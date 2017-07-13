President Trump and First Lady Melania Dine at Le Jules Verne Eiffel Tower Dinner…

Posted on July 13, 2017 by

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spent most of the day today with their French counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Trogneux as part of their Bastille Day visit to Paris.

Following a full day they dined together tonight at Le Jules Verne, a Michelin-starred restaurant that is located on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower.

.

Pictures/Video from earlier in the day below.

The first couples met at the Invalides monument in Paris for a tour of the golden-domed building that houses some of France’s greatest war heroes, including Napoleon Bonaparte and Marshal Ferdinand Foch, the supreme allied commander in World War I.

.



Advertisements
This entry was posted in FLOTUS, France, media bias, Melania Trump, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

189 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Dine at Le Jules Verne Eiffel Tower Dinner…

  1. starfcker says:
    July 13, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    NICE!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. scottmc37 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    WOW, the FLOTUS is great looking…

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. Abster says:
    July 13, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Lovely

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. scottmc37 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Barron has got it made, great looking kid, great genes, money and lots of opportunity..

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • joshua says:
      July 13, 2017 at 6:03 pm

      so you tell me…..what kind of American image do you prefer….as well as IQ and behavior?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • MOA says:
      July 13, 2017 at 6:08 pm

      Yeah, all possibility.
      But the lad needs to spend his summers fencing or working with a chainsaw for a timber company in Montana.
      Or he’ll end up like Jared, who more than anything in life needed 3 years in the military when younger. That isn’t the way it works anymore, I know.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • nuthinmuffin says:
      July 13, 2017 at 6:33 pm

      but inheritors of an easy life are not guaranteed success…many become self indulgent and wind up in ruin. it does happenn, although i don’t wish it on anyone

      Like

      Reply
  5. Lunatic Fringe, Phd. [undocumented] says:
    July 13, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    I hope the chef does a good job on le steak with le ketchup 🙂

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
  6. colddeadhandsyoudirtyape says:
    July 13, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Macron invited his Mother to the dinner?

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  7. noritadek says:
    July 13, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Sorry to be so shallow but…. I love Melania’s dress… again! She’s such a classy and beautiful lady. My first lady. And Our President is so handsome also.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Bull Durham says:
      July 13, 2017 at 5:21 pm

      She is a huge catalyst for fashion designers from all over. Her taste is perfection and she is flawless day or night, domestic or foreign.

      How lucky are we?

      And Melania loves America, personifies how an immigrant should embrace our country and people.

      And she’s religious!

      Liked by 18 people

      Reply
  8. georgiafl says:
    July 13, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    Melania’s dress was designed by Herve Pierre who designed her Inaugural gown that resembled a fragile antique scrolled document tied in red cord – The US Constitution or Trump’s Contract with the American Voter?

    Melania frequently wears clothing that has a symbolic meaning or pointed message. Remember the Pussy Bow outfit?

    I wonder what tonight’s dress symbolizes?

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  9. Wend says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Ha of course the two girls are checking out each other’s outfits and approving. Mrs. Macron has gotten it together since the NATO meeting-cute dress and hair is better. She is soooo skinny!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • bpk1300 says:
      July 13, 2017 at 6:18 pm

      She lives in Paris FRANCE!!!! The couture capital of the world and she dresses like a Woolworth bargain hunter in the preteen section. A dress with a cowl collar…. pluuuuzzzeee. She needs help pronto

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • mireilleg says:
      July 13, 2017 at 7:11 pm

      She did better, but I wouldn’t say she has gotten it together just yet. Her big problem is that is trying not to appear her age. Huge handicap. Some people that age or older (not me) really look year younger and pull it off beautifully others just can’t. She is in the second group.

      Like

      Reply
  10. wheatietoo says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Brigitte Macron seems to have a thing for zipper-dresses…and trying to look like a teenager.

    Our First Lady, on the other hand, shines in her elegant wardrobe choices.
    The red skirt-suit was perfection.
    And her dress for the dinner was truly inspired!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • Lumina says:
      July 13, 2017 at 5:10 pm

      Not sure what to think about the structured turtleneck on Mrs Macron’s dress. She seems to be hiding her neck. The fabric looks different than dress lace. Her fingertip hem line could be an inch or 2 longer and be more flattering as well as still having an edgy look. I do like the dress fabric.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • LULU says:
        July 13, 2017 at 6:45 pm

        If I didn’t know better I’d say Brigitte’s dress was that awful doubleknit fabric that was in sort of jacquard patterns. Probably print something. But then again….

        Like

        Reply
    • StrandedinCA says:
      July 13, 2017 at 5:11 pm

      She has an obvious mental illness. Not only trying to look like a teenager – she seduced a teenager while being married with children. If she had been male there would be calls for her arrest and she’d be labeled a pedophile. Having said that – I almost feel sorry for her having to stand there and be compared to the lovely and elegant Melania.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      July 13, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      Brigitte seems to be trying to be an Ingenue…maybe she’s still not grown up and mature inside.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • BAM says:
      July 13, 2017 at 5:52 pm

      I looked at some photos of Mme. Macron, and she looks to prefer clothing stuck in the late ’60s – early ’70s. Short hems, zippers, broad shoulders, and turtlenecks. (She already has broad shoulders and doesn’t need the extra padding. )

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • paulyho39 says:
      July 13, 2017 at 5:55 pm

      Our First Lady really looks like a FIRST LADY!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  11. jonvil says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    I feel sorry for Micron’s wife, I’m sure she never intended of being in the spot light.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. aredtailblog says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    France’s first lady looks so unclassy next to Melania.

    Aside from the obvious fact she married her own student.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  13. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Macron is funny. Suggesting poor countries use birth control to manage poverty. Just buy them TV’s it will be cheaper.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  14. Raffaella says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Whar woman can stand next to Melania and not look ridiculous? She is stunning.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. magagirl says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    Well, I’m glad that diner is over. I hope tomorrow everything is fine too. Praying for safety.
    Too bad I didn’t go to France in 2001 when I was in Europe, at that time it was still french.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    There’s just something so weird & creepy about Macron & his grandmother….er, I mean wife

    I don’t usually comment on someones looks or sexual proclivities, but these two are just really odd. I cringe every time I see a photo of them. There’s just something that’s off, somethings not right

    Maybe it’s because I feel a “man” who needs a “mommy” figure in his life can’t possibly have any idea what it takes to be a leader among men. (& women) Not too mention he’s a moronic leftist twit who values political correctness over integrity, honor, honesty & common sense

    The difference in leadership qualities is stunning, & seeing the visual of “our guy” next to this twerp truly says it all

    Like

    Reply
  17. tearjr ✓كافر 🇺🇸 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    No offense, but the 1st lady of France looks like she should be locked away at a monastery somewhere. I say this, because I know she came from $$$, otherwise, she’d be hanging out at the rusty spur bar trying to get ol’ lady status with the Banditos.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. val66 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Well looks like Trump made it through the dinner unharmed where he was a sitting duck, given the public release of his date, time, and exact location.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  19. Midnight Rambler says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:14 pm

    Well heck. I don’t care for the guy but if he likes #45 then I guess I’ll go with it. lol

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Honest Abbey says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    Deja Vu!
    As far as physical appearances go, the stark contrast between Melania Trump and Brigitte Macron brings me back to the days of Princess Diana and Camilla Parker-Bowles.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  21. El Torito says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    DJT looks like he’s doing this as some kind of pay-it-forward act of generosity, knowing full well he’s being used for a photo op. The Macrons make me gag.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. MfM says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    Mrs. Macron’s dress this evening is a lot better looking on her than that zipper disaster. It’s not as dressy as Melania’s, but she is the hostess, so she can set the tone.

    I’d like to see other pictures of Melania’s outfit. I like the top and the bottom, but the belt sort of cuts across the element in front and seems a little off. She still looks great in it, but I liked the white dress with fringe that she wore last week better.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      July 13, 2017 at 5:35 pm

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
      • Bendix says:
        July 13, 2017 at 5:37 pm

        Franco-American Herve Pierre.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • auscitizenmom says:
        July 13, 2017 at 5:44 pm

        I love Melania’s dress. I think it is beautiful and so tasteful.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • MfM says:
          July 13, 2017 at 6:37 pm

          Melania’s clothing is all great, I just think much of it is a 9.7 or a 10 on a scale of 10. This one I think is a 9.5.

          Melania is consistent. Michele Obama was all over the map. Some where fine, appropriate and looked good on her and were in the 9.5+ area given her body type. Then you have looks like that weird outfit with lots of sweaters that was about a 3… or a 2 if you think of where she wore it.

          Like

          Reply
      • wheatietoo says:
        July 13, 2017 at 6:33 pm

        Such a great dress…festive without being frilly or fussy.

        Tailored, with no moving or dangling parts, yet it has the ribbon motif going on front & center.

        Another truly inspired choice by our First Lady.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • LULU says:
          July 13, 2017 at 6:51 pm

          Dinner dresses are not supposed to be flashy. And the best ones have all the interest above the table – as does this one.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • georgiafl says:
          July 13, 2017 at 6:51 pm

          It’s hard to see the detail on the bodice, but perhaps the decorative detail is a bouquet of lilies superimposed over the flag colors.

          The dress she wore for President Trump’s Warsaw speech looked like a ‘winged victory’.

          I love the thoughtful details of Melania’s fashion designs.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • georgiafl says:
          July 13, 2017 at 6:52 pm

          For the Indian Prime Minister, Melania wore a saffron colored dress.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  23. fedback says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    This has been a good day

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. flyingtigercomics says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    It must have been fascinating to sit there and listen to Mrs. Macron reminisce about when they were building the Eiffel Tower. She would have only been in her 40s back then of course.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  25. Concerned Virginian says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    OK, sorry to be catty, but: the photos of the two couples at the table are PRICELESS in showing the stark contrast between the ADULTS (President Trump and FLOTUS) and…the adult WANNABE’s (the Macrons).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Madmax110 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:24 pm

    Who’s the cleaning lady in the white dress?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. MfM says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Someone on FB was saying that earlier in the day Trump told Mrs. Macron that she looked good. The implication was ‘for your age’ . But when I asked for a video of it, the person who originally posted blocked me. I bet it was something taken completely out of context.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. SoCalGrinch says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Had to laugh at the picture of the two women standing in the doorway/archway watching husbands walk up.

    I’ve seen that look before when we were “a little late” getting home

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  29. TwoLaine says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Mrs. Macron seems, to use a term Congress likes to use, “top heavy”. 😉

    The Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act of 1982

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tax_Equity_and_Fiscal_Responsibility_Act_of_1982

    Like

    Reply
  30. trapper says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    There’s something going on here. The pattern is emerging. It is becoming increasingly difficult, nearly impossible, to ignore. President Trump wins people over wherever he goes. Macron? Apparently. Theresa May? You betcha. King Salman? Yup. Bibi? Of course. Xi Jinping? Surprisingly, yes. This isn’t sucking up to the United States. There is something more to it. If the mainstream press weren’t so crazed they might notice that we elected a natural.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • georgiafl says:
      July 13, 2017 at 5:36 pm

      Trump leads, inspires, mentors, sets the standard.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 13, 2017 at 6:09 pm

      President Trump has a magnetic personality. No doubt about it!

      I keep telling people, there is no one person I know who is the combination of Sun Tzu and Reverend Vincent Norman Peale. Hard to process for some. the happy ‘it’ warrior.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • MfM says:
      July 13, 2017 at 6:43 pm

      I agree. There are some people you talk to them and you have the feeling the whole time that they are looking over your shoulder to see who else is there that they would be better off talking to.

      I don’t think people have that vibe with Pres. Trump. I’ve heard many people talk about meeting him and talking to him and his focus on them and what they were saying. That he was in the moment and listening. They say that Trump listens and asks questions relevant to what the topic is.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  31. lastinillinois says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Macron’s mom looks like a cross between jane Fonda and Michelle Obama.

    Like

    Reply
  32. cycle1 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Invalide is a very interesting place if you ever get a safe opportunity to visit. There are even artifacts from when the allied troops invaded Normandy. I took particular interest in a canister that was dropped with the paratroopers. Inside the canister? Essentially a motorbike that could quickly unfold and allow a paratrooper who finds it to get around quickly as the motor bikes could go 35 mph. A visit to Invalide is a good supplement to visiting museums and the US cemetery at Normandy.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Wend says:
      July 13, 2017 at 6:10 pm

      It’s very impressive. It was where the bus from the airport went my first visit to Paris. You could do everything there including find a place to stay. The woman was really cool, she sent me to a charming small hotel in the 7th Arr. on a quiet street near the Eiffel Tower.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      July 13, 2017 at 6:29 pm

      Hotel Les Invalides is an astonishing place to behold. I never thought I would feel so hushed at the sight of Napolean’s Tomb, for obvious reasons; however, that place just takes your breath away.

      Like

      Reply
  33. Brian L says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    What the hell is Mrs. Macron wearing? Looks like something out of Austin Powers.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • WeThePeople2016 says:
      July 13, 2017 at 6:37 pm

      That is what I questioned below. She looks ridiculous. I can buy something off of the rack and on sale that would look better than that.

      Like

      Reply
  34. georgiafl says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Dinner in the Jules Verne is très cher.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  35. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Some more pics of first ladies on Paris river cruise.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Southern Son says:
      July 13, 2017 at 6:24 pm

      I’m sure it must be Euro culture, but the Daily Caller had Another pic of Microns wife, with her hand on Melania’s behind.
      Is it their culture, to fondle ppl this way?
      Melania has her hand on the back at the waist.
      Just seems peculiar to me.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • MaineCoon says:
        July 13, 2017 at 7:11 pm

        She’s so much shorter than Melania that when she puts her are around her waists it’sway below it. The cameras catch wverything,
        .

        Like

        Reply
  36. Bendix says:
    July 13, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Everyone looks so uncomfortable. Perhaps Melania understands that the European tabloid rags would just love to gin up some sort of feud between her and France’s First Lady.
    This is a big gesture on Donald’s behalf. He could have easily come up with a valid excuse why he could not attend this occasion on short notice.
    Instead, he and the First Lady took on extra work to reinforce our historic ties with France, at a time when those ties are threatened.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. md070264 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Reminds me of a Billy Lee Riley song….My first lady’s red hot…. Your first lady ain’t diddly squat….

    Like

    Reply
  38. WVPatriot says:
    July 13, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    PATRIOTISM and AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM are making a comeback!

    President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump — Beautiful Americans!

    MAGA! I am so proud.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  39. Sam says:
    July 13, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Don’t forget that Melania Trump was a successful fashion model before she met Donald Trump. Models are taught how to dress, stand and walk to be elegant. They learn what clothes and colors work for their particular coloring, hair and body type. And Melania has the advantage of being tall and slender and having a beautiful face.

    It’s no contest between Melania Trump and a school teacher. Melania will have the advantage every time. We in the U.S. are very lucky Donald Trump had the good sense to marry her because she is now a wonderful First Lady.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  40. Rodney C. Johnson says:
    July 13, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Ah… I can’t get over Macron’s wife. Its, is it a French thing?

    And the First Lady, is STUNNING!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. WeThePeople2016 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    What is Macron’s wife wearing again? Ewwww

    Like

    Reply
  42. Beenthere says:
    July 13, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Looks like Trump & the cub got along well for dinner.

    Like

    Reply
  43. WSB says:
    July 13, 2017 at 6:42 pm

    Closeup of the First Lady’s dress. Does look like streamers for the celebration of the day:

    Like

    Reply
  44. WSB says:
    July 13, 2017 at 6:45 pm

    The Peonies, modern chargers and antique crystal for the table are beautiful and offset each other:

    Like

    Reply
  45. Blade says:
    July 13, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Well, to give credit where credit is due, it looks like the Frog’s wife learned something from that first meeting in Belgium. Her wardrobe, hair and makeup artists took great pains this time to save her with lots of work, including padding clothes to hide her aged heroin chic figure.

    I can’t decide if that white dress is a role playing nurse fantasy for the Frog Prince Maricon, or, merely a throwback to 1960’s Avengers Emma Peel. I have this sudden urge to play the Beatles ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ for some reason.

    You know what is striking about Melania? She is the absolute perfect weight for her size and figure, so much so that she probably drives the typical fat or rail-skinny American leftist batsh!t crazy. And she has already eclipsed the vastly over-rated Jackie-O for being the best dressed woman to enter the White House. Youngsters won’t know this but the Kennedy Camelot thing was a 100% scripted media operation only surpassed by the Obama propaganda. Jackie was okay, but nothing special. Michelle? She got the exact same shameless lying positive press as Jackie but no amount of lipstick could ever hide that pig.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      July 13, 2017 at 7:07 pm

      Love it, Blade.

      The Macron’s with the Trumps reminded me of when the kids have the parents over to their new apartment for dinner for the first time. Running trying to make it just right.

      The Trump’s were polite as they nodded at the ‘view’. Really? Come on Macron. The Trump’s live in a Penthouse over looking New York City. Good grief. Nice try though.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  46. W-D says:
    July 13, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Here’s how our local liberal fish-wrapper reported the story:

    “Trump caught on tape complimenting Macron’s wife’s body”
    “President Donald Trump was captured complimenting the French president’s wife’s appearance Thursday as he toured a famous Paris landmark.”
    http://www.startribune.com/trump-caught-on-tape-complimenting-macron-s-wife-s-body/434343723/

    It was another AP lame attempt at a hit piece. The fish-wrapper makes it a habit of using pretty much all AP and Washington Pest stories.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s