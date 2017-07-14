Au revoir Paris – President Macron to President Trump: “We have a friendship that transcends time”….

U.S. President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have an extended farewell handshake at the conclusion of the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris:
Advertisements
U.S. President Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron have an extended farewell handshake at the conclusion of the Bastille Day celebrations in Paris:
Too funny…
LikeLiked by 16 people
In that video Macron and his wife look like they can’t keep their hands off our President!
DJT has a ton of charisma.
LikeLiked by 15 people
Such a masterful negotiator.. They don’t want to let him to go.. Sign of a natural born and nurtured-to-be Leader.. (His Dad did good..).
LikeLiked by 10 people
His Excellency is irresistable.
He’s like the Lion King and other males want to be in his pride for protection.
He’s like the cool kid in high school and Macaroon wants to be in the clique so that he could be cool.
I find myself drawn to him but in a masculine sort of way… Macaroon showing a little more bromance than I’m comfortable with. I think its the longing in his eyes
LikeLiked by 13 people
Winning hearts and minds…
*It makes it easier when going for the kill shot*
LikeLiked by 4 people
It does, but of course it’s considered impolite to say so.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe hoping to absorb a wee bit of Trump’s strength? Mrs. Macron really should get with Melania to learn more about dressing and shoes. Melania seems to love shoes as much as I as she a pair for every dress/suit, but I think the heels are way to high for me so I stay around 2 or 2 1/2, but then I am a lot older than she.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s clear the way Europeans behave that he has a gravitational field that rivals the moon! Charisma, aura, magnetism. He’s got it all!
LikeLiked by 4 people
At the rate Macron is going he will have DJT kissing him on the cheek…As a man who has spent most of my time in NA, I was recently interacting with many Syrians and the kissing on the cheek is odd, but not unpleasent. Takes a little getting used to, EG have spent time with Chinese who have grown up in very crowded areas, and their personal space spread is very tiny, again not unpleasant but different.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 24 people
Soooo right.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eh, if Merkel has her way and establishes the fourth reich through EU bureaucrats, they’ll be speaking German eventually.
LikeLike
Doesn’t matter. without Pres Trump they will all be speaking Arabic.
LikeLiked by 6 people
No Brian, I’m afraid she intends on Arabic, or Pashton being spoken in all of her kingdom.
LikeLike
I’m sorry mikey, your comment didn’t appear, until mine did.
I’m handicapped by my phone.
Like minds though, huh?
LikeLike
Macron follows our President around like a puppy. Did you see that video (one with music) that shows Macron weasling his way down to Trump in the G20 group photo? Well, our President and First Lady ARE magnificent!
LikeLike
Cute!! I don’t trust Macron.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Macron = Good Cop
Merkel = Bad
LikeLiked by 10 people
Or, Good Marxist/Bad Marxist tag team?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Macron is focused on getting Trump back into the Paris climate accord scam. It will never happen unless it is renegotiated. That was never on the table.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Not happening. They talked about new Trade Deals and fighting ISIS.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I was pleasantly surprised by Marcon throughout the press conference. He said he understood that our President promised his voters what he would do for his country if elected. He himself said he is doing the same (Paris Accord). He also seemed to take a strong stance on ISIS in Iraq, Syria, Libya and Mali (where the French are fighting). He never responded to the border wall of Muslim ban and most importantly in my mind is that he backed our President for trying to work with Russia in Syria and asking China to do more than they have to date with NK.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That is because he’s a douche bag
LikeLike
Melania looks beautiful. Her fashion sense has inspired me, and hopefully others, to dress up a bit more than usual, even if ocassion doesn’t really call for doing so.
LikeLiked by 25 people
Same here! I love wearing and shopping for bright colors, nice handbags and accessories now, more than ever.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Ah.ha! Melania is the President’s secret to getting the American economy going again!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m Proud of you Ladies!
We’ll call this Movement MABA.
Make America Beautiful Again!
LikeLike
Fairly certain our FLOTUS would look great even in a potato sack.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Or gunny sack as Dolly would say.
LikeLike
Like I said in another thread here, First Lady Melania, could wear Plaid, Polka Dots, and Stripes, at the same time.
And look Marvelous!
In fact, I’m thinkin’ Marvelous was must have been coined with Her in mind…
LikeLike
Yes, Melania’s fashion sense has really inspired me, too. I think I’ll start buying lovely, flowing dresses and heels to wear around here. The chickens will LOVE it!
Okay, maybe not. Jeans and t-shirts it is then! Sorry chicks!
LikeLiked by 16 people
Ha Ha Ha !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melania dresses take me back to the era when women liked being women with either fitted or full skirts, lovely dresses that didn’t go half way down the breast area but didn’t hide the breasts with great darts helping. I loved when we could get linen shoes dies to match whatever, or when we had really great colors some years back to choose from as I liked my green, purple and pink high heels.
LikeLiked by 11 people
I really like nice clothes, so I really enjoy looking at her clothes. That being said, I cannot wear them as they will get clawed, scratched or torn….. Right now we have a new kitten, cannot wear my “good” t-shirts as he’ll just ruin them!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Melania’s ‘fashion’ is a late 1940’s, 1950’s style. Absolutely love it! Looks exactly like many of the dresses my mother wore during that time period.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I prefer the miniskirts of the 60’s and 70’s. Those long dresses make me look shorter than I am already. 😉
LikeLike
Now those are what I call Blue Suede Shoes!!!
The skirt of her dress is lined in a dark color, very flattering. I love the longer lengths she is bringing into style, the femininity of florals, soft pastels or bright bold, reds, greens and the sophistication black, taupes and navy. Her tailored suits and wide belts are so attractive.
We love having a Super Model as our Super First Lady!!
Can’t wait to see her personal touches, symbols of faith and her elegance in their first Christmas in the White House.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Oh my!! Christmas at the WH will indeed be Devine!! I just think of her place settings for events and the flowers, the pinic & The 4th Celebration at the WH…Her Christmas will be magical 💖🇺🇸💖
LikeLiked by 10 people
Notice her white dress was LINED – so we don’t have the Lady Diana effect of sunlight from behind showing off Melania’s sensational legs.
Melania thinks of EVERYTHING.
Bravo FLOTUS!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
All skirts must be lined as ‘slips’ are out or not made anymore.
LikeLike
The floral Valentino dress Melania wore in the photos above is one of her most beautiful, in my opinion.
SO feminine and fetching!
Her lovely blue shoes: PIZZAZZ
I am looking forward to seeing her style reflected in women’s wear across this nation.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I truly believe that dear Melania is resetting morality and redefining what is considered beautiful. For me, it is so much more than just fashion.
She is leading by example – proving with panache that women don’t have to dress like hollywood/entertainment/music trailer trash to be sexy. That having faith is desirable. That supporting and adoring your mate while pursuing your own interests is enviable, but those things never overshadow your commitment to your children.
She is also proving that smart and understated is the new sexy.
What a wonderful example – one that I will continue to point out to my six year old granddaughter who wants nothing more than to be the Empress Mum of the Universe.
(Once I’m gone, of course.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
And, praise be, I know I will never see our FLOTUS twerk.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree. She hits the right note ever time.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Love her dress today with the blue ribbon at waist.
And thanks to the elegant, svelte Melania, I was inspired to go to spin class today.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mrs. Macron didn’t seem to be too upset with whatever Pres. Trump said to her about her looks yesterday.
I thought it was very weird that the chairs were so far apart. They had to really lean over to speak to each other… and when Trump leaned over to speak to Macron it left Melania sitting way off to the side.
LikeLiked by 2 people
French women don’t try to look good in the hopes that nobody will notice them. I’m sure she was happy to get the compliment.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Exactly. When I’ve made an effort, I expect it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Great observation.
LikeLike
She was probably flattered receiving a compliment from the U.S President
LikeLiked by 2 people
The last pic…lol Sundance! Love Melania’s dress! Love our President! I guess Macron loves them too, just like a mosquito on a warm summer’s night. What does Macron gain from this? It has to be more than a photo op next to the Trumps.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The meda is pushing the whole “Macron is our friend” and “Macron is the French Trump” memes VERY hard . I think it stinks.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I heard say Macron is the French Obama — that makes more sense.
LikeLiked by 6 people
over at Breitbart (London), yeah, I know, there are some really smashing photos of The Parade
LikeLike
In that picture of Melania looking up with her hands together, she looks like an angel. 🙂
LikeLiked by 19 people
She was clapping, but you are right, it was a nice shot.
I wonder if that dress has an underskirt to make it stiffer, because it certainly stays crisp.
LikeLiked by 8 people
haven’t seen that style in years…decades!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think so.
LikeLike
I was thinking the same! Her sweet smile looking upward with hands clasped appears she’s applauding the angels. In fact, she may have been clapping for our own awesome USAF Thunderbirds who went over to perform.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I watched a bunch of video earlier and it’s very clear from one of the photos above that Pres. Trump was wearing an earpiece. Shows he cares about what is going on.
LikeLiked by 6 people
PDJT needs to know what the Secret Service is doing in real time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Translated into frog language as, “Watch your back sucker.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Would like to be a fly on the wall when Frau Merkel has her next talk with M. Macron…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Same here. I don’t trust those two, at all.
LikeLiked by 8 people
“We have a friendship that transcends time.”
What a (drama) queen…….
LikeLiked by 4 people
If his true words would have been spoken it would have been something like, “Daddy, Daddy, don’t go!”
LikeLiked by 11 people
Meanwhile, in the background you could hear this giant sucking sound.
(We called this “sucking up” in school. Best description of what Macaroni is doing around Trump!)
LikeLiked by 3 people
When I was in school it was more likely to be a reference to the color of the nose. 😉
LikeLiked by 3 people
Shane! Shane! Come BACK, Shane!
LikeLiked by 14 people
LOL!!!! 🐎🤠
LikeLiked by 1 person
With emphasis on reine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There are a few people I’ve met in my extended life who have a special charisma NO one can resist. I believe President Trump is one of those. Meet him and you LOVE him! Brash! Bold! Fun! Yet the way I see him described mostly, on the internet, is by the quote from the Billy Bush video, as if that is the one defining moment of his entire life. Lord, please help me stop this escalating hate I harbor for Progressives and faux Conservatives.
LikeLiked by 22 people
Met Donald Trump early in his race for the Presidency and to me he was gracious, attentive and humble — a word rarely used for the man, but one that fits him face to face very well.
LikeLiked by 22 people
LUCKY you! I would so like to meet him in person, or even go to one of his rallies.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I brought 16 Sonnys BBQ to the tarmac as he was leaving our Orlando rally. He spent extended time with the police escort and as he approached his jet, I met him and he spoke with me, thanked me and took photos with me. He was gracious and polite and ” human” I had been standing with his pilot of 25 years who told me a “finer man you will never meet”. It sickens me to witness the attacks on him and his family. So ashamed of our media.
LikeLiked by 19 people
Like. If his pilot regards President Trump as fine man you can be certain it is the truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not ashamed-cold fury.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did you see how he HD the conductor called back so he could thank him? Made a fan for life.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I also had the esteemed honor to meet President Trump on the campaign trail. He is dignified, kind and truly listens to people. He very much valued those of us who volunteered for him. And he’s got a firm handshake.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Please let me join you in that prayer, deanbrh. The rage is a distraction and serves no good purpose during this. Besides, I’m grinding my dentures down to dust. 😉
LikeLiked by 12 people
Remember SDs Cold Anger, try to practice it…i find I slip too and start to fume…but when you think of potential family, aquaintances, whoever encounters, practice it in your head, and hopefuly at the time of that enclounter Cold Anger will come back like muscle memory…i’m tryin but got a ways to go😉
LikeLiked by 4 people
Right-e-oh! As said on another thread, Cold Anger! We can run on it for decades–better than nucular power; cold fusion is a runner up; betterer than Cats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!!
LikeLike
>There are a few people I’ve met in my extended life who have a special charisma NO one can resist. I believe President Trump is one of those.
We, the American people have known who Donald Trump is for decades. We knew he was a winner, always has been. We knew who the hell we were voting for.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Absolutely Tejas Rob!
Unlike what all many of the “conservative” radio talk show hosts are saying.
I’m sick and tired of hearing the likes of Rush/Levin/Savage/etc., say they are responsible for calling the troops to action on behalf of Donald Trump, and thus they are the reason why President Trump won. I NEVER listened to them before the election because they kissed up to Lyin’ Ted way too much for my taste and rarely gave Donald Trump a chance (Hannity was better than the rest), and now every time they pat themselves on the back for President Trump’s victory I get mad and wonder why I turned the radio on to begin with.
LikeLike
Insufferable blowhard, Savage, is the only one I have heard who takes credit for Trump.
Levin has been actively anti Trump on the basis that he is not a true conservative.Rush did not officially back a candidate during the primaries though I think he would have preferred a more conventional candidate. Now, however, he is quite supportive of the President. He may not agree with every tweet or strategy but he seems firmly in the camp with Trump and the American people.
LikeLike
I will join you in that prayer. I wish that more people, especially those closest to me, would realize that President Trump is not the monster that Lamestream Media, Progressives and NeverTrumpers make him out to be.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Somebody please explain, what was the purpose of this? What do we have to gain by befriending this socialist? All I can think is “keep your enemies closer”. Is this about the Olympics bid, proving Paris is safe? What, Why?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think it is part of the bigger message Pres Trump has been sending to the EU:
America WILL have INDEPENDENT relationships with EU countries.
For reasons of commerce as well as any other reason we see fit.
Our Guy is going right into the belly of the EU -repeatedly – and letting them know in no uncertain terms that WE will be making our own way.
And exposing the EU as the toothless creature it truly is, cuz there’s nothing they can do about it.
LikeLiked by 26 people
Oh, OK, thank you. That makes sense.
And it highlights France’s pride in their history and tradition, Nationalism. Make the French proud of their heritage, if possible. I would say “MFGA” but I am not sure it ever was, at least for a long, long time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I’m liking what I’m seeing with all this mutual respect between us and France.
Its a bit hard to believe, but I’m liking it.
Especially since I am 50% of French heritage on both maternal and paternal sides – I’m liking it.
Now, if the French would just put up some sort of fight against the invasion, i’d feel MUCH better!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Also France spends blood helping Allied efforts. It usually has more soldiers out than the UK. French soldiers were doing the work in the most dangerous parts of Helmand province.
LikeLiked by 13 people
France has troops fighting ISIS in several places.
LikeLiked by 13 people
President Trump being received in Europe with such respect is a very good thing.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Fake media likes to tell us that Europe doesn’t like Trump.
Obviously they are wrong
LikeLiked by 13 people
It’s simply an extension of the, “Ugly American,” narrative. If I’ve heard it once, I’ve heard it a thousand times, how Europeans don’t like us. I have traveled extensively in Europe, as well as countries that European travelers frequent, and with the exception of one Moroccan taxi driver, NEVER experienced any anti-Americanism.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely.
While the MSM drones on ENDLESSLY here in the states about NOTHING,
the entire rest of the world moves on.
The world stops for noone, jake Tapper……
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump covered all the reasons in the press conference.
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s not as socialist as Hollande was. He actually helped push labor reforms through when he was economics minister which allowed companies to lay off redundant employees (previously almost impossible) and allowed flexibility in the 35 hour work week rule. He’s extremely free market by French standards, and has criticized Germany’s trade surplus with France (sound familiar?). True, he’s a wuss on immigration, he’s a climate zombie, and he supports the EU. But, just like with Putin, President Trump can work with him on North African peace measures and combating terror groups in the old French Empire (the President specifically mentioned French efforts against Mali-based groups).
If the President can get something that benefits the US from him, he should try to do so.
LikeLiked by 11 people
But still noticeable that the opening MSM language still puts Trump down and wants to continue with fabricated news. Nothing there with Trump or any of his children, but then again there is still Tiffany, so hold your horses as they try to get something on her, along with several RINOS, democrats, leftists and republican establishment. Trump has the touch to make others feel they have made a friendship and to a degree that is true, but Trump holds the trump cards! Merkel is still the nazi she was in her youth and is not a socialist but a nasty nazi now communist, just like Soros. Macron is also a communist with commonsense to make France better, but still with open borders and the Paris Accord, to which ONLY the US contributed via Obama and now Turkey has withdrawn because they wanted some of that money. Sorry, we are not your piggybank!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wouldn’t be surprised if after Trump pulled the US out of the Paris Climate Accords, Macron received many phone calls screaming at him about the loss of billions of dollars. Wouldn’t the money from the Accords first go through French banks?
In order to try to salvage Something out of billions, Macron has done a complete turn-around and is now cozying up to Pres. Trump. Wouldn’t surprise me if this change in behavior is money related and has something to do with those pulling Macron’s strings.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was also commemorating the 100 year anniversary of the USA going to France to help with WWI.
LikeLiked by 5 people
You mean “…commemorating the 100th anniversary of the USA saving France’s bacon from the ravening Hun!” FIFY!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe getting back to the underskirts we wore back in the 50’s and early 60’s? Yes, the art of the deal means making connections whether you like or dislike the person(s) in front of you, so, yes, keeping your enemies closer as well. One of Trump’s many talents!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It was about our President honoring American soldiers of WWI. Doesn’t have to be abt anything else. POTUS Trump always has time to honor our military, present and past.
LikeLiked by 14 people
^^^^^^^^^THIS^^^^^^^^^^
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s just humoring the French on their holiday. I wouldn’t look too much into it.
LikeLike
>Somebody please explain, what was the purpose of this? What do we have to gain by befriending this socialist?
Macron is a bit of an enigma to me. I’m not sure what his overall plan is. He even had his own “Donald Trump moment” when he set Libtards hair on fire with his blunt truth about Africa.
It put’s Macron busting ass to get to President Trump’s side during that photo shoot in a new light. He seems to be glomming on to President Trump. Not sure if he’s playing some game but it almost seems like true admiration for our President. Maybe he sees President Trump as someone to look up to, to aspire to be. President Trump has shown that speaking the blunt truth isn’t a political death sentence. Perhaps Macron is trying to be a French version of President trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Okay, I just did my first BBC-OS radio interview. They wanted a Texan’s point of view on Trump’s border wall. While I was on the air listening to the guest before me, “Anthony” somebody was describing the handshake between Trump and Macron as some kind of weird entanglement or something and the female host piled on. They were dishing like school girls about Trump’s misogynistic comment to Macron’s wife about being in good shape. What if Trump was referring to her stamina and not her appearance?
Then “Anthony” set up my response to Trump’s wall as a broken campaign promise because most Trump supporters see the wall as “largely symbolic” anyway, and besides you can’t build a wall over mountains.
By the time they came to me for my comments, I was good and steaming mad. As nicely as I could muster, I told them that I did not believe that Trump was backing down on his signature campaign promise. The reason the wall will be see-through is because Trump listened very carefully to what DHS on the border told him they needed- that catapults have been found on the Mexican side of our border and that they are hurling large flats of drugs that would be fatal to anyone on our side who didn’t see it coming.
I then started in on the mountains, saying that if they think mountains are a hindrance to building a wall, I guess they haven’t seen the Great Wall of China, and that the natural barrier that Trump was most likely referring to was the water of the Rio Grande…
And then, after only about 15 seconds of what was supposed to be a 5 minute interview, my “connection got glitchy.” They cut me off, the producer came on and said let me call you again, and then, “Oh, we won’t be having you back on after all, thank you for your time.”
Riiiiight. They made the assumption that because I’m a Texan Trump supporter, I must be STUPID. Their mistake.
Nice thing is, I have a nice little MP3 of the whole thing that proves that my connection wasn’t glitchy at all. They’re just a bunch of snowflakes that can’t handle well made argument that doesn’t support their narrative. How pitiful.
LikeLiked by 21 people
GREAT JOB!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Anthony Zurcher was his name, perhaps.
A horrible person, covers U.S politics for BBC
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. He was a real jerk. His condescending snark rivaled Obama’s. Ugh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you want to see a weird handshake moment, this is it, and it made for a very awkward moment for President Trump. Macron drug Trump down to meet someone, not sure who, and then forgot to introduce them to each other. Macron is a weird bird.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry, I didn’t set it to the right place. Try this one
.https://youtu.be/NeFckU1f4EU?t=11567
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love how Trump called him back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Glad so many French clapped for Trump and Melania as they should since we saved their bacon and butter! Can also say that as far as I can remember, only France ever thanked us but not any other country. Tsk! Tsk! So glad Trump is still wearing his bullet proof vest which makes him look a wee bit fat when he isn’t, but safety first in a country full of islamists!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think Poland’s welcome certainly qualifies as “thank you”.
LikeLike
Wonderful pics Sundance. The last pic…..hahaha!
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 17 people
Possibly unpopular opinion: Looking back nearly 15 years later, Chirac was right about Iraq.
LikeLike
IIRC, in the movie they soon parted after saying that line.
LikeLike
Here are 26 great photos from the UK Telegraph > http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/07/13/trumps-paris/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Shark, I enjoyed them. There were some different ones there.
LikeLike
I can’t stand looking at Macron’s wife. Mainly because I imagine this older married woman looking at a 14-year-old boy who just walked into her classroom and thinking, “Dang, I want to marry HIM!”
That and her skin looks like leather.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Have you seen the pic I posted? Yuk.
LikeLike
Macron’s wife seems to be barely conscious. Not totally there, with her expressionless, [Botox-infused] sour face. Weird. I wonder how the Frenchies feel about their First Madam.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump has a strange and inexplicable affection for the little fellow…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump has a real opportunity with Macron to provide a guiding influence over the young leader. The guy has been indoctrinated into socialism… maybe some capitalism will rub off.
For Macron he sees himself cementing a place in history. Whether he ends up like Napoleon or Lafayette is the question.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Seems like PTrump did not have the same reaction to Trudeau. Would have expected the same bored affect on behalf of our President but he senses something more interesting about Macron, or at least more promising opportunities. Go figure!
LikeLike
Trump is most likely in DADDY mode. He is just trying to teach the boy a few things, and maybe make him an APPRENTICE.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suggest juxtaposing Micron somewhere between Louis XVI (the monarch whose overthrow might be said to commence on Bastille Day), Robespierre, and De Gaulle. Sadly, he seems to tend toward a Louis XVI impression of himself, while maintaining immigration/PC policies that are and will produce terror the likes of which even Robespierre feared. The great hope of France should be that Micron will learn from and work with PDJT to achieve a presidency renewing the responsible, growth-oriented, nationalist approach of De Gaulle. Or he could go one better and just emulate PDJT.
LikeLike
Probably due to his vulnerability, he can see in Trump a guide and protector.
LikeLike
I hope Pres. Trump knows something i dont about Macron. I stand against everything he does.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump knows a lot of things we don’t know, and probably do not want to know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Your right about that. Macron came across as an enemy and now Pres.Trump is visiting. Something must have went on that changed Macrons attitude towards the President. President Trump is amazing!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Melania has inspired me too. To pay even more attention to women in beautiful clothes. :-;
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 12 people
macron’s in pretty good shape for the suit he’s in.
LikeLike
Our welfare helps.
LikeLike
OMG. This is Eddyc. Forgot I was on my wife’s IPAD. Too funny
LikeLiked by 3 people
Hahahahahahah! I was wondering about that previous comment….
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG… I am speechless. Lol
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is unique in so many ways. At times he can be a street fighter. But in meetings with world leaders you couldn’t ask for a better representative for our country. He always takes the high road and endears himself to people. He knows the score on everyone, but he doesn’t let it affect how he treats them. This kind of beauty and grace from the first couple is a big part of what is driving the left insane. What a difference from the last first couple.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Both men were able to honor the sacrifices of their military and show gratitude for the support for each other in past wars without letting their own egos or opinions overshadow the proceedings.
As far as I know there were no riots or protests, so kudos to France.
Sometimes there are circumstances where differences and negotiations take a back seat to a greater, transcendent issue. These two men where able to do that and honorably represent the sacrifices of two allies without tarnishing the deeds of those who came before them.
Tomorrow the political maneuvering will begin again, but today it was able to put be on the back burner for the sake of persons who sacrificed their lives to allow for days like today to be possible.
I have to give them both credit.
Also, I live in Germany. Days like this, or like in Poland recently, could never happen here. The level of hate and ridicule directed at President Trump is obscene and the populace does not have the ability to set that aside. The openness of opinion is great enough to overcome the bias.
I have to give a France, and Macron, a great deal of credit for having hosted this and having organized it as nicely as they did. Not all leaders or countries are capable of doing it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The openness of opinion is NOT great enough to overcome the bias.
LikeLike
👍🙂 👑
LikeLike
Enough of this gay crap ,who cares about muslim france ? no one I know cares about france ,Go Home !! face preet ,now !! clean up your mess you started with your retarded rosey pick .
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lighten up, Francis.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sometimes they land on the wrong tree branch. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or woke up on the wrong side of the trunk! Hope you feel better after that first cuppa, K-dozer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they hang upside down we’ll know for sure he’s in the wrong place. 🙂
LikeLike
President Trump is very warm, charming, and likeable in person – nearly everyone who meets him comes out smiling and singing his praises.
Macron didn’t plan to fall in love … it just happened.
President Trump didn’t even grab him by the p***y – not that Macron would have objected!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hmmm, I guess you guys saw something I didn’t. Looked to me like Trump wouldn’t let go and almost pulled Macron down with that hand shake. I was going to suggest that Macron get some ankle weights.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re so right, yet, in the closer photo, you can see Macron is gripping Trump just as tightly. So it appears he didn’t mind.
LikeLike
Yeah. To me it’s like who will let go first. Macron wants to make it kind of a power struggle, he’s talked about standing up to him by the way he shakes his hand lol, saying “it’s a moment of truth” and his tough handshakes with Trump shows “he’s no pushover”. I don’t like how he’s critiqued President Trump in the past. I don’t trust this guy at all, he honestly creeps me out.
LikeLike
Looking at Madam Macron, she reminds me of Karen Carpenter who suffered from eating disorders and died of heart failure related to her dis-ease at age 32. Madam’s arms and legs are very thin, and she always wears “waistless” dresses to hide her figure. Karen did the same thing so people could not see her thinness and find out about the disorder.
Knowing President Trump’s compassion and his ability to read people, it would not surprise me if his compliment to her was an attempt to encourage her to accept her body and perhaps heal if possible. Just my observation.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think that is an astute observation, valheisy.
LikeLike
Looks like Macron is in love!!! Now he has a Dad as well as a Mom (Merkel).
LikeLiked by 1 person
I thought about that a little bit different . Macron already married Mommie, now looking for daddy-sarcastic, yeah.
LikeLike
Frau Merkel isn’t even up to “Mommy Dearest” standards, though. Daddy will need to have sole custody for the sake of the cccchhhheeeelllllddddrrrreeeeennnnn!
LikeLike
LikeLike
Hmm…
Now why would a radical leftist ideologue like Macron all of a sudden be captivated by someone he’s supposed to loathe? Is it a ploy? Is Macron scheming by thinking he can use President Trump?
Is Macron thinking of all the angles?
Hell no. Macron is a figurehead, a puppet. He’s so far from the concept of a leader it’s ridiculous
Macron is a little boy in an adults body. He has no idea how the world really works & simply parrots the talking points his leftist handlers feed him
The little boy needs his mommy, hence his wife. And now, by being exposed to a real alpha male, a real leader, & with his inadequacies bubbling to the surface of his mind, he’s enthralled with what he see’s as a daddy figure
There’s no comparing Trumps magic to this little boys confused & garbled mindset. Macrons weakness is attracted to Trumps mojo, like a moth to a flame
This guy is truly a freak, & we can see why he was chosen by the elites, but maybe what the elites didn’t realize was their little boy’s head trips make it so he can easily be swayed due to his shortcomings
“Oh mommy, mommy, er, I mean honey, daddy likes me, he really likes me!”
LikeLike
Glad to see our President getting out of the swamp. Macron was supported by Obama and Merkel, and he came out of no where. He is an odd duck.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I doubt we’ll see any connection of similar affinities like the Reagan – Thatcher – Mulroney triumvirate, but business comes before personal friendship.
The President has to deal with whoever is in power around the world during his term.Like them or hate them, bigger objectives are at stake. Ideally, common interests and trust facilitate mutually beneficial results. But it’s more about respect and results than personalities.
The real work happens behind closed doors, not at parades or extravaganzas. Those are fine for public consumption and morale. It’s great to see the affable social side of the First Couple, but that’s the icing on the cake.
And the art of the deal always works best by both sides feeling content with the results.
LikeLiked by 1 person
DADDY!!!
LikeLike
It was the 100th. I wonder if the US had been invited and planned when it was thought someone else was supposed to win………
LikeLike
Thank you God for this most respected, liked, strong, kind, generous, common sense, intelligent President and First Lady.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I suspect French Intelligence may have informed Macron on what Trump is up to in Eastern Europe. France don’t want to be left behind in a diminished EU. Frau Merkel sure has been quiet lately.
If POTUS needs to cut MFN status with China imagine Eastern Europe picking up the slack. Coal and LNG to Ukraine for pipe. Getting US capacity up to demand for steel and pipe will take years. Ukraine can fill that gap for current massive needs. Makes no sense to overbuild US Capacity to meet temporary boom. Just build for long term demand.
I used Ukraine because I know their pipe is higher quality than China and some others. Plus very few current EU hindrances.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Perfect summer dress for Paris. What a refreshing change we have for first lady.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Will be interesting to see what the MSM says about the handshake….Any longer and the SS would have had to separate them..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Awakening at 4 AM, watching the parade in those early hours has made today a glorious one. I loved the parade and was touched by it. As I viewed it, I read the streaming comments; one had a profound effect on me: “Jesus, please save France.” Although there are multiple reasons to be “suspicious” of President and Madame Macron, I will give them credit for being gracious hosts to our beloved President and First Lady. When our two entered The Beast, Madame Macron blew them kisses. We have witnessed multiple times how President Trump has a profound effect on our world leaders; they seem to change their usual modes of operation and their philosophies after being with him. I am going to believe that Macron has also been affected by our wise leader until there is reason to believe he was faking his respect for President Trump. In addition, I will be praying for Jesus to save France and hope you will do so also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was an amazing parade and a wonderful visit
LikeLike
Now we will have to see if Theresa May can out do France when Pres. Trump goes to England.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Theresa May doesn’t have the guts, even though she was the first leader to invite Trump on a state visit
She is very weakened politically, a Trump visit would be a surprise
LikeLiked by 1 person
I do hear the trip has been put on hold.
LikeLike
I see it in two parts.
1. Macron has a man crush on our President.
2. Macron believes that if he is Trump’s closest friend in Europe it raises his standing in Europe, and he likes that idea.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First of all I am thrilled by the rapport between Macron and President Trump..
Second, Mrs Trump totally rocks….loved that floral dress she was wearing. And her visit to the children’s hospital where she spoke in French..an amazing First Lady.
I find myself more thankful every day for getting some sense last September, researching Trump’s policies on the advice of a friend and getting on the Trump Train.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Midwest Mom, as one who only got on the Trump Train reluctantly when it was obvious he was going to win the Republican nomination, I can relate.
I am so glad I puzzled it out finally and concluded it wasn’t just that he was the only choice, he actually was the very BEST choice. That decision is validated each and every day. I am surprised and delighted on a daily basis by the things he does and says.
And I am so glad you came to that conclusion as well. My vote in a blue state was wasted, basically, but if you are from the Midwest YOUR VOTE actually helped elect this man. From the bottom of my heart I thank you.
LikeLike
I remain baffled by the Macron relationship. However, like so much else I have to accept I don’t know what is really going on and just trust that Trump’s got this.
It probably was as simple as a response to an invitation to honor our military which, as someone upthread said, our President always is glad to do. And PDJT being PDJT figured he’d see what he could get from Macron in terms of at least laying groundwork for some sort of economic deal, possibly driving a bit of a wedge between France and the EU, something like that.
Anyway, now that they are home it is all good. The pageantry was lovely and made for some great photo ops. The more the world sees PDJT being Presidential and Melania being…Melania the more it will force the world to accept them.
I love our President and his wife, and I can’t wait to see what comes next!
LikeLike