Dr. Sebastian Gorka Discusses Jared Kushner Senate Intelligence Meeting…

July 24, 2017

Earlier this morning Dr. Sebastian Gorka appeared on Fox and Friends to discuss Jared Kushner meeting with Senate Intelligence Committee.

21 Responses to Dr. Sebastian Gorka Discusses Jared Kushner Senate Intelligence Meeting…

  1. ystathosgmailcom says:
    July 24, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    He patiently waited
    Will they support or sabotage him
    After 6 months the verdict was in
    He didn’t want have to go there
    But congress loves money like a druggie
    Sadly he shakes his head and executes The Big Ugly

    Can’t believe the stench coming from DC. Trump is right, it’s a sewer not a swamp. Gorka is fabulous!

  2. emet says:
    July 24, 2017 at 2:17 pm

    The Russians did this, the Russians did that. Why all this XENOPHOBIA from the Ds and their pet hissing cockroaches in the media?

  3. brschultz says:
    July 24, 2017 at 2:21 pm

    Bye Bye McCain… The Russian Dossier Doctor is leaving the office!!! Yeah!!!

  4. madeline1954blog says:
    July 24, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Message to Senator Burr…he would not have made it in 2016 without Trump.

  5. Pam says:
    July 24, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    Gorka is fabulous! “Gotta drain the swamp and the sewer”.

    How true that is!

  6. SR says:
    July 24, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Russia story will go way in few days if AG opens formal investigation on Hillary’s email, Russia connection, Lynch, Comey, unmasking, Rice, Podesta and foundation. Mueller will come on knees to declare nothing burger Russia next week on Trump when whole previous admin is under investigation. It’s all about deals and negotiations.

    • Oldschool says:
      July 24, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      Sessions is the key to it all. If he does not act, he must leave.

    • B Woodward says:
      July 24, 2017 at 3:57 pm

      “FBI Anon” stated in response to a question, how dangerous is Comey’s firing for Clinton? “Very dangerous. But, few are thinking it through. The real danger is if she is given partial immunity. if HRC is facing serious prison time, and she can reduce her sentence by playing ball, we expect this will be the most profound thing Trump can do to drain the swamp. HRC has the goods on Schumer, and McCain, Graham, Blumenthal, and so much more. Imagine the most powerful mafia Don snitching on 30 years of tangled and corrupt relationships. Then triple the effect. HRC could effectively put 200 people currently in power behind bars. This may be Trump’s chess move, …” Sounds like a great strategy for President Trump to start draining the sewer. Maybe the Clintons have something of interest on Mueller, who has been referred to as the lawless FBI director. .
      http://victuruslibertas.com/2017/05/readers-and-viewers-of-vl-ask-fbi-anon-their-own-questions/

  7. fleporeblog says:
    July 24, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Dr. Gorka hit the nail on the head by saying that Anthony reminds him of our President. He is absolutely right! Anthony is there to clean out all the garbage. Dr. Gorka talked about the new broom. I can see Dr. Gorka and Anthony hitting it off really well because they have a few non-negotiables in common; Love for our country, Love for our President and Love for US AMERICANS!

    I love the new “Collusion Dillusion” and KAC’s “Russian Concussion”! We need to mock these MORONS! The Big UGLY is lucky to have Sebastian Gorka and Anthony Scaramucci at the forefront.

  8. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    July 24, 2017 at 2:44 pm

    I love this guy.

    I wish I had an android device with his voice playing on it. I’d listen to it all day.

  9. Sunshine says:
    July 24, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    More dog poop smear on their face. Kushner really set them up and they fell face first into it.

  10. maiingankwe says:
    July 24, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    It seems to me, and I could be wrong since I don’t watch the news on tv anymore, that our Gorka may have asked our President if he could have at ‘um. These past two weeks or a bit more we’ve been watching clips of him giving the msm its due.

    I don’t know, I just imagine him in the Oval WH asking our President Trump to give him a chance in the Russia fight, and our President saying, alright, go get ‘um.

    He’s doing a fabulous job and he’s so entertaining to those of us who know this Russia thing is all a farce. Plus, I think he’s having a grand ole time sticking it to the fake news.

    I’m so happy our President chose him to work for him in his capacity, he’s a brilliant man and so loves our country. A perfect fit.

  11. blessdog says:
    July 24, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    slightly OT, but i can’t express the depth of my disdain for dopey ed henry – similar to howie kurtz, these globalist wannabe swamp type thug puppet TWERPS lie and lie and laugh and lie some more, disingenuously using their association with “conservative” FOX to deflect from their “liberal” identities – plus Henry just looks like there’s something really wrong and distorted with him

    regarding Kushner, here’s what i posted on BB today where the Jared and Ivanka are often mindlessly trashed:

    love Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and LOVE what he means to the President…to have his FAMILY around him is VITAL to what makes Donald Trump, Donald Trump, and it’s a HUGE part of what allows him to be the remarkable MAN and leader that he is…
    it’s FAMILY first –
    got that, conservative ideologues, troll bots, Jared Bashers?

