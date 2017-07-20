Attorney General Jeff Sessions Responds To Questions Over New York Times Trump Interview…

Posted on July 20, 2017 by

At the conclusion of a DOJ press conference announcing a cyber security investigation outcome, Attorney General Jeff Sessions was questioned by media about President Trump’s comments to the New York Times.

.

The full press conference is below:

.

58 Responses to Attorney General Jeff Sessions Responds To Questions Over New York Times Trump Interview…

  1. Deplorable Canuck says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    No thought’s from Sundance on what is going on here? 4D chess, or Trump simply trying to get Sessions to resign?

    Like

    Reply
    • Marian says:
      July 20, 2017 at 2:50 pm

      My guess is he is deflecting the heat off Jr onto Sessions in hopes to stir some action on something, or anything. Who knows maybe there is something pending. One can hope.

      Like

      Reply
    • stillers213 says:
      July 20, 2017 at 2:53 pm

      My best guess is that this new shiny object has been deployed to give the appearance of distance between the Prez and the AG for something coming down from the DOJ.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Marka3 (@marksa23) says:
        July 20, 2017 at 3:11 pm

        My guess is that Trump is about to clean house at Justice, including the special counsel. He’ll take the heat in press, like he always does, but his supporters are with him all the way. We know what’s going on, and it needs to stop now.

        Like

        Reply
    • sundance says:
      July 20, 2017 at 3:12 pm

      Like

      Reply
  2. Glenn Herman says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    Deer in the headlights is not a good luck sparky.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. Howie says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Looks to me like half the tree likes the Sessions pick or even a little more than half, and less than half don’t. At least those that post up. I fail to see the use of having a special counsel and all these RUSSIA congressional schemes myself. I doubt anyone can argue that barring is absurd recusal he would have allowed this to continue. By now Russia would be over and Swampers indicted. I like that plan better. Oh well. Put me down for Gethimout. I be a minority. Time will tell.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • 4sure says:
      July 20, 2017 at 2:51 pm

      “Sessions should have never recused himself and if he was going to recuse himself he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else,” the Times quoted Trump as saying.

      I’m with the Donald. Sessions should resign. Trump doesn’t want to fire him, but would be happy to see him resign. How the heck he can have that Democrat Rosy and that corrupt McCabe at his side is beyond me. It’s an insult to the President trump.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • nyetneetot says:
      July 20, 2017 at 2:53 pm

      I recall reading Sessions was advised to recuse himself and shortly afterwards, due to the criticism received, it was reported that whomever had advised that move had misinterpreted the law or rule cited.

      Like

      Reply
      • aplusresumes says:
        July 20, 2017 at 3:12 pm

        He was advised to refuse himself because they were afraid of criticism? Oh you mean the media screaming Russia and democrats yelling impeach 24/7? Wow, good Advice. They stopped all the criticism since he followed THAT advice. What A Joke.

        Like

        Reply
    • ezpz says:
      July 20, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      Bowie, I’m with you; Sessions needs to go.

      Like most here, I liked the pick of Sessions for AG , but don’t like his subsequent recusals.

      As I said in the other thread, Sessions’ recusals from all things illary, all campaign related issues, AND Russia Russia Russia, he has neutered not only himself, but the entire JD, leaving POTUS and family vulnerable to the swamp vultures who want to take this president down by any means.

      And now Sessions is green lighting asset forfeiture??!!! Not good

      Like

      Reply
  4. Elwood says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Haha. Sessions won’t resign, nor will he be asked to. We are entering top of 2nd inning. Big league.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. helmhood says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    President Trump is a caring grandfather who treats the members of his administration, and the members of his party, with tough love.

    A fine example for all.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Howie says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Sessions, Rosey, and McCabe….The 3 Amigos!!!

    Like

    Reply
    • benifranlkin says:
      July 20, 2017 at 2:47 pm

      yup…let’s all join hands

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Sylvia Avery says:
      July 20, 2017 at 2:56 pm

      I thought the most interesting part of the NYT interview were President Trump’s comments about Rosey and McCabe!

      If I were McCabe, I’d have resigned long ago and especially after that interview.

      As for Rosenstein, that is kind of hard to read also. If I were Rosey and I read that article while I was eating my granola and drinking my coffee, I’d set up a little meeting with Mueller and tell him in no uncertain terms what the parameters of his investigation are and what they are not. At a minimum! I’d be closely supervising that whole thing knowing how the Boss feels about it, that’s for sure.

      Like

      Reply
  7. Midnight Rambler says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    Mueller’s investigation is going completely off the tracks…one of the people that helped Hillary destroy her phones is on his team…Comey is breaking the law left and right and they stand there and grin like complete idiots. I think I’m going to throw up.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. benifranlkin says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:46 pm

    AG Sessions is keeping his head down and looking very very busy. I don’t think it will work. Rosey is looking pale and a tad greasy. Worried…very worried

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Paco Loco says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Trump is pissed that the DoJ and Sessions have let the Russian collusion BS get to the point where he feels that his family is being threatened. This whole thing would have been over months ago if Sessions had recognized that the Deep State would stop at nothing to destroy Trumps presidency. When Trump needed him the most is when Sessions recused himself.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. tytanshammer says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    If sessions is going to recuse himself from every important investigation, then what is the point of having him? He needs to fight the big battles or get out of the DOJ chair. Back on Jan 10 he said he would recuse himself from the Hillary investigations as well. So what is the point of having you, Jeff?

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. Happy Flower says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    I think what is happening that Mueller is going to far and is causing a lot of personal problems to the Trump Family. Really is an stupid aggration for 0 evidence. I don’t blame Trump to be pissed!!!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. donnajeanz says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    He should have talked with President Trump before announcing that he would recuse himself from the Russia, Russia media trap. Should’ve, would’ve, could’ve…if only.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. dekester says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    Thank you for the clip.

    IMO mission accomplished.

    AG Sessions had that glint in his eye. The was smirking at the idiotic question Rosensrein got about being from Baltimore.

    AG Sessions just told everyone about the fantastic medical fraud case take down last week, now the big league internet case.

    As they exited stage. AG was back slapping Rosenstein( at least I think it was him.)

    All the while the monkeys chattered to themselves.

    I would say well played AG, Dep AG and the lion.

    I love AG Sessions facial expressions.

    God bless PDJT.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Old Lady says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    As a retired attorney, I think Sessions acted appropriately to recuse himself. The bad actors in the Russia fairy tale are being revealed, plus Comey is out. I don’t know it that could have been cleanly accomplished had Sessions taken over the fairy tale.

    Since then, he is quietly working within the confines of law to do the job of an attorney general. Arm chair quarterbacks are not usually helpful to the team.

    Like

    Reply
    • Bob Thoms says:
      July 20, 2017 at 2:53 pm

      OL; you are playing by the Marcus of Queensbury rule book. An admin arable approach, but a losing one in the Swamp.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Howie says:
      July 20, 2017 at 2:55 pm

      Have you looked at the reason he recused? It was over his Standard Form 86 and his leaving the disclosure of contacts with any foreign actors blank and answering no. One of Comeys FBI Agents assisted Sessions in completion of the form. The FBI Comey Home told Sessions to leave out any contacts through his normal duty as a Senator. He did so. Do you know what BAD FAITH is? As a lawyer you should.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Howie says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Start by firing these 3 amigos IMO. Shake em up. Sessions is BFF with McCabe? Good grief what will it take?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  16. Bob Thoms says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    Remember during the campaign when Sundance posted an opinion piece on a traitor within the Trump campaign?

    At the time many of us opined it would be KAC…..I never thought it would be Sessions. But sadly, I think AG Sessions betrayed P Trump.

    Sessions should have NEVER recused himself without first talking to the President.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  17. Eggs says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    Sessions went white toga when it mattered most. Now there is an untouchable special council thanks to it. Clinton, Comey, Rice, Obama are all equally protected until the special council concludes. The special council can fish around for years looking for anything – I’m not sure if any public person can escape that much scrutiny unscathed. Sessions can’t do anything about it (firing Mueller) now – but no future AG can either because it would be too political.

    I think this is Trump just telling Sessions he let him down on a big part of swamp draining. Its up to Sessions to man-up and keep on MAGA.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. NJF says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I don’t know what to think. I find it hard to believe POTUS would really take a shot like this against Sessions so publicly without a motive.

    What that motive is, only time will tell.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Bob Thoms says:
      July 20, 2017 at 2:57 pm

      The motive is to get Sessions to resign…….P Trump won’t fire AG Sessions.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Howie says:
        July 20, 2017 at 3:06 pm

        Sessions is going to force him to. The thing that would not leave. He is working with McCabe now. There it is right in plain sight.

        Like

        Reply
    • Howie says:
      July 20, 2017 at 2:58 pm

      Sessions screwed him over and might ruin his Presidency. His family and businesses are under attack by a pack of democrat hyenas led by Mueller as a direct result of this bozos actions. And he sits their in his oh so sanctimoanious glory with Rosey and McCabe….Gethimout.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Paco Loco says:
        July 20, 2017 at 3:06 pm

        It sucks to be Jeff Sessions. I’ll bet that he’s out by the end of July.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • 4sure says:
        July 20, 2017 at 3:09 pm

        Sessions was not the man for the job. He will never ever go after the swamp dwellers. He’s busy taking credit for investigations begun under Obama/Lynch. So, I see that he has done nothing useful for Trump admin. In fact, he is harming Trump.

        Like

        Reply
      • georgiafl says:
        July 20, 2017 at 3:11 pm

        The Dim Rats would be attacking Trump – and – his family – Sessions or no Sessions.

        How the heck could Sessions stop them.

        REMEMBER what the slime wads did to SARAH PALIN?!?!!!!!

        Like

        Reply
  19. tax2much says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    The DOJ killed the rule of law long ago when Bill Clinton politicized it. It has never recovered. It is just another bloated and corrupt department whose mission is to protect itself. Sessions was never the right man to reform it, but I doubt anyone but Trump himself can do so.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Craig W. Gordon says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Been on the sidelines for months for Trumps thoughts per Sessions. Now we have them. Also, we have Sessions on record playing dodge the question. Sessions needs to go away on his own (recuse himself from the job entirely).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. kaste668 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    I do not believe that POTUS would have given the NTY anything on Sessions unless there is more going on than we know. Why the NYT? Why say what he said about Sessions, Mueller etc? Very suspicious (where is suspicious cat when you need him)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  22. Frank says:
    July 20, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Sessions was good for Alabama and I have no doubts he’s good for America. The rub lies in his recusal from the Russia-Russia-Russia farce. On one hand, it probably is irritating that Sessions isn’t in there cracking heads. On the other hand, I kinda think it’s playing out well enough on its own, like Old Lady said above in the comments. If Jeff Sessions was involved in all this, he might end up catching a lot of collateral damage. As it is, the damage is only affecting the democrats and other anti-American actors. I wonder if Trump is even truly angry about Sessions’ recusal or if this is part of some larger play.

    Like

    Reply
  23. bkrg2 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 3:07 pm

    Ok… we are at 33 comments so far, so let me be the first to say “thank you DOJ and team for taking down this online criminal enterprise!”
    Very impressive multi-agency and international operation. Job well done versus Alphabay
    Also, a belated thank you for all the other great work in 2017 – Healthcare fraud, MI-13, sanctuary cities…
    Regarding all the Sessions, Rosy, McCabe bashing… please let Trump play this out. These guys have done more to make America safer than all the chumps in the last 20 years combined…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Larry Bucar says:
      July 20, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      Agree here, PDJT is the master of keeping the opposition off balance so that PDJT controls the narrative by not controlling the narrative….. GENIUS!!!!

      Like

      Reply
  24. Publius2016 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    The Special Counsel is the weapon of self-preservation for the Swamp. If no Special Counsel, it would’ve been an Independent Investigator. President Trump has been under surveillance for years but the the power of the subpoena affects his family and friends.

    Like

    Reply
  25. kittytrump84 says:
    July 20, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Are we talking about the failing New York Times? I am skeptical.

    Like

    Reply

