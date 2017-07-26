“President Trump Ends President Obama Transgender Military Policy…”

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday he does not plan to plans to continue with President Obama’s transgender military policy.
The previous policy from President Obama, which was still under final review, would have allowed transgender individuals to openly serve in the military. Defense Secretary James Mattis announced last month he was delaying enactment during review of the plan.
Advertisements
So called “transgendered” people have a serious psychological disorder. The armed forces does not have time to cater to their {issues”. Not everyone is suited to serve in uniform.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
😂😂
LikeLike
‘Carmen Miranda’ xe AIN’T!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
was just watching a video by Stefan Molyneux a few days back about the Crusades, and they ended up talking about the muslim slave trade. w/o going into details, males were castrated. So, in the West, men are having themselves castrated just like the slavers did to them centuries ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
just read george’s comment again: “invidious discrimination against any group must be opposed by all.”
Absolutely! So, when are we marching to protest the discrimination against Christians or heterosexual white males?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Anything that pisses off George Hitler Takei is generally a Good Thing for America.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LOL!!!
LikeLike
Hey Scotty…..beam him up already!!!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 7 people
Go transgender somewhere else. I have the greatest respect for our military. The last thing they need is to be distracted by some mental midget who doesn’t know whether they are boy or girl.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Maybe North Korea or China will take them!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What George is saying here is don’t mess with CRAZY people!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Why are we paying for their trans reassignment surgery…….lots of money…..it is elective surgery. That is probably why these freaks join the military…….there ought to be a law that the military will not pay for elective surgery…..alot of them will not join.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Remember the Good Old Days/ 😉
LikeLiked by 14 people
Two scoops, two genders, Two terms
LikeLiked by 5 people
I hate this corruption of language!
Two SEXES. When asked my ‘gender’ on a form I always strike it out and write ‘sex’.
Choice should be;
Female
Male
Confused.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please read the comment at the bottom…priceless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, poop, it did not show the comment, let me try gain. It will have to be in 2 more entries.
LikeLike
Here is Chelsea (ick) Manning’s response to Assange’s tweet.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
And here’s a reply on that tweet chain:
LikeLiked by 22 people
Priceless😄👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 5 people
and the F-35 is useful
LikeLiked by 3 people
So that person wins the Internet for today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Scan women join the military and get a free boob job if they are unhappy with what they have?
LikeLike
HAHAHAHAHA!! YES!
LikeLike
Frankly, just the way he writes, like a Japanese teen tells me he has no place in the military.
LikeLike
That trader should be in prison, a male prison.
LikeLike
I already stated my unpopular opinion before in the other thread but I know one thing that everyone will agree on.
This will force the Democrats to play identity politics again. When they play identity politics they lose. They may need a new motto after this one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Dimms whole “Better Deal” idea has gone out the window as of today. Next year will be all about “Trans Rights” and how evil Trump is and the Democrats will lose again in midterms. I also think POTUS went to his top brass and asked what they thought on the matter. Everyone knows trannies ain’t making our military any stronger. I couldn’t care less what traitor Manning or Julian Assange have to say.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When the cisgender military finishes off what’s left of ISIS, the fake news won’t report it.
LikeLike
Interesting reading the replies to the Assange tweet.
The vast majority support Trump
LikeLiked by 1 person
Below is a link to the LONG list of medical conditions that could prevent someone from being accepted into the military. Ulcers, bad teeth, hemorrhoids are just a few examples. Many of the conditions are correctable with surgery, dentistry or physical therapy yet are enough for the enlistee to be rejected.
Yet, transgender advocates want the military to not only accept transgenders but also pay for gender reassignment surgery, hormones, etc.
Clearly, this is unfair.
http://www.military.com/join-armed-forces/disqualifiers-medical-conditions.html
Also -the study that states there are 15,000 transgenders in the US military included anyone who has ever felt “discordance” with their gender – not just practicing transgenders.
http://williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu/wp-content/uploads/Transgender-Military-Service-May-2014.pdf
LikeLiked by 3 people
Screw them and their surgery……Insurance companies do not pay for elective surgery such as plastic surgery. Why should the military. Lets see how many sign up if we stopped paying for re-assignment surgery.
LikeLike
Uninstalling Obama ███████████▒▒ 99% complete!
LikeLiked by 13 people
“President Trump Ends President Obama Transgender Military Policy”
I haven’t looked at twitter today, but I bet the butt-hurt screeching of leftists is hitting levels that shouldn’t even be possible.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anyone have a Twitter? Maybe you could get #TrannyBan trending.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m going to go ahead and predict now that we will start to see protest attacks on our military members in the same vein as they were targeted during and after Vietnam. The protests we started seeing after the election are similar to what we saw in the 60s/70s so it makes sense. These red diaper doper babies and their offspring seem to be determined to relive that era.
Furthermore, the military overwhelming voted for Trump and this will be a way to make them pay for that support.
What will be interesting is to see whether our military has been infiltrated and weakened enough by leftists and the LGBTQ community to see various protests from the inside. I hope not but Col. Hassan can’t be the only one that has gotten through.
Lord protect our patriotic MOS.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The side effects of the drugs that Transgender people have to use daily, is the only reason the Military needs to ban transgenders. The side effects could put others at risk.
https://transcare.ucsf.edu/article/information-estrogen-hormone-therapy
LikeLike
Seriously, how is one able to serve in combat with that hormonal tornado coursing through their body? Its the height of absurdity and entitlement, are they allowed to serve while transitioning from one gender to the next ? Here is what I propose, when our enemy allows gays and trannies in THEIR armies then we will. Oh thats right, Islam kills them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just a ruse by a very small minority to gain notoriety and attention , get benefits from the US government for military service and have their gender transformation surgery paid for. All a part of the bigger globalist plan to normalise every perverted and repulsive human behaviour out there (beastiality, pedophilia, human sacrifice etc.) and make those of us who adhere to traditional family and gender values feel ashamed. Shame is one of the most powerful tools to use against a decent person, and the globalist liberal progressives have mastered it. Of course they do not succumb to it, because most of them are sociopaths. They have no conscience.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s in Alinsky’s Rules for Radicals. Use your opponents morals against them. Because the Leftists/Marxists are immoral/amoral, they use our Western values of democracy and individualism plus our Christian values of loving our neighbor and being forgiving against us. They never will abide by those moral because they don’t believe in them.
Satan is the original ‘accuser of the brethren’.
LikeLike
Lawsuits coming in 3… 2… 1…
LikeLike
A scene from the Monty Python film Life of Brian, released in 1979:
“What’s the point of fighting for his right to have babies when he can’t have babies???”
“It is symbolic of our struggle against oppression.”
“Symbolic of his struggle against reality….”
LikeLiked by 5 people
Just awesome, lol!
.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
There is no actual “ban” of anybody wanting to serve. Your “special needs” as a transgender individual will not be catered to and you will have to conform just like everyone else.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dr. Paul R. McHugh, the former psychiatrist-in-chief for Johns Hopkins Hospital and its current Distinguished Service Professor of Psychiatry, said that transgenderism is a “mental disorder” that merits treatment, that sex change is “biologically impossible,” and that people who promote sexual reassignment surgery are collaborating with and promoting a mental disorder.
http://www.wsj.com/articles…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yep. I can tell you from first hand experience it is a mental disorder.
LikeLike
Spot on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is one really creepy photo!
.
LikeLike
Oh, look. You can paint a face on ugly! There’s a man in a woman’s top and lipstick. There is nothing attractive there.
LikeLike
The previous policy from President Obama, which was still under final review,…”
_______________
Still under ‘final review’, DESPERATELY waiting for ANYONE with a BRAIN or a HEART or COURAGE to say NOOOOOOOOOOO!
And it didn’t take MUCH of any (courage, heart or brains), when all you had to do was open your window and HEAR the tens of millions of Americans shouting “NOOOOOOOOOOO!”
LOL!
MAGA!
And another Obummer bites the dust!
.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Something VERY strange going on with the posting software.
I wrote “MAGA” (M A G A, in case it happens again) above, but when it posted, it says “ITSELF!” instead of MAGA…
Then I refreshed the screen and it (correctly) said “MAGA!” again.
After posting another comment and checking it, it says “ITSELF!” again…
I first noticed this phenomenon last night, on another Thread here.
.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You need to be running ad-blockers. The Marxist media runs “malvertising” on this site, that is probably messing with pages somehow.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think this is spot on: http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/must-read-amputee-iraq-war-vets-tweet-storm-defending-military-ban-transgenders-going-viral/
LikeLike
The communists – globalists – progressives – whatever you want to call these traitors are trying their damnedest to kill off all Christian values. They are doing this to prepare the people to accept their agenda. That agenda is a single world government (UN) an elite class of people such as bankers with the rest of the population being serfs. They plan to eliminate (kill) about 85% of these surfs to complete their idea of utopia. God of course may have other plans such as President Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. I think they’re gunning for a world war as part of their plan.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Obama was the individual who instituted the policy of allowing the transgender species into the military. Why? Because he has an affinity toward transgenderism, after all he is married to one.
LikeLike
I don’t want my son to be mixed up with these scumbags!! Good job for our POTUS!! 👍😎🚂🇺🇸
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Boy oh boy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He was replying to…
LikeLike
Yes, all our MEN and WOMEN! Transgenders are neither.
LikeLike
Wooaaa … ran into a rather strange dude posting on CBS right now:
Obscured By Clouds • 2 minutes ago
Oh ye nations of the earth! Listen to my voice proclaim with triumphant zeal that on the morrow there shall be a great outpouring of chaos upon the earth, more specifically upon the United States government. There shall be great turmoil, unrest and crying outs as this chaos befalls us. There will be a great shock upon the whole face of this nation. Many will cry out in their sorrows while many others will be exceedingly joyful. Both political parties will collapse and be superseded. And it shall come to pass that order and reason will be restored upon the face of this nation for a short time more. And if the people will watch keenly their government and elect just persons, they shall prosper.
And on the 27th of July of this year many elected officials will be exposed to the light and their misdoings shall be made know to the whole world. And this this will bring to pass the collapse of which it has been spoken.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somebody piggybacking on /pol rumors of huge LE move tomorrow, which is probably based on rumors within federal LE of leak indictments. No need to panic or expect too much, IMO.
LikeLike
Let it be so!
.
LikeLike
LOL
“LMA
LMAPRO · @lovelymiss
😂 Humor · 3 hours
Guys… this is getting serious now.
Trump is now going to be under attack by 0.03% of the population. Surely this will be the end of him.”
https://gab.ai/lovelymiss/posts/10143325
———
Note: It’s safe to click on the link, I promise. You’ll just be taken to a post on GAB.AI
LikeLiked by 1 person
“President Trump Ends President Obama Transgender Military Policy…”
__________________
Hallelujah!
………………………………..
World’s Largest Virtual #Hallelujah Chorus
………………………………..
Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah!
Hallelujah! Hallelujah!
For the Lord God Omnipotent reigneth.
Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah!
For the Lord God omnipotent reigneth.
Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah!
Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah!
The kingdom of this world
Is become the kingdom of our Lord,
And of His Christ, and of His Christ;
And He shall reign for ever and ever,
For ever and ever, forever and ever,
King of kings, and Lord of lords,
King of kings, and Lord of lords,
And Lord of lords,
And He shall reign,
And He shall reign forever and ever,
King of kings, forever and ever,
And Lord of lords,
Hallelujah! Hallelujah!
And He shall reign forever and ever,
King of kings! and Lord of lords!
And He shall reign forever and ever,
King of kings! and Lord of lords!
Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah! Hallelujah!
.
LikeLike