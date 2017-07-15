U.S. Officials Withdraw From Australian Refugee Resettlement/Relocation Scheme…

Refugee activists are apoplectic because U.S. officials have withdrawn from interviewing economic migrants on the Australian island of Nauru. The entire relocation and immigration scheme was set into place by President Obama during his lame-duck period after the 2016 Presidential election.
Incoming President Donald Trump was not happy when Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull informed him of the secret deal. President Trump reluctantly agreed to consider the 1,250 asylum seekers and established conditions the refugees would have to pass rigorous checks.
SYDNEY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. officials interviewing refugees held in an Australian-run offshore detention center left the facility abruptly, three detainees told Reuters on Saturday, throwing further doubt over a plan to resettle many of the detainees in America.
U.S. officials halted screening interviews and departed the Pacific island of Nauru on Friday, two weeks short of their scheduled timetable and a day after Washington said the United States had reached its annual refugee intake cap.
“U.S. (officials) were scheduled to be on Nauru until July 26 but they left on Friday,” one refugee told Reuters, requesting anonymity as he did not want to jeopardize his application for U.S. resettlement.
In the United States, a senior member of the union that represents refugee officers at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), a Department of Homeland Security agency, told Reuters his own trip to Nauru was not going forward as scheduled.
Jason Marks, chief steward of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1924, told Reuters his trip has now been pushed back and it was unclear whether it will actually happen. The USCIS did not respond to requests for comment. (read more)
Good news, looks like.
If Australia didn’t want these people (who already attempted to sue their way in), why would we?
According to TGP, most were Iranian. Like that would be a good thing to do.
How did these ‘refugees’ get to Australia anyway?
Hmm…. very interesting. MAGA
Good.
Dear God we even have Leakers in a refugee camp.
KEEP THEM ALL OUT
Indeed!
Shut them ALL down, NOW!
Excellent! The only reason those people are on that island is because they couldn’t pass Australia’s vetting. They are rapists, murderers, thieves… nasty people. Let them stay on the island or ship them back to where they came from.
I was completely dumbfounded when Obama struck that deal because I had been seeing reports from Aussie land about the people stuck on that island and it was clear there was a reason why they were there! All this deal did was to get rid of a problem for the Australian PM who cannot stand the heat he is getting from the stupid liberal nutjobs who have no issues being raped or murdered….
“They are rapists, murderers, thieves… nasty people.” In other words, future Democrats.
Isn’t that, who the original settlers in Australia were; murders, thieves and rapists?
Thus these Muslim people will fit in beautifully…
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, this deceptive, snaky and creepy phony person, should be voted out, of government by the wonderful Australian citizens….
Do you duty Australian Citizen, rid yourselves of this snake…
Question??? If Australia does not want them in their country, what them think we would want them in our country. Just sayin’.
Don’t forget, the only way this scenario falls into place is if the paradigm shifts. Anything that was bad for our country, Obama wanted.
Fits perfectly. See?
That’s so disappointing. I was SO ready to welcome our new Americans. I’m not sure how, but I suspect Turnbull outsmarted President Trump, and is keeping these people for himself.
Thank all that’s holy. FINALLY someone at the State Dept and in the admin came to their senses.
“one refugee told Reuters, requesting anonymity as he did not want to jeopardize his application for U.S. resettlement”
Proof that we cannot trust these people.
Excellent!
Why Suspicion Cat, Sundance?
I’m not following.
Over the moon that we aren’t falling victim to any of Obunghole’s clandestine deals.
But Obama would love to take them in, maybe inside his walled mansion. If, if, if, if
Sounds like good news foe USA 🙂
I fear that the idiots running the asylum in NZ could well be silly enough to take a few!!
Maybe if they move all the refugees to one end of Nauru island… it will capsize?
Surely there’s a container ship passing by that can return them to sender.
Yeah! Good news every single day in the Trump era 🙂
Makes my week!
The Trump Administration has been one long celebration;
We’ve been winning and grinning since the Inauguration!
(Yes, BakoCarl, I did mean to rhyme)
The news source is a refugee ?!? I. Am. Literally. Shaking.
Send in Suspicious Cat to get the scoop!
Has the idiot judge in Hawaii ruled that they are entitled to come in to the USA yet?
