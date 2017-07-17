Cowboy Up – President Trump Wears His Made In America Commemorative Cowboy Hat…

Many of you might remember the origin of this hat.  – DECEMBER 2016 –  The first-edition Texas cattleman’s style Trump cowboy hat made by the American Hat Company in Texas.

During the first day of Trump’s ‘Made in America’ initiative he tried one on.

.

It’s a cattleman’s style beaver belly fur and mink custom hat. And yes, you too can own one just like it for $2800 bucks.

.

TEXAS – It was through acquaintances that [American Hat Co.] was asked to make Trump an authentic cowboy hat. Mundee said Trump, during a campaign stop recently, had mentioned the quality of Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller’s cowboy hat. Treasure Maddox, daughter of American Hat Co. owners Keith and Susan Maddox, and her significant other, Andrew Graves, are acquaintances with Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s second oldest son.

It was after the night of the Nov. 8 election that Eric had asked if American Hat Co. could make a custom hat for his father. Soon after, the manufacturer was at work getting measurements ready as well as the materials befitting the president of the United States.

“It morphed into now we’re making hats for Eric, for Don Jr. and for Mike Pence as well,” Mundee said.

Mundee said the Trump family requested a light-colored hat versus black, so the manufacturer went with a silverish tone. The material is a mixture of beaver belly fur and mink, making the hat soft as silk. The crown, or top of the hat, is done in a cattleman’s style. He said this specific style of hat is widely known as the finest in the cowboy market.

And it’s not just the material that American Hat Co. uses that puts their stamp on the product. It’s also the gold foil stamp on the inside band that also illustrates its quality, as well as the Keith Maddox mark of “KM” on the brim of the hat. The hat retails for about $2,800.  (read more)

trump-cowboy-hat-2

trump-cowboy-hat-1

 

111 Responses to Cowboy Up – President Trump Wears His Made In America Commemorative Cowboy Hat…

  1. CiscoKid says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Cowboy up Mr. President !

    Reply
  3. avgjosephine says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Cue the wailing of PETA! You just know there will be comments on the suffering of beavers. They’ll be frothing at the mouth. Or at their “whatever”.

    Reply
    • Will Janoschka says:
      July 17, 2017 at 5:39 pm

      Now we are getting US manufacturers that can indeed “do” better than the Swiss, German, Japanese, S. Korean; Folk to participate in MAGA! Well done!
      Err the Swiss SIP folk do send over both Hans and Karl, to ‘adjust” the 12 ton $800,000 Jig borer after put in place on the polished concrete slab.! Damned thing holds 10 micron tolerance in 300 mm travel in 3 dimensions Much better than the Heisenberg uncertainty! For them there is never ‘close enough for government work’!

      Reply
  4. iamanamericanblog says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Treat to watch when POTUS Trump with this Cowboy Hat.

    Reply
  5. TwoLaine says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    A someone famous once said, “That’s Hot.”

    Reply
  6. adagio54 says:
    July 17, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    What’s with the comma between “President” and “Donald J. Trump”? They need a proofreader; otherwise, it is a fabulous hat. President Trump looks great wearing it.

    Reply
  7. Rebecca Pacey says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    What a beautiful hat, I am sure he is very proud of it, who would not be. Love Stetson!

    Reply
  8. Will Janoschka says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Now we are getting US manufacturers that can indeed “do” better than the Swiss, German, Japanese, S. Korean; Folk to participate in MAGA! Well done!

    Reply
  9. fleporeblog says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    The GREAT State of Texas and our LION are truly a match made in HEAVEN! Everything Governor Abbott is doing in Texas from the SB4 Immigration Bill that will begin on September 1st to suing the WH about DACA if nothing is resolved by some point in September, to backing our President on his travel ban at the SC is MAGA on steroids!

    http://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/texas-sb4-immigration-enforcement-law-5-things-know-n758126

    From the article linked above:

    It’s not just police who will enforce immigration
    Officials can be removed for not complying with the law
    It encourages people to turn in their local government or university officials
    Victims and witnesses could be asked about their immigration status
    It promises to defend those who are sued for complying with the law

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/dhs-chief-doubts-legality-immigration-200756168.html

    From the article linked above:

    A group of attorneys general has called on the Trump administration to phase out the program. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and others have threated to amend a district court case to challenge the DACA program unless the Trump administration acts to phase it out.

    http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2017/06/06/texas-leads-16-state-coalition-support-travel-ban/

    From the article lineked above:

    Leading a 16-state coalition, the Texas attorney general filed a brief with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday supporting President Donald Trump’s temporary travel stay. Attorneys general from 14 other states and the governor of Mississippi joined to urge the nation’s highest court to reinstate the executive order.

    The state of Texas is showing Americans what our country can be like if we get the right people in office that only care about America First!

    I have a wishlist for possible people who can carry America First on once our Lion has to step aside. The list is short and in this order:

    1. Governor Abbott of Texas
    2. Ryan Zienke, Interior Secretary
    3. TREX, Secretary of State
    4. Mike Pence, VP

    Reply
  10. 6x47 says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    $2800 is a little steep for a hat.

    Reply
  11. Bendix says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    He looks as if he isn’t sure, but he looks good in that hat.

    Reply
  12. Pam says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Now that is really cool. Here is POTUS sort of taking a swing at the press (LOL) with a nice American made baseball bat.

    Reply
  13. Minnie says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    A truly beautiful cowboy hat befitting OUR amazing President!!

    Wonderful 🇺🇸🦁🇺🇸

    Reply
  14. NJF says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Love it!!!

    Reply
  15. TONYA PARNELL says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    TRUMP 2020

    Reply
  16. reenahovermale says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:24 pm


    This Cowboy’s Hat (Song)
    Chris LeDoux

    Reply
  17. litenmaus says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Yesterday my fence fell apart and I found myself at the farm & ranch supply store buying some concrete. The gentleman in front of me was purchasing a cowboy hat and he put it on after the cashier had rung it up. He turned to me and I said “That hat looks mighty good on you”. The smile and the ‘thank you ma’am for the wonderful compliment” made my day.

    I do love me a fine lookin’ man in a cowboy hat and Yowza, President Trump looks fine. :0)

    Reply
  18. Will Janoschka says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Now we are getting US manufacturers that can indeed “do” better than the Swiss, German, Japanese, S. Korean; Folk to participate in MAGA! Well done!
    Err the Swiss SIP folk do send over both Hans and Karl, to ‘adjust” the 12 ton $800,000 Jig borer after put in place on the polished concrete slab.! Damned thing holds 10 micron tolerance in 300 mm travel in 3 dimensions Much better than the Heisenberg uncertainty! For them there is never ‘close enough for government work’!

    Reply
  19. codasouthtexas says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    POTUS Should buy one for FLOTUS a cowgirl hat! She will look gorgeous in it!

    Reply
  20. Steve in Lewes says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    what good ole American boy doesn’t want to grow up a be a cowboy.
    I know I certainly did.
    Toby Keith – “I should’ve been a cowboy” Good song! Yippie-ki-yay

    Reply
  21. tgmccoy says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:45 pm

    Boots, next he and Melania Cowboy Up!
    BTW noticed a strong resemblance to Ronulus Magnus in his cowboy hat…

    Reply
  22. Pam says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Reply
  23. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Oh!!!! Our President is quite handsome in that Stetson. I’m in danger of drooling!

    Reply
  24. Oldschool says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    That hat is the perfect color and style for POTUS. He looks fantastic wearing it!!! Look out Melania, hubby upstaging you on this one!!

    Reply
  25. lizzieintexas says:
    July 17, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Very Reaganest

    Reply
  26. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 17, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    President Trump has a kind of unique quality. It is as though he is so comfortable in his own skin he just cannot look ridiculous.

    Political advisors ALWAYS tell candidates to avoid headgear as unfortunate photos nearly always result, such as Dukakis with the helmet in the tank, John Kerry windsurfing and bicycling in a helmet or wearing a bunny suit. Many people look idiotic in a cowboy hat, while others look great.

    Naturally, PDJT looks like a cowboy when he wears a Stetson, as though he had always worn one. It seriously suits him. He carries off his MAGA cap with equal ease. Even when they put a prayer shawl around him at that black church in Detroit he carried it off. He is amazing. A tour de force. I marvel at him constantly.

    Reply
    • Landslide says:
      July 17, 2017 at 6:21 pm

      I’m dubbing his pic the “Cosmopolitan Cowboy”. 😊 You are so right, Sylvia, he is so confident that he adapts to all situations immediately. Great trait.

      Reply
    • Jimmy Jack says:
      July 17, 2017 at 6:25 pm

      That quality is confidence that comes from a clear conscience.

      Reply
    • Will Janoschka says:
      July 17, 2017 at 10:20 pm

      Sylvia,
      I am becoming more an more impressed by the actions of VP Pence! Excellent speaker, smart as a whip. but never upstages the boss! Look at his attentiveness when ‘The Donald is speaking. Like a kid wanting to learn everything from loving parent! Will he or Ivanka be the next POTUS? I would certainly vote for Ivanka as VP. She needs a bit more learning, but a fast learner!.

      Reply
    • InvestingforOne says:
      July 17, 2017 at 10:54 pm

      All true, Sylvia, my dear, but living out West in several states that still have real cowboys, I’d say POTUS’ look in that hat is somewhere between you “idiotic” and “great.” He doesn’t look at all like a cowboy, Bet he doesn’t know how to sit a horse, rope a calf, make a campfire, throw bales of hay out the back of a pickup in the dead of winter, kill a rattlesnake (the real ones, not the WA DC snakes), or mend fence in the rain or snow.

      When he can do all that, he’ll be able to wear that hat.

      Reply
      • Will Janoschka says:
        July 18, 2017 at 12:26 am

        It is his hat, and can wear it at any time! Your idea of a real cowboy is no where close to that of a resident of Arkansas! Your western states have only a fake ‘cowboy’! Between Texas and KC are Cowboys! Peaceable folk, but you do ‘not’ want to futz with them!

        Reply
  27. tgmccoy says:
    July 17, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    That is what I was talking about…

    Reply
  28. Peni Basse (@pmbasse) says:
    July 17, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Fun fact about Stetson hats…Texas Rangers adopted the hat and found that it could be used to drink from, to fan a campfire, to blindfold a stubborn horse, to slap a steer, to smother grass fires and to serve as a target in gunfights. It could also be brushed for dress wear.😍

    Reply
    • Sayit2016 says:
      July 17, 2017 at 6:58 pm

      They keep taxing us to fix the roads here in Cali and they never seem to get fixed– thee was a study that was done on the millions is costs car owners… grrrrrrrrrrrrr

      Reply
    • InvestingforOne says:
      July 17, 2017 at 11:01 pm

      All true, Sylvia, my dear, but living out West in several states that still have real cowboys, I’d say POTUS’ look in that hat is somewhere between you “idiotic” and “great.” He doesn’t look at all like a cowboy, Bet he doesn’t know how to sit a horse, rope a calf, make a campfire, throw bales of hay out the back of a pickup in the dead of winter, kill a rattlesnake (the real ones, not the WA DC snakes), or mend fence in the rain or snow.

      When he can do all that, he’ll be able to wear that hat.

      Reply
  30. independentalien says:
    July 17, 2017 at 6:30 pm

    Classy, even if I don’t like what the hat is made of. #MAGA #MadeInAmerica.

    Reply
    • sledhead406 says:
      July 17, 2017 at 7:56 pm

      Generally speaking most of the forbearing animals used for this are trapped in areas where they are causing problems. Especially beavers, which cause huge erosion issues very quickly when damming up a stream.

      Most people like myself will shoot on sight when these things show up. They can cause whole pastures to get washed out. And if I want to go fix a washout, its about 6 months of battling multiple government agencies just to get approval to get that stream back where it was for the past 100 years.

      For this reason, I allow local trappers to come in and everyone wins. At least this way the animal’s life has value.

      Reply
  31. georgiafl says:
    July 17, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Boss Trump has got the hat – now all he needs is a ranch and some cattle.

    Reply
  32. India Maria says:
    July 17, 2017 at 6:38 pm

    Mr. President. Put some MAGA cowboy hats on sale at your Web site, and you will sell out in no time.

    Reply
  33. Texian says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    This is what my cowboy hat looks like.. just like my Dad’s were.. (and I wouldn’t have it any other way..).

    Reply
    • Lumina says:
      July 17, 2017 at 10:07 pm

      Now that’s a cowboy hat…being a Montana girl my 1st thought of POTUS in the hat was it needed a little shaping like yours and my Dad’s & Lil’ Bro’s hats…but reading thru I think Landslide’s comment above is perfect “Cosmopolitan Cowboy.”…

      Reply
  34. jmclever says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:26 pm

    Finally! My president has a hat to go with all those cattle 🙂

    Reply
  35. Rockntractor says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    The chief looks mighty fine in that hat, he needs to go with that look!

    Reply
  36. Joe says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    I love it!

    He is natural in that hat!

    MAGA!

    Reply
  37. MfM says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:29 pm

    He looks great in the hat. What I hope is that it is actually his, as a gift from his son. Not a gift from the company to the President that ends up in the National Archives.

    I hope he comes up with plenty of places to wear it!

    Reply
  38. Joe says:
    July 17, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    I reckon he is fix’in to MAGA!

    Reply
  39. amwick says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    He looks so happy, natural…

    Annnnddd the hat in the video at the top really was a Stetson… https://www.dallasnews.com/news/donald-trump-1/2017/07/17/fit-president-trump-gets-el-presidente-garlands-stetson-hats

    it’s the El Presidente, it’s the General Edition and we had it scripted in the sweatband, Donald J. Trump, Make America Great Again 45th President. We have the seal as well,”

    Reply
  40. woohoowee says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:41 pm

    Woohoooooo! Saddle up! Trump45 is a natural in a cowboy hat. If American’s luck holds out on us he won’t decide he should have been a cowboy and ride off into the sunset anytime soon 🙂

    Reply
  41. Dora says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:54 pm

    He puts on the hat.

    Looks around.

    Smiles for the camera.

    What a ham our president is!

    He’s just adorable. 🙂

    Reply
  42. Katie says:
    July 17, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    One might say our President is a “white hat”.

    THAT is the understatement of the year!

    Reply
  43. Ursula says:
    July 17, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    He looks great in that hat. I would love to own one myself but can’t afford the price. As a woman I have a “hat face” but they have to have a nice rim and I wear it a bit tilted to the side. I have worn stetson look a likes but would love to own a real one.
    President Trump I feel can carry anything off especially when he smiles.

    Reply
  44. teaforall says:
    July 17, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    President Trump looks awesome in his cowboy hat

    Reply
  46. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 17, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Every little thing he does is magic! Another promise kept…..”you’re going to be so proud of your country again”. Yep, sure am. MAGA!

    Reply
  47. SG says:
    July 17, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    I love Trump. It just seems like he was meant to be Pres. Almost like he is made to order for the Office , but is a man with a common touch or appeal. When i think of who his opponent was and see ” President Donald J. Trump” on that hat. YES!

    Reply
  48. nwtex says:
    July 18, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Mr. President is looking well rested and actually a bit younger in that little video. Wonderful!!

    Reply

