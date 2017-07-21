Advertisements
😢
I miss the old days
Me too. Old days / young me. Now old me / what the heck is going on days.
I miss them too, Annabelle. Used to have a nice mat that greeted everyone with “WELCOME”. Now I have a sign that says, “THE LOCKS ON OUR DOORS ARE FOR YOUR PROTECTION, NOT OURS”
Somehow it made me sad as well. Hopefully after 8 years of MAGA we can whip our degraded society back into shape!
Made me cry.
Demographics are destiny. Period
ROTF!!
Love me some Sanka
My Aunt kept some in her purse so she would have it when we went to diners. SHe’s order hot water. And no one ever came into the house that she didn’t ask if they wanted Sanka or tea.
Yea…nowadays cops shoot an un armed woman without any warning…indeed keep the doors locked and the blinds down.
OMG he is right on mark…now I check for my gun and my dog at hand!
My dog pictured in my avatar answers the door, I just open it.
Mine too.
I know, right? We got one of those. Plus another one just as 😜 crazy.
Security alarm on all day because of the kids.
Under a sign on my front door that says NO SOLITICING….is another smaller sticker that says My Akita answers the door and can get to the fence in 2.4 seconds, CAN YOU?
Ever since putting that sticker up, no one rings the door bell, nor do they knock. If I don’t know you, I answer the door with her as I hold her choker. Trust me, with Home Invasion being what it is today, NO ONE would dare enter with me holding my Akita, unless they had a gun to shoot her….which would give me enough time to get mine. Either way, you lose!
I am bit embarrassed about how accurate this is to my house. If someone knows on the door at night we immediately look at each other like wth is going on and immediately go into action mode.
That was wonderful! Great trip down memory lane. Miss those days of talking face to face with folks!
People were more hospitable then. Now not so much.
People were kinder to each other then.
I was raised in a home where my parents immigrated from Italy when they were 18 years of age! What this man described about 20 years ago was so damn true! It brought back some great memories since my beloved dad is no longer with us. My brothers and I were warned that if we didn’t behave, we would get the wooden spoon from mom and the belt from dad (in Naples dialect it was the “Guraha”) before bed. My mom hated to break the sauce spoons over our asses but it was a necessary evil!
In NM we have what is called a “chancla”. It is anything grandma might bust your ass with. Spoon, sandal, belt, stick…anything. And that goes for any kid from the neightborhood.
Wonko, I was a gringa who lived in Cruces in the 60’s for about 9 years (from the age of 10) and knew exactly what you meant.
Native born and raised here. It is at once the best and worst state in The Union. A land of paradox and the best food in the world.
So true.
Love seeing the NM Treepers perching on CTH branches. I am a Roswell native and just escaped from sanctuary city SF after 20 years. Back in alien country now, and loving it!
Many folks on this site have a great deal in common.
Grandma disciplined us boys, wooden spoons and belts. Always deserved, never questioned.
Those truly were marvellous days, no sarcasm intended.
Stay safe, and God bless PDJT.
The wooden spoon! I thought that was just MY mom who used one of those to spank!
My brother-in-law owns/operates a successful millwork business with his 4 adult sons. These nephews are AMAZING craftsmen but, Good Lord, what a handful in the early years! BIL made and hung paddles in multiple rooms of the house as visual reminders of what would happen if they didn’t obey their mother. Each paddle was large enough to be noticed, lightweight enough for my sister-in-law to swing with one hand, and beautifully etched with the words, “Baier Boys Bad-Behavior Butt-Beating Board”.
Kathy I love it! My mom had her stash in the kitchen of wooden spoons 🙂
On the explicit “advice” of my SIL, these boards measured 2 feet long and were hung on walls — near doorways and light switches — where they COULDN’T be missed!
Even while teaching in public schools in the early 80’s, I was able to hang the “board of education” on the front chalkboard!! (Only had to use it twice–last resort, parent called, documented, witnessed, etc. ) Parents were grateful and the kid got further discipline at home.
My mother-in-law, a beautiful, spirited woman and lady of the highest degree would tell me stories on disciplining her three boys with wooden spoons. One time she had run out and had to resort to her shoe. The boys, all grown up still laugh and joke about it.
Funny how those times turn to loving memories. There is something there, something to it. Now a parent can get in trouble just looking at their child funny. It’s not right. A great many adults turned out better than okay when they received a switch, belt or spoon in their growing up days. I believe the word was discipline.
It was Americana for us maiingankwe! I don’t know if we ever will get that back.
My teachers in grade school had paddles with nick names for giving hacks for misbehaving. The threat was always worse than the hack and the absolutely worse one was the principals but she was really a kindly old gray haired lady.
Funny thing I don’t remember anyone ever getting a hack from her just the threat was enough. We respected them which is missing completely today.
The different teachers paddles was a source of conversation for boys on many an occasion. That was the best school ever and I learned a tremendous amount from the real educators. Teachers teaching not indoctrinating.
fleporeblog, I remember the sting of the wooden spoon well. It was seasoned hard from the finest home made spaghetti sauce with meatballs and sausage. What great memories.
Rick that is why mom would use all her force because it meant she was losing her favorite spoon 🙂
So true, My grandfather just had to place his hands on his belt buckle. He was big for an Italian man, stood 6’2″ a hard 210 lbs….with great big handlebar mustache. I remember walking into town with him when I was 5 or 6 and we would visit the baker, the butcher, and stop into Woolworth’s for some candy and penny pretzels…the baked goods were all in nice white boxes, tied with string….ha!
In the late 70’s my parents moved the family to a new house in Alexandria Va after getting a better job. My father absolutely hated to hear anyone using swear words.
One day some 13 year olds were in front of our house on the sidewalk while my Dad was mowing the lawn. One of them was cussing up a storm. He went over to the kid, grabbed him by the shirt collar and told him to clean up the language. The kid was stunned and we never once worried if my Dad was going to get sued.
My father never had to spank me, one look and I was running up to my room if I had done something wrong. He was a tough Ukrainian who actually lost hearing in one ear when he was in his 20’s defending a guy at the iron works factory where he worked who was getting pummeled by another guy.
The look!! That’s all it took from my Dad. I did NOT want to get The Look!
What is this a prequel of?
What is Sundance suggesting?
Very funny tho. I am the same way when the phone rings as well. I never think, “oh, that’s going to be someone to say hi”. I always assume the worst, even tho it never happens.
In my house it is always the RNC looking for money. I don’t answer.
I have the same question. Is this Sundance’s take on the Scaramucci appointment? Are we to be afraid of Wall Street wolves at the door? Please say what you’re thinking.
I keep saying I want the 50s & early 60s back, even if I lose internet, colored TV & cell phone.
There was a good connection between people back then but not anymore. Yes we had crime, but nothing like in today’s world.
Heck back then you just said come in when the door bell rang, you didn’t need to lock your door even at night. For that matter most of us in the 50s didn’t lock car doors either.
Now a days, I carry a gun, except where I work(prison), and double back to just make sure my house & car are locked. Such a different different world.
For that matter, teachers aren’t even safe anymore in school, especially middle & high school.
I don’t think I’d like to be black in the 50s. No thank you.
Yes, you are right in so many ways. However, there were many things back then that were better than today, like their families and community. Just read an article here about how urban renewal in the 70’s paid black people some sum of money for their homes then tore them down and moved everyone into public housing. They owned their homes, although they were more like shacks or small places, they owned them; they had families in them; they had a neighborhood. Urban renewal, another great idea by the liberal/Democrats that was a total familiar and destroyed lives and community.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Based on many quality of life indicators, being black in the 50s may have been better in many ways. Someone here may have the info available, I don’t, but there was an article recently that compared these numbers. Honestly it was shocking. It had to do with % of home ownership, % married, % of families that had a mother and a father, % living in poverty, life expectancy.
Media has a way of portraying life as they want to show it rather than as it is; the stats don’t seem to support the media narrative about life in the 50s for black Americans. That seems to hold true for women too, who are depicted one way when the number of women who report themselves as being happy have plummeted.
I know what you mean as discrimination is a terrible thing. But..
Blacks had intact families with both parents.
Their children were far, far less likely to be shot.
Their children were far, far less likely to be criminals or in prison.
The families were far more likely to be self supporting with justifiable pride.
And as far as “racism” goes. If people were on truth serum, there are few of any color or ethnicity that feel comfortable in the minority slums (public housing, etc.) in the major democratic cities. The rampant criminality in those areas makes people leery of the honest ones there as well as the criminals because the odds are so bad.
I’m not excusing or minimizing the racism of those times past. I just think that we haven’t improved it with the Great Society welfare programs, just changed it,
Now, if we had reduced racism without the accompanying mix of accepting criminality, welfare dependency, children having children, drug use, and avoidance of true education; we would have greatly improved things
Mike
Humor with no need to bring up private parts, how awesome 👍
He’s amazing. There are probably more than a few vids on yt.
Rarely curses.
LOL! This kinda triggers for me that John Roberts comment: “Scaramucci has that Italian blood.”
This!⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️
Somebody will be getting visitors soon …?
One day we all going to open up our front door to see a bunch of men in black, and I’m not talking about missionaries.
Surprised it hasn’t happened yet.
Who can it be…?
This song came on the radio yesterday, I hadn’t heard it images and I felt so nostalgic. How funny to see it here today and int his context.
Prequel ? Too. . . . . Whaaaaat, exactly ???
I’m guessing to a post on Mooch getting the Press Sec job and why Sean is out.
He reminds me of our new Communications Director!
I think that’s Sundance’s point! Notice Scaramucci said “we LOVE the President” today? And that in his role maybe he will help even the press love our President. Big swing coming. Positivity assault incoming. Love and strength – what we crave and what we needed to survive until we were old enough to take care of ourselves. And start loving and protecting others with our strength. We’re gonna be a family again, and we’re gonna have cake!!
LikeLiked by 14 people
He’s hanging out in the strip club with the guys joking around and having a good time. Then, some drunk close by says something “smart”. Scaramucci’s eyes go dead, and he stands up and smashes a whiskey bottle off the side of the drunk’s head. He then repeatedly kicks the drunk in the face while he’s lying unconscious on the floor of the club.
My point? Don’t f*** around with Mooch!
This TV series starts with their sponsor, Sanka.
It was the same way in the south as well. The delight that somebody came to visit, the cake that was bought or made for company, the welcome, the coffee-or-sanka! (Or iced-tea or lemonade in summertime!)
That was when the 🇺🇸US people were united for real: same good and friendly customs all over.
Most people worshiped at a house of God back then, every week, and some weekdays too.
Good days.
I think Sanka was an urban phenomenon. I have NEVER seen Sanka in a Southerners’ home. However, it is a rare Southerners’ home that I have entered where I was immediately offered tea (as in iced tea that has been sweetened) and something to eat.
God bless this kind of Southern hospitality thats seems to have a staying power despite the changes in our fast paced world.
Prequel – I think it means that President Trump is going to visit every American at home – Get out the Entemanns and put a pot on…..
oh do I miss Entemanns Crumb Cake
and chocolate donuts…….
My god mother ALWAYS had a box of these in her fridge along with Pepsi. That combo makes me think of her. I can smell and taste it right now.
My grandmother (mean old bird btw but a brilliant woman) would “hide” Entemann’s raspberry or cheese danish on top of the fridge. If I tried to sneak into it she’d hear me from he living room. I never snuck a piece past her.
Sebastian is my all-time favorite comedian!!!❤️❤️❤️ Have seen him twice and laughed so hard I cried all of my mascara off. Not a month goes by that we don’t watch one of his specials! 😂😂🤣🤣
If Sundance likes him, I know I’m in good company!😊
Never heard of him but I loved this and will have to find more.
“A Entemanns on Every Table”
Any other Long Islander’s here? Entemanns rocks!
NYC girl here. I probably have ten different Entemann’s stories. A story for every selection, a favorite of each person I loved.
There’s even a Seinfeld about Entemann’s. Actually I think there are two but this is the one I found fastest. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gNwuUVWBtpM
Rlmao – Ma just said “Do What?!!!”
She thought I said ” get out the enemas”
🙂 🙂 🙂
😂
LOL…
ahhh! What a name from my Italian youth. Enemann’s. I loved their Cheese & Fruit danish rolls.
I meant Entemann’s.
A prequel to this?
I laughed way harder than I should have.
Sounds like it!
I can relate. If you didn’t have fresh Entenmann’s there was usually a Sara Lee pound cake in the freezer.
With VANILLA ICE CREAM WITH CHOCOLATE SAUCE ON TOP WITH WHIP CREAM!!!!!!!!!!!
I’m so happy to be surrounded by Queens peeps. It’s like being home again, the way home was years and years ago.
Love,
Proud Guinea-Mick from Queens
People always droppin’ in – when you dropped in you always brought something, cake, beer (Rheingold or Piels), whatever and often went home with more than you came with….
Thanks for the fun video SD. But titling this as “Prequel…” gives me a case of Suspicious Cat.
So funny. What he’s saying represents a bigger point.
The more materialistic and less spiritually-virtuous people become, the more they perceive other people as OBSTACLES to things they want or want to do – Netflix, etc.
The left has made human life expendable, and has taught women for decades that sitting home with family is a waste of their lives. It’s a more dangerous message than we appreciate.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Scaramucci owned that room! He was so in charge of those reporters! I was clapping from the moment he started! 👏🏻 Comms Office is going to be great again!!
I felt sorry for Sarah having to follow him. He blew me away. The Mooch! Love this guy.
😂😂😂😂😂 Thanks for the memories Sundance.
I will have to remember him. He is really funny. Not the insulting, nasty, bad language of mosto f the so-called comics today.
Could this be what that knock on the door refers to?
The link isn’t posting as an image, so here’s the link:
First, Trump cannot “attempt a coup” because he is already in power. He is the President.
Second, AG Sessions recused himself from anything “Hillary” and Rosenstein/Mueller/McCabe and Co. are, basically, Hillary’s donors (I doubt any of them voted for Trump) so the possibility of “big…” getting real on 27 is, shall we say, very unlikely.
That is not to say that some small fish might be inconvenienced or fired.
Perfect, it begins…..
Let me advance another theory here: Mueller’s not that stupid to have all Democrat attorneys unless he’s going after …. Democrats. The investigation of Trump is a ruse so that Mueller can go after Obama/Clinton scofflaws without being Ken Starr-ed.
Of course, it could all just be as simple as Trump being sick of this whole charade and deciding to fight back.
Either way, we’re going to be entertained.
For those who are asking “prequel to what”, looking up the word & reading all the definitions might help. If that does not help, it may be something, beyond, recognition for some. Thus sadly making the “prequel” all that more relevant as examples!
The main reality show is Trump and it’s a hit they decided to follow up with a prequel, a sequel about what happened before Trumpe. This has to refer to who was in bed with Russia first or maybe just the outright corruption that is about to be exposed.
The Clinton residence…..
Knock Knock……
Who’s there?…….
You have the right to remain silent…….
Now that is real comedy, that was great and so true
This dude looks like the guy who replaced Spicer
Funny routine – when our doorbell rings today, it’s just like this – dogs bark, we all get out of sight of the windows… somebody scoots upstairs to peek through the blinds… see who it is…. if it’s someone carrying a clipboard, we don’t answer….. hehehe
Press time with Scaramucci!!
He’s great! WH briefings are going to be fun now!
so so so so FUNNY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Merriam Webster
pre·quel\ˈprē-kwəl\
noun
: a movie, book, etc., that tells the part of a story that happened before the story in another movie, book, etc.
Full Definition
: a work (as a novel or a play) whose story precedes that of an earlier work
Examples
His next film will be a prequel to last year’s hit movie.
Well, I still don’t know. 😀
The mystery is the fun part.
🙂
I am really hoping that Sundance’s prequel is related to Rice’s unmasking testimony today. Does anyone have the scoop?
i.e. Susan Rice’s testimony is a prequel to the shiite hitting the fan for the black hatters.
This reminds me when Assange started with the Vault 7 tweets. It drove me crazy😀
I think Sundance is equating the video to how Trump dealt with the GOPe, by including them in his administration. The welcome wagon approach did not work. He gave it the old college try. Now it’s time for the Big Ugly. Don’t let them in and keep the knife under the couch ready!
ahhh, the good old days! thank GOD i lived through them…born in ’55
WE ATE WORMS! and dirt! and our parents THREW US OUT of the house with no cellphones or bicycle safety gear and said “go play and don’t come back until dark…”
no personal devices, no internet, no nothin’ but real life…
ahhhhhhhh
A bit younger here, born in ’63, but it was the same for us – we had several undeveloped blocks nearby that were fully wooded – it was amazing how much thick, white smoke you could generate with a match and a mound of dry pine needles – simple times – how I miss them.
simple times, yes…i live near Mt. Monadnock these days…grew up in NYC, with every minute from when school let out until September on Cape Cod!
So funny because it’s true. We lived near a highway so we did keep our doors locked and always asked, “Who is it?” Now we usually pretend like we’re not home. Hardly anyone visits anymore, so you know the chance of the person being anyone you want to see is slim to none. Never answer my cell phone unless it’s someone in my contacts. If they can’t leave a voicemail, I guess they didn’t really want to talk with me. Surely saves a lot of aggravation.
