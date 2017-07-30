Sunday Talks: Michael Needham Discusses How To Remove Congressional Bailouts…

Michael Needham appears on Fox Weekend News to discuss a possibility of President Trump removing the tax-payer funded subsidies for individual members of congress, and their staff, that allows them to avoid feeling the cost of ObamaCare.

Yesterday President Trump tweeted he was considering removing this carve-out (bailout) and force congress to pay for their health insurance at the same rates as the rest of the country. There is massive support for such action.

.

.

A second fox news discussion segment on the same issue:

Advertisements