Sunday Talks: Anthony Scaramucci -vs- Jake Tapper…

July 23, 2017

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci spends his first weekend as head of Trump communications on the Sunday talks. CNN’s Jake Tapper finally gets an interview with a White House official:

This entry was posted in Big Government, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Professional Idiots, propaganda, Uncategorized.

13 Responses to Sunday Talks: Anthony Scaramucci -vs- Jake Tapper…

  1. georgiafl says:
    July 23, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Via Daily Mail’s David Martosko:

  2. Peter says:
    July 23, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Tapper keeps citing fake news. Has to turn it off.

    It almost sounds like how the left argues science “99% of progressive, grant seeking scientists say it’s true – how can you sit there and deny them their version of events?”

    #war

    Anthony is definitely not of conservative tilt. He needs the become a treeper and fast. He did okay, but he should have ripped jake for using the word ‘ unanimous’. Just keep saying ” there you go again, citing Obamas resistance talking points.” Fight!

    • akearn says:
      July 23, 2017 at 1:40 pm

      Agree Peter! I know I’m jumping in too soon but I’m not seeing enough fight from Scaramucci that I feel is needed. I’ve liked him a long time, and he may be wanting to just ease in, but I feel too much politeness, too much accepting the moronic, false premise of questions, a bit too overall soft! (I couldn’t stand to watch more than a few minutes.) Where the hell is out-of-the-gates scrappiness and outrage? We need to KICK THEM IN THE TEETH every single time and take no prisoners. They will NEVER be our friends (not that we want them as friends, God help us). THEY ARE THE ENEMY. So TAKE THEM DOWN EVERY SINGLE TIME. Annihilate them. That simple. Thanks for letting me rant, Treepers. You’re saving my sanity. 🙂

  3. summerscauldron says:
    July 23, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Why aren’t any of Trump’s people, when confronted with this “Trump isn’t doing anything about Russia” pointing out that Trump reinstated the promise to Poland to give them missile defense against Russia which Obama renegged on, and has made a deal with European countries to sell them energy so that they can cut out the constant hostage situation they were in with Russia and the Russian energy these European countries relied on when Obama’s ridiculous “energy policies” were in effect… Obama’s “energy policies” which completely handed Europe over to Russia and its demands. Who is putting a stop to Russian aggression when Obama completely rolled over? Trump. These people, from Gorka to Scaramucci need to pound this constantly. The REAL threat of Russia is not this snooping around in our voter rolls or whatever it is they did, but the threat of energy blackmail and the threat of invasion. Trump has put up defenses against that, unlike Obama.

  4. SharkFL says:
    July 23, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Sorry Sundance, but I just can’t watch that smug fake newser Jerk Yapper.

  5. SharkFL says:
    July 23, 2017 at 1:31 pm

  6. wyntre says:
    July 23, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Ugh. I tried but couldn’t stand more than 1 minute of the smarmy smug Tapper. I’ll wait for others to summarize and react.

    • ZurichMike says:
      July 23, 2017 at 1:33 pm

      I’m with you. I can’t even begin to listen to these mincing, mealy-mouthed, panty-waisted “journalists”.

  7. ZurichMike says:
    July 23, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Jake Tapper looks like the Picture of Dorian Gray. Soulless.

  8. SandraOpines says:
    July 23, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    I saw a clip of it on twitter and Moochie did good. But I can’t watch the whole show or I would need an early Xanax.

    Just reading the comments of other treepers. Much better for BP.

