Schedule Today: President Trump and First Lady Melania Join Bastille Day Celebrations…

On Friday, President Trump and the First Lady will participate in the annual Bastille Day ceremonies. President Trump will be the first United States President to participate in the ceremonies since 1989. In order to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the entry of American troops onto French soil during World War I, the people of France have designated the United States as this year’s national guest of honor.

The President and First Lady will be joined in the ceremony by troops from the United States Army’s First Infantry Division as well as three heroic United States veterans of the Normandy Invasion. Also, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds will conduct a flyover with planes from the French Air Force.

The President and First Lady will return to the United States shortly after the conclusion of the ceremonies. Schedule:

♦ 10:00 AM (Local) // 4:00 AM (EDT) The President and First Lady depart their overnight accommodations en route to Place de la Concorde

♦ 10:05 AM (Local) // 4:05 AM (EDT) The President and First Lady arrive at Place de la Concorde

♦ 10:10 AM (Local) // 4:10 AM (EDT) The President and First Lady participate in the French National Day Parade with President and Mrs. Macron – Place de la Concorde

♦ 12:10 PM (Local) // 6:10 AM (EDT) The President and First Lady depart Place de la Concorde en route to Paris Orly Airport – Place de la Concorde

♦ 12:35 PM (Local) // 6:35 AM (EDT) The President and First Lady arrive Paris Orly Airport

♦ 12:45 PM (Local) // 6:45 AM (EDT The President and First Lady depart Paris, France en route to Newark, New Jersey

“France is a beautiful country that is rich in history and culture,” said First Lady Melania Trump. “I am grateful to President and Mrs. Macron for their gracious invitation and hospitality as we celebrate Bastille Day with them, which is not only a celebration of France’s national day, but on this occasion, in 2017, also honors the historic cooperation between France and the United States during the First World War.” The First Lady continued, “I also want to take a moment to thank the employees and families of the United States Embassy for all of their hard work on behalf of our country, and to extend my warmest wishes to the patients and staff at Necker Hospital. My visit with the patients was very special, and I will continue to keep them all in my thoughts and prayers for a speedy recovery.” (link)

Melania and I were thrilled to join the dedicated men and women of the @USEmbassyFrance, members of the U.S. Military and their families. pic.twitter.com/ZSdsJ0Bsbl — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2017

