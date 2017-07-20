Prayer Requests
Tucker Carlson Asks President Trump To Think More and React Less…
FWIW
SD. FWIW? please spell it out 4 me.
For what it is worth.
You can google acronyms. You better be ready to blush though.
Thanks. I try to keep up but sometimes it’s too much! Again a big thank you.
On iDevices, you can double-tap the word and select “Look Up”.
For what it’s worth 👍
Jason MillerVerified account @JasonMillerinDC 37m37 minutes ago
Jason Miller Retweeted Axios
YES! Love bringing back the @Scaramucci here. Great hire! #MAGA 👍👊🇺🇸
For Whatever That’s Worth
Reince Priebus is on his way out for he is useless. What have been his accomplishments in the last six months? WHAT?
PDJT communications director Mike Dubke has been gone awhile he needed to replace him.
Good news! I’m gonna catch hell for saying this but Tucker is right here… I think Trumps frustration got the best of Him…
You won’t catch it from me.
Me either.
Us either.
Well, Tucker had Krauthammer on. I agree that criticism is best kept private, but there is no reason for giving a forum to Kraphammer and going on about Russia. None.
Prof. Allan Dershowitz of Harvard Law School said that Bill Clinton had a very tense relationship with AG Janet Reno but he kept his remarks “private” and did not make them public.
Scaramucci is a scrapper. Quick witted and incisive.
I like Scaramucci.
A New Yorker who knows how to schmooze or fight bare knuckles. Street smart and boardroom smart. Knows how to take scalps.
Everyone has Free Advice for PTrump. I, for one, am sick of it.
POTUS has advisors close to him. TV “personalities” giving advice make me nauseous.
I am sick of it all. If Trump sneezes a bazillion people pile on to tell him what he should have done etc… Good grief, I have never seen so much Free Advice in my life.
Let Trump Be Trump should still stand. We don’t know everything going on behind the scenes.
Sandra, thanks and agree with you. No more advice from me now.
Sandra – we don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes – I am grateful for that.
Mr. President has this well in hand.
🙏 Faith and Trust 🦁
We know very little of what is going on. I am on the Let Trump Be Trump Train.
👍 Well said Sandra, I whole heartedly agree.
It’s extremely condescending and I’m getting sick of it as well. And how does Tucker know that Trump hadn’t spoken to Sessions privately. I think Trump has had enough and wants Sessions gone
Tucker Carlson falls under the category of Concern Troll. I stopped watching him a few nights into his show and didn’t pay much attention to him before that.
It’s worth every penny paid for it, huh.
Well said Sandra!
I agree Sandra.
I’m a Tucker fan, but in that clip he seems to be implying that president Trump is naive and gullible. I understand that Mr. Trump is somewhat upset that Sessions recused himself and so am I. AG Sessions didn’t legally have to recuse himself.
No democrat AG would recuse him or herself, but as soon as the dems called for a recusal they got it. Sessions and PDJT are top shelf patriotic people and they’ll work through this.
The President has an obligation to speak out against this witch hunt. He has been under illegal surveillance and his family and friends are being targeted. As an American, we must stand against the despotic tyranny of the government. As our leader, President Trump is showing us that he recognizes this injustice against his family and friends and will communicate directly to the American people. Whether this is for the broader goal of exposing the illegal surveillance or developing the next phase in draining the Swamp, we do not know.
Yes! I expect patriots to be standing up against this unconstitutional witch hunt. I hope Sessions unrecuses himself.
I hope this is not another 4D chess from POTUS. I don’t see any upside coming out of his comment. Why would you undermine one of your few most loyal employees in public? Why can’t you give feedback directly to Sessions if you are so upset about it. And btw, why do you give an interview to the “fake news” and failing NYT? What point are you trying to make by doing so? You make your enemies laugh and your supporters shaking their heads.
I think Sessions wants Trump to distance himself because Sessions is ready to go after one of the BIG names and when he does he does not want the appearance of his prosecution being done for political reasons. The further the distance that harder for the swamp creatures to say that Sessions is going after *your choice of swamp creature here* to help Trump. This is the only logical reason i can think of to explain what is going on.
Thank you for that possibility, Scotty
There are plenty of logical reasons to explain what’s going on. PDJT recently has been calling out a lot of people for not doing their jobs.. Like the others, Sessions is doing a bad job & needs to be taken to the wood shed.
Yes, many of us have been siding with that all day, not to mention that Trump went directly to the two reporters who have been receiving leaks from Comey. This is no coincidence, IMHO.
Correct, in presidential politics, as well as in DC, there are NO coincidences
Scotty, I don’t know what “big names” you think Sessions is going after, but keep in mind that his recusals ((yes, plural) have procluded the possibility of that happening.
Instead, we have Mueller searching for ham sandwiches to indict!
Hooking a Big Fish
Trump is used to calling the shots and he’s human. I remember when conservatives were saying that Palin was playing 3D chess. She wasn’t…that I can tell.
I think Trump is just being Trump…telling it like it is – with a definite view to the reaction he wants. The man is brilliant but that doesn’t mean he’s exempt from human emotions. He’s being trashed from left and right..his own AG let him down…his “employees” are betraying him. Have we ever seen anything so despicable as what’s being done to the elected POTUS? I haven’t. He’s gotta be even more outraged than we are.
I support Trump 1,000,000%. For better or for worse. He is my POTUS.
330 million people in the us and 330 million people telling trump what to do … its exhausting to keep up. Me ill trust the guy that defeated the gope, dnc, bushs, clintons, hollywood and the media … no use in second guessing every little thing he does
^^^^LIKE^^^^
I remember the campaign when people gave their opinion that he shouldn’t have gone after Ben Carson, or said this or said that was so tiresome and here we are 2 years later and he is President yes, he has got this.
Tucker and Lou are good guys and smart but they definitely lack foresight. They are reacting to Trump’s statements without knowing the endgame.
Oh good grief. Maybe that’s true-who the heck knows?!! I mean, is anybody even talking about Trump’s most excellent luncheon “chat” yesterday? All of this drama is outragious. The media (ALL forms) are driving it. It seems like things are at a crescendo–a boiling point. In my humble opinion, that is when God steps in and directs the affairs of men. We humans get so desperate that we finally humble ourselves and cry out for God’s mercy and intervention. He cares about His creation (us) and will answer in ways that we cannot imagine. I will be turning off my electronics and praying for this nation. Night all.
Thanks, Pam. Is this a source you are familiar with? We should do some digging on a possible Soros connection…I mean all things typically lead back to Soros, so I would not be surprised if he is more directly involved than we know.
Sessions pussied out and recused himself. That is inexcusable in politics. Somewhere along the line republicans got the idea they are too pure to master the art of politics.
Who knows why Trump brought this up months after it happened. But, the ‘Praise in public, criticize in private’ doesn’t apply when you are dealing with men with gravitas like Sessions. A public rebuke is a legitimate form of influence between titans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tucker Carlson Asks President Trump To Think More and React Less…
_____________
Why do people continually assume that President Trump is not thinking or just reacting, rather than purposely and methodically saying exactly what he needs to say in order to further whatever objective he seeks to achieve?
What makes anyone think that President Trump did not arrange that interview with the failing NYT because it was the failing NYT?
What makes anyone think President Trump’s entire purpose for the interview was not to make sure he had an opportunity to throw Sessions under the bus?
What makes anyone think A.G. Session’s was not “in” on this from the get-go?
What makes anyone think that the President and A.G. Sessions are not working together toward some purpose, and this is just part of the plan?
I’m not saying they ARE.
But given the history and President Trump’s feints and misdirections and tactics, I don’t understand why so many jump to the conclusion that things are exactly as the appear to be.
.
I have two questions.
Why were the 7,000 Weiner emails given to State and not the DOJ? I know they originated at State, but the FBI investigation is still open, isn’t it?
Do you think it is possible that Ivanka was watching the taping of the interview from another room and popped in to try to get her dad to stop talking about Sessions because it was making her uneasy? That whole interruption was kind of weird, but it’s the type of thing a family member might do to change the flow of a conversation.
I thought the same thing…
Too many patriots rush to conclusions on players we think, or thought, were on our side, without letting it play out
Look, the game is new for President Trump & some of his most loyal people, & on top of that they’re up against experienced governmental sharks, players who’ve been in the cut throat game of Washington politics for decades
Mistakes are going to happen, & that’s what happens when people of integrity & honor are thrust into a system of corruption, greed & criminality. A system that leaves nothing to chance & plans it’s deceptions & take downs well in advance
If President Trump wasn’t setting something up when he called out Sessions, then I agree, keep it in the family. It makes no sense to manufacture more controversy, especially with what’s going on right now
Trump is human & he’s not used to the utter evil of the bottom feeders in government. Even a man of his stature & smarts has a learning curve when entering the cesspool called Washington
Until we truly find out what’s going on behind the scenes & or have proof of absolute incompetence or treasonous actions, we should give the benefit of the doubt to those we see as allies to Trump
It’s not as if the President has so many true allies, we can discard them flippantly
“Trump is human & he’s not used to the utter evil of the bottom feeders in government. Even a man of his stature & smarts has a learning curve when entering the cesspool called Washington.”
There is truth in this.
Trump has been cesspools for a long time…I give him more credit for his venue and comments today.
Tucker knows better than this. He really should, and I’m sure he does.
Oh well. This was all theater. An intended distraction by Trump. It was no accident that out of the blue he gave an interview to the NYT and there were “explosive” revelations in it.
Anyone who believes that Trump is reacting rather than thinking does not understand Trump.
As Wolf said above, you can almost see Trump & Sessions winking to each other on this entire maneuver.
Trump wanted to send a message with these comments and the message wasn’t for Sessions. It was for everyone else.
The message is “this is BS and it won’t be happening again. If you work for me or are thinking of working for me, you better get it straight. And if you are my opponent, you better not think this is going to happen again because it’s not.”
Muh Russia is unique. It was a one-time offer because it was a state-sponsored sting operation. It can’t be repeated when Trump is in office. This is why the Dems won’t let it go. They can’t let it go. It’s all they have. And that’s why Comey and I guess Clapper are going to write books talking more about it.
I’m sure Trump isn’t thrilled with what Sessions did. Or what Rosenstein did. Or what he had to do with Flynn.
That’s not the point, though. What happened happened. The point is what’s happening now and what’s going to happen.
Trump is laying down a marker about those things, what is happening and what is going to happen. And, in particular, what is not going to happen.
Mueller should be on notice here. As should the Democratic Russian Party.
As a conservative traditionalist I’m cautious to change things I don’t understand. His erratic style does mean that even when he says something stupid that would have severely damaged a Romney, even the left and not miss can’t get to worked up about it because that’s just how he is. We all know hit blooded people. Compared to cold blooded lizard Obama it’s certainly not all downsides.
SUNDANCE: Thank you very much for posting the video at the head of this thread, and for the big “Thumbs Up” which I hope people here will understand and consider. People asked you to weigh in
in an earlier thread with your thoughts on the Sessions matter, and you have done so. It is greatly appreciated by many of us.
People seem to forget that Obama controlled the IRS and every other 3 letter government agency looking into Trumps financial and family history in the year after he announced…. we know he loved using illegal means so they probably went through everything in his history. That said it would have already come out or been leveraged against him.
Good point. I hadn’t even considered that.
The left will never get over losing.
And the guilty never stop looking back over their shoulder.
Trump’s gainin’ on ’em.
It’ll be alright.
Session’s is loyal to one thing. Justice. My opinion but I’ve personally experienced this. Do not mess with a person who thinks no one is above the law. Do not be deceived that Sessions quiet demeanor means he’s a pushover. He’s doing a fantastic job from my prospective. That said, who but us treepers actually have our President’s back? Who besides his family? IF, and it’s a big if, Session’s thinks our President is guilty of something then he’ll go after him. For those who see gray not black and white they won’t understand this. There are those who only seek justice regardless of who gets hurt. Please realise that is their calling in this life.
Concur. We wanted the DOJ cleaned up and put on the straight and narrow, and he’ll do it.
The way I see this (I am a CEO). If you fail big time and all along you were led to believe you were on the right track and everything was on course… you need to assess and make changes. This is not how “the swamp” works but this is how business works… heck this is how sports teams work. We lost, time to axe the failed players/ team, find new players/ team and start again.
Regarding the Sessions comment to the NYT… give me a break. It is head fake to put “distance” before the major prosecutions start. Sessions is kicking hind end at the DOJ.
All you prayers out there, let’s ask for God’s help in mending this rift and joining these two as inseparable allies in this fight. And it is quite a fight. We need His help.
Gosh, after reading all the concern here I’m so concerned! /S NOT!
Are we kidding ourselves tonight with this damn post? All of a sudden our President is making mistakes. I call BS! These POS are petrified! This poll has to scare the living sh….t out of them!
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-poll-idUSKBN1A5127
1) Would vote for Trump again went from 82% in May to 88% in July (INCREDIBLE)
2) Would not vote went from 9% in May to 1% in July (GREAT)
3) Don’t know went from 5% in May to 7% in July (when you go from 9% no in May to 1% no in July, the 8% get dispersed / 6% went to I WILL VOTE FOR HIM while 2% went to I DON’T KNOW)
4) Would vote for others remained the same
Our PRESIDENT is RISING among his BASE! They have thrown everything you could imagine and he is getting stronger. Tucker needs to stick his opinion in his ass!
I agree, but so be it…It’s allSwamp talk and the President is obviously had enough…He knew exactly what he was doing giving this interview before Senate lunch..
I honestly don’t care…I read the transcript and the President laid out this entire situation and I agree with it and learned a few things..I’m glad he set the record straight, but I didn’t need to know it at the same time…
I don’t listen to Carlson nor care what he thinks about anything…I’ve met him and know the circle he hangs in over the past twenty years…I’m sure his small audience cares…
The fact Sessions hired Rosenstein tells me everything…He’s the absolute wrong person for number two, which is another spot you need a 100% loyalist…Sessions blew that as well…
Looks like the President was waiting for near August recess to clean house…He needs to..It can’t get much worse in particular areas….His Justice Department is a train wreck from top,down..
Just my thoughts and I appreciate others who disagree..
