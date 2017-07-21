Prequel…

Posted on July 21, 2017 by
Advertisements
This entry was posted in President Trump, Sean Spicer. Bookmark the permalink.

117 Responses to Prequel…

  2. FofBW says:
    July 21, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    ROTF!!

    Love me some Sanka

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      July 21, 2017 at 4:58 pm

      My Aunt kept some in her purse so she would have it when we went to diners. SHe’s order hot water. And no one ever came into the house that she didn’t ask if they wanted Sanka or tea.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Paco Loco says:
    July 21, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    Yea…nowadays cops shoot an un armed woman without any warning…indeed keep the doors locked and the blinds down.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  4. psadie says:
    July 21, 2017 at 3:58 pm

    OMG he is right on mark…now I check for my gun and my dog at hand!

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • mireilleg says:
      July 21, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      My dog pictured in my avatar answers the door, I just open it.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • JEM says:
        July 21, 2017 at 4:24 pm

        I know, right? We got one of those. Plus another one just as 😜 crazy.
        Security alarm on all day because of the kids.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • Rick says:
        July 21, 2017 at 4:54 pm

        Under a sign on my front door that says NO SOLITICING….is another smaller sticker that says My Akita answers the door and can get to the fence in 2.4 seconds, CAN YOU?

        Ever since putting that sticker up, no one rings the door bell, nor do they knock. If I don’t know you, I answer the door with her as I hold her choker. Trust me, with Home Invasion being what it is today, NO ONE would dare enter with me holding my Akita, unless they had a gun to shoot her….which would give me enough time to get mine. Either way, you lose!

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      July 21, 2017 at 4:59 pm

      I am bit embarrassed about how accurate this is to my house. If someone knows on the door at night we immediately look at each other like wth is going on and immediately go into action mode.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  5. inspiredbytrump says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    That was wonderful! Great trip down memory lane. Miss those days of talking face to face with folks!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. fleporeblog says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    I was raised in a home where my parents immigrated from Italy when they were 18 years of age! What this man described about 20 years ago was so damn true! It brought back some great memories since my beloved dad is no longer with us. My brothers and I were warned that if we didn’t behave, we would get the wooden spoon from mom and the belt from dad (in Naples dialect it was the “Guraha”) before bed. My mom hated to break the sauce spoons over our asses but it was a necessary evil!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • WonkoTheSane says:
      July 21, 2017 at 4:10 pm

      In NM we have what is called a “chancla”. It is anything grandma might bust your ass with. Spoon, sandal, belt, stick…anything. And that goes for any kid from the neightborhood.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • dekester says:
      July 21, 2017 at 4:18 pm

      Many folks on this site have a great deal in common.

      Grandma disciplined us boys, wooden spoons and belts. Always deserved, never questioned.

      Those truly were marvellous days, no sarcasm intended.

      Stay safe, and God bless PDJT.

      Liked by 11 people

      Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      July 21, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      The wooden spoon! I thought that was just MY mom who used one of those to spank!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • Kathy says:
      July 21, 2017 at 4:32 pm

      My brother-in-law owns/operates a successful millwork business with his 4 adult sons. These nephews are AMAZING craftsmen but, Good Lord, what a handful in the early years! BIL made and hung paddles in multiple rooms of the house as visual reminders of what would happen if they didn’t obey their mother. Each paddle was large enough to be noticed, lightweight enough for my sister-in-law to swing with one hand, and beautifully etched with the words, “Baier Boys Bad-Behavior Butt-Beating Board”.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        July 21, 2017 at 4:40 pm

        Kathy I love it! My mom had her stash in the kitchen of wooden spoons 🙂

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Kathy says:
          July 21, 2017 at 4:57 pm

          On the explicit “advice” of my SIL, these boards measured 2 feet long and were hung on walls — near doorways and light switches — where they COULDN’T be missed!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • Landslide says:
          July 21, 2017 at 4:58 pm

          Even while teaching in public schools in the early 80’s, I was able to hang the “board of education” on the front chalkboard!! (Only had to use it twice–last resort, parent called, documented, witnessed, etc. ) Parents were grateful and the kid got further discipline at home.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • maiingankwe says:
          July 21, 2017 at 5:13 pm

          My mother-in-law, a beautiful, spirited woman and lady of the highest degree would tell me stories on disciplining her three boys with wooden spoons. One time she had run out and had to resort to her shoe. The boys, all grown up still laugh and joke about it.

          Funny how those times turn to loving memories. There is something there, something to it. Now a parent can get in trouble just looking at their child funny. It’s not right. A great many adults turned out better than okay when they received a switch, belt or spoon in their growing up days. I believe the word was discipline.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Orygun says:
        July 21, 2017 at 4:58 pm

        My teachers in grade school had paddles with nick names for giving hacks for misbehaving. The threat was always worse than the hack and the absolutely worse one was the principals but she was really a kindly old gray haired lady.
        Funny thing I don’t remember anyone ever getting a hack from her just the threat was enough. We respected them which is missing completely today.
        The different teachers paddles was a source of conversation for boys on many an occasion. That was the best school ever and I learned a tremendous amount from the real educators. Teachers teaching not indoctrinating.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • Rick says:
      July 21, 2017 at 4:57 pm

      fleporeblog, I remember the sting of the wooden spoon well. It was seasoned hard from the finest home made spaghetti sauce with meatballs and sausage. What great memories.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • fleporeblog says:
        July 21, 2017 at 5:04 pm

        Rick that is why mom would use all her force because it meant she was losing her favorite spoon 🙂

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Rick says:
          July 21, 2017 at 5:14 pm

          So true, My grandfather just had to place his hands on his belt buckle. He was big for an Italian man, stood 6’2″ a hard 210 lbs….with great big handlebar mustache. I remember walking into town with him when I was 5 or 6 and we would visit the baker, the butcher, and stop into Woolworth’s for some candy and penny pretzels…the baked goods were all in nice white boxes, tied with string….ha!

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • flova says:
          July 21, 2017 at 5:15 pm

          In the late 70’s my parents moved the family to a new house in Alexandria Va after getting a better job. My father absolutely hated to hear anyone using swear words.

          One day some 13 year olds were in front of our house on the sidewalk while my Dad was mowing the lawn. One of them was cussing up a storm. He went over to the kid, grabbed him by the shirt collar and told him to clean up the language. The kid was stunned and we never once worried if my Dad was going to get sued.

          My father never had to spank me, one look and I was running up to my room if I had done something wrong. He was a tough Ukrainian who actually lost hearing in one ear when he was in his 20’s defending a guy at the iron works factory where he worked who was getting pummeled by another guy.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  7. Takeadeepbreath says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    What is this a prequel of?

    What is Sundance suggesting?

    Very funny tho. I am the same way when the phone rings as well. I never think, “oh, that’s going to be someone to say hi”. I always assume the worst, even tho it never happens.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. kinthenorthwest says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    I keep saying I want the 50s & early 60s back, even if I lose internet, colored TV & cell phone.
    There was a good connection between people back then but not anymore. Yes we had crime, but nothing like in today’s world.
    Heck back then you just said come in when the door bell rang, you didn’t need to lock your door even at night. For that matter most of us in the 50s didn’t lock car doors either.
    Now a days, I carry a gun, except where I work(prison), and double back to just make sure my house & car are locked. Such a different different world.
    For that matter, teachers aren’t even safe anymore in school, especially middle & high school.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Marc says:
      July 21, 2017 at 4:29 pm

      I don’t think I’d like to be black in the 50s. No thank you.

      Like

      Reply
      • littleflower481 says:
        July 21, 2017 at 4:52 pm

        Yes, you are right in so many ways. However, there were many things back then that were better than today, like their families and community. Just read an article here about how urban renewal in the 70’s paid black people some sum of money for their homes then tore them down and moved everyone into public housing. They owned their homes, although they were more like shacks or small places, they owned them; they had families in them; they had a neighborhood. Urban renewal, another great idea by the liberal/Democrats that was a total familiar and destroyed lives and community.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Jimmy Jack says:
          July 21, 2017 at 5:07 pm

          It’s better to own a shack or a small place than can be passed on than to die with nothing for your family or even worse yet in debt.

          Based on many quality of life indicators, being black in the 50s may have been better in many ways. Someone here may have the info available, I don’t, but there was an article recently that compared these numbers. Honestly it was shocking. It had to do with % of home ownership, % married, % of families that had a mother and a father, % living in poverty, life expectancy.

          Media has a way of portraying life as they want to show it rather than as it is; the stats don’t seem to support the media narrative about life in the 50s for black Americans. That seems to hold true for women too, who are depicted one way when the number of women who report themselves as being happy have plummeted.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • mimbler says:
        July 21, 2017 at 5:10 pm

        I know what you mean as discrimination is a terrible thing. But..
        Blacks had intact families with both parents.
        Their children were far, far less likely to be shot.
        Their children were far, far less likely to be criminals or in prison.
        The families were far more likely to be self supporting with justifiable pride.

        And as far as “racism” goes. If people were on truth serum, there are few of any color or ethnicity that feel comfortable in the minority slums (public housing, etc.) in the major democratic cities. The rampant criminality in those areas makes people leery of the honest ones there as well as the criminals because the odds are so bad.

        I’m not excusing or minimizing the racism of those times past. I just think that we haven’t improved it with the Great Society welfare programs, just changed it,

        Now, if we had reduced racism without the accompanying mix of accepting criminality, welfare dependency, children having children, drug use, and avoidance of true education; we would have greatly improved things

        Mike

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
  9. Always Faithful says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    Humor with no need to bring up private parts, how awesome 👍

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  10. Q&A says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    LOL! This kinda triggers for me that John Roberts comment: “Scaramucci has that Italian blood.”

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  11. 6x47 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Somebody will be getting visitors soon …?

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. GW says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Prequel ? Too. . . . . Whaaaaat, exactly ???

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Wend says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    He reminds me of our new Communications Director!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Mary kate conly says:
      July 21, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      I think that’s Sundance’s point! Notice Scaramucci said “we LOVE the President” today? And that in his role maybe he will help even the press love our President. Big swing coming. Positivity assault incoming. Love and strength – what we crave and what we needed to survive until we were old enough to take care of ourselves. And start loving and protecting others with our strength. We’re gonna be a family again, and we’re gonna have cake!!

      Liked by 14 people

      Reply
    • oldschool64 says:
      July 21, 2017 at 4:55 pm

      LOL, Scaramucci reminds me of one of those guys who lands a role on The Sopranos.

      He’s hanging out in the strip club with the guys joking around and having a good time. Then, some drunk close by says something “smart”. Scaramucci’s eyes go dead, and he stands up and smashes a whiskey bottle off the side of the drunk’s head. He then repeatedly kicks the drunk in the face while he’s lying unconscious on the floor of the club.

      My point? Don’t f*** around with Mooch!

      Like

      Reply
  14. quintrillion says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    This TV series starts with their sponsor, Sanka.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  15. KBR says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    It was the same way in the south as well. The delight that somebody came to visit, the cake that was bought or made for company, the welcome, the coffee-or-sanka! (Or iced-tea or lemonade in summertime!)

    That was when the 🇺🇸US people were united for real: same good and friendly customs all over.

    Most people worshiped at a house of God back then, every week, and some weekdays too.

    Good days.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      July 21, 2017 at 5:11 pm

      I think Sanka was an urban phenomenon. I have NEVER seen Sanka in a Southerners’ home. However, it is a rare Southerners’ home that I have entered where I was immediately offered tea (as in iced tea that has been sweetened) and something to eat.

      God bless this kind of Southern hospitality thats seems to have a staying power despite the changes in our fast paced world.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. i'm just sayin'.. says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Prequel – I think it means that President Trump is going to visit every American at home – Get out the Entemanns and put a pot on…..

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  17. 6x47 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    A prequel to this?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. labrat says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    I can relate. If you didn’t have fresh Entenmann’s there was usually a Sara Lee pound cake in the freezer.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  19. ginaswo says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    I’m so happy to be surrounded by Queens peeps. It’s like being home again, the way home was years and years ago.
    Love,
    Proud Guinea-Mick from Queens

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • i'm just sayin'.. says:
      July 21, 2017 at 4:51 pm

      People always droppin’ in – when you dropped in you always brought something, cake, beer (Rheingold or Piels), whatever and often went home with more than you came with….

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  20. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    Thanks for the fun video SD. But titling this as “Prequel…” gives me a case of Suspicious Cat.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  21. zephyrbreeze says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    So funny. What he’s saying represents a bigger point.

    The more materialistic and less spiritually-virtuous people become, the more they perceive other people as OBSTACLES to things they want or want to do – Netflix, etc.

    The left has made human life expendable, and has taught women for decades that sitting home with family is a waste of their lives. It’s a more dangerous message than we appreciate.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  22. cheekymeeky says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:19 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  23. blognificentbee says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    Scaramucci owned that room! He was so in charge of those reporters! I was clapping from the moment he started! 👏🏻 Comms Office is going to be great again!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  24. shannynae says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    😂😂😂😂😂 Thanks for the memories Sundance.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. auscitizenmom says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    I will have to remember him. He is really funny. Not the insulting, nasty, bad language of mosto f the so-called comics today.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. tempo150101 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    Could this be what that knock on the door refers to?

    Like

    Reply
    • tempo150101 says:
      July 21, 2017 at 4:31 pm

      The link isn’t posting as an image, so here’s the link:

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Summer says:
        July 21, 2017 at 5:04 pm

        First, Trump cannot “attempt a coup” because he is already in power. He is the President.
        Second, AG Sessions recused himself from anything “Hillary” and Rosenstein/Mueller/McCabe and Co. are, basically, Hillary’s donors (I doubt any of them voted for Trump) so the possibility of “big…” getting real on 27 is, shall we say, very unlikely.

        That is not to say that some small fish might be inconvenienced or fired.

        Like

        Reply
  28. Bassplayer says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    Perfect, it begins…..

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. tempo150101 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Let me advance another theory here: Mueller’s not that stupid to have all Democrat attorneys unless he’s going after …. Democrats. The investigation of Trump is a ruse so that Mueller can go after Obama/Clinton scofflaws without being Ken Starr-ed.

    Of course, it could all just be as simple as Trump being sick of this whole charade and deciding to fight back.

    Either way, we’re going to be entertained.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  30. free73735 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    For those who are asking “prequel to what”, looking up the word & reading all the definitions might help. If that does not help, it may be something, beyond, recognition for some. Thus sadly making the “prequel” all that more relevant as examples!

    Like

    Reply
    • tempo150101 says:
      July 21, 2017 at 4:44 pm

      The main reality show is Trump and it’s a hit they decided to follow up with a prequel, a sequel about what happened before Trumpe. This has to refer to who was in bed with Russia first or maybe just the outright corruption that is about to be exposed.

      Like

      Reply
  31. Madmax110 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    The Clinton residence…..
    Knock Knock……
    Who’s there?…….
    You have the right to remain silent…….

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  32. snaggletooths says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Now that is real comedy, that was great and so true

    Like

    Reply
  33. Monadnock says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    This dude looks like the guy who replaced Spicer

    Funny routine – when our doorbell rings today, it’s just like this – dogs bark, we all get out of sight of the windows… somebody scoots upstairs to peek through the blinds… see who it is…. if it’s someone carrying a clipboard, we don’t answer….. hehehe

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. Beenthere says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Press time with Scaramucci!!

    He’s great! WH briefings are going to be fun now!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. KittyKat says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    so so so so FUNNY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  36. dutzie60 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Merriam Webster

    pre·quel\ˈprē-kwəl\
    noun
    : a movie, book, etc., that tells the part of a story that happened before the story in another movie, book, etc.
    Full Definition
    : a work (as a novel or a play) whose story precedes that of an earlier work
    Examples
    His next film will be a prequel to last year’s hit movie.

    Well, I still don’t know. 😀

    Like

    Reply
  37. stillers213 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    I am really hoping that Sundance’s prequel is related to Rice’s unmasking testimony today. Does anyone have the scoop?

    Like

    Reply
  38. Floridagal says:
    July 21, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    This reminds me when Assange started with the Vault 7 tweets. It drove me crazy😀

    Like

    Reply
  39. Freedom5 says:
    July 21, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    I think Sundance is equating the video to how Trump dealt with the GOPe, by including them in his administration. The welcome wagon approach did not work. He gave it the old college try. Now it’s time for the Big Ugly. Don’t let them in and keep the knife under the couch ready!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  40. blessdog says:
    July 21, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    ahhh, the good old days! thank GOD i lived through them…born in ’55

    WE ATE WORMS! and dirt! and our parents THREW US OUT of the house with no cellphones or bicycle safety gear and said “go play and don’t come back until dark…”

    no personal devices, no internet, no nothin’ but real life…

    ahhhhhhhh

    Like

    Reply
    • Monadnock says:
      July 21, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      A bit younger here, born in ’63, but it was the same for us – we had several undeveloped blocks nearby that were fully wooded – it was amazing how much thick, white smoke you could generate with a match and a mound of dry pine needles – simple times – how I miss them.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  41. Carolina Girl says:
    July 21, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    So funny because it’s true. We lived near a highway so we did keep our doors locked and always asked, “Who is it?” Now we usually pretend like we’re not home. Hardly anyone visits anymore, so you know the chance of the person being anyone you want to see is slim to none. Never answer my cell phone unless it’s someone in my contacts. If they can’t leave a voicemail, I guess they didn’t really want to talk with me. Surely saves a lot of aggravation.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s