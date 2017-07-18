“Reminder: To Remove ObamaCare We Must First Remove The UniParty “Big Club”…”

Many years ago we accepted the UniParty. Shortly thereafter CTH broke away from political identity framed around arguments of party and personality; we chose to focus on policy and outcomes. Washington DC is a singular party, a UniParty. We have been explaining, countering and fighting “The Big Club” in DC for years; always following the money.
President Trump is the first political entity in our lifetime that not only comprehends the faces of the false arguments (the personalities of false choice and controlled opposition), but more importantly sees the architects behind the Potemkin villages represented by those faces. When it comes to domestic economic policy, the architects are the BIG CLUB.
So, what is “The Big Club“? …What “Deep State” is to intelligence, military intervention and foreign policy – the “BIG CLUB” is to matters of domestic economics…
Politicians do not write laws. Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer do not sit in their offices writing out scripts of laws and legislation; no politician does. Politicians are the faces who sell legislation that unseen hands create. The Big Club represents the hands that actually create legislation; lobbyist hands.
As such, it makes no sense to argue about the salespeople Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz or Elizabeth Warren when none are creating the legislative constructs they are selling. How’s that bill to ‘confiscate El Chappo funds to build the wall’ coming?
Indeed, it makes much more sense to focus the attention on the unseen hands that are never discussed – These are the roots of the issues, the politicians are merely the expendable and interchangeable sales force.
The Big Club are massive and complex networks of lobbying groups who actually write legislation. After lobbyists have written the law, depending on their own evaluation of importance therein, they pay the politicians to support and sell their construct.
The amount of payment varies depending on how valuable the construct is to the interests of the Club. Big legislative constructs that provide the Club large income increases are worth more than smaller ones.
This is the accurate background framework to consider ObamaCare.
Within The BIG CLUB there are, essentially, two larger factions with interest: Big Labor and Wall Street (big crony-business). There are other factions like Big Green (Al Gore) etc. However, for the sake of ObamaCare the two that matter are “Big Labor” (AFL-CIO, SEIU, AFSCME, UFCW etc), and Wall Street (U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Tom Donohue).
The Big Club has paid for ObamaCare’s construct, and they are not going to allow their sales force to walk away from it. From their position, this is a massive ‘multi-multi-hundreds-of-millions’ expenditure that has already taken place.
Tom Donohue (U.S. CoC) already lost hundreds of millions when his construct (his team actually did the writing) of TPP was lost due to Donald Trump. Donohue’s TPP loss followed the loss of Comprehensive Immigration Reform (2014 Dave Brat), and his loss of Common Core Education standards, again with Donald Trump.
Multinational corporate lobbyist Tom Donohue spent hundreds of millions on Gang of Eight, Common Core, TPP and ObamaCare.
Donohue paid off AFL-CIO’s Richard Trumka to get him to stop being public about his opposition of TPP. The quid-pro-quo was transparently evident in 2016 when Trumka endorsed candidate Hillary Clinton who was supporting Donohue’s TPP.
Having lost TPP, Go8 and Common Core, there is no way Tom Donohue (the financial interests behind him) is going to accept losing the biggest investment to date, ObamaCare.
♦ Big Labor support ObamaCare for a few reasons. #1 it granted fiscal stability to their retirement programs which were failing with the increased costs of providing healthcare coverage. #2 it creates additional profit margin space within union companies for more lucrative compensation contracts. And #3 ideologically it was constructed to eventually end up with a single-payer system. All three points are great for Big Labor.
♦ Wall Street supports ObamaCare because it: #1 removes the cost of providing healthcare from the cost of producing products in the U.S. [However, you’ll note the consumer price of manufactured goods never actually decreases, instead the savings go to the profit margin.] #2 allows the manufacturing cost equity to streamline globalization efforts.
Both primary factions within the BIG CLUB stood to gain substantially if they could shift the cost of healthcare from their corporate ledgers into the personal checkbooks of the individual U.S. consumer. Hence, they looked at the lobbying cost of ObamaCare as a long-term legislative investment with a massive upside for profit.
After the GOPe wing of the UniParty was voted into the majority in both houses (2014), the Big Club sales people (politicians) needed to give the illusion of “repeal” or “removal”, but not actually do anything which would remove it. So long as Obama was in office the optical games were easy; with Clinton later in office the games would be no longer needed.
Big Club spends to make sure Clinton wins the Presidency.
#NeverTrump making sense now?
Rut Roh.
Now, fast forward to 2017 and President Trump is in office on a promise to repeal and replace ObamaCare.
Oh snap, NOW what is the Big Club going to do?
Stall for time…. Quick construct plan to deal with the unexpected. Stall, block cabinet and down-stream confirmations… Activate astroturf to provide Sales Force cover… Paul Ryan lies to Sean Hannity… etc.
More things reconciling now?
Once you see the strings, it’s almost impossible to watch the marionettes and not see them.
Crap. Lot of hard work ahead.
Yes there is. Shoulder to the wheel.
I am sending the above graphics back with the recent GOP/Senate/House donation requests I received.
Enough is enough of these lobbyist owned, disgusting career politicians.
I threw mine in the trash — unopened — last week.
That’s right. The UNIparty is the true albatross around our necks here.
#WeAreAllCharlieGard
I think they should not have special healthcare separate from the people.. They spend their lives on excellent healthcare while we get threatened with Medicare and Social Security going broke after them managing it all my life, working people never knowing what their futures hold and then, we vote their children into office who have never known the struggles everyday Americans face….who then make laws for our children. WHY would I EVER want the government managing MINE or MY children’s health care??? Don’t vote families in to office! It will never change if it’s all in the family…
Some people don’t have time to wait for the primaries. It may not be an issue for some but, it is for me. I don’t see many people mentioning the grocery prices and everyday living costs that have gotten so high and that has a lot to do with health care too. It can’t wait until 2018 for these changes. I don’t have that long.
Folks our President wants to hear from the Deplorables as well! I just took the survey below:
https://gop.com/listening-to-america-surveys/?utm_source=RC_A&utm_content=GOP_surveys&utm_campaign=20170718_Listening-To-America-V1_DonaldJTrump_RNC&pgtype=nohead&utm_medium=email
Here are my write in responses:
(Optional) Which issue do you want to see prioritized more?
Republicans are LIARS! They have lied to the American Public and the citizens of their states by promising to do something and when it was time, they CHOKED! Please Mr. President don’t put your name and my name on any bill that allows that carcass, known as Obamacare, to get another $1 of taxpayers hard earned money towards it! Have the Republicans join with the Democrats to override your veto. 19 will have to do so in the Senate and 58 in the House.
What else do you think the President needs to know about the real America? We’re listening.
Continue to call out the Republicans in name only! I love the fact that your pact is willing to support Jeff DeWit to primary the “NEVERTRUMPER” Jeff Flake in AZ. It is absolutely working. 90% of Republicans in AZ approve what you are doing! Jeff DeWit was up 11 points in the latest head to head poll with Jeff Flake. Please find a GREAT Republican candidate to primary Dean Heller in NV. Otherwise we will lose that state to Democrats. Have your Super PAC run ads in Alaska, Ohio and West Virginia against the RATS that lied to their constituents about wanting to Repeal Obamacare. The Democrat in Maine, Collins, needs to be encouraged to run for Governor in 2018 so that she stops harming you and us in the Senate. Please arrest these bastards from the Obama administration that unmasked and leaked confidential info to destroy you and your presidency. Jim Comey and HRC need to be arrested and prosecuted as well!
Give them hell!
yes!!! 1,00000 percent agree. Thank you Fleporeblog
LikeLiked by 6 people
I told em Senate and Congressional GOP leadership were a bunch of weak kneed losers. Doubt they’ll take it into consideration, though.
Jeff Flake DEFINITELY needs to be gone! He has bad mouthed our great President for over 2 years, and only now is he being a bit muted. Could it be we are getting closer to election time?
LikeLiked by 3 people
This was my response to them. Even if they don’t read it all the way, I feel better. Living in WA my reps ARE the enemy. I’ll go back to lurking now..
Repeal and replace Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell, John McCain, Lyndsey Graham. Please see this, as YOU REALLY NEED TO TELL US DEPLORABLES and AMERICANS what WE face today!!!! (https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/18/reminder-to-remove-obamacare-we-must-first-remove-the-uniparty-big-club/#more-135949) WE know the game many do not. YOUR message sucks, start tweeting this stuff. YOU need to point fingers at the DeepState, BigClub, MIC, Show Americans who these people are and how they ALL have fooled us, lied to us for 30+ years. Today there is NO difference between parties, UNIPARTY baby!
My priorities:
Sessions is a weak sauce deep stater needs to go. However maybe silence is good…nah…DSRino
Hillary in an orange jumpsuit behind bars, burn this woman criminally forever! Get Podesta on child porn, audit by IRS on Clinton Foundation. WE need to see PERP walks people…
FBI needs to grow a pair of ballz and go after the last regime, stuff missing from archives already.
FIRE MUELLER TODAY! Got nothing, probably shredding all the last regimes evidence and you do not give a shit!
SOMEONE need to hang by the neck for treason, period. This will stop everything/everybody from leaking stuff.
POLITELY ask that crock o shit Kushner and the bag lady to vacate white house. THEY are Big Globalists..USA 1st…
PLEASE for the sake of the world, capture and waterboard George Soros, he is funding all the “resistance” RICO his ass..
But the weak sauce DOJ will never do the right thing. The FBI won’t do a thing, nothing will change…You have a chance to change the WHOLE world, but instead will lie down like all cowards do…REPEAL PROSECUTE TAX REFORM WALL All you need for us to stand with you rather then against you.
I took the survey. Thx.
Forgive my failure of imagination but I simply cannot see any change short of armed uprising.
The politicians are not afraid of the voters but who pulls their strings.
It’s going to take these crooks Bing primariesd. I’m not sure the people will do the right thing. This going to take another miracle from God. We must be in constant prayer.
Michael, yes we are short sighted but God is full of imagination. Even the uniparty won’t be able to figure it out.
You can say that again.
I would have never believed the miracles of last year if one had told me ahead of time.
But God had been working decades and decades on them.
I think we need a couple of election cycles first before we decide to destroy the place. More time at the range for sure but this will take some patience.
Here’s my take on it over at The_Donald. Feel free to correct me where I am wrong, but that is how I see this whole thing.
For whatever reason the “pedes” today over there are completely falling for McConnell’s garbage. I’m not getting much traction pulling the curtain back. I’ve even been accused a couple times of being a “do-nothing shill” or something.
I mean, the way I see it right now, is that if President Trump signs anything Congress passes with respect to the ACA, he will be blamed for the inevitable collapse of the insurance markets.
But if he does nothing, he will anger much of his base, many of whom do not seem to understand that the ACA has worked as intended to destroy those markets.
An all-around bad position to be in. Draining the swamp is ever so much more important.
Keln I actually disagree with his base being upset if he does nothing or vetoes some garbage bill that continues to kill Americans. Our President could come out later this evening as say that unlike the Republicans from Alaska, Ohio and West Virginia, he doesn’t lie to the American people to get elected. His word is his bond! He will not put his name on a bill that gathers 60+ votes to save the carcass that is known as Obamacare. He will veto the bill. If 19 Senate Republicans and 57 House Republicans want to join the Democrats to override his veto, by all means feel free to do so.
Also state that he will leave in place his EO allowing Americans to file tax returns and without having to pay the penalty for not purchasing Obamacare. He can also say that similar to April, he is willing to negotiate funding for the subsidies in return for funding for the WALL. If Democrats want an $18 to $20 billion dollar commitment for 18 and 19, he will do so as long as there is an $18 to $20 billion commitment to the WALL.
His base will LOVE him and will do everything in their power to run the RATS out and take out Democrats in the 10 states he won as well as the 3 vulnerable Democrats in New Jersey (Mendez), Virginia (Kaine) and Maine (King is an Independent that votes with the Dems)
LikeLiked by 5 people
We’ll see. I have more faith in President Trump than some of the more mercurial elements of his base. Some are pretty frothing-at-the-mouth about Obamacare. The Ron Paul/Rand Paul crowd especially.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rand Paul has a lot of splainin’ to do. He makes little sense these days. A chip off the old block I guess.
President Trump is not in a win/lose situation here. For him it’s either win/draw or lean win/win. He won’t get blamed for the failure – the GOPe will and either way ObamaCare collapses. Either way GOPe is at significant political risk whilst President Trump gets to stand above the fray.
The only drawback in all this is missed opportunity to get something passed and move on to other things. The president doesn’t necessarily rely on Congress to set 100% of his agenda. He’s busy at work doing other things while the Big Club is fighting itself.
Agreed! President Trump is above the “fray.” (Hey he only got into town a very few, short months ago.)
But this is gonna be a killer for the GOPe come 2018 re-election time.
I would love nothing more than a montage of the advertisements from these three Senators (Republicans from Alaska, Ohio and West Virginia) campaign speaking loud and clear that once elected, they would repeal and replace ObamaCare .. and have DJT call then out as liars at the end of the advertisement info ..
Despicable human beings!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Trump’s Super PAC will be doing exactly that!
Good points Keln. Like Fleporeblog said, I do honestly think his base is going to be behind him no matter how this shakes out.
President Trump has tried two different times to get a healthcare bill to pass Congress, and has actually never rejected any healthcare legislation placed on his desk because there hasn’t been any to reject. He has tried to ease the burden through EOs, but I think most people can clearly see the blame falls on Congress (particularly the Senate). I think this will actually empower the President even more during the midterms because he can clearly push the current swamp creatures’ ineffectiveness.
Just my opinion though, things may work out quite differently. That said, I do hope his base (and Americans in general) are smart enough to see the truth. The UniParty would love nothing more than to lose all GOP majorities in the coming elections. They could blame President Trump and then return to their UniParty purpose as the controlled opposition.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Keln I think a lot of us do understand the intent of osamacare i.e. single payer healthcare administered by fed-gov. I would MUCH rather see him stay with I won’t sign a bad bill.
Anything he signs had better be a grand slam or he will be beaten to death by “Trump-care”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think we do understand osamacare was designed to destroy the health ins market and result in gvt run single-payer.
Anything Trump signs had better be a grand slam or he will be beaten to death by whatever he signs.
LikeLike
We need to, as Pro-Trumpers, come to a consensus about which RINO’s to target to be primaried and back those candidates. I wish we could get them all in one election but that won’t happen. We need to pick a handful and do everything we can to get them primaried. That will be a definite warning shot to the rest. Oh, and also, term limits.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The CONs are just as much of a problem. We need to drain the Swamp and Washington of Lobbyists
LikeLiked by 2 people
He already has 2 R challengers = Dewit and Ward.
Either would be preferable to Shaky Flake.
I’ll be voting for either one…I voted for Ward in her run against McCain and will vote for her again to remove Flake. He does NOT represent Arizona well…just like our other Senator
Please add Corker, TN, Alexander, TN, Cochran, MS, and many more.
The Congress is not just sales people….they are paid street whores.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That actually gives whores a bad name, as they typically do have limits on what they’ll do for money!
Our President is doing just that!
Jeff Flake is DEAD and he actually knows it!
http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/17/politics/trump-jeff-flake-arizona-primary/index.html
From the article linked above:
President Donald Trump and White House officials have had a series of conversations with prospective Republican candidates about challenging Arizona GOP Sen. Jeff Flake in the 2018 primary.
He told a small group of Arizona Republicans last fall — including Graham — that he would spend $10 million on defeating Flake in the 2018 Senate primary, a source familiar with the conversation confirmed. That conversation and the White House’s further involvement in recruiting a primary challenger were first reported Monday by Politico’s Alex Isenstadt.
“They used Jeff Flake in Hillary Clinton’s ads, for heaven’s sakes. It was like pouring salt on the wounds,” Graham told CNN.
David Bossie, Trump’s deputy campaign manager and the head of Citizens United, a conservative nonprofit organization, told Graham outside a Republican National Committee meeting in San Diego in May that he or DeWit would get a major injection of outside cash if one were to take on Flake, sources familiar with those conversations said.
Jeff DeWit is killing Flake in polling!
http://www.remingtonresearchgroup.com/pdf/111716_AZ_SENATE_GOP_PRIMARY.pdf
From the article linked above:
Q: If the candidates in the 2018 Republican Primary Election for United States Senate were Jeff Flake and Jeff DeWit, for whom would you vote?
Jeff Flake: 33%
Jeff DeWit: 42%
Undecided: 25%
Is DeWit a true conservative? I mean, I don’t have a lot of confidence in some of Trump’s appointees. For example, Rid Rosenstein.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Jeff DeWit was Trump’s COO during the campaign and bleeds America First!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Agreed, fleporeblog. Kelli Ward is very solid as well. She is on the air (radio) here and would be a fine Senator. I’ll vote for DeWit or Ward. Flake is toast! by the way…I have seven people in my family that vote and they typically turn to me on who they should vote for as they are not political junkies like are here at the Tree.
Additionally those seven votes will carry more weight because this is a non-presidential voting year where turnout is key; so Flake is already down 0-7 in my household.
navysquid on this terrible day, you put a smile on my face 🙂
I’m with Jeff Dewit! True conservative and a winner. Kelli Ward is a very weak candidate and lost badly to Mclame.
budman…Kelli Ward is not a weak candidate. She barely lost to McCain and it was actually Maricopa County here in Phoenix that carried him and she ended up losing by only about 65,000 votes overall.
New Obamacare chant: Let it crash!
Or, Obamacare – Let it Bern!
Just like the alphabet networks are Fake News, a significant “most” of the Republicans are…FAKE GOP.
Branding these spineless politicians of the House and Senate as “Fake GOP” at local town halls may well help bring some of these puppets down.
Perhaps these puppets fear retribution from their handlers more than they fear a loss at the hands of We the People; if that be the case, branding them as fakes will help facilitate their removal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For those that are wondering what Stephen Miller is up to these days, he decided the HELL with the Big Club and is writing his own legislation (Stephen Miller Pushing To Cut Legal Immigration In Half). Will it pass? It is anyone’s guess but at least it puts additional sunlight on these RATS!
http://forward.com/fast-forward/376936/stephen-miller-pushing-to-cut-legal-immigration-in-half/
From the article linked above:
Senior presidential aide Stephen Miller is reportedly working on crafting a bill that would slash legal immigration in half by 2027, according to Politico.
In concert with Senator Tom Cotton and Senator David Perdue, the bill would halve the number of legal immigrants allowed to enter the country each year. About 1 million legal immigrants are granted entry each year, while this plan would cut that number to 500,000 over the next decade.
Currently, prospective immigrants with family already in the U.S. are prioritized. The legislation proposed by Cotton and Perdue would focus on a “merit-based” approach, favoring those in categories such as “professors and researchers, those holding advanced degrees, and those with extraordinary ability in a particular field.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Since we know it is the lobbyists and donor groups writing the legislation anyway (yet ANOTHER dereliction of their duty as legislators), I hope Stephen Miller gets a few more of Trump’s crew to also begin penning bills.
Find ways to dissolve the road blocks, shine the light on the process, and demonstrate just how obstructive both Dems and Repubs are – that neither party exists to serve We the People.
This day has been brewing for the last 28 years – ever since the Big Boy Club decided with Bush 41 there would never, ever be another Reagan elected by We the People to disrupt their plans.
So, are you saying it was 28 years ago that congress actually stopped writing their own bills? I was just going to ask that question.
Not sure about when Congress stopped writing its own bills, but I do know that when Bush 41 took over, both parties began issuing policies on how candidates were selected, so that another Reagan would not be in office. The Democrats came up with “superdelegates”, and the Republicans devised the “splitter” strategy.
Both worked amazingly well. It kept Ross Perot from being a serious threat to the Establishment, as Perot had to go 3rd party to appear on the ballot.
The certain sign Congress stopped writing their own legislation, and became an inside sales force for the “Big Boy Club”, as Sundance calls it, is when bills had to be trucked in by the box load. No one can seriously tell me that all of those pages were read and understood by all the legislators and intelligently voted on.
Nancy Pelosi gave that game away when she famously declared that the House had to pass the bill (aka, ObamaCare) to see what was in the bill…
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sundance wrote about this in April. I still thought that the Schoolhouse Rock version of how a bill becomes a law was what was being done today. It also made me wonder what we are paying our members of Congress to do.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/04/27/understanding-why-president-trump-has-not-received-legislative-action-from-congress/
Yes! Hard for the UniParty to keep up the illusion of two-parties when the executive branch starts putting forth the same agenda their “controlled opposition” (GOPe) has campaigned on! The swamp may be stubborn but it’s still gettin’ drained! #MoreWinning 😀
Illinoiswarrior, the part of your sentence about keeping up the illusion of a 2 party system sparked an idea. Exposing that more & more will help people MAGA. Seeing they have been lied to by both parties.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is what apearsto be missing.
IMO. The term Uniparty needs to be mentioned more by those that hold some sway.
Thank you.
Exactly! MAGA benefits everyone, and the more people see through the UniParty illusion, the more people will begin to think in terms of America instead of a political party.
Thanks for informing us of this, fle. Stephen Miller has been working on immigration for years and has, I assume, been waiting and longing for the day when he could actually affect change. Boy is he affecting change! Not only is he writing/contributing to epic speeches & giving stellar policy advice to President Trump, he is writing legislation and finding men who will support it. May God bless all of his efforts and keep him safe & healthy.
By 2027???? Surely that is a typo. Why 10 years??????????????/
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you look at Stephen Miller on Wikipedia, there is really nothing personal about him. He’s been involved in Conservative politics since he was in HS!
I was wondering why POTUS doesn’t have someone (lobbying group, independent lawyers) to rewrite Ocare?
Perhaps Stephen Miller can write a new health care bill as well!
Trump has done more than enough to prove his willingness to do something on health care, so that is not an issue. The issue is with removing government players that won’t play ball. 1. we primary the senators. 2. we create a new party 3. Convention of the states and remove them that way.
In that context you can see why the former legislation was preferable than doing the above. But I think the last 2 weeks was a song and dance designed to convince people they were deliberating. It was all a show. I would not be surprised if everything they did was pre-constructed to fool you into thinking they were making progress.
Listened to Rush Limbaugh yesterday and early on in his dialogue he mentioned he was working on a new theorem. Guess what it was? Exactly what Sundance has laid out here. I give credit to Sundance but it does not matter this needs to go mainstream. People of all persuasions need to see what we are facing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes, Rush again was stealing from Sundance.
Today Rush was pure Sundance in his analysis, which has NOT been Rush’s analysis, although in fairness Rush has made allusions to the Uniparty/financial purchase of Congress in dribs and drabs.
Last summer Rush began one of his shows by listing (sincerely) all his Uniparty friends, and promising his listeners that their friendship had no effect on Ol’ Rushbo because of his integrity. I was skeptical.
But Rush did say today that many (most) people still buy in to the bogus Democrat/Liberal versus Republican/Conservative split, and he said (in effect) that people have to become aware of who is really pulling the strings (the Uniparty).
Heck, at least Rush is stealing from the right place and conveying the right message!
He is now comfortable with stating the truth by the same token Congress no longer hides it….because the people are now becoming aware of it with the sunlight brought in by Trump Presidency
Running fast, Yes, Yes, & yes it needs to go main stream. I will Hanmity would interview one of our treepers. Why do only the people with a title go on these shows. Have a informed citizen tell these politicians we can see through their bs, lies, hypocrisy, elites behavior. Their song & dance fools no one but themselves.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmm… 4 of the top 10 lobbying industries last year involve healthcare and insurance (#1 big pharma/medical, #2 insurance, #7 hospitals, and #10 health professionals)? No wonder CONgress does nothing about Obama(doesn’t)Care… they’ve got about $170,000,000 worth of reasons to do nothing!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Uniparty at work. Gateway Pundit has uncovered memos that show the Warren of MA has cut a deal with the rinos and never Trumpers in MA to run a weak candidate to assure a victory for herself in 2018:
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/07/breaking-secret-memos-reveal-never-trumpers-rinos-pocket-elizabeth-warren-massachusetts/
I am confident this goes on in other states as well. This is what we have to overcome. The RNC pulled the same thing in FL in 2012 running a crappy candidate to assure the O-bot Nelson was re-elected (I loathe this creep). They tried it in the 2016 primaries with 16 weak candidates that would have never beaten the fraud of HilLIARy but President Trump showed us the way. I hope that there will be independent Trump supporters running for office in the 2018 primaries to eliminate the rinos and weak candidates. Now that President Trump sees that he cannot depend on the current Rs, I feel he will work to get rid of the more unreliable ones..
They are going to get a HEAVY weight, with the backing of our President, to take out Nelson in FL in 18′!
http://www.news4jax.com/news/politics/even-without-announcement-scott-runs-for-senate
From the article linked above:
Calling Gov. Rick Scott’s likely bid for the U.S. Senate an “open secret” would be a misnomer — there’s no secret there, open or otherwise.
Scott continues to sprint across the state for official events that easily double as campaign swings — this week alone, he’s done a pair of ceremonial bill signings and two events to highlight law-enforcement pay raises he signed into law last month.
At the federal level, Scott has announced he would chair the “New Republican” super PAC, saying the goal of the committee “is to make the Republican Party Great Again” — part of an overall Scott theme of tying himself closely to President Donald Trump.
I am SO looking forward to that POS Nelson going down!
Today—-for the first time— Rush spent the first hour talking about the Washington elite of BOTH parties (who we know as the Uniparty) belong to an ” exclusive club”—that control the money and power—and P Trump is NOT and never will be in it. And their goal is to bring him down ! He said they don’t intend to ever cooperate with him. He also said PDJT is aware of all of this.
He said it is not the Democrats vs, Republicans—It is the Washington elite, including the media, (the swamp) against the President and us. I have never heard Rush lay it out that clearly before.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Fake Congress”
“Let ObamaCare Crash”
once again we post this .many of us have even Sundance…worth another listen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the problem in a nutshell. They are not only responding to their donors, but they are going to sabotage the President and the country in the process.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Understanding it doesn’t matter who’s in House or Senate, Big Club controls,but why is Trump giving GOP cover by saying won’t let them own it. Uniparty does nothing!
All of the “Big Club” analysis is on point, HOWEVER it is not correct in my view to act as if this is something out of the ordinary or beyond the pale in a representative republic.
The Big Club is what the Founders called a “faction”. Later generations called these “special interests”.
These factions/special interests are well organized and effective at getting their agenda enacted. But while it may seem they “own” D.C. they don’t. They are just the best at what they do.
We The People are also an interest group. And finally, under the leadership of President Trump our diffuse interests are laser focused and a real threat to The Big Club.
There are legislators, and now a president, they don’t own.
My bottom line – don’t be naive, but at the same time don’t be so cynical that you believe ALL opposition is “controlled”.
Can we get a lobbiest team just for tax payers?
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Can we get a lobbiest team just for tax payers?” A Tax Payer’s Lobby…hmmm.
You mean fight fire with fire? It just might work. However implementing it without creating nothing more than a new opportunity for corruption could prove difficult.
So now that Ocare failed and they are not repealing and replacing, what’s going to happen? Single tax-payer health system?
Rush had a good piece on this today:
https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2017/07/18/trump-let-obamacare-fail/
“What are they gonna do now? See, the objective in the original design of Obamacare was to fail. But it was supposed to fail with Hillary Clinton or another Democrat in the White House. And at the moment of failure, it was then to be suggested almost as a brilliant spur-of-the-moment idea, “Hey, why don’t we just go single payer,” or, “Hey, why don’t we just put everybody on Medicare? Hey, problem solved!” Because at that time, that point in time, premiums would be out of reach, deductibles out of reach, insurance companies closing down and closing up shop, exchanges closing up shop. So it’d be eagerly demanded even maybe by the public.”
I wrote this FOUR YEARS AGO:
….”Stage Eight – Election year 2016 ! Introduction of “Clintoncare” Hillary Clinton steps in with previous plan from 1990’s, and the nation votes on essentially a single payer plan with promises of lower taxation, et al. By that time so many people will be enrolled in the ACA “Obamacare” the selling point will be around transition to “Clintoncare” being actually easier.
Stage Nine – Medicare is rolled into Clintoncare – Nationalization complete.”…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2013/10/31/obamacare-moving-forward/
The only weapon I see here is exposing them for how much money they have made from the lobbyists. Shaming them pubically making it very clear that they have profited from their office and they no longer represent their constituents. Make it very clear that they have been bribed legally and they have profited through ill-gotten gains
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I wonder why Patriots haven’t named the Uniparty big club as enemies of the people?
Who are they? Tom Donahue and the members of the US Chamber of Commerce? George Soros and his organizations? Who else?
Why are they just the “Big Club” and not named individuals? Why isn’t the MSM and their Corporate masters being punished?
Why complain to the sales staff in Congress? They will get paid from the Big Club before and after they leave. James Comey is getting the book deal, so are the MSM. They always get book deals and fat jobs after they leave. James Comey was serving on HSBC board when Hillary Clinton gave them a pass for laundering drug and terrorist money even our FBI and other DOJ agencies are involved in the Big Club. We call them Deep State….
Can the people of America do anything about this corruption? IDK
FBI Director Comey’s Criminal Affiliations with the Clintons Explains Why He Is Lying to Congress
http://www.thecommonsenseshow.com/2017/03/22/fbi-director-comeys-criminal-affiliations-with-the-clintons-explains-why-he-is-lying-to-congress/
LikeLiked by 1 person
This seems as good a time as any to point out:
RyanCare was a UniParty construct; an atrocious Obamacare bailout bill sold as “step 1” on the promise of “steps 2 and 3” that would follow.
I warned all the too-cool-for-school cynics who gave RyanCare their full-throated support that 2 and 3 will never happen: Step 1 is all you’ll ever get.
Because nothing required that 2 (and most especially 3) follow after 1. Step 2 is Sec. of HHS Price using his dictatorial “shall determine” power under the ACA to defang and neuter the most onerous regulations. Step 3 is independent follow-on bills to tear down ObamaCare door jamb by door jamb.
So where are 2 and 3? Apparently languishing with Sen. Cruz’s “El Chapo Pays for the Wall” bill.
Yep, reminded me of the gang of 8 immigration reform, that essentially would be amnesty, with borders secured and laws enforced at a “later” date.
We saw how that worked with Reagan.
Ryan’s bill would be the same.
When you can barely sell the ice cream now, you aren’t going to be selling the healthy, essential spinach “later”.
Yes, we need to remove the Uni-party, but there’s nothing to remove them with! We’re stuck with the same Old party policy Purple-Repukes, & it has to end. We need a “New Tea Party” – I know.. I know.. the Tea Party b/c corrupted, but let’s face it, even corrupted the Tea Paty was better than all of the idiots we now have – the Rep’s, the Dem’s & the Uni’s.
Donald J. Trump is the “We the People’s President” – We need a, We the People’s Party, to get the job done. We’ve been sending the same old Repukes to Congress for 7-years. The democrats & the uniparty are obstructionist & the few good guy Reb’s aren’t the problem!
Remember the saying, “IF” we want what we don’t have, we have to do what we aren’t doing – repeating the same destructive moves is insanity !!! We need ppl to see the future & know “We Need New Blood!”
POTUS TRUMP AT THE TOP OF THE WORLD!
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1375857572468669&id=100001333171447&fs=1#!/nativeamericannationforever/photos/a.1677513389172940.1073741828.1675760849348194/1725106947746917/?type=3&source=57&refid=52&_ft_=qid.6444213749215732930%3Amf_story_key.-8082198881795270004%3Atop_level_post_id.1375857572468669&__tn__=E
Harmony H. Harmony
wow…Ari gets it! Ari Fleischer: Why McConnell’s ‘Repeal’ Isn’t Exactly A Full Repeal
http://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2017/07/18/ari-fleischer-explains-how-senate-gop-is-lying-about-its-obamacare-repeal-plan/
I’ve always thought that one of our greatest strengths in this country was our willingness to shine the light of truth into every dark and sleazy corner where evil hides. I believe Americans hate liars, just show us who the liars are and we’ll reject them. When everything is known, the people can make informed decisions. That’s why there’s so much secrecy among the power brokers, and why they have purchased that stranglehold on the media. Expand the light. Send this post to someone who doesn’t know yet. Talk about it wherever you can. America is US.
Seems to me as a Canadian outsider that the GOP just called the voters bluff…They know Trump supporters will vote for them regardless of what they do (or not), as the alternative is the loony left. But at this point…what’s the difference, If the GOP don’t enact any of Trump’s major elections promises?
I’m lost as to what the next play is here, if anyone can explain it?
Trump has to bypass the swamp to get his agenda enacted. And to bypass the swamp you have to bypass their enablers…..i.e. Congress.
Maybe Trump needs to do something totally audacious here! Set up an new Party…..The American Party….Get the ‘common man (or women), to step up in each State, and Trump directs his supporters to vote for them in 2020. Kick out all the incumbents.
Look at that Top 10 lobbying industries list above.
It neatly reveals the industries that have created and now maintain the most protected business sectors in America.
That is, businesses that have removed choice, one way or another, from their customers’ lives.
For instance, financial services . . . through federal regulation
Automotive . . . through proprietary manufacturing practices and technologies such as computerized engine and drive train systems
Pharmaceuticals and healthcare . . . through industry collusion with aid and assistance from the U.S. Congress, the federal bureaucracy, and state legislatures and boards of medicine and dentistry. (One of the biggest scams is the state boards of dentistry which, in collusion with the ADA and schools of dentistry, artificially limit applicants to their institutions based on arbitrary or even nebulous reasons — ostensibly in the name of professional integrity but actually in response to demographic prognostications of current dentist populations, death rates, dental practice vacancies, etc.)
Silicon Valley . . . through technology and collusion with federal overseers
Utilities . . . through state and federal negligence
Airlines . . . through federal complicity and lack of federal oversight enforcement (Just ask Ann Coulter.)
These are the industries that have thrived for the past thirty years while other American industries such as manufacturing, small business, and American family-owned farms have failed as they have.
Consumer choice is part and parcel of our American freedom and liberty . . . and we’ve been taken for a ride.
A long ride.
Excellent summation.
Aren’t those also the same “industries” that in a crisis of their own making screech
“We’re Too Big To Fail!” “Bail Us Out!”
Very well written, Ploni!
BTW: This is the first time I have read about that dentistry scam. Thank you for enlightening me!
I think Zuckerberg is also one in the club. Why people still support his scam of Face Book is a mystery to me.
I refuse to support Amazon and Face Book for one .
We need to fight back and the only way is make them loose even if it is inconvenient.
50 years ago there was no Amazon or Face Book and we did fine. At one time here was only one TV channel and began at 5-6 and we did fine. What is wrong with us…? There was a time where there were no jogging shoes and we did fine. Boycott the whole bunch what happened to us that we are beholden to those thieves…?
The headline reads:
“Reminder: To Remove ObamaCare We Must First Remove The UniParty “Big Club”…”
In the article you tell us all about how the “Big Club” works. I have read it and re-read it and re-read it, and I can’t find where you clearly state how to get rid of the Big Club.
Perhaps I am dense…please spoon feed it to me.
Shut down the AFL-CIO and the SEIU, both should be placed under a federal investigation. And make lobbying a federal crime and a federal crime to accept money from anyone associated with lobbying or those unions.
Let’s see…how does one go about making something a federal crime? Oh yes, they must pass a law through congress. How does one pass a law through congress? The very people that are benefiting from the lobbing would have to vote to make it illegal.
I think I will hold my breath.
Labor unions spent $132 million on super pacs in 2016 and 35 million on federal elections. The SEIU spent $61 million on politics and lobbying last year and $19 million the the “fight for 15” wage. The National Education Union spent around $19 million on politics, why not give that money to the teachers to supply their classrooms.
People need to wake up and say NO to unions, do not let them take your money and spend it this way. Why aren’t the people who run these unions in jail. They are a scam, take money from hard working people and then use union the workers union dues to fund politics. Greatest fraud ever, the greatest, and most people don’t even have a choice but to belong to this crap. The money that is spent on politics should go back to the workers. Unions should not be allowed to spend money on anything political.
😡UNIONS DON’T PAY TAXES, THAT NEEDS TO STOP😡 They should be paying the same tax as big corp. do. Total BS, make unions pay taxes.
That’s okay President Trump! We will vote accordingly!! We love you! ❤️ Thanks for sticking up for we the little people! 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇨🇺 As a super cool Treeper here says: Press on Mr. President! Press on!! 🇺🇸😃🇺🇸 We’ll be pressing alongside you!!! 😎
I have one request of Sundance. A sequel to this post addressing how we even oppose U.S. CoC. If it isn’t the cast of characters who will make any difference, how do will even oppose the entity?
In my mind that’s a notch up from the swamp dwellers as we don’t vote Donohue into his position.
How Congress earned 200 Million passing TPA:
http://northwestgrassroots.com/_downloads/extortion_200_Million.pdf
