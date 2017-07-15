Supreme Court Gives Hawaii Activist Judge Tuesday Deadline To Respond…

Last week former President Obama’s classmate, Hawaii Judge Derrick Watson, once again blocked the implementation of the travel and visa restrictions put into place by President Trump and the Department of Homeland Security.
At the heart of the matter activist Judge Watson is demanding that Homeland Security permit as many foreign terrorists as possible be granted entry into the U.S. According to the world-view that all occupants of planet earth are inherently future citizens of the United States, Judge Watson claims everyone should be allowed entry into the U.S. regardless of national security concerns.
It should be noted that Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, and other GCC nations have initiated a total Muslim travel ban with Qatar…. meanwhile a U.S. judge frames the limited scope of President Trump’s ‘temporary travel restrictions‘ as overreach. Go figure.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Supreme Court has asked the State of Hawaii to respond by Tuesday at noon to President Donald Trump’s motion to block a judge’s ruling that prevented his travel ban from being applied to grandparents of U.S. citizens and refugees already being processed by resettlement agencies, the court’s public information office said on Saturday.
In a court filing on Friday, the administration asked the justices to overturn Thursday’s decision by a U.S. district judge in Hawaii, which limited the scope of the administration’s temporary ban on refugees and travelers from six Muslim-majority countries.
The latest round in the fight over Trump’s March 6 executive order, which he says is needed to prevent terrorism attacks, began when the Supreme Court intervened last month to partially revive the two bans, which had been blocked by lower courts.
The Supreme Court said then that the ban could take effect, but that people with a “bona fide relationship” to a U.S. person or entity could not be barred. The administration had narrowly interpreted that language, saying the ban would apply to grandparents and other family members, prompting the state of Hawaii to ask Hawaii-based U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson to expand the definition of who could be admitted. (more)
yep….made a robot out an old pressure cooker.
what could possibly go wrong?
What about the kid that made a clock out of a clock?Sheer genius..
Roflmao
Yeah, but he put it in a briefcase.
Genius man genius!
/sarc
Wow! This is totally amazing! This clip is Donald J. Trump! The man truly is a gift from God to not only us but more and more to the world as well!
We need to be careful with the Afghans. I know these girls are not refugees, but male Afghan refugees seem to be carrying out a rape jihad.
FTA: “Europeans were predisposed to be positive towards Afghan refugees. But it quickly became obvious that something was wrong, very wrong, with these young Afghan men: they were committing sex crimes to a much greater extent than other refugees, even those from countries that were equally or more backward, just as Islamic and conservative, and arguably just as misogynist.”
http://nationalinterest.org/feature/ive-worked-refugees-decades-europes-afghan-crime-wave-mind-21506?page=show
The whole article I linked to above is amazing and provides many excellent reasons for the need for extreme vetting. It is long and detailed and interesting. If it weren’t so long I’d post the whole thing. Please read!
FTA: “…Europeans are the enemy, and their women are legitimate spoils, as are all the other things one can take from them: housing, money, passports. Their laws don’t matter, their culture is uninteresting and, ultimately, their civilization is going to fall anyway to the horde of which one is the spearhead. No need to assimilate, or work hard, or try to build a decent life here for yourself—these Europeans are too soft to seriously punish you for a transgression, and their days are numbered.”
The article is mostly limited to Afghans, and I don’t even think that is one of the banned countries, is it? But it ought to be after reading this. They target our laws to abuse them and use them against us, quite deliberately. It made my head explode.
https://constitutioncenter.org/blog/immigration-dispute-reaches-supreme-court-again
Good article by Lyle Denniston of SCOTUSblog. The article includes a link to yesterday;s filing, and explanation of procedural stuff between the 9th Circuit and SCOTUS.
Looks like some judge in Hawaii is about to get slapped down.
An article on the threat of Judicial Supremacy.
“Lincoln and Jackson defied judicial supremacy by rejecting its illegitimate authority. President Trump must do the same. The travel ban is within his authority.”
“…the President of the United States is not obligated to justify his motives to a paternal court to exercise his authority.”
“By ignoring the courts, President Trump will restore respect for his authority, for the separation of powers and for the power of the people to rule themselves.”
http://sultanknish.blogspot.com/2017/07/america-is-not-nation-ruled-by-judges.html?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+FromNyToIsraelSultanRevealsTheStoriesBehindTheNews+%28from+NY+to+Israel+Sultan+Reveals+The+Stories+Behind+the+News%29
Neil- wasn’t it President Jackson, when replying to the Supreme Court about some case in his day, said “they’ve made their decision, now let them enforce it”, or something to that effect? And then simply ignored their ruling?
Everyone remembers that, but the decision was in favor of the sovereignty of native tribes in Georgia. The court ruled that the state had no say over their lands. Lot of gold in northern Georgia back then.
“Everyone remembers that, but the decision was in favor of the sovereignty of native tribes in Georgia.”
We need a similar ruling in favor of the SOVEREIGNTY of the American people, ‘natives’, i.e., people who were BORN here.
WE the PEOPLE are Sovereign.
We’ve just forgotten, and allowed a wholly corrupt government to run roughshod over us.
very well said
Not just the expulsion of native tribes and from tribal lands, but of individuals within those tribes from their own land, particularly the Cherokee. Records of the time show that in the Cherokee (one of the “5 civilized tribes”) area, the only way to tell a Cherokee farm from a white one was to knock at the door.
The Supreme Court prohibited the land grab and the tribes’ removal. Jackson refused to enforce the Courts’ decision against the State, and added Federal power to the expulsions.
John in Indy
Why is president Trump even giving them the time of day? Quit playing games with people that have no authority.
LikeLiked by 3 people
i am so over these judges who just do whatever they want, don’t follow the law and challenge the supreme court. They are corrupt and need to be taken off the bench.
LikeLiked by 13 people
alas, judge removal is something that our cowardly congress critters would have to do.
This seems to be a pretty big dea that the SC is asking this Barry from Hawaii loving MORON to respond why he did what he did to them by Tuesday. This moron probably never thought this would occur so quickly. He thought since the Justices are away until October 2nd, he could have a little fun acting as President. Well son, playtime is over and you better be prepared for your spanking as our President continues to MAGA!
LikeLiked by 30 people
Ha!! You bet – and he’s not taking the week end off, I can tell you that!!
Jeff Sessions went to the SC on Friday asking for clarification, so many naysayers across sites who claim Sessions does not do anything , once again are wrong.
I believe the point is the AG does not appear to be doing much. Friday he did his job.
“… does not appear … ”
Since when – other than the hyper-politicized & narrative-pushing Holder/Lynch – have we wanted/expected our AGs to be in the spotlight?
I realize prosecuting Hillary et al quickly, and in the limelight, is your litmus test. It is not mine.
Regardless of whether AG Sessions is pursuing Clinton crimes via grand jury or prioritizing other pieces of the Trump agenda or cleaning house at DOJ, I prefer not to have a whiff of what he is doing until it is a fait accompli.
So far, the announcements from AG Sessions about his fait accompli’s have indicated President Trump is keeping his promises.
That is my litmus test.
“I realize prosecuting Hillary et al quickly, and in the limelight, is your litmus test. It is not mine”.
Wow, I did not realize I said that. Let me re-read my post. Hmm, still not there. Nice to see you are such a big support of the AG. For me the AG put himself in the dog house right away with his recusal. There is not a single democrat AG that would have done that. None. So, like it or not, he screwed PT right away.
For me and others he has a way to go to redeem himself. Hopefully the fait accompli will occur before 2020.
I know. Troll alert!
Which fait accompli – done by 2020 – is your litmus test?
This is not a rely to you, Alison- just a general comment and I’m not sure where it should be posted. I am new here and post very rarely. I can be found posting on “Ace of Spades” quite a bit. However, I like all the information here and the praying spirit of the Christians here. I am willing to give Jeff Sessions the benefit of the doubt. Just because he isn’t doing what many people want (going after Hillary, etc) in the time frame they want, I feel Sessions is working hard. There is a lot to clean up in the DOJ (following two terrible AGs) and he has to work against the Deep State. He cannot publicize everything he’s doing. I think the best thing that people of faith can do is pray for him and figure he’s probably in regular communication with President Trump who-did after all- chose him.
Oh, yes, I can’t stand all the fighting about Sessions. None of us have the job-and I certainly would not be able to do it.
you called troll on yourself. clearly you sound like you know yourself.
Sessions has a HUGE job, as does President Trump. Time to let our men do their jobs and be still for awhile.
We let this mess get where it is today….so how about letting the new clean up crew do what it takes for awhile?
What a surprise a Sessions naysayer. smh
But, but, Howie said…..
Howie is wrong…yet again.
Interesting photo of President Trump next to the pgymy. Trump’s steepling of his hands is one of the most powerful displays of confidence that we possess. The pgymy’s interlaced fingers?….mmm not so much. Hilarious photo.
Plus Obama has on his purple (resistance) tie.
Probably a clip-on tie.
Oblammer’s tie clip doubles as a doobie holder.
These people have no allegience to this country. They’ve gone to law school on the affirmative action plan – either their parents or grandparents were foreigners and may have struggled with speaking English and fitting in, may have been denied something due to their status, and this next generation is determined to avenge these past struggles. Their parents/grandparents left their homelands to come here for a better life and better way. This generation of affirmative action recipients have received incredible benefits their parents/grandparents never thought possible for themselves. Older generations of immigrants struggled but were still grateful for the prospect and hope of a better future. These little affirmative action twits however, have no loyalties, no apparent desire to preserve and protect that which has made their successes possible.
LikeLiked by 12 people
That about covers it.
Hence, data must end.
DACA.
That and affirmative action in general.
Well, I guess the idiot paid judge wants the whole middle east to claim they are cousins. Put em in Hawaii.
Hawaii has a huge homeless problem they also have only in all history of the refugee resettlement act like 127 refugees who were put there.
state of Hawaii is totally full of racist biggots….if you are not born native Hawaii…they scorn you.
“If I had a son …”
Well seeing how they marry cousins all the time and intermarry heavily in general, they may in fact be all cousins
that was the basis of “Hawaian Love Song”….love your family means something different to the waveriding hula lovers.
This time I think they are claiming that the “bona fide relationship” includes migrants with the entities that bring them in,
I said this last night that SCOTUS was going to move quickly on this. This HI judge is going to get smacked down, again IMHO. Sessions alluded to this in his appeal last night.
“Judge Watson claims everyone should be allowed entry into the U.S. regardless of national security concerns.” ? Who does he think he is? This judge, and other appointed lower court judges are not more powerful than the President OR the Supreme Court! And from the statement above and others he has made, he is not a very concerned American or very intelligent!
LikeLiked by 1 person
In reality, Hussein is MUCH smaller.
I think they forgot to put his foot in his mouth too. And his head in his …
Does Hussein eat pork? Asking for a friend …
LikeLike
LikeLike
“by noon Tuesday”
Eastern time I would hope.
Judgement time.
That’s gooooood, Bert 👍
We still need to kick Hawaii out of the Union. #ExpelHawaii
Keep good California and expel San Fran and we stay at 50!
I was telling a buddy from Hawaii that we need to pull both the Navy and AF, others, out of Hawaii. Leave the museum at Pearl. Move everyone to Guam where we have infrastructure in place. Leave Hawaii to the stinkin’ liberals, homeless, and mooselums. Kalifornia. – West – with humidity.
Put 300 refugees in Waikiki & watch the Japanese cancel reservations one right after the other!
Notice how the Reuters frames this around Trump fighting against “grandparents” being banned without mentioning cousins. If one goes back far enough, aren’t all human beings cousins? In the target countries, one does not even have to go back that many generations to be labeled as cousins.
If we had a House of Representatives that actually did their constitutional duty, impeachment proceedings for this judge would begin at 8:00 am Monday.
Instead, they will be working behind closed doors on strategies to pass a CR instead of a budget ….. and it will include no funding for a wall.
ACTUALLY this is a good time for AG Sessions to set the record AND SCOTUS straight, and tell them they don’t get to rewrite Refugee Law. They usurped their powers in the prior ruling and way overstepped their bounds. Maybe we can correct this now.
Ann has been all over it from the get go.
Hawaiian rogue judge has until Tuesday to respond to Trump SCOTUS motion
by Ann Corcoran
15 Jul 2017
https://refugeeresettlementwatch.wordpress.com/2017/07/15/hawaiian-rogue-judge-has-until-tuesday-to-respond-to-trump-scotus-motion/
Obama appointee with the Uniparty Senate voting unanimously 94-0 and a Republican Senate majority no doubt.
On March 13, 2017 Barack Obama paid a surprise visit to Honolulu, Hawaii.
On March 15, 2017 US District Court Judge Derrick Watson, who presides in Honolulu, rejects President Trump’s travel ban for the second time. For the second rejection, Watson managed to produce a 43-page decision within two hours of the case being filed.
On top of Obama’s influence, I wonder how many of Watson’s buddies in California and Hawaii work as immigration law attorneys. 95% of law schools in the US provide a immigration law clinic, it’s a big business within the field.
Huge business, My girlfriend is an immigration lawyer and in drowning in work.
Why don’t they send a troop of “refugees” to Hawaii and build their camp next this idiot’s house? I bet that would keep him entertained.
This is an interesting page at DHS website which defines family, does not include Grandma, Cousins, Aunts, Uncles: https://www.uscis.gov/family/family-us-citizens.
Hat tip to a poster over at Legal Insurrection……..
What are they asking for a response? Is he going to give a rationale that a person’s grandparents have been acting as parent to a certain person? Same with an aunt or uncle. I don’t know if this is going to go the way we hope. Why is this even ruled on, as if someone has a right to be here that is not a citizen?
