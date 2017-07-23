July 23rd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #185

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sean Spicer Twitter @PressSec
You can’t watch Jimmy Kimmel and just pretend he doesn’t spew hatred towards you and everyone who voted for Trump, only to laugh at the Jennifer Lawrence jokes. I’m trying get every amenable person I know to understand that there is no “middle of the road”, no matter how desperately they want it to exist.
For too long, I too had the “Let us In” mindset. I thought that, if only the media would see us for the good, genuine people we are, we’d all get along and they’d stop saying those awful things and actually give our ideas a fair hearing. If only the colleges would listen to reason, our ideas would triumph. Any day now, a producer on Good Morning America would start to show our ideals as mainstream and, again our ideas would triumph. Any day now, the leftists in Hollywood and cable news would see their own hypocrisy and just come clean and admit their true intentions about the radical changes they wanted, and our ideas would triumph. Any day now, the ship will turn and our nation will actually see the suicidal path it’s on.
I waited and waited. Then waited some more. At times, I was despondent. How could I be hated by all those funny, pretty, smart people? It just has to end soon, I thought. It won’t. They are never going to “Get it”, because they already have. They’ve made their choice: to bury us. We need to wake everyone we can up to the fact that other side is at war with us, no matter how much they wish it wasn’t so.
Sorry for the long post.
Kellyanne Conway interview on
Judge Jeanine
Warning! The Sunday talk shows are going to be toxic. Spend time with family!
i cannot stop laughing! The Russia hoax has reached a new level of crazy. MSM are eating their own!! #MAGA
This is an incredible explanation of the fallacy, lie, BS behind the CBO scoring (there is nothing the Republicans can do, no amount of money that will effect the CBO from stating that 16 million Americans will lose their coverage as soon as BCRA is signed into law). The truth is that maybe 6 million would no longer have coverage after 2026 if that.
In the video below, Avik Roy, from The Foundation For Research On Equal Opportunity, does an incredible job defending the Repeal and Replace Bill (BCRA). He explains the fallacy of the CBO score. He also explains what will happen for the Medicaid expansion states (31 total) and their constituents that have healthcare coverage because of the expansion. 85% to 95% of approximately $200 billion (newest offer by McConnell to the Republican Medicaid Whores) will be used for those individuals that will lose their insurance because the expansion of Medicaid will be eliminated will have tax credits to purchase their private insurance (this will help offset costs). He also does a terrific job of sharing what the Cruz Amendment will do for cost and how it actually offsets costs for everyone (those that need Obamacare coverage and those that don’t).
http://www.newsmax.com/Politics/primary-repeal-and-replace-super-PAC-GOP/2017/07/18/id/802448/
From the article linked above:
If you’ve read a newspaper or watched cable news in the last month, you’ve probably seen someone say that the Senate GOP health care bill would “kick 22 million Americans off of their health insurance.” But it’s not true. New information from the Congressional Budget Office—leaked to me by a congressional staffer—shows why.
And there’s a more fundamental question: if Obamacare’s insurance is so wonderful, why do millions of Americans need to be forced to buy it? By definition, you haven’t been “kicked off” your insurance if the only reason you’re no longer buying it is that the government has stopped fining you.
Arguably the most significant data point in the entire debate about the Senate health care bill has been the CBO’s claim that in 2026, 22 million fewer people would have health insurance under the Senate bill than under Obamacare.
Democrats have seized on this number to stoke fears about the bill’s impact; moderate Republicans, intimidated by the negative headlines, have been reluctant to support the bill.
The CBO’s love affair with the individual mandate is the reason why there’s really nothing Republican senators can do to improve the CBO’s coverage score of their bill. It doesn’t matter how much money Republicans throw at the problem; if you don’t have an individual mandate, CBO assumes 16 million fewer people will have coverage right off the bat.
To be clear, even if one excludes the CBO’s exaggerated view of the impact of the individual mandate, CBO scores the Senate bill as covering 6 million fewer people than Obamacare in 2026: 2 percent of the U.S. population. But even that number can be partially explained by CBO’s outdated March 2016 baseline, which assumes that enrollment in Obamacare’s exchanges peaks out at 19 million, when it’s more likely to end up below 9 million, if Obamacare stays on the books and premiums continue to rise.
Wrong link under the video please use this one!
https://www.forbes.com/sites/theapothecary/2017/07/22/cbo-three-fourths-of-coverage-difference-between-obamacare-gop-bills-driven-by-individual-mandate/#4302f4836270
Dear Treepers….
“Jackphatz” has just suffered a terrible family loss. He has left a brief note on our Prayer Thread. If you should feel so inclined, I’m sure he would appreciate your condolences on the Prayer Thread.
Here’s a direct link to Jack’s comment on the Prayer Thread…or you can just click on the candle top right of the site. Thank you….
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2011/02/01/prayer-requests-9/comment-page-8/#comment-4170097
PTrump did not get served by his political supporters and appointees including RINO. Pence & Reince are supposed to deliver MAGA from congress but nothing 6 months. Now Washington style is over and PTrump is bringing corporate style. Anthony S is a start.
I am sure PTrump and his team planned out Mueller. Mueller hired FBI agent who looked Hillary email. In Washington having private email, server, foundation and legal corruption is not a crime but MAGA is a problem.
