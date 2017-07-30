Serious Winning: President Trump Has Actually LOWERED The National Debt…

Many people don’t call President Trump the Tea Party President for nothing. For the first time in our lifetime President Trump’s fiscal policies, targeting growth in the economy, actually have the cumulative effect of lowering the national debt as measured by the U.S. Treasury. –SEE DATA HERE–
When President Trump took office January 20th the total national debt was $19,947,304,555,212, or nearly $20 trillion. While there are fluctuating cycles of increase and decrease the debt reached a high of $19,959,593,604,841 on February 28, 2017, stalled, and since March 14th 2017 continually dropped:
Total U.S. National Debt has now decreased by over $100 billion. *Note: That’s five times more than is needed to build the Southern Security and Border Wall.
And yes, this decrease is real and represents a long term reversal. During same 6 months in 2016 the U.S. National Debt grew by $450 billion (from $18,941,406,899,252.15 -to- $19,391,704,027,667.12). [DATA HERE] The Trump trend is not connected to a temporary lowering of debt during tax collection season. The ACTUAL ‘federal’ debt clock is now running backwards.
By instituting common sense “Main Street” economic policies of: pro business, pro investment, pro manufacturing, expanded jobs growth, lowered regulation, enhanced energy development, enlarged exports and reductions in actual federal spending, President Trump has reversed the debt clock and eliminated $100 billion in debt.
This is, yet again, affirmation of what can happen by shifting policy from focusing on Wall Street’s economic engine and emphasizing Main Street’s economic engine.
By growing the economy and creating jobs the benefits are two-fold. More workers equals more taxpayers paying into the system; simultaneously more people working means less people in need of government subsidies. You gain a dollar and have no need to spend a dollar, the federal balance sheet impact is doubled.
You might remember the second quarter GDP rate of growth also doubled the first quarter rising from 1.2% to 2.6%. Trump’s goal was 3% for 2017. Additionally, the stunning thing is President Trump is achieving these objectives DESPITE a congress that is dysfunctional and not supporting his pro-growth economic agenda.
Imagine what could happen if Washington DC actually got on the same page and agreed to get rid of the economic choking ObamaCare and delivered on pro-growth tax reform?
President Trump has decoupled the fiscal drags on the economy, he needs help from congress on decoupling the legislative drag known as ObamaCare.
Every economic pundit said Trump could never get 3% GDP growth. Heck, if Washington DC would just support the Trump-Mnuchin-Ross-Mulvaney agenda the economy might get higher than 4 or 5 percent.
Just WOW!!!!!!!!!!
We need a Debt Clock Cam!!!!!!!!
THIS is where I shout from the rooftop – WINNING!!
God bless President Trump 🙏
🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸❤️
🤑💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵💵🤑
That came out of nowhere, huh?
When the Spirit moves ya!
Isn’t there one New York?
Yes. It is at Union Square on East 14th Street.
I could sit here and watch it run backwards, backwards, backwards…
All day 😁
IDK , maybe Sundance could add it to the beginning of the Presidential Thread.
That way when I show folks how easy it is to find TCTH (Fav) …
Q What’s that?
A Oh. That….
That’s just the National Debt
going backwards.
Q BACKWARDS???!!!
😁
I second!
😁
The National Debt Clock is actually at 44th and Sixth Ave. The clock at 14th Street tells date and time with crazy numbers in between which show I believe hundredths of a second.
Will need to find the link!
Yes, WSB! Nothing short of grand, stupendous and earth-shattering. …And oh yeah… really, really fun.
Now, we should be able to exponentially calculate effects based on alternate courses of action.
I’ve looked but can’t find the one going backwards…I want to see it !!!
So, who manages the Debt Clock? He, he…
“We aint seen nothin’ yet..” POTUS said “dream big”.
Trump surrogates needs to TOUTING this and so does Trump! It seems that the Senate did actually GO HOME … they have gone from Washington from what I can find out I thought they decided to stay in for 2 extra weeks to “work” God I’m so sick of them
I like KAC but she needs to talk less and throw out some slogans.
Maybe they KNEW the debt had gone down $100,000,000!
MAGA for me now is:
Making America Great Again
This ai amazing news! Can’t wait to tweet your website link!
#ShutItDown #LetDCRot #TakeTheirToysAway #FireObamaHires #HangEmHigh #DriveThemOut
#KidRockRocks
Sorry, Menagerie got me all worked up.
LOL!
No reason to be sorry because it’s that type of attitude that has gotten us this far.
All the pearl clutching over who uses bad language, tweets etc is a waste of time and sounds more like nevertrumpers.
Alison —
I am grinning from ear to ear. What a glorious time to an American!!!
“GOD BLESS AMERICA, LAND THAT I LOVE…”
Sing out with American Patriot pride:
“AMERICA the BEAUTIFUL,” and “AMERICA!!!”
Just wait… They won’t be calling us “Deplorables” for long if this keeps up! … well maybe they will snowflakes are not too bright and they melt long before they can learn anything of substance
👍
President Trump is just amazing. Who else could have done that. Who else would have done that. We are so blessed to have such a fabulous President, surrounded by so many powerful minds, leading our country. God bless America. MAGA
Absolutely. Who else would have done that. And in a matter of only a few months.
TY SD for sharing this because it makes absolute sense the debt will start going down with our President pushing his agenda and getting our GDP to already reach 2.6% after only six months. I had the following exchange with Alison on the previous thread. I share it here because it applies as well.
Alison says:
Un-effing-believable!! Pelosi & Collins. Grifters run amok.
“Subsidies” are needed for controlling insurance company costs & providing stability in the market??? Seems like that is GLARING proof Ocare will NEVER stand on its own.
Why oh why do we let DC call taxpayer $$$ things like ‘revenue’, ‘income’, or ‘subsidies’.
Every single dollar came from a taxpayer. Why don’t we make them SAY THAT???
#SteamingMad
I replied:
Alison don’t be because this woman is the poster child of the stupidity of the “Moderate” side of the Republican Party. She admitted last week that our President has given up on her. He doesn’t even try!
There is no way in hell that our President would sign a bill propping up Obamacare. They know it! They are trying to get Americans angry at him for destroying it. Our President realizes the opposite will occur. He has our GDP already humming at 2.6%! Once NAFTA, China bilateral trade agreement and our LNG production occurs for the 11 Three Seas countries in Eastern Europe, our GDP will never drop below 3% again even without Obamacare or Tax Reform.
When you are playing with those cards, the Uniparty, CoC, Big Club and MSM are dead!
I am currently in San Antonio, TX. We have been here for the past 5 days. There are help wanted signs everywhere. From McDonalds ($9 an hour), Walmart Distributor ($15.67 an hour), Laborers wanted at a Steel production company, teachers wanted, drivers wanted for commercial trucks, new refineries being built etc. I saw all of this traveling no more than an hour from downtown.
Anyone wanting to leave where they live, come down to Texas! There are plenty of REAL opportunities to make a good living!
Yes, and as another treeper suggested, we need to correct people who use the word subsidy and say, “you mean insurance company bailouts” Americans are tired of bailouts for huge companies when they are forced to make ends meet on their own,
If ocare is such a bad deal that insurance companies can’t make money in it, they shouldn’t be in it. That is simple business economics. And that would really clarify that ocare doesn’t work,
Thanks Felice.
This is great news: GDP up & debt down in just 7 months with barely any real measures yet in place.
Denver area is BOOMING. Construction cranes everywhere. Local McDonald’s advertising $12/hour starting pay.
Sure I want Hillary to hang, but my most fervent dream-come-true is seeing Tom Donahue & USChamber taken down, either by national economic victories or a RICO-like blast.
No problem.
1) Vic goes down in flames.
2) Then hang her!!
Coc 😕
fleporeblog, Please tell them to leave their ‘Progessive’ POS politics where they are.
Don’t need none of that down here in Texas!
Make sure to share this post with everyone on Facebook, they need to know. Just imagine how much could get done if Congress would work with him instead of obstructing his every move. I hope people will wake up and vote those bloodsuckers out of office. MAGA!!!!
Everything except lining their pockets and getting reelected. There’s their problem.
About the only thing to get the central bankers angrier would be for the United States to print our own money. If that is done, be very careful, Soros has paid people to promote removal of President Trump from office.
Wait a minute! “Soros has paid people to promote removal of President Trump from office”? How can you be so inside that you know about this, yet are doing nothing to stop it?
Love this winning and seeing President Trump delivering on his word despite uniparty resista6.
Having our cake and eating it too…. sweet. TY Mr. President!!
(and Sd for pointing this out)
ok we need to run this as an ad on tv… would be great just this
Debt going away gets me teary-eyed.
I know LF,Phd. Concrete proof we are
heading in the right direction with PTrump.
Thank You President Trump
for your hard work and guts.
God Bless President Trump.
Alright!!!
CNN, ABC, MSNBC, CBS, FOX will ALL be talking about this incredible success!!
Oh, wait… no they won’t…
But it had been President Obama’s doing…?
What do you think? Maybe, yes, they might be shouting it from the rooftops?
Yes, it can be done. Question is why hasn’t it been done before? I think I touched upon one of the reasons in a post I made on a previous thread:
“We are living in interesting times, and therefore this site is brimming of exciting threads and discussions. Thus, it is not strange that some things are left by the wayside. Here is one thing that I think both CTH and the media (no surprise there) have missed re the speech President Trump gave in LI. In a short aside PDJT revealed a lot about his own thinking regarding politics in general (much has been discussed previously in depth by Sundance) but also showed how come the world is in such desperate straits as it is.
PDJT spoke about the problems the former administration had had with returning criminals to their home countries. Some of these countries just refused to accept them. No such problem with the present administration, where PDJT has had no compunction using trade to pressure the recalcitrant nations.
Then he mentioned that he had spoken to someone high up in the former administration and asked why they had not used economic leverage. “Sir, we do not think the one issue has to do with the other” was the reply. PDJT: “Really?” And then he went on to say that to him every policy area was related to every other policy area.
The person “high up in the former administration” was really the “ancien regime”. (Think Allonge wigs, and snuff boxes.) They never saw what was coming, did they?
PDJT is modernity, rationality and effectiveness. In short, things that made the USA a great nation.
For those who are interested watch the video from the Long Island speech minutes 19:30 – 21.00.
PS. The Ancien Regime politicians are even more common in other countries, like my own country (Sweden), not to speak about the EU where they are 13 to the dozen.
They would like to cover it, but they will be “forced” to cover Trump’s latest tweet /sarc/
Ohhhhhhhh! HO! HO! HO!
He told those THOUSANDS of Boy Scouts we were gonna be saying MERRY CHRISTMAS again!
He really meant it!!!
:)MAGA:)
And got crucified by the stupid liberals for saying it! Somehow it’s too much like Hilter, donncha know!
They probably saw this picture is why:
Now that really gives me the creeps M33.
A Nazi Christmas Card, YIKES.
Those Boy Scouts will become President Trump’s 45,000 strong Ground Game.
Watch them multiply that to 4.5 million.
MAGA for the kids and grandkids. We allowed them to get away with it for years and I truly felt sorry for my two kids, for us dropping the ball on them. Thank God daughter is fine as an accountant. Son just turned 18 and has no interest in college. I worried about his age group for years, until now. Thank God.
So nice to have an adult in charge…
and the msm called this “strange”…they are so out of touch
i cal it BEAUTIFUL !
…And absolutely essential, PDQ. Absolutely essential. Fist. Pump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yep, that’s exactly what I was talking about. 🙂
See. Mexico IS paying for the wall by their ‘undocumenteds’ being forced to go back to Mexico that are no longer on our welfare rolls. They now have to take care of them and we don’t. Nice how that works.
If you want to know how deep down the rabbit hole this goes, the debt clock was taken down a month ago.
http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/National-Debt-Clock-Midtown-Manhattan-Going-Away-One-Bryant-Park-Durst-426753031.html
Supposedly it is supposed to be put back up soon. We’ll see.
It truly is amazing what POTUS has accomplished in just over six months and as many have said already, he did it without congress basically lifting one finger to help him. Of course, he’s not doing this alone. God is on his side and ours and that’s why he’s been able to achieve so much in such a short period of time. This is what the elites have been afraid of since he was elected, that he would be successful. It’s their worst nightmare. It’s just amazing to watch!
Link
http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/National-Debt-Clock-Midtown-Manhattan-Going-Away-One-Bryant-Park-Durst-426753031.html
Hiding the truth won’t work. Someone will put up another. Wish I could.
Hmm……if only I knew of someone who owned some real estate in NY, like on a busy street in Manhattan, that could put something like that up…
I am so happy to hear how much the debt has decreased I feel giddy with joy.
Yes, but it will be going back up in “a month or so” Ha! They think the Trump economy is a temporary blip! That “month or so” will be re-evaluated, I’m sure,
Plenty enough to build a wall with and hire some Ice agents and immigration judges
TRUMP IMPACT:
Obama added roughly $100 Billion per MONTH to the National Debt to accumulate his additional $10 Trillion over his 96 months in office.
President Trump has cut $100 Billion in his first 6 months.
President Trump’s performance is $700 Billion better than Obama’s in 6 months, equating to $5.6 Trillion over 8 years in office … with the Uniparty obstructing every step of the way.
President Trump is America’s 6 TRILLION MAN.
It’ll end up being much more than that as the policies have more time to work. Once employment is fired up, and wasteful spending is reduced, the increased revenue will go to reducing the debt.
Momentum is a powerful multiplier.
OK, John McSHAME, looks like POTUS Trump is MAGA without your stupid vote.
It is crystal clear who in DC is on the side of We The People and it certainly isn’t the vengeful and arrogant John McShame.
Lorenetn, his arrogance made him stupidly shortsighted and willfully blind to the true impact of his vote. This will turn around and bite him in the derrier. Falls under the category of: “Hmmm, I guess I didn’t really think this through.” President Trump thought it through, and we’re off to the races…
Bad ol’ Turncoat McCain…
Trump needs to call a National Press Conference and put a poster up with the reduction in the National Debt and the $4 trillion plus increase in stock market wealth (look at your IRA’s and 401K’s).
And he’s done this is 6 months WITHOUT the help of Congress! He’s done it IN SPITE of Congress.
Then he needs to show how much their premiums and deductibles have increased and quality of care DECREASED (and is gonna get worse).
THEN ASK THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, DO YOU LIKE THE WAY i DO BUSINESS OR HAD YOU RATHER STICK WITH HOW CONGRESS?
Don’t like the way Congress is doing it? Call, write. Let them know you want it done Trump’s way. Or, get rid of them next election.
The Forgotten Men and Women banner is superb, Sundance.
I would Proudly fly that banner in the front yard, right below Old Glory.
Wouldn’t happen to know where I might find one, would ya?
Or maybe a sunscreen for the car window.😊
Outstanding!
This is why it is imperative that we get the Corp Tax Rate down to 15% and repatriate all those trillions of dollars that are stashed offshore.
That will make the Debt clock start flying in reverse.
Our President has accomplished this so far with the DC weasels holding onto his ankles, trying to stop him.
We have to do whatever we can to knock their heads and make them do what we want.
With China’s behavior, the political climate in Europe, and renegotiating nafta, that tax rate has to come down. Once it does, theyll be fighting over who gets to refurbish the old factories in the industrial areas because companies will need them. Anyone with the cash to buy those properties now or heck even the useless empty shopping malls could make a nice profit.
My 2 year old whirlpool washing machine is a lemon, and not worth fixing. The cost for new ones is ridiculous, and theyre not made here, but I would love to get something made in USA that cleans and is efficient.
Why do you think Jamie Dimon was so pi$$ed? He knows the thing is set to blow if only the dirtbags in Congress would keep their promises and do what needs to be done. What The People VOTED YES to. Instead they all go on RECESS…
Debt clock website has it still going up. How accurate is this?
http://www.usdebtclock.org/
Which number set is correct?
My money is on Sundance PERIOD
This is the one from treasury –> https://www.treasurydirect.gov/NP/debt/current
The one you cited above counts ‘state debt’ in national debt.
And President Trump is accomplishing this debt reduction despite the O appointed FED clown that has been raising interest rates for the first time in 10 years. She’s raised them enough now that it is already taking a noticeable bite out of me every month. It’s totally to hinder Trump but We the People are the suffering the damage. I hope President Trump replaces that O holdover soon.
Did you all know that sweet photo of First Lady Melania Trump holding the little baby triggered and traumatized the leftist snowflakes so badly that Twitter had to put it under a ‘sensitive material’ label?
They have become such dehumanized, anti-breeder, anti-baby abortion advocates that they can’t stand the sight of a mother holding a baby.
My mouth is just hanging open because this is like a miracle
Does this mean that Congress doesn’t have to waste time raising the debt ceiling?
I think what it really means is President Trump doesn’t have to waste his time signing the legislation approving it! Either that or leveraging the s**t out of Congress to get certain things to MAGA!!
BUID THAT WALL!!
Rising interest rates will increase federal spending considerably…
“Additionally, the stunning thing is President Trump is achieving these objectives DESPITE a congress that is dysfunctional and not supporting his pro-growth economic agenda.”
That is the story. Trump gave up much to become president. Thank you Donald. Im definitely not tired of winning. That means the traitorous anti-american UniParty loses. I LOVE THAT. MAGA.
Admin why are my comments showing up with my full name please? They never have until today.
