GREAT NEWS – Steve Scalise Discharged from Hospital, Will Continue Recovery at Rehab…

Prayers answered. After six long and intensely emotional weeks for the Scalise family, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was critically wounded during an attempted assassination attempt at a baseball practice last month, has been discharged from a Washington Medstar hospital to continue his recovery at rehabilitation facility.
WASHINGTON – […] MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Wednesday that the six-term Louisiana Republican was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is beginning “intensive inpatient rehabilitation.” It did not identify the rehabilitation facility.
“Congressman Steve Scalise has made excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago,” the hospital said.
Scalise was in good spirits and looking forward to returning to work once he completes his rehabilitation, according to the hospital. On Monday, Scalise phoned in to the weekly GOP whips meeting, thanking everyone for their hard work and expressing appreciation for U.S. Capitol Police.
Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP. (read more)
Wow. Thank you to the medical staff and to our Lord and Savior.
My last comment disappeared. Truly, God is ensuring Rep. Scalise’s recovery
Prayers still rehab is going to be a trying time for him and his family given where he was shot.
Um…might want to check your headline. Rep. Scalise will be in inpatient rehab, not at home, unless I misunderstand
Wonder how long they expect him to be in the Rehab facility. Keep praying.
We want him healed-completely! -and out of there ASAP! Even if it’s just to rest more at home. At this point, I’m not worried about him getting back to DC. Just want him home, well rested and completely healed.
DC and the Swamp will still be there when he gets back.
Yes, but the water levels might just be a bit lower by that time 🙂
That would be a wonderful gift to all of us, Scalise and family included. (!)
Hibiclens that swamp, stat!
My feeling is DC Swamp after meeting TREX with Qutari official is begining drain very soon…..
Thank you God! May Rep. Scalise continue his recovery, and may God continue to bless him and his family!
Amen!
Thank God Rep Scalise’s life has been spared. Now, with continued prayers, all suffering while healing is a blessing.
Three words I prayed for Steve Scalise to hear, many more times;
“MOMMY! DADDY’S HOME!!!
May the good Lord be with them.
Best prayer possible.
❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Well, that got me all misty eyed. Perfect way to pray. You were looking toward the good and positive and speaking out in faith. ❤
I sure hope Steve can now fully focus on his family and his path to full recovery after a long hard battle to survive.
May the Scalise family take many more great family pictures together. God bless them.
Thank you Jesus!
I can only imagine how long of a road he is going to have. I also can’t help but be curious how much permanent physical impairment he’s sustained from this.
That’s why I want him healed ******Completely*****. No lasting problems At.All.
This is the best news that I have heard all week, not discounting our president rally last night in Ohio. Many prayers to Rep. Scalise and his family, and may God speed his recovery. Welcome back Rep. Scalise.
Thank-you, God for answering our prayers for Rep. Scalise, his family, and our country!
Praise God from whom all blessings flow! Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost! AMEN!
Done singing, but gonna keep on praying! MS[teve]GA!
I wonder whose brother-in-law is getting the contract?
So now they can drive their taxpayer paid $1,000 per month luxury vehicle to their home that has the latest hight tech security system
BTW: Not only does the federal government pick up the cost of the lease and the gas, but also general maintenance, insurance, registration fees and excess mileage charges.
Remembering Charlie Rangel:
“Charles B. Rangel, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, is not so caught up in the question of gas mileage. He leases a 2004 Cadillac DeVille for $777.54 a month. The car is 17 feet long with a 300-horsepower engine and seats five comfortably.
“It’s one of the bigger Cadillacs,” Mr. Rangel, of Harlem, said cheerfully this week. “I’ve got a desk in it. It’s like an airplane.”
Mr. Rangel said he frequently offers rides to constituents so they can discuss their concerns in the luxurious confines of his DeVille.
“I want them to feel that they are somebody and their congressman is somebody,” Mr. Rangel explained. “And when they say, ‘This is nice,’ it feels good.”
Damn you Congress. Damn you.
ex-Senator Landrieu from Louisiana had a chauffeur driving her after getting a dui and losing her license…paid for by…guess who
Thank you, God! That precious family will, no doubt, keep Mr. Scalise motivated during his time of rehab. May it exceed their expectations!
All of our prayers have been heard, Steve has a long and hard rehab ahead of him. 3 hours of Physical and Occupational therapy daily. Maybe even some Aqua therapy. We will continue to keep him in our prayer for a successful and full recovery
God Bless
O holy St.Anthony, God granted you power to heal those afflicted with sickness of every kind. Hear my plea now for Steve Scalise who is ill and need of your heavenly assistance. Obtain for him health of mind and body, and give him strength to overcome his pain and suffering.Quckly and completely restore him to fullness of good health.Amen
To me, it seems so much longer than six weeks ago, so I can only imagine how long it must feel to Mr. Scalise and to those who know him and love him.
Godspeed!
This is truly remarkable in that he was bleeding out on the field and had extensive internal injuries…this was a life threatening ..just the physical damage not easy to come back from… let alone the mental aspect of it. I am so glad he is on the mend….will say prayers of gratitude for God’s mercy……We are pulling for you Steve !
Great news. Wishing him a speedy rehab. I suspect he still has a tough road ahead.
Thank you Jesus! #AnsweredPrayers
Hallelujah!
I had logged off and logged back into twitter when I saw that tweet. I was so excited I almost couldn’t post it here fast enough. This has been a long hard road for not only Scalise but also his family. It’s so exciting to see ho the prayers are working. The most important things here are the time he gets to spend with his family and also him being able to walk again. I know it will tak thime, but I truly believe he will get there.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Answered prayers, indeed. Thanks be to God!
Wonderful news. It reinforces my belief in miracles.
Does this mean he will get to vote Yea on the healthcare vote???
Sadly…how much will it matter with our good-for-nothing
SenateSewer?
Great news that Scalise is home and
surrounded by his beautiful family.
Thank you God/ continued prayers
for an expedited recovery.
That’s good news God bless Steve and his family !!!! We will pray more !
Faith.
Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked.
Ephesians 6:16
Thank God 🙂
Wonderful, wonderful news!!!!
Awesome news! Thank you Lord, for hearing our prayers for Rep. Scalise. Please continue to hold his whole family in Your loving embrace.
Well we don’t have him back in the house yet, but the news of Rep Scalise recovery is music to my ears. And I guarantee that Scalise’s work will go on as soon as if this never happened. There is a reason for him to be in his position because he has overcome much more than alot of people know.
