Trump and Pence Deliver Remarks During Inaugural Meeting on Election Integrity…

Earlier in the year President Trump established a commission to review U.S. election integrity. Earlier today the first meeting of that Commission on Providing Election Integrity took place.

The meeting video is below which begins with remarks by Vice-President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump. (A Transcript follows):

[Transcript] 11:28 A.M. EDT – THE VICE PRESIDENT: Well, good morning. Please be seated. On behalf of the First Family, welcome to the White House. And welcome to the inaugural meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

Just over two months ago, on May the 11th, President Trump signed an executive order to create a commission to, in his words, help to “promote fair and honest federal elections” — the foundation of our democracy.

Election integrity matters to every American. President Calvin Coolidge reminded us, in his words, that the “whole system of American government rests on the ballot box.” And President Reagan declared that the “right to vote is the crown jewel of American liberties.”

By establishing this commission, President Trump is taking action to ensure that the ballot box remains inviolate, and that the crown jewel shines brighter than ever before.

At the President’s direction, I’ll have the honor to serve as chairman of this commission. And it’s a privilege to convene this first meeting today. President Trump knows that the integrity of our electoral system transcends party lines, and I’m grateful this commission has brought together a distinguished group of bipartisan election experts and public officials from federal, state, and the local level. And together, this bipartisan group will perform a truly non-partisan service to the American people.

I’d especially like to recognize our vice-chairman, who you’ll hear more from after the President’s remarks, a man whose long service has established him as a national leader on election integrity, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. I also, as a point of personal privilege, would like to express my thanks and appreciation to Indian’s Secretary of State, Connie Lawson, who joins us as a part of this panel.

President Trump knows that the principle of “one person, one vote” is foundational to the American system of democracy. This commission has been charged to study the registration and voting processes used in federal elections. The commission will identify the laws, rules, policies, activities, strategies, and practices that will enhance the American people’s confidence in the integrity of our electoral system. We’ll also explore the vulnerabilities in our system that could lead to improper voter registration and even improper voting.

This commission, let me be clear — this commission has no preconceived notions or preordained results. We’re fact-finders. And in the days ahead, we will gather the relevant facts and data, and at the conclusion of our work, we will present the President with a report of our findings.

I’m confident this commission will have a healthy and robust debate, but the President and I expect nothing less, because respectful debate is also a hallmark of our democracy. And I know that we’ll find many areas of common ground, as well.

I’m pleased to report that the commission has already started its work, requesting publicly available data, and we are grateful for the more than 30 states that have already indicated their intention to provide this information, pursuant to the laws of their states.

Today is just the first of several meetings that the commission will hold in the coming months. Today we will hear from each of the commission’s members. Each of you brings a unique perspective based on your experience and your research, and we welcome your participation and your insights.

I’d like to note that our commission includes five current and former secretaries of state. And Secretary Kobach and I look forward to working with each one of you, as the chief election officers from across America, to foster a collaborative and respectful relationship for the benefit of your states’ voters and our nation’s electoral process.

And finally, as the Commission on Election Integrity begins its work, I’d like to personally invite the American people to offer their public comments and input on our work, and the challenges and opportunities that face our electoral system.

We want to hear the voice of the American voter — because that’s really what this is all about. You know, it’s the greatest privilege of my life to serve as Vice President to a President who cares so deeply about the integrity of America’s elections and the right of each and every American to see the sanctity of their vote protected.

This President knows that the success of our democracy depends on the American people’s confidence in this electoral system. And the President and I are both confident that this bipartisan commission will make the strongest democracy in the history of the world even stronger.

And so with gratitude for his commitment to fair and honest elections, it is my high honor and distinct privilege to introduce to all of you the 45th President of the United States of America, President Donald Trump.

♦ THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. Please, be seated. Mr. Vice President, distinguished guests, and members of the media: I’m honored to welcome you here today as the bipartisan Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity prepares to conduct its first official meeting. Very, very important.

This commission is tasked with the sacred duty of upholding the integrity of the ballot box and the principle of “one citizen, one vote.” Every time voter fraud occurs, it cancels out the vote of a lawful citizen and undermines democracy. Can’t let that happen. Any form of illegal or fraudulent voting, whether by non-citizens or the deceased, and any form of voter suppression or intimidation must be stopped.

I’m pleased that more than 30 states have already agreed to share the information with the commission and the other states. That information will be forthcoming. If any state does not want to share this information, one has to wonder what they’re worried about. And I asked the Vice President, I asked the commission: What are they worried about? There’s something. There always is.

This issue is very important to me because, throughout the campaign and even after it, people would come up to me and express their concerns about voter inconsistencies and irregularities, which they saw. In some cases, having to do with very large numbers of people in certain states. All public officials have a profound responsibility to protect the integrity of the vote. We have no choice. If we want to make America great again, we have to protect the integrity of the vote and our voters.

This is not a Democrat or a Republican issue, it’s an American issue. It’s about the concern of so many Americans that improper voting has taken place and canceling out the votes of lawful American citizens. That is why President Theodore Roosevelt once said, it is the affair of every honest voter, wherever born, to see that no fraudulent voting is allowed anywhere.

I want to thank Vice President Pence for chairing the commission. I also want to thank Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach for serving as vice-chair. It’s going to be a lot of work. They’re going to work very hard over a fairly short period of time. And I want to thank you both very much — Kris, Mike.

This is a bipartisan panel consisting of both Republican and Democratic leaders and experts on voter integrity. I’d like to personally thank each of our panel members for serving. Really do appreciate it.

In addition to the chair and vice-chair, this distinguished bipartisan panel includes: Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson — thank you; New Hampshire Secretary of State, Bill Gardner — thank you; Maine Secretary of State, Matthew Dunlap; former Ohio Secretary of State, Ken Blackwell; Election Assistance Commissioner, Christy McCormick; former Arkansas State Representative, David Dunn — thank you, David; Wood County West Virginia Clerk, Mark Rhoades; Heritage Foundation Senior Legal Fellow and Manager of the Election Law Reform Initiative — a real expert — Hans von Spakovsky; President and General Counsel of the Public Interest Legal Foundation — great group — J. Christian Adams; and Jefferson County, Alabama Probate Judge, Alan King. Thank you. Thank you very much.

Each of you has been entrusted with a great responsibility of helping to advance the cause of fair, honest, and lawful elections. Your work will help protect our democracy. This will be a very transparent process. It’s going to be very open for everybody to see. You will approach this important task with a very open mind and with no conclusions already drawn. You will fairly and objectively follow the facts wherever they may lead.

I look forward to the findings and recommendations your report will produce, and I share your report as soon as I can and as soon as possible with the American people so the full truth will be known and exposed, if necessary, in the light of day. We call on every state to give its full support and total cooperation in this effort. Most of them have really done brilliantly, and we appreciate it. And the rest, all of that information will be forthcoming.

Thank you very much, Mr. Vice President. Thank you. And, Kris, thank you. Panel, thank you very much. We appreciate it. Do a great job. Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you. Thank you very much.

END – 11:39 A.M. EDT