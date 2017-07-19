Trump and Pence Deliver Remarks During Inaugural Meeting on Election Integrity…

Earlier in the year President Trump established a commission to review U.S. election integrity. Earlier today the first meeting of that Commission on Providing Election Integrity took place.
The meeting video is below which begins with remarks by Vice-President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump. (A Transcript follows):
[Transcript] 11:28 A.M. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, good morning. Please be seated. On behalf of the First Family, welcome to the White House. And welcome to the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.
Just over two months ago, on May the 11th, President Trump signed an executive order to create a commission to, in his words, help to “promote fair and honest federal elections” — the foundation of our democracy.
Election integrity matters to every American. President Calvin Coolidge reminded us, in his words, that the “whole system of American government rests on the ballot box.” And President Reagan declared that the “right to vote is the crown jewel of American liberties.”
By establishing this commission, President Trump is taking action to ensure that the ballot box remains inviolate, and that the crown jewel shines brighter than ever before.
At the President’s direction, I’ll have the honor to serve as chairman of this commission. And it’s a privilege to convene this first meeting today. President Trump knows that the integrity of our electoral system transcends party lines, and I’m grateful this commission has brought together a distinguished group of bipartisan election experts and public officials from federal, state, and the local level. And together, this bipartisan group will perform a truly non-partisan service to the American people.
I’d especially like to recognize our vice-chairman, who you’ll hear more from after the President’s remarks, a man whose long service has established him as a national leader on election integrity, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. I also, as a point of personal privilege, would like to express my thanks and appreciation to Indian’s Secretary of State, Connie Lawson, who joins us as a part of this panel.
President Trump knows that the principle of “one person, one vote” is foundational to the American system of democracy. This commission has been charged to study the registration and voting processes used in federal elections. The commission will identify the laws, rules, policies, activities, strategies, and practices that will enhance the American people’s confidence in the integrity of our electoral system. We’ll also explore the vulnerabilities in our system that could lead to improper voter registration and even improper voting.
This commission, let me be clear — this commission has no preconceived notions or preordained results. We’re fact-finders. And in the days ahead, we will gather the relevant facts and data, and at the conclusion of our work, we will present the President with a report of our findings.
I’m confident this commission will have a healthy and robust debate, but the President and I expect nothing less, because respectful debate is also a hallmark of our democracy. And I know that we’ll find many areas of common ground, as well.
I’m pleased to report that the commission has already started its work, requesting publicly available data, and we are grateful for the more than 30 states that have already indicated their intention to provide this information, pursuant to the laws of their states.
Today is just the first of several meetings that the commission will hold in the coming months. Today we will hear from each of the commission’s members. Each of you brings a unique perspective based on your experience and your research, and we welcome your participation and your insights.
I’d like to note that our commission includes five current and former secretaries of state. And Secretary Kobach and I look forward to working with each one of you, as the chief election officers from across America, to foster a collaborative and respectful relationship for the benefit of your states’ voters and our nation’s electoral process.
And finally, as the Commission on Election Integrity begins its work, I’d like to personally invite the American people to offer their public comments and input on our work, and the challenges and opportunities that face our electoral system.
We want to hear the voice of the American voter — because that’s really what this is all about. You know, it’s the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Vice President to a President who cares so deeply about the integrity of America’s elections and the right of each and every American to see the sanctity of their vote protected.
This President knows that the success of our democracy depends on the American people’s confidence in this electoral system. And the President and I are both confident that this bipartisan commission will make the strongest democracy in the history of the world even stronger.
And so with gratitude for his commitment to fair and honest elections, it is my high honor and distinct privilege to introduce to all of you the 45th President of the United States of America, President Donald Trump.
♦ THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Please, be seated. Mr. Vice President, distinguished guests, and members of the media: I’m honored to welcome you here today as the bipartisan Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity prepares to conduct its first official meeting. Very, very important.
This commission is tasked with the sacred duty of upholding the integrity of the ballot box and the principle of “one citizen, one vote.” Every time voter fraud occurs, it cancels out the vote of a lawful citizen and undermines democracy. Can’t let that happen. Any form of illegal or fraudulent voting, whether by non-citizens or the deceased, and any form of voter suppression or intimidation must be stopped.
I’m pleased that more than 30 states have already agreed to share the information with the commission and the other states. That information will be forthcoming. If any state does not want to share this information, one has to wonder what they’re worried about. And I asked the Vice President, I asked the commission: What are they worried about? There’s something. There always is.
This issue is very important to me because, throughout the campaign and even after it, people would come up to me and express their concerns about voter inconsistencies and irregularities, which they saw. In some cases, having to do with very large numbers of people in certain states. All public officials have a profound responsibility to protect the integrity of the vote. We have no choice. If we want to make America great again, we have to protect the integrity of the vote and our voters.
This is not a Democrat or a Republican issue, it’s an American issue. It’s about the concern of so many Americans that improper voting has taken place and canceling out the votes of lawful American citizens. That is why President Theodore Roosevelt once said, it is the affair of every honest voter, wherever born, to see that no fraudulent voting is allowed anywhere.
I want to thank Vice President Pence for chairing the commission. I also want to thank Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for serving as vice-chair. It’s going to be a lot of work. They’re going to work very hard over a fairly short period of time. And I want to thank you both very much — Kris, Mike.
This is a bipartisan panel consisting of both Republican and Democratic leaders and experts on voter integrity. I’d like to personally thank each of our panel members for serving. Really do appreciate it.
In addition to the chair and vice-chair, this distinguished bipartisan panel includes: Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson — thank you; New Hampshire Secretary of State, Bill Gardner — thank you; Maine Secretary of State, Matthew Dunlap; former Ohio Secretary of State, Ken Blackwell; Election Assistance Commissioner, Christy McCormick; former Arkansas State Representative, David Dunn — thank you, David; Wood County West Virginia Clerk, Mark Rhoades; Heritage Foundation Senior Legal Fellow and Manager of the Election Law Reform Initiative — a real expert — Hans von Spakovsky; President and General Counsel of the Public Interest Legal Foundation — great group — J. Christian Adams; and Jefferson County, Alabama Probate Judge, Alan King. Thank you. Thank you very much.
Each of you has been entrusted with a great responsibility of helping to advance the cause of fair, honest, and lawful elections. Your work will help protect our democracy. This will be a very transparent process. It’s going to be very open for everybody to see. You will approach this important task with a very open mind and with no conclusions already drawn. You will fairly and objectively follow the facts wherever they may lead.
I look forward to the findings and recommendations your report will produce, and I share your report as soon as I can and as soon as possible with the American people so the full truth will be known and exposed, if necessary, in the light of day. We call on every state to give its full support and total cooperation in this effort. Most of them have really done brilliantly, and we appreciate it. And the rest, all of that information will be forthcoming.
Thank you very much, Mr. Vice President. Thank you. And, Kris, thank you. Panel, thank you very much. We appreciate it. Do a great job. Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you. Thank you very much.
I wrote this in the Presidential Thread but it belongs here as well.
What a glorious day! Democrats are SCARED out of their minds! I love the fact that the current Secretary of State of NH is on the panel. People will be shocked how many folks from out of state registered the day of (which incredibly is permitted in NH) and voted. Many will reside in the adjacent state of MA or VT. Keep in mind our President lost NH by less than 3,000 votes.
From the article linked above:
http://sos.nh.gov/HowRegVote.aspx
When is the last day I can register before the state general election?
October 29, 2016. However, if you miss this date, you may register to vote at the polls on election day (November 8, 2016) if you are qualified.
Here are the results from NH:
https://www.nytimes.com/elections/results/president
PARTY VOTES PCT E.V.
Clinton – 348,526 / 46.8%
Trump – 345,790 / 46.5%
Johnson – 30,777 / 4.1%
Our President lost the state by 2,736 votes. The cheating that occurred will show that he would have won had the process been on the up and up that day. Even though it is just 4 electoral votes, the magnitude will be an earthquake of 10.0+. How could we allow cheating to flip a state!
Also found this nugget about voter attitudes for the 2018 election. Couple this commission with the data below and 2018 is setting up to be a HISTORICAL bloodbath for Democrats!
http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jul/19/republicans-still-more-motivated-to-head-to-the-po/?utm_source=onesignal&utm_campaign=pushnotify&utm_medium=push
From the article linked above:
A new poll shows that Republican voters are still more motivated to head to the polls next November than Democrats despite recent setbacks.
The ABC News/Washington Post poll shows 65 percent of Republicans or those who lean Republican are “absolutely” committed to voting in the 2018 elections, compared to 57 percent of Democrats. Among those who strongly approve of President Trump, the number is even higher at 72 percent, compared to 61 percent who strongly disapprove of Mr. Trump.
Always appreciate your response, Flep.
Thank you Flep,
I learn so much as a result of your diligent work.
Cheers.
Bet your last donut that this has got the dems very worried. When there precincts that tally 100% of the vote for a D or 125% of possible voters voted and over 3700 people have withdrawn their registration in CO already it’s impossible to deny that there is massive election fraud.
I’ve read that we go into most elections anywhere behind 3-5% at the start. In some states, I’ll bet more.
Look at NC and how they are finding 1,000s of fraudulently registered people in just a few selected counties. It’s got to be massive and it overwhelmingly favors dems.
The old saying that you know you’re over the target when you’re drawing fire is certainly apt here.
The problem states are refusing to cooperate. The administration should find anything and everything they can do via executive order to withhold funding from intransigent holdout states. Enough of this nicey-nicey crap. Time to grab the bastards by the gonads and twist until they cry “uncle”. IMO, the big cahuna would be California’s original signed voter rolls (assuming they haven’t been “lost” by now). Could be a lot of fingerprint evidence of non-citizens voting. Voting illegally should put them on a fast track for expulsion.
MMinLames I wrote this earlier put it hits exactly what you are saying!
SD put the thread below out the other day about the BS ABC/WAPO poll that was released Sunday with a +12% sampling in favor of Democrats versus Republicans.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/16/yet-again-about-these-insufferable-abcwapo-media-polls/
In it, SD shared the following about the June 2017 margins nationally between Democrats, Republicans and Independents:
Republicans 26%, Independents 42%, Democrats 30%.
You can find that data in the link below:
http://www.gallup.com/poll/15370/Party-Affiliation.aspx
Not related to my point but the data was just revised closing the margin to 3% between Republicans and Democrats:
2017 Jul 5-9 — Republicans – 25%, Independents – 45% and Democrats – 28%
A recent Pew study found that over 1.8 million dead people were listed as voters, and 2.75 million people are registered to vote in multiple states. We all know that many folks from the North Eastern states live up North in the spring/summer and go to their fall/winter homes down South. Many of them are the doubled registered voters (more are likely to be Democrats than Republicans). The same is also true about college students that go to college in a different state from where they live.
When the voter rolls are cleaned, there is a good chance that the percentage between Democrats and Republicans may be exactly the same or in our favor rather than the current + 3% for Democrats.
NPR today morning is making joke of this commission as it’s not bi-partition and there is very little proof of voting fraud. It will not go anywhere and so many states are not agreeing bla bla…
Why does NPR still getting money from tax payers?
Because the GOP-controlled congress gives it to them.
SR when NH shows that our President should have won the state, NPR will be out of business because Democrats will be going extinct like the dinosaurs!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What needs to happen is that every resident of MA and VT that voted in NH needs to be prosecuted for voter fraud. They are on the rolls as having voted so the evidence of the crime is already there. It doesn’t matter who they voted for although I would guess HilLIARy. Put a few of these people in jail and, like in CO, the fraudsters will not risk it in 2018. JMHO
I pray for honest results. What’s in it for the Dems on the panel to assist in truthful fact-finding? What’s in it for a blue state to comply and help out with supplying public voter info?
KUDOS to our POTUS for looking into this. It is amazing the many things he has been able to accomplish almost single-handedly (i.e. without ANY media support and without any support from Congress, even is his own party).
When I read the articles on the Uniparty obstructing the President’s agenda, I was frustrated because those in power, Republicans and Democrats, won’t let a fair vote happen because they don’t want to risk losing power. As long as the Uniparty can rig the system, think Bernie vs Hillary, grassroot candidates won’t stand a chance at defeating even unpopular incumbents.
I wonder if Trump is about to go all in on the “Big Ugly”, as Sundance calls it, and if he is doing this now to make sure grassroots candidates can make it through the primaries.
BING, BING, BING we have a winner!
Trump delivering on another promise!
WINNING!!!
Kobach has a formidable intellect and scholarly achievements. He is now running for Governor of Kansas.
“As Secretary of State of Kansas, Kobach has implemented some of the strictest voter ID laws in the United States.” – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kris_Kobach
In all those surveys sent from Trumps campaign asking what you thought needed attention, THIS was the only one I sent in. “Fix voter fraud” is what I typed every time…nothing more, nothing less.
“I look forward to the findings and recommendations your report will produce, and I share your report as soon as I can and as soon as possible with the American people so the full truth will be known and exposed, if necessary, in the light of day”
Oh,I am definitely looking forward to this.
Pres. Trump has gone on record in believing there is voter fraud. By these states refusing to surrender voter info they are saying that Trump is right. If THEY were right, then they would be tripping over each other to hand over info to prove him wrong.
