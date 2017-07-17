Minnesota – Woman Calls 911 To Report Disturbance, Shot and Killed By Responding Police…

A strange and sketchy story out of Minnesota as a 40-year-old Australian woman named Justine Damond called police for a disturbance behind her home. She met the police around 11:30pm in her pajamas. While talking to the two responding officers one of them, Mohamed Noor, a 31-year-old officer from Somalia, shot and killed her. Details sketchy.

(New York Post) […] Three sources with knowledge of the incident said that when they arrived, the officers pulled around back and were immediately confronted by Damond, who was in her pajamas. As she attempted to speak to the cop in the driver’s seat, the other officer apparently unholstered his gun and started blasting — striking her through the driver’s-side door, the sources said.

No weapons were found at the scene or on Damond, and neighbors claim the area is well-lit at night, thanks to an array of telephone poles and motion-activated garage lights. Local police have released very few details about the shooting — only revealing that the cops’ body cameras were not switched on at the time of the incident. The dashcam in their squad car did not capture the events, either. (read more)

♦ Original StarTribune article is HERE

♦ Update to include the identification of the Shooting Officer is HERE.

FTA: Noor, 31, joined the department in March 2015 as the first Somali police officer to patrol the 5th Precinct in southwest Minneapolis, according to a city newsletter. He holds a degree in Economics and Business Administration from Augsburg College. Before joining the department, he worked in property management in commercial and residential properties in Minneapolis and St. Louis, Mo. (read more)

Advertisements