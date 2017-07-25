Controlled Opposition Trey Gowdy Discusses Current Capitol Hill Events….

The swamp fights back. Predictable Flak and Countermeasures deployed, right on time, by the UniParty. You can almost set your watch to it. Once you see the strings on the marionettes you can never go back to a time when you didn’t see them.

House Intelligence Committee member Trey Gowdy discusses Jared Kushner, the controversy with attorney general Jeff Sessions and the ongoing Trump-Russia probe. etc.

Advertisements