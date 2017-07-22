Confirmed: President Trump Will Attend National Boyscout Jamboree Monday, July 24th…

We received a tip a few weeks ago that President Trump might be attending the national Boyscout Jamboree in West Virginia this year.  Well, it appears to be confirmed for Monday night July 24thVERY EXCITING

(Boy Scouts of America) On Monday evening, July 24, the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, will become the eighth president to visit a national jamboree. President Trump’s visit will precede that evening’s stadium show. Experiencing a presidential visit is a once-in-a-lifetime experience — all Scouts, Venturers, leaders, and staff should begin preparing for one of the Jamboree’s signature moments.  (read more)

The Monday night event takes place at the Boy Scouts of America venue AT&T Summit Stadium, which is located on 10,600 acres of property adjacent to West Virginia’s New River Gorge National River, the Summit Bechtel Family National Scout Reserve.

The Jamboree has a scheduled gathering at 7:30pm titled “Fellowship and Service”.  President Trump’s visit and remarks appear scheduled just before this event.  President Obama never attended, however President George W Bush and President Clinton did attend.  History of Presidential Attendance HERE

5 Responses to Confirmed: President Trump Will Attend National Boyscout Jamboree Monday, July 24th…

  1. MaineCoon says:
    July 22, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Wonder if TRex will be with him!

  2. Minnie says:
    July 22, 2017 at 7:35 pm

    On first glance, it looked like “Boycott Jamboree” 😁

  3. The Devilbat says:
    July 22, 2017 at 7:37 pm

    President Trump is ALWAYS prepared.

