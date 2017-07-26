President Trump Ends President Obama Transgender Military Policy…

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he does not plan to plans to continue with President Obama’s transgender military policy.

The previous policy from President Obama, which was still under final review, would have allowed transgender individuals to openly serve in the military. Defense Secretary James Mattis announced last month he was delaying enactment during review of the plan.

  1. GSR says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    So called “transgendered” people have a serious psychological disorder. The armed forces does not have time to cater to their {issues”. Not everyone is suited to serve in uniform.

  2. kimosaabe says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:51 pm

  3. kimosaabe says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:52 pm

  4. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:52 pm

  5. winky says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Why are we paying for their trans reassignment surgery…….lots of money…..it is elective surgery. That is probably why these freaks join the military…….there ought to be a law that the military will not pay for elective surgery…..alot of them will not join.

  6. crossthread42 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Remember the Good Old Days/ 😉

  7. fedback says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Two scoops, two genders, Two terms

  8. blognificentbee says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Please read the comment at the bottom…priceless.

  9. sodiumpen says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Below is a link to the LONG list of medical conditions that could prevent someone from being accepted into the military. Ulcers, bad teeth, hemorrhoids are just a few examples. Many of the conditions are correctable with surgery, dentistry or physical therapy yet are enough for the enlistee to be rejected.

    Yet, transgender advocates want the military to not only accept transgenders but also pay for gender reassignment surgery, hormones, etc.

    Clearly, this is unfair.

    http://www.military.com/join-armed-forces/disqualifiers-medical-conditions.html

    Also -the study that states there are 15,000 transgenders in the US military included anyone who has ever felt “discordance” with their gender – not just practicing transgenders.

    http://williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu/wp-content/uploads/Transgender-Military-Service-May-2014.pdf

    • winky says:
      July 26, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      Screw them and their surgery……Insurance companies do not pay for elective surgery such as plastic surgery. Why should the military. Lets see how many sign up if we stopped paying for re-assignment surgery.

  10. tearjr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    Uninstalling Obama ███████████▒▒ 99% complete!

  11. Mike says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    “President Trump Ends President Obama Transgender Military Policy”

    I haven’t looked at twitter today, but I bet the butt-hurt screeching of leftists is hitting levels that shouldn’t even be possible.

  12. Sentient says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Anyone have a Twitter? Maybe you could get #TrannyBan trending.

  13. Jimmy Jack says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    I’m going to go ahead and predict now that we will start to see protest attacks on our military members in the same vein as they were targeted during and after Vietnam. The protests we started seeing after the election are similar to what we saw in the 60s/70s so it makes sense. These red diaper doper babies and their offspring seem to be determined to relive that era.

    Furthermore, the military overwhelming voted for Trump and this will be a way to make them pay for that support.

    What will be interesting is to see whether our military has been infiltrated and weakened enough by leftists and the LGBTQ community to see various protests from the inside. I hope not but Col. Hassan can’t be the only one that has gotten through.

    Lord protect our patriotic MOS.

  14. maggiemoowho says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    The side effects of the drugs that Transgender people have to use daily, is the only reason the Military needs to ban transgenders. The side effects could put others at risk.
    https://transcare.ucsf.edu/article/information-estrogen-hormone-therapy

    • listingstarboard says:
      July 26, 2017 at 4:22 pm

      Seriously, how is one able to serve in combat with that hormonal tornado coursing through their body? Its the height of absurdity and entitlement, are they allowed to serve while transitioning from one gender to the next ? Here is what I propose, when our enemy allows gays and trannies in THEIR armies then we will. Oh thats right, Islam kills them.

  15. listingstarboard says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Just a ruse by a very small minority to gain notoriety and attention , get benefits from the US government for military service and have their gender transformation surgery paid for. All a part of the bigger globalist plan to normalise every perverted and repulsive human behaviour out there (beastiality, pedophilia, human sacrifice etc.) and make those of us who adhere to traditional family and gender values feel ashamed. Shame is one of the most powerful tools to use against a decent person, and the globalist liberal progressives have mastered it. Of course they do not succumb to it, because most of them are sociopaths. They have no conscience.

    • Marc says:
      July 26, 2017 at 4:30 pm

      It’s in Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals. Use your opponents morals against them. Because the Leftists/Marxists are immoral/amoral, they use our Western values of democracy and individualism plus our Christian values of loving our neighbor and being forgiving against us. They never will abide by those moral because they don’t believe in them.

      Satan is the original ‘accuser of the brethren’.

  16. M33 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Lawsuits coming in 3… 2… 1…

  17. Enlightened Vulgarian says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    A scene from the Monty Python film Life of Brian, released in 1979:

    “What’s the point of fighting for his right to have babies when he can’t have babies???”
    “It is symbolic of our struggle against oppression.”
    “Symbolic of his struggle against reality….”

  18. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:26 pm

  19. Cyrlous (@Cyrlous) says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:27 pm

    There is no actual “ban” of anybody wanting to serve. Your “special needs” as a transgender individual will not be catered to and you will have to conform just like everyone else.

    Liked by 2 people

    July 26, 2017 at 4:31 pm

    Dr. Paul R. McHugh, the former psychiatrist-in-chief for Johns Hopkins Hospital and its current Distinguished Service Professor of Psychiatry, said that transgenderism is a “mental disorder” that merits treatment, that sex change is “biologically impossible,” and that people who promote sexual reassignment surgery are collaborating with and promoting a mental disorder.
    http://www.wsj.com/articles

  21. NJF says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Spot on.

  22. scott467 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:43 pm

    The previous policy from President Obama, which was still under final review,…”

    _______________

    Still under ‘final review’, DESPERATELY waiting for ANYONE with a BRAIN or a HEART or COURAGE to say NOOOOOOOOOOO!

    And it didn’t take MUCH of any (courage, heart or brains), when all you had to do was open your window and HEAR the tens of millions of Americans shouting “NOOOOOOOOOOO!”

    LOL!

    MAGA!

    And another Obummer bites the dust!

    .

    • scott467 says:
      July 26, 2017 at 4:47 pm

      Something VERY strange going on with the posting software.

      I wrote “MAGA” (M A G A, in case it happens again) above, but when it posted, it says “ITSELF!” instead of MAGA…

      Then I refreshed the screen and it (correctly) said “MAGA!” again.

      After posting another comment and checking it, it says “ITSELF!” again…

      I first noticed this phenomenon last night, on another Thread here.

      .

  23. kimosaabe says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:44 pm

  25. The Devilbat says:
    July 26, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    The communists – globalists – progressives – whatever you want to call these traitors are trying their damnedest to kill off all Christian values. They are doing this to prepare the people to accept their agenda. That agenda is a single world government (UN) an elite class of people such as bankers with the rest of the population being serfs. They plan to eliminate (kill) about 85% of these surfs to complete their idea of utopia. God of course may have other plans such as President Trump.

  26. kimosaabe says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:00 pm

  27. melski says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Obama was the individual who instituted the policy of allowing the transgender species into the military. Why? Because he has an affinity toward transgenderism, after all he is married to one.

  28. aur1640 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    I don’t want my son to be mixed up with these scumbags!! Good job for our POTUS!! 👍😎🚂🇺🇸

  29. Pam says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:19 pm

  30. wolfmoon1776 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:28 pm

  31. NJF says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Boy oh boy.

  32. Scotty19541 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    Wooaaa … ran into a rather strange dude posting on CBS right now:

    Obscured By Clouds • 2 minutes ago
    Oh ye nations of the earth! Listen to my voice proclaim with triumphant zeal that on the morrow there shall be a great outpouring of chaos upon the earth, more specifically upon the United States government. There shall be great turmoil, unrest and crying outs as this chaos befalls us. There will be a great shock upon the whole face of this nation. Many will cry out in their sorrows while many others will be exceedingly joyful. Both political parties will collapse and be superseded. And it shall come to pass that order and reason will be restored upon the face of this nation for a short time more. And if the people will watch keenly their government and elect just persons, they shall prosper.

    And on the 27th of July of this year many elected officials will be exposed to the light and their misdoings shall be made know to the whole world. And this this will bring to pass the collapse of which it has been spoken.

  33. Mike says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    LOL

    “LMA
    LMAPRO · @lovelymiss
    😂 Humor · 3 hours
    Guys… this is getting serious now.

    Trump is now going to be under attack by 0.03% of the population. Surely this will be the end of him.”

    https://gab.ai/lovelymiss/posts/10143325

    ———

    Note: It’s safe to click on the link, I promise. You’ll just be taken to a post on GAB.AI

  34. scott467 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    “President Trump Ends President Obama Transgender Military Policy…”

    __________________

    Hallelujah!

    ………………………………..
    World’s Largest Virtual #Hallelujah Chorus

    ………………………………..

    Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

    Hallelujah! Hallelujah!
    For the Lord God Omnipotent reigneth.

    Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah!
    For the Lord God omnipotent reigneth.

    Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah!
    Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

    The kingdom of this world
    Is become the kingdom of our Lord,
    And of His Christ, and of His Christ;
    And He shall reign for ever and ever,
    For ever and ever, forever and ever,

    King of kings, and Lord of lords,
    King of kings, and Lord of lords,
    And Lord of lords,
    And He shall reign,
    And He shall reign forever and ever,
    King of kings, forever and ever,
    And Lord of lords,

    Hallelujah! Hallelujah!
    And He shall reign forever and ever,
    King of kings! and Lord of lords!
    And He shall reign forever and ever,
    King of kings! and Lord of lords!

    Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah!

    .

