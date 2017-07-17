Cowboy Up – President Trump Wears His Made In America Commemorative Cowboy Hat…

Many of you might remember the origin of this hat. – DECEMBER 2016 – The first-edition Texas cattleman’s style Trump cowboy hat made by the American Hat Company in Texas.
During the first day of Trump’s ‘Made in America’ initiative he tried one on.
.
It’s a cattleman’s style beaver belly fur and mink custom hat. And yes, you too can own one just like it for $2800 bucks.
TEXAS – It was through acquaintances that [American Hat Co.] was asked to make Trump an authentic cowboy hat. Mundee said Trump, during a campaign stop recently, had mentioned the quality of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller’s cowboy hat. Treasure Maddox, daughter of American Hat Co. owners Keith and Susan Maddox, and her significant other, Andrew Graves, are acquaintances with Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s second oldest son.
It was after the night of the Nov. 8 election that Eric had asked if American Hat Co. could make a custom hat for his father. Soon after, the manufacturer was at work getting measurements ready as well as the materials befitting the president of the United States.
“It morphed into now we’re making hats for Eric, for Don Jr. and for Mike Pence as well,” Mundee said.
Mundee said the Trump family requested a light-colored hat versus black, so the manufacturer went with a silverish tone. The material is a mixture of beaver belly fur and mink, making the hat soft as silk. The crown, or top of the hat, is done in a cattleman’s style. He said this specific style of hat is widely known as the finest in the cowboy market.
And it’s not just the material that American Hat Co. uses that puts their stamp on the product. It’s also the gold foil stamp on the inside band that also illustrates its quality, as well as the Keith Maddox mark of “KM” on the brim of the hat. The hat retails for about $2,800. (read more)
Cowboy up Mr. President !
I wanna be a cowboy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s05jcrJw0as
Stop dropping links without explanation for what the destination content contains.
Final request.
One of my favorite Silly Stupid 80’s songs. You just can’t get it out of our head.
Didn’t Reagan wear one of these?
Almost exactly like Obama’s! http://www.aljazeera.com/mritems/images/2008/2/26/1_241699_1_5.jpg
Link doesn’t work for me, C. “Server Error 406”
“The page you are looking for cannot be opened by your browser because it has a file name extension that your browser does not accept.” Chrome is my browser (Windows 10).
I could see it. The image of Obama in a Turban.
Sorry, didn’t mean to post a photo this big, thought it would be smaller when I copied and pasted it. 😬😊
HAHA!
Now there’s a hat only a mother would appreciate 🙂
Ugghhhh *spit*!!!!!
Just as it is impossible to imagine that cowboy hat on BHO, so it is impossible to imagine that turban on PDJT.
Cue the wailing of PETA! You just know there will be comments on the suffering of beavers. They’ll be frothing at the mouth. Or at their “whatever”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now we are getting US manufacturers that can indeed “do” better than the Swiss, German, Japanese, S. Korean; Folk to participate in MAGA! Well done!
Err the Swiss SIP folk do send over both Hans and Karl, to ‘adjust” the 12 ton $800,000 Jig borer after put in place on the polished concrete slab.! Damned thing holds 10 micron tolerance in 300 mm travel in 3 dimensions Much better than the Heisenberg uncertainty! For them there is never ‘close enough for government work’!
Treat to watch when POTUS Trump with this Cowboy Hat.
A someone famous once said, “That’s Hot.”
What’s with the comma between “President” and “Donald J. Trump”? They need a proofreader; otherwise, it is a fabulous hat. President Trump looks great wearing it.
That is the FIRST thing I noticed! Lol!
I noticed it also. It was likely hand setup one letter at a time with some combination of upside down and backwards. It’s a minor mistake… and shows that it was done by an actual human.
What a beautiful hat, I am sure he is very proud of it, who would not be. Love Stetson!
Welcome to Marlboro Country, Mr. President.
Hey, Marlboro is made in America too!
http://tvadsongs.com/Marlboro_cigarettes_-_Marlboro_Song,_Magnificent_Seven.html
IDK, Stetson is another company… but the term has kinda come to mean cowboy hat.. I know since I grew up near Danbury Ct,,, which at one point was the hat making center of the universe… It doesn’t matter, he sure is handsome…
Another interesting thing,,, the term “mad as a hatter” came from these hat places, which apparently used mercury somehow in the process..
I would LOVE to see our T-Rex in a Texas oilman’s hat! Hubba-hubba! Secy Zinke looks tres haute in a Montana cowboy had.
Ahhh, there is more to this hat thing than I realized. A kind of hierarchy. I looked and looked and never found a picture of TRex in a cowboy hat. One in a golf hat. I saw him in a biker’s helmet a few months ago – but no cowboy hat. *sigh*
This whole damned hat thing is like “all governmental ossicefers must wear powdered wigs!” Chief justice Roberts would look good in such, the others not so much!
T-Rex no doubt his hes own gold plated hard hat! Mostly his kids play with it!
The GREAT State of Texas and our LION are truly a match made in HEAVEN! Everything Governor Abbott is doing in Texas from the SB4 Immigration Bill that will begin on September 1st to suing the WH about DACA if nothing is resolved by some point in September, to backing our President on his travel ban at the SC is MAGA on steroids!
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/texas-sb4-immigration-enforcement-law-5-things-know-n758126
From the article linked above:
It’s not just police who will enforce immigration
Officials can be removed for not complying with the law
It encourages people to turn in their local government or university officials
Victims and witnesses could be asked about their immigration status
It promises to defend those who are sued for complying with the law
https://www.yahoo.com/news/dhs-chief-doubts-legality-immigration-200756168.html
From the article linked above:
A group of attorneys general has called on the Trump administration to phase out the program. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and others have threated to amend a district court case to challenge the DACA program unless the Trump administration acts to phase it out.
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/06/06/texas-leads-16-state-coalition-support-travel-ban/
From the article lineked above:
Leading a 16-state coalition, the Texas attorney general filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday supporting President Donald Trump’s temporary travel stay. Attorneys general from 14 other states and the governor of Mississippi joined to urge the nation’s highest court to reinstate the executive order.
The state of Texas is showing Americans what our country can be like if we get the right people in office that only care about America First!
I have a wishlist for possible people who can carry America First on once our Lion has to step aside. The list is short and in this order:
1. Governor Abbott of Texas
2. Ryan Zienke, Interior Secretary
3. TREX, Secretary of State
4. Mike Pence, VP
I am very happy to be in Texas for the last 17 years. After 30 years in NYC have seen it deteriorating over the years and we are happy we don’t live there anymore. I still own a house in upstate NY.
BTW Flep, you said officials can be removed for not following laws. can we remove sheila jackson? That will make my day!
LikeLiked by 6 people
You in the 18th also? I was so heartbroken to be restricted away from Ted Poe.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I am down south in valley! Work!
$2800 is a little steep for a hat.
LikeLike
Not when you see the quality…..my sisters lives in Houston and is friends with Keith and Susan and their Stetson hats are simply amazing. The custom fit makes all of the difference. The company has been in business since 1915 for a reason. ; )
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not when you see and feel the quality of the hat. My sis lives in Houston and is friends with Keith and Susan, the custom fit makes all of the difference in the world. There is a reason they h ave been in business since 1915….
Texans take their hats seriously. Plus this is a custom made piece made with the best materials;.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s worth every penny! It’s quality & gorgeous!!!! I love cowboys…whooo hoooo
It’s got gold and diamonds on the band buckle – that accounts for a lot of the cost.
Stetson hats are beautiful hats, well made, top quality.
He looks as if he isn’t sure, but he looks good in that hat.
Look at the clip around 11 seconds in for a minute to me he kinda looked like Reagan….
Now that is really cool. Here is POTUS sort of taking a swing at the press (LOL) with a nice American made baseball bat.
LikeLiked by 4 people
That is funny! Now media will say he is threatening them! LOL! 3..2..1..OK let’s have it guys!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Yes it is Pam and our POTUS knows how to swing a bat, on and off the field. Sadly, this is reminding me of Steve Scalise. Pray he is recoverying.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He definitely does not look like Aaron Judge but made in America wood bats are the best. I bought a few for my son
A truly beautiful cowboy hat befitting OUR amazing President!!
Wonderful 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸
Love it!!!
TRUMP 2020
This Cowboy’s Hat (Song)
Chris LeDoux
Yesterday my fence fell apart and I found myself at the farm & ranch supply store buying some concrete. The gentleman in front of me was purchasing a cowboy hat and he put it on after the cashier had rung it up. He turned to me and I said “That hat looks mighty good on you”. The smile and the ‘thank you ma’am for the wonderful compliment” made my day.
I do love me a fine lookin’ man in a cowboy hat and Yowza, President Trump looks fine. :0)
POTUS Should buy one for FLOTUS a cowgirl hat! She will look gorgeous in it!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes indeed! But it takes a US manufacturer to insure “She must look gorgeous’!
what good ole American boy doesn’t want to grow up a be a cowboy.
I know I certainly did.
Toby Keith – “I should’ve been a cowboy” Good song! Yippie-ki-yay
Boots, next he and Melania Cowboy Up!
BTW noticed a strong resemblance to Ronulus Magnus in his cowboy hat…
OMG I thought I was the only one that saw that around the 11 second mark…
That ain’t no city slicker.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And it aint his first rodeo, neither!
Treepers are the best….you guys are so funny! 👍
Our Lion is also a Cowboy at heart. He looks awesome. Thank you, Stetson!
Oh!!!! Our President is quite handsome in that Stetson. I’m in danger of drooling!
That hat is the perfect color and style for POTUS. He looks fantastic wearing it!!! Look out Melania, hubby upstaging you on this one!!
Very Reaganest
Reagan was an experienced actor!
I think this is Pres. Reagan’s real, working hat:
I always adored that picture.
President Trump has a kind of unique quality. It is as though he is so comfortable in his own skin he just cannot look ridiculous.
Political advisors ALWAYS tell candidates to avoid headgear as unfortunate photos nearly always result, such as Dukakis with the helmet in the tank, John Kerry windsurfing and bicycling in a helmet or wearing a bunny suit. Many people look idiotic in a cowboy hat, while others look great.
Naturally, PDJT looks like a cowboy when he wears a Stetson, as though he had always worn one. It seriously suits him. He carries off his MAGA cap with equal ease. Even when they put a prayer shawl around him at that black church in Detroit he carried it off. He is amazing. A tour de force. I marvel at him constantly.
I’m dubbing his pic the “Cosmopolitan Cowboy”. 😊 You are so right, Sylvia, he is so confident that he adapts to all situations immediately. Great trait.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Perfect description…!!!
That quality is confidence that comes from a clear conscience.
Sylvia,
I am becoming more an more impressed by the actions of VP Pence! Excellent speaker, smart as a whip. but never upstages the boss! Look at his attentiveness when ‘The Donald is speaking. Like a kid wanting to learn everything from loving parent! Will he or Ivanka be the next POTUS? I would certainly vote for Ivanka as VP. She needs a bit more learning, but a fast learner!.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think MIke Pence is very solid. He’s a great VP for PDJT.
All true, Sylvia, my dear, but living out West in several states that still have real cowboys, I’d say POTUS’ look in that hat is somewhere between you “idiotic” and “great.” He doesn’t look at all like a cowboy, Bet he doesn’t know how to sit a horse, rope a calf, make a campfire, throw bales of hay out the back of a pickup in the dead of winter, kill a rattlesnake (the real ones, not the WA DC snakes), or mend fence in the rain or snow.
When he can do all that, he’ll be able to wear that hat.
It is his hat, and can wear it at any time! Your idea of a real cowboy is no where close to that of a resident of Arkansas! Your western states have only a fake ‘cowboy’! Between Texas and KC are Cowboys! Peaceable folk, but you do ‘not’ want to futz with them!
That is what I was talking about…
Fun fact about Stetson hats…Texas Rangers adopted the hat and found that it could be used to drink from, to fan a campfire, to blindfold a stubborn horse, to slap a steer, to smother grass fires and to serve as a target in gunfights. It could also be brushed for dress wear.😍
Cowboy up! Fill your own potholes!
http://www.foxnews.com/auto/2017/07/17/vigilante-pothole-team-brings-relief-to-california-drivers-but-draws-ire-county-officials.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
They keep taxing us to fix the roads here in Cali and they never seem to get fixed– thee was a study that was done on the millions is costs car owners… grrrrrrrrrrrrr
Left over from Obama’s shovel ready gang?
Classy, even if I don’t like what the hat is made of. #MAGA #MadeInAmerica.
Generally speaking most of the forbearing animals used for this are trapped in areas where they are causing problems. Especially beavers, which cause huge erosion issues very quickly when damming up a stream.
Most people like myself will shoot on sight when these things show up. They can cause whole pastures to get washed out. And if I want to go fix a washout, its about 6 months of battling multiple government agencies just to get approval to get that stream back where it was for the past 100 years.
For this reason, I allow local trappers to come in and everyone wins. At least this way the animal’s life has value.
*furbearing
Boss Trump has got the hat – now all he needs is a ranch and some cattle.
And our gorgeous First Lady in a custom Stetson of her own! Throw in one for Barron and I’m good.
Mr. President. Put some MAGA cowboy hats on sale at your Web site, and you will sell out in no time.
Will need to lower price some….a lot! I live in a democrat run user town!
This is what my cowboy hat looks like.. just like my Dad’s were.. (and I wouldn’t have it any other way..).
Now that’s a cowboy hat…being a Montana girl my 1st thought of POTUS in the hat was it needed a little shaping like yours and my Dad’s & Lil’ Bro’s hats…but reading thru I think Landslide’s comment above is perfect “Cosmopolitan Cowboy.”…
Finally! My president has a hat to go with all those cattle 🙂
Like!
The chief looks mighty fine in that hat, he needs to go with that look!
I love it!
He is natural in that hat!
MAGA!
agreed. nothing phony about DT
He looks great in the hat. What I hope is that it is actually his, as a gift from his son. Not a gift from the company to the President that ends up in the National Archives.
I hope he comes up with plenty of places to wear it!
I reckon he is fix’in to MAGA!
Ha! We say it every day here in Texas—-“fixin’ to”. I’m fixin’ to go to the ice house.😉 (Term we use for convenience store)
He looks so happy, natural…
Annnnddd the hat in the video at the top really was a Stetson… https://www.dallasnews.com/news/donald-trump-1/2017/07/17/fit-president-trump-gets-el-presidente-garlands-stetson-hats
it’s the El Presidente, it’s the General Edition and we had it scripted in the sweatband, Donald J. Trump, Make America Great Again 45th President. We have the seal as well,”
LikeLiked by 1 person
He puts on the hat.
Looks around.
Smiles for the camera.
What a ham our president is!
He’s just adorable. 🙂
One might say our President is a “white hat”.
THAT is the understatement of the year!
He looks great in that hat. I would love to own one myself but can’t afford the price. As a woman I have a “hat face” but they have to have a nice rim and I wear it a bit tilted to the side. I have worn stetson look a likes but would love to own a real one.
President Trump I feel can carry anything off especially when he smiles.
President Trump looks awesome in his cowboy hat
Every little thing he does is magic! Another promise kept…..”you’re going to be so proud of your country again”. Yep, sure am. MAGA!
I love Trump. It just seems like he was meant to be Pres. Almost like he is made to order for the Office , but is a man with a common touch or appeal. When i think of who his opponent was and see ” President Donald J. Trump” on that hat. YES!
Mr. President is looking well rested and actually a bit younger in that little video. Wonderful!!
