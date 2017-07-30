Sunday Talks: Michael Needham Discusses How To Remove Congressional Bailouts…

Michael Needham appears on Fox Weekend News to discuss a possibility of President Trump removing the tax-payer funded subsidies for individual members of congress, and their staff, that allows them to avoid feeling the cost of ObamaCare.
Yesterday President Trump tweeted he was considering removing this carve-out (bailout) and force congress to pay for their health insurance at the same rates as the rest of the country. There is massive support for such action.
A second fox news discussion segment on the same issue:
Just DO IT NOW….before we get all bogged down in North Korea, etc.
Teach the Congressional Dog to heel, and then to go fetch the stick and bring it back to POTUS.
If he can do it, it should be done–in fact, *anything* the exec branch can do to make the lives of the legislative branch miserable should be done.
I agree…stop talking about it, just do it!
eye for an eye this is war
He gave them every opportunity in the world to act right.
No one can defend them having better than what they voted to force on their constituents.
Even people who love Obamacare can’t excuse that.
Remember we are the battered conservatives. Threats and ultimatums mean nothing to the batterer, he laughs and keeps on hitting us. The only thing he understands is action!.
Pres Trump has to know by now the slime in DC and their media hate us and him. We have money to redistribute, we are only good to them as long as we turn over our paychecks.
It’s over. War!
President Trump should make it retroactive and claw back every penny of taxpayer money that has been spent to subsidize these hypocritical congress members’ health insurance since the passage of OCare in 2009.
Amen
^^^^^ yes!!!!
I would suggest people take the time and listen to this. Dr. Siegel has some good insight here.
This guy has some great ideas on how to make ObamaCare explode even faster. I posted it yesterday on the Johnny Songbird stabbed us in the back again story.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/28/john-mccain-casts-legacy-vote-against-american-people-votes-to-continue-obamacare/comment-page-8/#comment-4199973
one there should never be congressional exemption from anything that the general public isnt exempt from.. those passing laws should abide by them… never understood this
How can they be part of the Oligarchy if we insist they be treated like the rest of us?
They don’t run for Congress to be nobodies, like we are.
Congress should have to abide by the same laws they pass for the rest of us. No special perks for the people we elect to represent us. Maybe then we can get some good legislation.
you would think this concept would be obvious… can the president sign an executive order demanding this?
OT, but even more egregious IMO is the lack of application of Insider Trading laws to members of the legislature as well as their staffs.
Didn’t they pass legislation on that, and then repeal it on the QT?
Look who goes to jail, Martha Stewart, over a lousy 50k.
Do it Mr. President. Your supporters will love you forever for it and you’ll gain new supporters for standing up to crooks on both sides.
Rush had a caller at the beginning of the week from a woman who is surrounded by lefties. She said she explained to about 20 people how Congress exempted themselves from this monstrosity. They ALL went from supportive for obamacare to outraged and disgusted.
Her goal in telling Rush was the hope that the message would get to President Trump as the one way to bring the country together on this. In all cases, the people she talked to had NO idea that Congress did this for themselves.
Please President Trump. JUST DO IT!!!
That’s an example of what Rush means when he talks about low information voters. This fact was out there, discussed in the news media here and there, but it didn’t make headlines like Bruce Jender or what color some dumb dress is, so they never heard about it.
A few liberal types I know quibbled over the semantics, rather than admit to themselves the truth. An exemption does not have to be labeled as such. If you don’t have to do something someone else is compelled to do, you are EXEMPT.
Which answers the frequent question, “How on earth do these people get re-elected?”
Their voting base – their target audience – is what’s wrong with this country. Their elections and re-elections are a symptom.
Solve the ignorance and wilful stupidity of the electorate, they won’t be elected.
Its carved in stone right on the Frieze of the Supreme Court Building “Equal Treatment Under Law”.
Or should it be replaced with, “Some Citizens are More Equal than Others”? Time for Congress to eat its own dog food.
Suggestions for Capitol Hill: Drug dogs. Pull all the perks. Close the gym. Make them pay for every thing. Food, gym, parking. No freebies.
Get down and dirty, and please be as petty as possible. Punitive measures will teach lessons much quicker than an election. Bad behavior should never be rewarded. Ever.
Running it like a resort is inexcusable. This is a workplace, not a playground for the entitled political class. Treat them like servants.
Drug dogs and blood tests.
…and make them P in a cup.
Add in yearly financial audits.
Interested in the actual cost for these congressional subsidies. Is it $12,000.00 per person or all together? Does anyone have information on this? Would like to know just how much this actually cost since inception.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is essentially the same subsidy all federal workers receive. The gov pays 2/3 of the cost of whichever plan they are on.
So it would depend on which ocare plan the individual was on . The best plans are probably subsidized at approx 10000 per year (assuming total premium of 15000).
Younger staffers might well choose a bare boned plan to save money, and would receive a lesser subsidy since total premium would be lower as well
Brilliant move on Pres Trump’s part. Do you really think the electorate is going to feel sorry for Con-gress? It was nonsense that these Statists shielded themselves from the “joys” of Obamacare anyway. And sticking it right to Creepy McCain would be the cherry on top.
There should not be any “if you don’t…” IMO. Any bailouts of the “public servants” at the taxpayer expense are illegal and immoral.
Do it, Mr. President. If they like their Obamacare, they can keep their Obamacare. Full price, sky high deductible, and, hopefully, no real coverage. They asked for it. Give it to them.
Do it. Take away everything you can take away until the only people who would ever want to be a legislator are patriots.
I would rather leave them with enough to comfortably support their families (they do need to maintain two residences), so we can attract good people.
What I would suggest cutting out is the legal graft where they siphon out campaign funds, put family on the payroll of the campaign, are allowed to keep leftover campaign funds when they quit. This is where the really big bucks come in that turn them all into multi millionaires.
A comfortable upper middle class income wouldn’t interest these thieves. They are coming for the real loot,
Mike
That should have been stripped away long ago. It would be even better if Congressional members and staff had to use the VA as their only choice for healthcare. But they would have to wait as veterans would have priority.
I read a post yesterday that I thought was a great suggestion regarding ocare. PDJT is considering removing the exemption for Congress. He should consider extending that to removing all exemptions. Remember Sebillius granting waiver after waiver to all Obama’s buddies? Since they were granted by the HHS secretary they can be removed by the HHS secretary. Removing all of the exemptions should get a lot of people’s attention.
All the Congress critters are rich, it’ll make little difference to them if they have to pay more for their medical care.
Let’s see how they feel after their staff gets the bill. It’s a long day with a grumpy staff, eh?
