Attorney General Jeff Sessions Responds To Questions Over New York Times Trump Interview…

At the conclusion of a DOJ press conference announcing a cyber security investigation outcome, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned by media about President Trump’s comments to the New York Times.
The full press conference is below:
No thought’s from Sundance on what is going on here? 4D chess, or Trump simply trying to get Sessions to resign?
My guess is he is deflecting the heat off Jr onto Sessions in hopes to stir some action on something, or anything. Who knows maybe there is something pending. One can hope.
My best guess is that this new shiny object has been deployed to give the appearance of distance between the Prez and the AG for something coming down from the DOJ.
My guess is that Trump is about to clean house at Justice, including the special counsel. He’ll take the heat in press, like he always does, but his supporters are with him all the way. We know what’s going on, and it needs to stop now.
Deer in the headlights is not a good luck sparky.
Looks to me like half the tree likes the Sessions pick or even a little more than half, and less than half don’t. At least those that post up. I fail to see the use of having a special counsel and all these RUSSIA congressional schemes myself. I doubt anyone can argue that barring is absurd recusal he would have allowed this to continue. By now Russia would be over and Swampers indicted. I like that plan better. Oh well. Put me down for Gethimout. I be a minority. Time will tell.
“Sessions should have never recused himself and if he was going to recuse himself he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” the Times quoted Trump as saying.
I’m with the Donald. Sessions should resign. Trump doesn’t want to fire him, but would be happy to see him resign. How the heck he can have that Democrat Rosy and that corrupt McCabe at his side is beyond me. It’s an insult to the President trump.
Uh…didnt he though during his confirmation hearings? Before he took the job, he said he would recuse himself. Why the shock when he did so?
DJT did not say Sessions should resign, now did he?
I recall reading Sessions was advised to recuse himself and shortly afterwards, due to the criticism received, it was reported that whomever had advised that move had misinterpreted the law or rule cited.
He was advised to refuse himself because they were afraid of criticism? Oh you mean the media screaming Russia and democrats yelling impeach 24/7? Wow, good Advice. They stopped all the criticism since he followed THAT advice. What A Joke.
Bowie, I’m with you; Sessions needs to go.
Like most here, I liked the pick of Sessions for AG , but don’t like his subsequent recusals.
As I said in the other thread, Sessions’ recusals from all things illary, all campaign related issues, AND Russia Russia Russia, he has neutered not only himself, but the entire JD, leaving POTUS and family vulnerable to the swamp vultures who want to take this president down by any means.
And now Sessions is green lighting asset forfeiture??!!! Not good
Arg! Howie, not Bowie😯😧
Haha. Sessions won’t resign, nor will he be asked to. We are entering top of 2nd inning. Big league.
President Trump is a caring grandfather who treats the members of his administration, and the members of his party, with tough love.
A fine example for all.
Sessions, Rosey, and McCabe….The 3 Amigos!!!
yup…let’s all join hands
I thought the most interesting part of the NYT interview were President Trump’s comments about Rosey and McCabe!
If I were McCabe, I’d have resigned long ago and especially after that interview.
As for Rosenstein, that is kind of hard to read also. If I were Rosey and I read that article while I was eating my granola and drinking my coffee, I’d set up a little meeting with Mueller and tell him in no uncertain terms what the parameters of his investigation are and what they are not. At a minimum! I’d be closely supervising that whole thing knowing how the Boss feels about it, that’s for sure.
Some people are gluttons for punishment my granny used to say.
Mueller’s investigation is going completely off the tracks…one of the people that helped Hillary destroy her phones is on his team…Comey is breaking the law left and right and they stand there and grin like complete idiots. I think I’m going to throw up.
Can’t Congress shut it down? Hmm…is this the play being made?
It is sickening to see those three hugging each other. Never thought Sessions would have thrown in with that twosome. McCabe is as corrupt as they come, and I don’t understand why Trump has not told Sessions to fire him and rosy or resign,.
Another Sessions….
AG Sessions is keeping his head down and looking very very busy. I don’t think it will work. Rosey is looking pale and a tad greasy. Worried…very worried
Trump is pissed that the DoJ and Sessions have let the Russian collusion BS get to the point where he feels that his family is being threatened. This whole thing would have been over months ago if Sessions had recognized that the Deep State would stop at nothing to destroy Trumps presidency. When Trump needed him the most is when Sessions recused himself.
Why are Republicans such cowards every stinkin’ time!??
Trump should have picked Chris Christy to be AG. He really needed an aggressive jerk like Christy who would have scared the bejesus out of the nevertrumpers. Sessions is mild mannered in a sea of swamp critters. Nice guys finish last.
Agree. The attack on Don Jr. was a bridge too far for POTUS.
If sessions is going to recuse himself from every important investigation, then what is the point of having him? He needs to fight the big battles or get out of the DOJ chair. Back on Jan 10 he said he would recuse himself from the Hillary investigations as well. So what is the point of having you, Jeff?
I think what is happening that Mueller is going to far and is causing a lot of personal problems to the Trump Family. Really is an stupid aggration for 0 evidence. I don’t blame Trump to be pissed!!!
He should have talked with President Trump before announcing that he would recuse himself from the Russia, Russia media trap. Should’ve, would’ve, could’ve…if only.
Thank you for the clip.
IMO mission accomplished.
AG Sessions had that glint in his eye. The was smirking at the idiotic question Rosensrein got about being from Baltimore.
AG Sessions just told everyone about the fantastic medical fraud case take down last week, now the big league internet case.
As they exited stage. AG was back slapping Rosenstein( at least I think it was him.)
All the while the monkeys chattered to themselves.
I would say well played AG, Dep AG and the lion.
I love AG Sessions facial expressions.
God bless PDJT.
As a retired attorney, I think Sessions acted appropriately to recuse himself. The bad actors in the Russia fairy tale are being revealed, plus Comey is out. I don’t know it that could have been cleanly accomplished had Sessions taken over the fairy tale.
Since then, he is quietly working within the confines of law to do the job of an attorney general. Arm chair quarterbacks are not usually helpful to the team.
OL; you are playing by the Marcus of Queensbury rule book. An admin arable approach, but a losing one in the Swamp.
The Washington Generals Approach.
Have you looked at the reason he recused? It was over his Standard Form 86 and his leaving the disclosure of contacts with any foreign actors blank and answering no. One of Comeys FBI Agents assisted Sessions in completion of the form. The FBI Comey Home told Sessions to leave out any contacts through his normal duty as a Senator. He did so. Do you know what BAD FAITH is? As a lawyer you should.
Start by firing these 3 amigos IMO. Shake em up. Sessions is BFF with McCabe? Good grief what will it take?
Remember during the campaign when Sundance posted an opinion piece on a traitor within the Trump campaign?
At the time many of us opined it would be KAC…..I never thought it would be Sessions. But sadly, I think AG Sessions betrayed P Trump.
Sessions should have NEVER recused himself without first talking to the President.
Sessions went white toga when it mattered most. Now there is an untouchable special council thanks to it. Clinton, Comey, Rice, Obama are all equally protected until the special council concludes. The special council can fish around for years looking for anything – I’m not sure if any public person can escape that much scrutiny unscathed. Sessions can’t do anything about it (firing Mueller) now – but no future AG can either because it would be too political.
I think this is Trump just telling Sessions he let him down on a big part of swamp draining. Its up to Sessions to man-up and keep on MAGA.
I don’t know what to think. I find it hard to believe POTUS would really take a shot like this against Sessions so publicly without a motive.
What that motive is, only time will tell.
The motive is to get Sessions to resign…….P Trump won’t fire AG Sessions.
Sessions is going to force him to. The thing that would not leave. He is working with McCabe now. There it is right in plain sight.
Sessions screwed him over and might ruin his Presidency. His family and businesses are under attack by a pack of democrat hyenas led by Mueller as a direct result of this bozos actions. And he sits their in his oh so sanctimoanious glory with Rosey and McCabe….Gethimout.
It sucks to be Jeff Sessions. I’ll bet that he’s out by the end of July.
Sessions was not the man for the job. He will never ever go after the swamp dwellers. He’s busy taking credit for investigations begun under Obama/Lynch. So, I see that he has done nothing useful for Trump admin. In fact, he is harming Trump.
The Dim Rats would be attacking Trump – and – his family – Sessions or no Sessions.
How the heck could Sessions stop them.
REMEMBER what the slime wads did to SARAH PALIN?!?!!!!!
The DOJ killed the rule of law long ago when Bill Clinton politicized it. It has never recovered. It is just another bloated and corrupt department whose mission is to protect itself. Sessions was never the right man to reform it, but I doubt anyone but Trump himself can do so.
Been on the sidelines for months for Trumps thoughts per Sessions. Now we have them. Also, we have Sessions on record playing dodge the question. Sessions needs to go away on his own (recuse himself from the job entirely).
Sessions is going against the president and has joined the Swamper Team.
Pfffttttt! Hardly.
I do not believe that POTUS would have given the NTY anything on Sessions unless there is more going on than we know. Why the NYT? Why say what he said about Sessions, Mueller etc? Very suspicious (where is suspicious cat when you need him)
Sessions was good for Alabama and I have no doubts he’s good for America. The rub lies in his recusal from the Russia-Russia-Russia farce. On one hand, it probably is irritating that Sessions isn’t in there cracking heads. On the other hand, I kinda think it’s playing out well enough on its own, like Old Lady said above in the comments. If Jeff Sessions was involved in all this, he might end up catching a lot of collateral damage. As it is, the damage is only affecting the democrats and other anti-American actors. I wonder if Trump is even truly angry about Sessions’ recusal or if this is part of some larger play.
Ok… we are at 33 comments so far, so let me be the first to say “thank you DOJ and team for taking down this online criminal enterprise!”
Very impressive multi-agency and international operation. Job well done versus Alphabay
Also, a belated thank you for all the other great work in 2017 – Healthcare fraud, MI-13, sanctuary cities…
Regarding all the Sessions, Rosy, McCabe bashing… please let Trump play this out. These guys have done more to make America safer than all the chumps in the last 20 years combined…
Agree here, PDJT is the master of keeping the opposition off balance so that PDJT controls the narrative by not controlling the narrative….. GENIUS!!!!
The Special Counsel is the weapon of self-preservation for the Swamp. If no Special Counsel, it would’ve been an Independent Investigator. President Trump has been under surveillance for years but the the power of the subpoena affects his family and friends.
Are we talking about the failing New York Times? I am skeptical.
