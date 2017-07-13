President Trump and First Lady Melania Dine at Le Jules Verne Eiffel Tower Dinner…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump spent most of the day today with their French counterparts Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Trogneux as part of their Bastille Day visit to Paris.

Following a full day they dined together tonight at Le Jules Verne, a Michelin-starred restaurant that is located on the second floor of the Eiffel Tower.

.

Pictures/Video from earlier in the day below.

The first couples met at the Invalides monument in Paris for a tour of the golden-domed building that houses some of France’s greatest war heroes, including Napoleon Bonaparte and Marshal Ferdinand Foch, the supreme allied commander in World War I.

.







