Schedule Today: President Trump and First Lady Melania Join Bastille Day Celebrations…

On Friday, President Trump and the First Lady will participate in the annual Bastille Day ceremonies. President Trump will be the first United States President to participate in the ceremonies since 1989. In order to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the entry of American troops onto French soil during World War I, the people of France have designated the United States as this year’s national guest of honor.
The President and First Lady will be joined in the ceremony by troops from the United States Army’s First Infantry Division as well as three heroic United States veterans of the Normandy Invasion. Also, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will conduct a flyover with planes from the French Air Force.
The President and First Lady will return to the United States shortly after the conclusion of the ceremonies. Schedule:
♦ 10:00 AM (Local) // 4:00 AM (EDT) The President and First Lady depart their overnight accommodations en route to Place de la Concorde
♦ 10:05 AM (Local) // 4:05 AM (EDT) The President and First Lady arrive at Place de la Concorde
♦ 10:10 AM (Local) // 4:10 AM (EDT) The President and First Lady participate in the French National Day Parade with President and Mrs. Macron – Place de la Concorde
♦ 12:10 PM (Local) // 6:10 AM (EDT) The President and First Lady depart Place de la Concorde en route to Paris Orly Airport – Place de la Concorde
♦ 12:35 PM (Local) // 6:35 AM (EDT) The President and First Lady arrive Paris Orly Airport
♦ 12:45 PM (Local) // 6:45 AM (EDT The President and First Lady depart Paris, France en route to Newark, New Jersey
“France is a beautiful country that is rich in history and culture,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “I am grateful to President and Mrs. Macron for their gracious invitation and hospitality as we celebrate Bastille Day with them, which is not only a celebration of France’s national day, but on this occasion, in 2017, also honors the historic cooperation between France and the United States during the First World War.”
The First Lady continued, “I also want to take a moment to thank the employees and families of the United States Embassy for all of their hard work on behalf of our country, and to extend my warmest wishes to the patients and staff at Necker Hospital. My visit with the patients was very special, and I will continue to keep them all in my thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery.” (link)
Having to be in that man-boy’s presence must be hard work for our president.
Being in the presence of his strange wife must be even worse.
question why is the president landing at newark airport and not andrews?
im assuming this means he will be spending the weekend at Bedminster NJ Trump National GOLF COURSE
The U.S. Woman’s Open is taking place at Trump National in Bedminster, NJ -this weekend.
US Women’s Open in Bedminster, New Jersey.
thanks
👍👍
I was thinking how great it would be if Air force 1 could stop off for a couple of hours In London and picked up those poor parents along with their baby Charlie.
Betcha any money Trump has looked into that.
A act of great compassion that would be, and he’s the man to do it.
Violation of “International Law”?
Can ‘ya say Diplomatic Immunity?
I can’t wait for the parade, thank you, SD!!! Maybe I should just stay up here on the West Coast. Forgive the superficial digress, but does our FLOTUS have some of the best legs ever?! And what another beautiful, perfect outfit. I don’t know why Mrs. Macron would wear white and above the knee … it is neither a good color nor length for her. She needs some color. And she fidgets, poor dear, while Melania remains still and graceful. FLOTUS is killing it in every which way. Ok, back to the larger issues at hand. Enjoy, Treepers, and merci encore, SD!
I am about to go to bed! I will pray and pray until my body shuts down. By the time I will wake up, our President and FLOTUS will be on a plane coming back home! I can’t wait to wake up to that wonderful news!
Can’t wait for that, either, flep. Sweet dreams!!
Interesting write-up Sundance. So, the last time a US President attended Bastille Day events was 1989. That would be George HW Bush, along with other World leaders who were invited for the bicentennial of the French Revolution. (see NY Times article from 1989 here http://www.nytimes.com/1989/07/14/world/france-celebrates-a-day-of-history.html )
I remember watching the military parade that year. I’d never seen anything like it, and thoroughly enjoyed it.
Would have loved to have seen France then before all the refugees trashed the place .. last time I was there it was awful and it seems it’s even worse
