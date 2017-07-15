U.S. Officials Withdraw From Australian Refugee Resettlement/Relocation Scheme…

Refugee activists are apoplectic because U.S. officials have withdrawn from interviewing economic migrants on the Australian island of Nauru.  The entire relocation and immigration scheme was  set into place by President Obama during his lame-duck period after the 2016 Presidential election.

Incoming President Donald Trump was not happy when Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull informed him of the secret deal.  President Trump reluctantly agreed to consider the 1,250 asylum seekers and established conditions the refugees would have to pass rigorous checks.

SYDNEY/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. officials interviewing refugees held in an Australian-run offshore detention center left the facility abruptly, three detainees told Reuters on Saturday, throwing further doubt over a plan to resettle many of the detainees in America.

U.S. officials halted screening interviews and departed the Pacific island of Nauru on Friday, two weeks short of their scheduled timetable and a day after Washington said the United States had reached its annual refugee intake cap.

“U.S. (officials) were scheduled to be on Nauru until July 26 but they left on Friday,” one refugee told Reuters, requesting anonymity as he did not want to jeopardize his application for U.S. resettlement.

In the United States, a senior member of the union that represents refugee officers at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), a Department of Homeland Security agency, told Reuters his own trip to Nauru was not going forward as scheduled.

Jason Marks, chief steward of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 1924, told Reuters his trip has now been pushed back and it was unclear whether it will actually happen. The USCIS did not respond to requests for comment.  (read more)

  1. Bendix says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Good news, looks like.
    If Australia didn’t want these people (who already attempted to sue their way in), why would we?

  2. Jlwary says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    Hmm…. very interesting. MAGA

  4. sgtrok13 says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Dear God we even have Leakers in a refugee camp.
    KEEP THEM ALL OUT
    “U.S. (officials) were scheduled to be on Nauru until July 26 but they left on Friday,” one refugee told Reuters, requesting anonymity as he did not want to jeopardize his application for U.S. resettlement.

  5. Sandra-VA says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:22 pm

    Excellent! The only reason those people are on that island is because they couldn’t pass Australia’s vetting. They are rapists, murderers, thieves… nasty people. Let them stay on the island or ship them back to where they came from.

    I was completely dumbfounded when Obama struck that deal because I had been seeing reports from Aussie land about the people stuck on that island and it was clear there was a reason why they were there! All this deal did was to get rid of a problem for the Australian PM who cannot stand the heat he is getting from the stupid liberal nutjobs who have no issues being raped or murdered….

    • helix35 says:
      July 15, 2017 at 8:26 pm

      “They are rapists, murderers, thieves… nasty people.” In other words, future Democrats.

    • free2313 says:
      July 15, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      Isn’t that, who the original settlers in Australia were; murders, thieves and rapists?
      Thus these Muslim people will fit in beautifully…
      Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, this deceptive, snaky and creepy phony person, should be voted out, of government by the wonderful Australian citizens….
      Do you duty Australian Citizen, rid yourselves of this snake…

  6. daystarminsite says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:23 pm

    Question??? If Australia does not want them in their country, what them think we would want them in our country. Just sayin’.

    • WSB says:
      July 15, 2017 at 8:31 pm

      Don’t forget, the only way this scenario falls into place is if the paradigm shifts. Anything that was bad for our country, Obama wanted.

      Fits perfectly. See?

  7. starfcker says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    That’s so disappointing. I was SO ready to welcome our new Americans. I’m not sure how, but I suspect Turnbull outsmarted President Trump, and is keeping these people for himself.

  8. thetinfoilhatsociety says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Thank all that’s holy. FINALLY someone at the State Dept and in the admin came to their senses.

  9. Nibbler Myers says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    “one refugee told Reuters, requesting anonymity as he did not want to jeopardize his application for U.S. resettlement”
    Proof that we cannot trust these people.

  10. Minnie says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    Excellent!

    Why Suspicion Cat, Sundance?

    I’m not following.

    Over the moon that we aren’t falling victim to any of Obunghole’s clandestine deals.

  11. magagirl says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    But Obama would love to take them in, maybe inside his walled mansion. If, if, if, if

  12. rumpole2 says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    Sounds like good news foe USA 🙂

    I fear that the idiots running the asylum in NZ could well be silly enough to take a few!!

    Maybe if they move all the refugees to one end of Nauru island… it will capsize?

  13. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:28 pm

    Yeah! Good news every single day in the Trump era 🙂

  14. georgiafl says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    Makes my week!

    The Trump Administration has been one long celebration;
    We’ve been winning and grinning since the Inauguration!

    (Yes, BakoCarl, I did mean to rhyme)

  15. Alison says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:30 pm

    The news source is a refugee ?!? I. Am. Literally. Shaking.

    Send in Suspicious Cat to get the scoop!

  16. SoCal Patriot says:
    July 15, 2017 at 8:31 pm

    Has the idiot judge in Hawaii ruled that they are entitled to come in to the USA yet?

