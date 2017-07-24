Dr. Sebastian Gorka Discusses Jared Kushner Senate Intelligence Meeting…

Earlier this morning Dr. Sebastian Gorka appeared on Fox and Friends to discuss Jared Kushner meeting with Senate Intelligence Committee.
He patiently waited
Will they support or sabotage him
After 6 months the verdict was in
He didn’t want have to go there
But congress loves money like a druggie
Sadly he shakes his head and executes The Big Ugly
Can’t believe the stench coming from DC. Trump is right, it’s a sewer not a swamp. Gorka is fabulous!
The Russians did this, the Russians did that. Why all this XENOPHOBIA from the Ds and their pet hissing cockroaches in the media?
Bye Bye McCain… The Russian Dossier Doctor is leaving the office!!! Yeah!!!
Message to Senator Burr…he would not have made it in 2016 without Trump.
and he will not get re-elected..ever…
Absolutely right. He is one of the SOBs Trump carried across the finish line on his coattails.
Amen! President Trump’s wanting Republicans in office was the ONLY reason I voted for Burr.
Only reason I voted for him is PDJT wanted a Republican Senate !
Gorka is fabulous! “Gotta drain the swamp and the sewer”.
How true that is!
Russia story will go way in few days if AG opens formal investigation on Hillary’s email, Russia connection, Lynch, Comey, unmasking, Rice, Podesta and foundation. Mueller will come on knees to declare nothing burger Russia next week on Trump when whole previous admin is under investigation. It’s all about deals and negotiations.
Sessions is the key to it all. If he does not act, he must leave.
the broken record keeps on playing….
Ditto, Oldschool.
Rush said Rudy is being heavily vetted for something. Rudy denies it is to replace Sessions. Said Sessions had no choice but to recuse. Wonder what Rudy might investigate ?
“FBI Anon” stated in response to a question, how dangerous is Comey’s firing for Clinton? “Very dangerous. But, few are thinking it through. The real danger is if she is given partial immunity. if HRC is facing serious prison time, and she can reduce her sentence by playing ball, we expect this will be the most profound thing Trump can do to drain the swamp. HRC has the goods on Schumer, and McCain, Graham, Blumenthal, and so much more. Imagine the most powerful mafia Don snitching on 30 years of tangled and corrupt relationships. Then triple the effect. HRC could effectively put 200 people currently in power behind bars. This may be Trump’s chess move, …” Sounds like a great strategy for President Trump to start draining the sewer. Maybe the Clintons have something of interest on Mueller, who has been referred to as the lawless FBI director. .
Dr. Gorka hit the nail on the head by saying that Anthony reminds him of our President. He is absolutely right! Anthony is there to clean out all the garbage. Dr. Gorka talked about the new broom. I can see Dr. Gorka and Anthony hitting it off really well because they have a few non-negotiables in common; Love for our country, Love for our President and Love for US AMERICANS!
I love the new “Collusion Dillusion” and KAC’s “Russian Concussion”! We need to mock these MORONS! The Big UGLY is lucky to have Sebastian Gorka and Anthony Scaramucci at the forefront.
I love this guy.
I wish I had an android device with his voice playing on it. I’d listen to it all day.
More dog poop smear on their face. Kushner really set them up and they fell face first into it.
It seems to me, and I could be wrong since I don’t watch the news on tv anymore, that our Gorka may have asked our President if he could have at ‘um. These past two weeks or a bit more we’ve been watching clips of him giving the msm its due.
I don’t know, I just imagine him in the Oval WH asking our President Trump to give him a chance in the Russia fight, and our President saying, alright, go get ‘um.
He’s doing a fabulous job and he’s so entertaining to those of us who know this Russia thing is all a farce. Plus, I think he’s having a grand ole time sticking it to the fake news.
I’m so happy our President chose him to work for him in his capacity, he’s a brilliant man and so loves our country. A perfect fit.
slightly OT, but i can’t express the depth of my disdain for dopey ed henry – similar to howie kurtz, these globalist wannabe swamp type thug puppet TWERPS lie and lie and laugh and lie some more, disingenuously using their association with “conservative” FOX to deflect from their “liberal” identities – plus Henry just looks like there’s something really wrong and distorted with him
regarding Kushner, here’s what i posted on BB today where the Jared and Ivanka are often mindlessly trashed:
love Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and LOVE what he means to the President…to have his FAMILY around him is VITAL to what makes Donald Trump, Donald Trump, and it’s a HUGE part of what allows him to be the remarkable MAN and leader that he is…
it’s FAMILY first –
got that, conservative ideologues, troll bots, Jared Bashers?
I agree, their love and respect is an antidote to the poison spread by the media and the Democrats.
