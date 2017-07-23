Sunday Talks: Anthony Scaramucci -vs- Jake Tapper…

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci spends his first weekend as head of Trump communications on the Sunday talks. CNN’s Jake Tapper finally gets an interview with a White House official:
Via Daily Mail’s David Martosko:
Martosko is one of the good guys, IMO. I follow him on Twitter & he appears to be a straight shooter. Calls out the phonies all the time & is even handed with Trump.
Didn’t read the article myself….looks like it’s politico?
Yes… and Politico has jumped the shark a hundred times.
Just posted it as an example of the flurry of rumors accompanying the WH shift of personnel.
Tapper keeps citing fake news. Has to turn it off.
It almost sounds like how the left argues science “99% of progressive, grant seeking scientists say it’s true – how can you sit there and deny them their version of events?”
#war
Anthony is definitely not of conservative tilt. He needs the become a treeper and fast. He did okay, but he should have ripped jake for using the word ‘ unanimous’. Just keep saying ” there you go again, citing Obamas resistance talking points.” Fight!
Agree Peter! I know I’m jumping in too soon but I’m not seeing enough fight from Scaramucci that I feel is needed. I’ve liked him a long time, and he may be wanting to just ease in, but I feel too much politeness, too much accepting the moronic, false premise of questions, a bit too overall soft! (I couldn’t stand to watch more than a few minutes.) Where the hell is out-of-the-gates scrappiness and outrage? We need to KICK THEM IN THE TEETH every single time and take no prisoners. They will NEVER be our friends (not that we want them as friends, God help us). THEY ARE THE ENEMY. So TAKE THEM DOWN EVERY SINGLE TIME. Annihilate them. That simple. Thanks for letting me rant, Treepers. You’re saving my sanity. 🙂
Why aren’t any of Trump’s people, when confronted with this “Trump isn’t doing anything about Russia” pointing out that Trump reinstated the promise to Poland to give them missile defense against Russia which Obama renegged on, and has made a deal with European countries to sell them energy so that they can cut out the constant hostage situation they were in with Russia and the Russian energy these European countries relied on when Obama’s ridiculous “energy policies” were in effect… Obama’s “energy policies” which completely handed Europe over to Russia and its demands. Who is putting a stop to Russian aggression when Obama completely rolled over? Trump. These people, from Gorka to Scaramucci need to pound this constantly. The REAL threat of Russia is not this snooping around in our voter rolls or whatever it is they did, but the threat of energy blackmail and the threat of invasion. Trump has put up defenses against that, unlike Obama.
Sorry Sundance, but I just can’t watch that smug fake newser Jerk Yapper.
Fake Yapper.
Ugh. I tried but couldn’t stand more than 1 minute of the smarmy smug Tapper. I’ll wait for others to summarize and react.
I’m with you. I can’t even begin to listen to these mincing, mealy-mouthed, panty-waisted “journalists”.
Jake Tapper looks like the Picture of Dorian Gray. Soulless.
I saw a clip of it on twitter and Moochie did good. But I can’t watch the whole show or I would need an early Xanax.
Just reading the comments of other treepers. Much better for BP.
