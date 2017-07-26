GREAT NEWS – Steve Scalise Discharged from Hospital, Will Continue Recovery at Rehab…

Prayers answered. After six long and intensely emotional weeks for the Scalise family, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was critically wounded during an attempted assassination attempt at a baseball practice last month, has been discharged from a Washington Medstar hospital to continue his recovery at rehabilitation facility.

WASHINGTON – […] MedStar Washington Hospital Center said Wednesday that the six-term Louisiana Republican was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is beginning “intensive inpatient rehabilitation.” It did not identify the rehabilitation facility. “Congressman Steve Scalise has made excellent progress in his recovery from a life-threatening gunshot wound six weeks ago,” the hospital said.

Scalise was in good spirits and looking forward to returning to work once he completes his rehabilitation, according to the hospital. On Monday, Scalise phoned in to the weekly GOP whips meeting, thanking everyone for their hard work and expressing appreciation for U.S. Capitol Police. Scalise and four other people were injured June 14 when a gunman opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in nearby Alexandria, Virginia. U.S. Capitol Police and other officers returned fire and killed the gunman. The rifle-wielding attacker had nursed grievances against President Donald Trump and the GOP. (read more)

