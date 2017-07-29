Comedic Relief: Intellectual Froglegs “Tar and Feathers”…

Joe Dan Gorman has produced another edition of intellectual froglegs “Tar and Feathers”:
This is another great video by Joe Dan. As usual spot on with plenty of laughs.
This guy has bee a lifesaver for me ever since the primaries with his humor when I most needed it. From one natural born smart azz to another…. Thanks Big League Joe Dan!
It takes an NBSA to deliver Weaponized Humor™ the likes of which even a willfully ignorant snowflake could understand… then ignore. lol
😉
Weapons Grade Humor…so true!
That is spot on, THC.
That is exactly what it is.
One of my favorites was the wile e coyote aka Trump haters, failing left and right to…
Maybe I should mention that this was from a much older video from a year ago or more but it made me laugh quite hard because it was perfect and still is even today.
LOVE Dr. John! I acquainted with him and he’s a great guy.
The rock n roll doctor… Two degrees in rebop, PhD in swing…
Love me some Dr. John.
TheHumanCondition Joe Dan gave you a big shoutout towards the end! Keep up the great work!
Thanks Felice! Hope ya like muh oddyo tweakinz… new location, new sound prep for when Froglegs goes cable. 😉 Pump up the volume!
Ya’ll wouldn’t believe how much work actually goes into these episodes. It’s incredible… and he sure appreciates all y’all’s asses, in case ya haven’t heard. lol!
I agree. I look forward to each new video. Just when I think I can’t take the insanity any longer, Joe Dan makes a video that always helps to make me laugh at the insanity rather than get sucked into it. Many thanks Joe Dan and HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!
I’m so ready for November 6, 2018!
I promise you – I will once again be first in line to vote in my precinct.
Love it. Love it. Love it!
Thanks, Joe Dan…one of your best ever.
Masterful editing.
Great comedic timing throughout.
You really have a brilliant talent for this!
Thank you so much!
I’ve been enjoying Joe Dan’s stuff from the first time Sundance gave me the heads up. I would love to go to his party in Nashville on Aug 5th but alas, I am yet again on the other side of the world for work.
So would I! I bet it will be so fun….He’s really a talent and uses the BEST music!
Same here!!! My stepson (bestest buddy) agreed too, we just love Joe Dan and that sounds like such a blast. Man I’d love to make that party
Outstanding!! Happy Birthday Joe Dan!
The closing song from Alan Pason’s, Dr Tarr and Professor Fethers was pure genius!
Thanks for posting. I love this guy!
The best part of waking up is Hillary lost to Trump. Now I can’t get that Folgers tune out of my brain. Funny stuff.
Just what the doctor ordered a little comedy to take the edge off.
Thanks Sundance
Any Treepers going to the party besides me?????? I can’t believe I’m actually close enough to something like this (hour and a half) to be able to go. Lol!
Me too!
Yay!
Awesome! Make sure to write us about it.
Will do! I suspect it will be a blast!
I’m gonna try to make it. I’m right here in Nashville.
Cool! I’m east of Nashville about 45 minutes.
I rsvp’d for a maybe, but I think someone is going to make me work the shindig hoedown thingy. lol Maybe I’ll get a barbeque sammich!
You guys are the best. Thanks Sunny D! (Sundance’s Rap name)
Joe Dan Happy Fifth Birthday! This was one of your best so far! You did an incredible job of making me cry from laughter as well as your anecdote about our President embracing our Lord now in every speech. Also loved the fact that you put the name of the seven POS that voted against the Repeal Only Bill! Their names will be etched in our memory until we finally primary their asses out of the Senate in 18′, 20′ and 22′!
Gave you a birthday donation as well! Keep up the great work!
This is the best one yet. I hope in the future these will be shown in movie theaters. So funny, love it!
♪ ♫The best part of waking up is Hillary lost to Trump … I liked that part!
Hi frickin larius- never had seens Joe Dan until tonight. All I can say is I’m happy that I had no abdominal stitches because I would have busted every one from laughing so hard. Thanks, Sundance!
Every one of his videos is top-notch and always make me laugh out loud and I consider that to be the best medicine for anything that ails you. Joe Dan has great charisma and is sharp as a tack, both very attractive traits in a man.
Ok. Everything is back in perspective now. Thank you, Joe Dan!
Bravo!… Joe Dan Gorman hits another one out of the park!…
Congratulations Joe Dan on your Five Year Anniversary of Intellectual Froglegs!
A big thanks to Sundance and Joe Dan for helping us all to maintain some sanity in this crazy mixed up world we live in.
Happy 5th Joe Dan!
The best yet. If I lived closer I would sure try and go to the Cook Out. 🍔🍗🌭
Treehouse Poet Laureate
