Controlled Opposition Trey Gowdy Discusses Current Capitol Hill Events….

The swamp fights back. Predictable Flak and Countermeasures deployed, right on time, by the UniParty. You can almost set your watch to it. Once you see the strings on the marionettes you can never go back to a time when you didn’t see them.
House Intelligence Committee member Trey Gowdy discusses Jared Kushner, the controversy with attorney general Jeff Sessions and the ongoing Trump-Russia probe. etc.
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/go-ag-sessions-set-drop-major-leak-investigation-report/
GP? How reliable are their “sources” and “officials”?
Well considering that GP is sourcing The Hill for that part of the story….
Jim and his crew have been a bit more consistent than most.
Would give Gateway an A+ for trustworthiness.
Drain the swamp . . . with a bang. 🙂
GP screws up a bit on about one story out of 50. Jumps the gun with “facts” and comes up short. Other than that, they’re great for quick headlines.
Waaaay better record than say, oh, I dunno, CNN, MSNBC, NPR, FOX, WAPO,NYT, etc. You get the picture.
That’s my assessment of TGP. Pretty good with breaking stuff, with the standard 72 hour skepticism warranted. Other times, headlines can be a bit click-baity. Overall, use your standard discretion.
Would you buy a used car from this man? (Trey Gowdy)
You would get in less trouble if you stole a car from him.
hehe.
Only if you’re a democrat. If you’re Republican you go immediately to jail.
Tell me if I’m wrong – Kushner was questioned by a panel behind closed doors, yet Gowdy has the right to discuss details of it on camera?
So what was the point of having a “closed” interview?
Kushner’s “interrogation” should have been broadcast, live.
“just in case” something important actually popped out
Rather the enemedia just pooped something out…
Gowdy, Cruz and Lee. Lots of principles, no accomplishments.
Sundance is right that once it’s seen, it can’t be unseen. Funny how these swamp creatures believe that if they can wreck Trump’s agenda that we’ll all forget this silly MAGA stuff and go back to loving Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio and listening to Mark Levin and Ben Shapiro.
Trey Gowdy has disappointed me so much. I was just hoping he was one of the good guys. But, that was long ago.
I was one of those too…I will say that even though he does not walk his talk..Some of his words do say what many cannot.
Sad to see that he is one of the RINOs.
I can’t like, so “Like”. I am with you. It was such a disappointment to discover he was a RINO too.
Sorry, but the girl in me has to ask…What’s with that beard?, is Ryan his hero. Yuck.
Yes! Same questions re his beard – is it a Paul Ryan thing? Should we ask Speaker Ryan why Mr. Gowdy is trying to grow a beard? It is not a good beard, it looks like it was munched by squirrels. Also, observant types will note that he is now parting his hair from the opposite side – what’s up with that? Is that code? He looks like he was miffed by something someone said and so is trying to grow a beard and is parting his hair differently.
What next, a Mohawk? (oh my goodness)
All these are noise makers but no results . SMe like Obamacare from 7 years, only noise.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jeez, Gowdy, cry me a river.
The swamp is deep and dark, can’t wait for sunlight to shine on that scum and dry it all up.
Trey Gowdy is a clown. Just look at the youtube video screenshot, he’s got a big red clown nose.
Seems to me this is the reverse of how the Comey firing went down. In that case, Hillary was on TV blaming Comey for her loss, and Sean Spicer was saying that as far as he knew, the President still had confidence in the FBI director. Then with no warning, Comey is fired while he’s thousands of miles away from his office and he has to find out about it on television! The very next day, Democrats were acting like Comey was the best FBI director ever.
In this case I believe he’s been doing the exact opposite with Jeff Sessions. Major hammers are about to drop against high level people, and they are going to accuse Sessions of being a Trump lackey and acting improperly. But even Cryin’ Chuckles Schumer was on the senate floor today, defending Jeff Sessions! I feel like something big is about to drop!
Remember candidate Trump’s campaign promise about his Attorney General:
Yes, thank you!
And OUR President is renowned for keeping his promises!!
Oh, happy day 🙂
#Patience
We all need it sometimes… 😉
That clip was one of the greatest moments in television history. Never in my life do I recall ANYONE speaking that kind of direct TRUTH to the darkest evil this country has to offer.
And the evil just smiled… that was not the reaction of a normal human being to a straight forward accusal of malicious criminal conduct — that was the reaction of a full-blown psychopath, with its mask ripped off, for the whole world to see.
It didn’t know how a normal human being ought to react in that situation, so the monster inside couldn’t fake it. All it could do was smile that ghoulish grin.
Uh oh, Ad Rem, think my posts are getting flagged 😦
Never mind, thank you 🙂
Just found it….sorry for the delay.
Gowdy is a total fraud.
100%
“It is easier to fight for one’s principles than to live up to them.” – Alfred Adler
I have zero interest in what any of them have to say anymore. Smite them, Trump.
Funny you say that. I feel the same about Limbaugh, Hannity, Kudlow, Fox News, American Thinker, PowerLine, Savage, Instapundit, and the rest.
Amen.
They all make money off of politics henceforth they make money off of the swamp in one manner or another. They have much to lose if the swamp is drained. They are invested in the political class continuing to be at odds with each other and the electorate.
There are so many awesome and accomplished people in our nation. Kabuki Gowdy Doodie isn’t one of them. The district of criminals doesn’t have any of them.
We seriously need a mercy flush of congressional crap. The system is rigged.
This is where we start. 2018 Flush. We need Trump-minded patriots to un-retire themselves or take a sabbatical.
I don’t understand why Gowdy is so well-liked even loved by many Trump supporters. He’s uniparty like the rest of them just a loud one, but all talk and no action except now to go after the Trump administration and Jr. He’s defending and protecting Mueller, has called him unbiased, has defended Comey over the President. I watched this interview earlier and it really pissed me off, actually disgusted me how we gave the GOP the majority and all we have to show for it is Trump being investigated. He happily says oh we’ve got a long way to go on this Russia investigation but the Dems will slow the process down as much as they can to keep the narrative going. Sure, Gowdy thanks for enabling and playing along with the Russia hoax.
The truth of the matter is the American electorate, on both sides of the aisle, are entirely uninterested in politics for the most part. That worked well until the federal budget got so large that there were winners and losers for every decision. IMHO, the only way to restore peace is to massively downsize the feds. Of course, that will never happen so we are doomed to eternal turmoil. C’est la vie.
It’s Gowdy Doodie time
Ahem, that’s Comey’s favorite character…
Trey “I used to be a real lawyer, now I just play one on TV” Gowdy.
http://www.beaufortobserver.net/Articles-NEWS-and-COMMENTARY-c-2017-07-23-287006.112112-The-Founders-the-Articles-of-Confederation-and-their-Fears-of-the-Constitution.html
“…a universe of witnesses…”???
Whiskey Tango….
Did he forget to shave?
Gowdy reminds me of Comey.
They come out very loudly and publicly stating all the criminal acts of UNiParty members, make sure everyone understands that those baddies are busted, and then, set them free with the extra protection of, ‘well, we investigated and they’re cool.’
They have to know we don’t all forget just how many chargeable offences the swamp monsters are guilty of, so you can only reasonably believe that their whole show is make sure we all believe that no matter what, the swamp monsters remain ‘untouchable’.
But of course, whenever any mob needs to go to that much trouble to CONvince people of something, the safest bet is that the opposite is true.
Isn’t this partly trumps fault for picking rosenstein, a demonrat to be second in command? Most likely part of j street. Wouldn’t have happened on my watch if you’re trying to drain the swamp.
President Trump said in NYT article he has no idea who he is…He was picked by Sessions.
Nobody’s perfect.
This is exactly why I spend zero time watching cable or play the Drudge/Right slanted media game..I understand why Sundance feels the need to educate on this and it’s interesting to see just how corrupt this all is…
I often wonder if President Trump had enough with Sessions when he like Rosenstein said how much they respected Mueller and blah blah…made me sick to see it…
It should be clear as day with the Comey firing and now defense of Sessions in all manner by all the Swamp that these people have no respect for the opinion of our President or us, and just as importantly don’t care one bit…They will always favor the anti-Trump unless he does something like bomb Libya etc …
MAGA
I support The President and AG Sessions 100%. Don’t count me in the never or late- comer Trump column. Every stinking RINO and his brother has known for months the Russian affair has always been a complete farce.
Sound bites are difficult to gauge truthfulness or true intentions. For the sake of our Republic many of us try hard to analyze someone that only God knows their true self. Results are the fruit of their labor. I see no results.
Matthew 7:16-20 “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves. You will recognize them by their fruits. Are grapes gathered from thorn bushes, or figs from thistles? So, every healthy tree bears good fruit, but the diseased tree bears bad fruit. A healthy tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a diseased tree bear good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. …
This POS was petrified when Maria B brought this up during an interview on March 21st. It was the day after Comey testified in front of the House Intelligence Committe. He sounded like a complete moron the way he tried playing it off (last minute or so of the clip below). What amazes me is that Louie Gohmert on March 10th spent an hour discussing the brothers and the accusations on the House floor (shortened 7 minute clip below). This RAT Bastard knew damn well about the IT brothers from Pakistan. Now that they got the mastermind and all his devices, shit is about to blow up! What is Mr. Gordy afraid of? Maybe the fact that this entire Muh Russia was set up by the ITs that had complete access to the DNC server.
Thanks for bringing this up, Fle…I remember this.
Maybe Gowdy was being blackmailed by Dirty Debby and her 3 islamoweasels.
Nothing would surprise me at this point.
I think Trey Gowdy is still hoping to get the job of AG.
He talks like he is auditioning for the job.
He was one of the names that were being ‘considered’ for AG…and is probably still disappointed that he didn’t get it.
Old Parakeet Head chirping sweet nothings again. Mueller, Mueller.
