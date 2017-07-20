If you alert your family not to schedule anything important on round-one NAFTA days, well, you might just be a trade and economics nerd. LOL Seriously, this is one of the biggest economic processes that falls almost exclusively outside of the reach of lobbyists.
And within this entire NAFTA trade construct there is little to zero downside to walking away. If Team Trump don’t get what they want from a completely reworked trilateral agreement, they can always just eliminate NAFTA and work on bilateral agreements with Mexico and Canada as individual trade partners. Team USA hold all the leverage.
USTR is anticipating seven rounds of talks which will take place at three week intervals.
The first round is scheduled for August 16th through 20th in Washington DC.
Washington, D.C. – United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer today announced arrangements for the first round of negotiations for the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
The first round of the negotiations between the United States, Canada and Mexico will take place in Washington, D.C. from August 16 – 20, 2017.
The negotiations immediately follows the 90-day consultation period with Congress and the public initiated on May 18, 2017. On that day, Ambassador Lighthizer notified Congress of President Trump’s intent to renegotiate NAFTA to get a better deal for America’s workers, farmers, businesses and manufacturers.
Ambassador Lighthizer also announced that John Melle, Assistant U.S. Trade Representative for the Western Hemisphere, will serve as Chief Negotiator for the NAFTA negotiations. In his role as Chief Negotiator, Melle will be responsible for the day-to-day negotiations at the staff level.
Since joining USTR in 1988, John Melle has held a number of positions covering Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean and Central America. As Assistant USTR for the Western Hemisphere, he is responsible for developing, coordinating and implementing the United States’ trade policy for the region. (read more)
What is best in Life?
“To crush your enemies, see them driven before you and hear the lamentations of their women.”
We’re gonna need moar popcorn.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sorry Wheatie 😀 . Love you, but,
I have to step on your comment. Nafta was negotiated at a time when it seemed to be a good idea due to geo-political situations. That time has past and Canada and Mexico have taken full advantage of the treaty and no US administration has seen fit to review it, until President Trump. Now that has changed, They are not our ‘enemies’ that ‘need to be crushed’.
They are competitive trading partners and the books now need to be balanced. It will benefit all in the long run, and the US will no longer be subsidizing unfair trade practices.
I have no idea about ‘the lamentations of the women’ I leave that to the SJW/Pussy hatted crowd.
More popcorn needed? I will have a dry martini and look forward to the Wolverines righting the trade craft on behalf of the American worker.
LikeLike
These “horrible people who you wouldn’t want to have dinner with” are now working for us.
God truly does work in mysterious– and wonderful–ways. May God continue to bless our country, our President, and his appointees.
What a wonderful time to be alive!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I always like to put a face with a name. This is 2014 photo of Assistant U.S. Trade Representative John Melle.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He wouldn’t stand a chance against Wolverine.
LikeLike
Once again proving A2nomics 101, one size does not fit all. And the corollary, people who can walk and chew gum at the same time, like our wolverines, are raiding many nests, China, Mexico, Canada,….
And third corollary, I would be happy to feast with the wolverines.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mark my calendar? Why? I already know how this ends.
We win.
LikeLike
This will all go very under-reported, of course. This presidency is ALL about getting the job done and he is ABSOLUTELY taking on most of the heavy lifting himself. Yesterday’s drama was extremely significant in that he most definitely put it out there to the senators what he expects and quite sure he put it out there what THEY can expect if they fail to comply. (I say it again, I expect McConnell and/or Ryan to step aside in their roles or to give up their seats before this is all done)
President Trump has got the be the hardest working president in US history and if not, then the hardest working president in the last 100 years. It is all done with very specific intent. He has yet to be faced with anything which is truly a surprise which requires any sort of change of course or direction but I do expect “them” to try to stage a crisis of that nature before too long.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The economic dream team will be like rolling thunder.
LikeLike