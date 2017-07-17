Minnesota – Woman Calls 911 To Report Disturbance, Shot and Killed By Responding Police…

A strange and sketchy story out of Minnesota as a 40-year-old Australian woman named Justine Damond called police for a disturbance behind her home. She met the police around 11:30pm in her pajamas. While talking to the two responding officers one of them, Mohamed Noor, a 31-year-old officer from Somalia, shot and killed her. Details sketchy.
(New York Post) […] Three sources with knowledge of the incident said that when they arrived, the officers pulled around back and were immediately confronted by Damond, who was in her pajamas.
As she attempted to speak to the cop in the driver’s seat, the other officer apparently unholstered his gun and started blasting — striking her through the driver’s-side door, the sources said.
No weapons were found at the scene or on Damond, and neighbors claim the area is well-lit at night, thanks to an array of telephone poles and motion-activated garage lights.
Local police have released very few details about the shooting — only revealing that the cops’ body cameras were not switched on at the time of the incident. The dashcam in their squad car did not capture the events, either. (read more)
♦ Original StarTribune article is HERE
♦ Update to include the identification of the Shooting Officer is HERE.
FTA: Noor, 31, joined the department in March 2015 as the first Somali police officer to patrol the 5th Precinct in southwest Minneapolis, according to a city newsletter. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Augsburg College. Before joining the department, he worked in property management in commercial and residential properties in Minneapolis and St. Louis, Mo. (read more)
Is it possible , perhaps likely, that this female committed the horrible crime of FTWB ( failure to wear burka).?
Note. The officers name was not Kelly or Smith.
If he can get an all muslim jury, he could skate on a “So offended by the sight of a woman in pajamas” defense.
First thing I thought of John P.
Woman not “properly” covered.
sorry to say that is exactly what I thought…this is beyond absurd if found to be the case…allowing this mentality in our AMERICAN POLICE FORCES…are we that STUPID!!!!
we say Sweden is suicidal? that would be the pot calling the kettle black, 100%.
If there were no guns on the scene except for the cops, then he murdered her. She probably acted aggressive because she was scared & excited and this muslim could not handle it. Remember, he’s the FIRST cop from Somalia in this area. What were they thinking? He feels proud that he bagged a blonde, infidel female.
If indeed she was shot MULTIPLE times, his partner is one lucky son of a gun.
Really. He was in serious danger. Can a police officer cuff another police officer?
P.S. What is the driver police officer’s name?
Looks deliberate to me. Mark Dayton has blood on his hands but he doesn’t care. Wonder if any transactions have found its way into an offshore account for him?
Story is on Breitbart, but not Drudge or MSN.
is trending on Facebook also.
and on ABC news for over 12 hours.
Drudge is DEAD! They have become MSM to try to get clicks. Pure click bait site.
Citizens Free Press!!
They plug many of Sundance says; articles.
I don’t see this story there.
I was just responding to a comment about Drudge, and promoting the site.
I Always come Here First!
Seeker I have noticed lately that I had to turn of AdBlocker in order to simply view the site.
Try uBlock instead. Adblocker will not work with Firefoxany more and I heard Chrome too but I don’t use that one.
No wonder my adblocker isn’t working. Thanks for the heads up, I will switch to ublock and try that.
I happen to use uBlock and Ghostery, I want to be invisible!
Yes, and it seems like most of their links are to paywall sites. I got tired of clicking only to get to a site that says I need to subscribe to see the article. Plus it seemed like most of them were liberal like WP or NYT.
and GAB
As is currently stands, it’s hard to fathom a reasonable defense for the shooting but I think it best to wait for additional information before making a judgement.
This will be an interesting incident to observe, compare, and contrast facts, assumptions, reactions, and outcomes to the Philando Castile incident.
The patrol car dashcam in the Castile case showed that the shooting officer was on the driver’s side door firing into driver Castile, with Castile’s girlfriend in the passenger seat, and the backup officer at the front passenger door, in the direct line of fire from he shooting officer. Plus the backup officer immediately jumped to his left behind the car to get out of the line of his partner’s fire.
So you and FelineFine have a good point about this Minnesota officer-involved shooting indicating some real problems with law enforcement officers in that state.
Minnesota. The land of Permafrost, Al Franken and Somalian cops. Stay away.
LikeLiked by 9 people
This one smells a bit fishy to me but I do agree with those who say we need some more info first.
And people wonder why President Trump is against ‘political correctness’? The demonrats of Minneapolis held a huge welcoming party for this scumbag attended by 100’s of muzzies in headbags. This person obvioulsy had NO BUSINESS being a police officer and now the libs will use this to further defame the hard working, life risking true heroes in blue!
What I want to hear is that the perp (shooter) was arrested by his partner AT THE SCENE!
This is why bidy cams need to be on for tge entirety of a patrol or a call out (considering akso storafe costs nothing these days!!).
As another commenter said, the body cams should automatically trigger when a weapon is pulled. That way, even in the worst emergency, there’s still a record to protect whoever needs protecting (in many cases, meaning the LEO) in the aftermath. Even if it doesn’t get video, it’ll record audio. Otherwise, the body cams are just another way for the bad eggs in LE to “cook the books” against the citizenry.
Body cam should be on when responding to a call. Before arriving at scene.
This will be whitewashed, just you wait and see. The shooter has already lawyered up. His partner is following the code of Omerta. And the police chief is a lesbian and probable leftist who is almost assuredly not qualified to be chief of police of even a small town police department.
I can just hear it now. “She was very agitated, and was holding something in her hand that looked like a small automatic. Then when she appeared to point it at my partner, I feared for his life and mine, and I reacted. It all happened so fast.”
He will skate. And I doubt that he will even lose his job. He will get a long taxpayer funded vacation with full pay and benefits. The police department will defend him, because for them to acknowledge guilt on his part would open them up to a slam dunk judgement in the tens of millions of dollars to the murder victims’ family. Instead, when her family sues for wrongful death, the department will eventually settle out of court for a fraction of the amount they would be looking at if they admitted guilt. And her family will.be bound by the settlement agreement not to disclose the amount. And it will be taxpayer funds that will.be used to pay the settlement.
I won’t “like” this comment, but it’s a good bet on how it goes down. Sad, but true.
If the victim was on the phone with the dispatcher at the time of the arrival, the dispatcher will have it on tape.
I have a feeling she was holding the cell phone as she approached the window. The officer sitting in the passenger seat thought it was a gun and fired thinking she was about to shoot his partner. At least, that is what this is looking like. Partner must have had his gun already out because it is very difficult to draw you gun when seated. That is why officers are told to get out of the car when people are approaching.
Sadly, you are probably right on all counts.
It may just be me but I can’t help thinking that the fact the he is a practitioner of the religion of hate and rape and that she was wearing pajamas is at the root of this.
I’m holding my breath while I wait for white people to take the streets….
LOL! That is a good one.
“While talking to the two responding officers”… she gets shot and killed?
Have to wait for more facts before passing judgment. Sure doesn’t sound right.
Too busy trying to make nicey nicey with the enemy that they are oblivious to their ultimate plan: infiltration in all levels of government. God help us.
Look at the so-called ‘officer’ on the far left. Another ethnic minority affirmative-action hire. About five foot nothing tall, tats, spindly arms, a fat gut and no doubt a fat a** to match. Possibly dozens of six foot tall, fit and athletic men were passed over so this exceedingly poor specimen could be hired instead. One who could never on her best day carry or drag an injured partner out of the line of fire.
Not to mention all of the other members of the Religion of Peace in that photo.
and as moslems in the US try to make this ridiculous clothing commonplace, there is no way to tell, sometimes, who is under all of that fabric (male or female). Also, the one on the right…do YOU know what she has under that brown tent??? I sure don’t. Maybe nothing, but then again, if you were whitey on the street, maybe she could have something under that tent and how would you know…until too late? just asking.
The females in bags are police officers?
You just nailed it. We have two on our city council now. Our only grocery store and all of the gas stations are owned by same. And I have just heard worse that I cannot print.
Until we ban Islam, this will be our fate.
have you ever ‘googled’ ‘mosque near me’? they are EVERYWHERE….in and around EVERY BIG CITY and on ALL MAJOR INTERSTATES….
you are spot on, WSB.
How can we expect such an animal who thinks so little of the women in his life that they have to be tented in order to be allowed in his presence, to defend our Christian values of liberties and freedom for all? She was a woman and not properly dressed in his presence which troubled him and he lost the appropriate restrain needed to be a cop.I’d bet he got his diplomas by being favored and helped by the local progressive academia. Somalians have some of the lowest IQ in average in the world population, 10’s behind Whites. The fact that no cameras was recording is really a red flag. Cops properly doing their jobs want body cameras to record they were not at fault.
It was relatively early, how could the neighbor Johnson who lived across the street not hear any shots that took place in an alley…not even an echo ??
Weird.
On Police Scanner audio posted here, an Officer says they heard the shots at the Station, and thought it was Fireworks.
I’m not LE, but I can tell the difference.
The shot was made from inside of the officers car.
The fact she was an American women was a threat to this child muslim ,he thinks that his brut force over powers feminine virtue, but this can never be ,In America in Trumps America our greatness and stability depend on how well we treat our women ,this isn’t arcane knowledge countries that are male dominated are overly violent. muslim countries come to mind, In Trumps America we place feminine virtues above brute force, then that is relegated to the bottom ,(old people and children) muslim men cant seem to ascertain these facts ,
Another Clinton era mistake.
Now we let skinnies carry guns & badges?
“Blackhawk Down”
I’m waiting for more info, There are way to many officers being ambushed and killed by people who call in distubances or disputes. Police have shot and killed innocent people because a cell phone was mistaken as a gun. This shooting could be a tragic mistake or a murder. Hopefully more info will come out soon. That said, I’m trying to find out if Mohamed Noor has a brother or relative named Mohamud Noor who ran for office in Minneapolis ward 6. Mohamud Noor is a big supporter of Black Lives Matter and community activist.
Is it possible that maybe the disturbance was something that the officer or officers knew about and didn’t wanted outed. Turn off the cameras before pulling in because they already knew what was going on.
This is pure and simple Payback.
I don’t need to wait for any further evidence. Even if the woman flipped and attacked a man should be able to defend himself against a woman. Especially a trained police officer. The only thing that will convince me this skinny is innocent of anything other than killing a white woman is if the facts bear out that the woman had a weapon and attacked first.
I won’t trust the skinny’s partner’s statement alone.
I totally agree.
If, o, had a son.
Officer Noor has a background in “Property Management” before being recruited for the Minneapolis PD as their token Somalian. What screening procedures did he undergo, and what was the quality and duration of training? This sounds more sinister than tragic.
If true, sounds like this community will not have viable candidates for police training in the future, like so many other Marxist / Communist run cities.
Atlanta and many urban centers have had to eliminate restrictions on applicants for the police department if they have a criminal history. It turns out that there are too few “minority” applicants without criminal records to meet the diversity quotas.
IF this has something to do with his political ideology – those espousing this political ideology should NOT Be allowed any where near law enforcement or military duty in this country.
PDJT needs to nip this NOW…yes, a federal law. This is one door that should have NEVER been opened.
Justine Damond had some beautiful artwork posted on Justinedamond.com.
This man makes “TheButterfly Effect, The Book of Life” just beautiful.
https://motleynews.net/2012/02/10/the-butterly-effect-the-book-of-life-by-david-kracov/
Totally senseless tragedy!
She was talking to the driver when the officer in the passenger seat pulled out his gun and shot across his fellow officer.
Ms Damond, who also went by the name Justine Ruszczyk, was engaged and set to be married next month
http://www.news.com.au/world/north-america/australian-woman-shot-dead-by-police-in-minneapolis/news-story/c70e5bd988eb4a995125da452e25d46c
Starting from what has been reported: the deceased called 911 because she heard a sound behind her home and thought there may have been an assault. She (foolishly) left her home and walked down the alley where she encountered the police car.
Domestic violence calls are some of the most dangerous situations that face officers. They did not yet know what had transpired or who she really was.
Suppose the officer near the door said “Ma’am please keep your hands where I can see them” and she-instead of heeding the officer-went into the pocket of her pajamas or robe. The Somali officer fearing she may have been going for a weapon opens fire.
We don’t know enough yet to judge either the victim’s words/actions or those of the officers.
As a retired female law enforcement professional I would hope people will reserve judgement until we know more of the facts. There may enough blame to go around without immediately lynching the officers.
I don’t want to lynch officers. At the same time, Somalis who came here because of our kindness, who absorbed a lot of benefits in Minneapolis, should not be working outside their community. They are not culturally assimilated, and we can’t waste our people for them to practice on.
While I normally reserve judgement as my father is a retired law enforcement officer, this officer was a Somali and more than liked a muslim. He had no business enforcing the law in this country. Given how the Somali population in Europe and America have little regard for white European westerners especially women, I won’t be surprised if he shot this woman unprovoked.
Somali cops should work only in the Somali area. We were nice and let them live in Minneapolis, and they do this? They have to be contained.
In Somalia.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
It seems they are no longer taught to access risk or de-escalate tense situations. Just shoot and ask questions later. Then claim you feared for your life.
Somewhat tangential, but here is MN Senator Amy Klobuchar during the Wray hearings virtue signaling their Somalis:
The relevant starting point is 10:38 if the cue doesn’t work
The real issue is immigration…..immigration of ill-suited peoples, such as Mohammedans.
And the GOP is just as guilty as Dems for allowing never-ending mass immigration.
This is not politically correct, but we cannot allow foreigners to become police officers. Anyone who is honest could see this coming from a mile away. There will be more such cases until we face the fact that we are facing an Islamic invasion (hijra) and asymmetrical warfare, and respond accordingly.
Minnesota is about as goofy as it gets. It’s not about the rule of law or finding the most qualified people to be cops. It’s just a great big social experiment.
http://mvslim.com/minnesotas-first-hijab-wearing-police-woman-how-cool-is-she/
Affirmative action needs to go.
“Mohamed Noor, a 31-year-old officer from Somalia….”
What could possibly go wrong?
Yep, Somali immigration is a bizarre concept.
It’s the same sort of logic as importing giraffes to live in the Alaskan bush.
International socialism has somehow captured the US political process and their commandments somehow triumph over the will of the US people. The swamp gave us immigrants who hate us.
A US plebiscite on 3rd world muslim immigration would stop it in a heartbeat.
PTrump is the only hope now.
Now we will get to see if MN justice is color blind or not. If not, the FEDs should go after them for racism and civil rights violations.
