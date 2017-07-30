Sunday Talks: Michael Needham Discusses How To Remove Congressional Bailouts…

Michael Needham appears on Fox Weekend News to discuss a possibility of President Trump removing the tax-payer funded subsidies for individual members of congress, and their staff, that allows them to avoid feeling the cost of ObamaCare.

Yesterday President Trump tweeted he was considering removing this carve-out (bailout) and force congress to pay for their health insurance at the same rates as the rest of the country. There is massive support for such action.

A second fox news discussion segment on the same issue:

36 Responses to Sunday Talks: Michael Needham Discusses How To Remove Congressional Bailouts…

  1. joshua says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    MAGA

    Just DO IT NOW….before we get all bogged down in North Korea, etc.

    Teach the Congressional Dog to heel, and then to go fetch the stick and bring it back to POTUS.

  2. ECM says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    If he can do it, it should be done–in fact, *anything* the exec branch can do to make the lives of the legislative branch miserable should be done.

    • littleflower481 says:
      July 30, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      I agree…stop talking about it, just do it!

    • StormyeyesC says:
      July 30, 2017 at 3:48 pm

      eye for an eye this is war

      • Bendix says:
        July 30, 2017 at 4:06 pm

        He gave them every opportunity in the world to act right.
        No one can defend them having better than what they voted to force on their constituents.
        Even people who love Obamacare can’t excuse that.

        • flova says:
          July 30, 2017 at 4:16 pm

          Remember we are the battered conservatives. Threats and ultimatums mean nothing to the batterer, he laughs and keeps on hitting us. The only thing he understands is action!.

          Pres Trump has to know by now the slime in DC and their media hate us and him. We have money to redistribute, we are only good to them as long as we turn over our paychecks.

          It’s over. War!

  3. HolyLoly says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    President Trump should make it retroactive and claw back every penny of taxpayer money that has been spent to subsidize these hypocritical congress members’ health insurance since the passage of OCare in 2009.

  4. Pam says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:51 pm

    I would suggest people take the time and listen to this. Dr. Siegel has some good insight here.

  5. TwoLaine says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:52 pm

    This guy has some great ideas on how to make ObamaCare explode even faster. I posted it yesterday on the Johnny Songbird stabbed us in the back again story.

    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/28/john-mccain-casts-legacy-vote-against-american-people-votes-to-continue-obamacare/comment-page-8/#comment-4199973

  6. Doug says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:53 pm

    one there should never be congressional exemption from anything that the general public isnt exempt from.. those passing laws should abide by them… never understood this

    • Bendix says:
      July 30, 2017 at 4:09 pm

      How can they be part of the Oligarchy if we insist they be treated like the rest of us?
      They don’t run for Congress to be nobodies, like we are.

  7. Emily Summer says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Congress should have to abide by the same laws they pass for the rest of us. No special perks for the people we elect to represent us. Maybe then we can get some good legislation.

  8. Jimmy Jack says:
    July 30, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Do it Mr. President. Your supporters will love you forever for it and you’ll gain new supporters for standing up to crooks on both sides.

  9. Katie says:
    July 30, 2017 at 4:00 pm

    Rush had a caller at the beginning of the week from a woman who is surrounded by lefties. She said she explained to about 20 people how Congress exempted themselves from this monstrosity. They ALL went from supportive for obamacare to outraged and disgusted.

    Her goal in telling Rush was the hope that the message would get to President Trump as the one way to bring the country together on this. In all cases, the people she talked to had NO idea that Congress did this for themselves.

    Please President Trump. JUST DO IT!!!

    • Bendix says:
      July 30, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      That’s an example of what Rush means when he talks about low information voters. This fact was out there, discussed in the news media here and there, but it didn’t make headlines like Bruce Jender or what color some dumb dress is, so they never heard about it.
      A few liberal types I know quibbled over the semantics, rather than admit to themselves the truth. An exemption does not have to be labeled as such. If you don’t have to do something someone else is compelled to do, you are EXEMPT.

    • Sharon says:
      July 30, 2017 at 4:25 pm

      Which answers the frequent question, “How on earth do these people get re-elected?”

      Their voting base – their target audience – is what’s wrong with this country. Their elections and re-elections are a symptom.

      Solve the ignorance and wilful stupidity of the electorate, they won’t be elected.

  10. spaulj67 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 4:02 pm

    Its carved in stone right on the Frieze of the Supreme Court Building “Equal Treatment Under Law”.
    Or should it be replaced with, “Some Citizens are More Equal than Others”? Time for Congress to eat its own dog food.

  11. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 30, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Suggestions for Capitol Hill: Drug dogs. Pull all the perks. Close the gym. Make them pay for every thing. Food, gym, parking. No freebies.

    Get down and dirty, and please be as petty as possible. Punitive measures will teach lessons much quicker than an election. Bad behavior should never be rewarded. Ever.

    Running it like a resort is inexcusable. This is a workplace, not a playground for the entitled political class. Treat them like servants.

  12. GForce says:
    July 30, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Interested in the actual cost for these congressional subsidies. Is it $12,000.00 per person or all together? Does anyone have information on this? Would like to know just how much this actually cost since inception.

    • mimbler says:
      July 30, 2017 at 4:18 pm

      It is essentially the same subsidy all federal workers receive. The gov pays 2/3 of the cost of whichever plan they are on.

      So it would depend on which ocare plan the individual was on . The best plans are probably subsidized at approx 10000 per year (assuming total premium of 15000).

      Younger staffers might well choose a bare boned plan to save money, and would receive a lesser subsidy since total premium would be lower as well

  13. vinchenzer says:
    July 30, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Brilliant move on Pres Trump’s part. Do you really think the electorate is going to feel sorry for Con-gress? It was nonsense that these Statists shielded themselves from the “joys” of Obamacare anyway. And sticking it right to Creepy McCain would be the cherry on top.

  14. Summer says:
    July 30, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    There should not be any “if you don’t…” IMO. Any bailouts of the “public servants” at the taxpayer expense are illegal and immoral.

    Do it, Mr. President. If they like their Obamacare, they can keep their Obamacare. Full price, sky high deductible, and, hopefully, no real coverage. They asked for it. Give it to them.

  15. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    July 30, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    Do it. Take away everything you can take away until the only people who would ever want to be a legislator are patriots.

    • mimbler says:
      July 30, 2017 at 4:22 pm

      I would rather leave them with enough to comfortably support their families (they do need to maintain two residences), so we can attract good people.

      What I would suggest cutting out is the legal graft where they siphon out campaign funds, put family on the payroll of the campaign, are allowed to keep leftover campaign funds when they quit. This is where the really big bucks come in that turn them all into multi millionaires.

      A comfortable upper middle class income wouldn’t interest these thieves. They are coming for the real loot,

      Mike

  16. Tsquared says:
    July 30, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    That should have been stripped away long ago. It would be even better if Congressional members and staff had to use the VA as their only choice for healthcare. But they would have to wait as veterans would have priority.

  17. anotherworriedmom says:
    July 30, 2017 at 4:20 pm

    I read a post yesterday that I thought was a great suggestion regarding ocare. PDJT is considering removing the exemption for Congress. He should consider extending that to removing all exemptions. Remember Sebillius granting waiver after waiver to all Obama’s buddies? Since they were granted by the HHS secretary they can be removed by the HHS secretary. Removing all of the exemptions should get a lot of people’s attention.

  18. Ogzy says:
    July 30, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    All the Congress critters are rich, it’ll make little difference to them if they have to pay more for their medical care.

