July 31, 2017 at 4:21 pm

      “The Big Ugly” is messy.

      I’d rather see him clean house all at once–meaning weeks or a month–than continual reshuffling.

      However, I’m sure POTUS won’t hesitate to fire when necessary.

      I’m speaking directly to WH staff.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Janie M. says:
      July 31, 2017 at 4:26 pm

      I believe Scaramucci’s private life (soon to be very messy) would vastly overshadow his ability to function properly. Moreover, I think he was a bit too brash for such a high profile position.

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s