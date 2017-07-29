Comedic Relief: Intellectual Froglegs “Tar and Feathers”…

Joe Dan Gorman has produced another edition of intellectual froglegs “Tar and Feathers”:

Visit Intellectual Froglegs HERE

40 Responses to Comedic Relief: Intellectual Froglegs “Tar and Feathers”…

  1. Question Everything says:
    July 29, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    This is another great video by Joe Dan. As usual spot on with plenty of laughs.
    This guy has bee a lifesaver for me ever since the primaries with his humor when I most needed it. From one natural born smart azz to another…. Thanks Big League Joe Dan!

    Reply
  2. waynesborokennyg says:
    July 29, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    I’m so ready for November 6, 2018!
    I promise you – I will once again be first in line to vote in my precinct.

    Reply
  3. wheatietoo says:
    July 29, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    Love it. Love it. Love it!

    Thanks, Joe Dan…one of your best ever.
    Masterful editing.
    Great comedic timing throughout.
    You really have a brilliant talent for this!

    Thank you so much!

    Reply
  4. Shark24 says:
    July 29, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    I’ve been enjoying Joe Dan’s stuff from the first time Sundance gave me the heads up. I would love to go to his party in Nashville on Aug 5th but alas, I am yet again on the other side of the world for work.

    Reply
  5. JAS says:
    July 29, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    Outstanding!! Happy Birthday Joe Dan!

    Reply
  6. Sherlock says:
    July 29, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    Thanks for posting. I love this guy!

    Reply
  7. anotherworriedmom says:
    July 29, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    The best part of waking up is Hillary lost to Trump. Now I can’t get that Folgers tune out of my brain. Funny stuff.

    Reply
  8. MM says:
    July 29, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Just what the doctor ordered a little comedy to take the edge off.
    Thanks Sundance

    Reply
  9. 17CatsInTN says:
    July 29, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Any Treepers going to the party besides me?????? I can’t believe I’m actually close enough to something like this (hour and a half) to be able to go. Lol!

    Reply
  10. Joe Dan Gorman says:
    July 29, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    You guys are the best. Thanks Sunny D! (Sundance’s Rap name)

    Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      July 29, 2017 at 11:54 pm

      Joe Dan Happy Fifth Birthday! This was one of your best so far! You did an incredible job of making me cry from laughter as well as your anecdote about our President embracing our Lord now in every speech. Also loved the fact that you put the name of the seven POS that voted against the Repeal Only Bill! Their names will be etched in our memory until we finally primary their asses out of the Senate in 18′, 20′ and 22′!

      Gave you a birthday donation as well! Keep up the great work!

      Reply
  11. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 29, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    This is the best one yet. I hope in the future these will be shown in movie theaters. So funny, love it!

    Reply
  12. GaryT ✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
    July 29, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    ♪ ♫The best part of waking up is Hillary lost to Trump … I liked that part!

    Reply
  13. ditzee58 says:
    July 29, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Hi frickin larius- never had seens Joe Dan until tonight. All I can say is I’m happy that I had no abdominal stitches because I would have busted every one from laughing so hard. Thanks, Sundance!

    Reply
    • avgjosephine says:
      July 30, 2017 at 12:52 am

      Every one of his videos is top-notch and always make me laugh out loud and I consider that to be the best medicine for anything that ails you. Joe Dan has great charisma and is sharp as a tack, both very attractive traits in a man.

      Reply
  14. Curry Worsham says:
    July 29, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    Ok. Everything is back in perspective now. Thank you, Joe Dan!

    Reply
  15. Gov Jay says:
    July 30, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Bravo!… Joe Dan Gorman hits another one out of the park!…

    Reply
  16. Patriot1783 says:
    July 30, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Congratulations Joe Dan on your Five Year Anniversary of Intellectual Froglegs!

    Reply
  17. Pam says:
    July 30, 2017 at 12:49 am

    A big thanks to Sundance and Joe Dan for helping us all to maintain some sanity in this crazy mixed up world we live in.

    Happy 5th Joe Dan!

    Reply
  18. realcapedcrusader says:
    July 30, 2017 at 1:05 am

    The best yet. If I lived closer I would sure try and go to the Cook Out. 🍔🍗🌭

    Reply

