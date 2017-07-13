President Trump and First Lady Melania Arrive in France…

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Paris on Thursday morning, ahead of Bastille Day celebrations in the French capital.
The gorgeous and glorious Red, White and Blue has landed.
Praying for their safety.
I also.
Priè à saint Joseph
Saint Joseph, ayant imploré l’aide de votre très sainte épouse, j’invoque également avec confiance votre protection. Par la charité qui vous unissait à la Vierge Immaculé, la sainte Mère de Dieu, et par l’amour paternel avec lequel vous avez embrassé l’enfant Jésus, je vous prie et vous supplie humblement de m’assister de votre pouvoir et de votre force. Ainsi soit-il.
So am I. Melania looks stunning as always. Now that’s how you make an entrance. 😀
She descends the stairs so gracefully, and in her towering stilettos. Amazing woman.
I love Melania’s hair in an updo like that. So sophisticated. And her red suit is to die for. Love the nipped in waist on the jacket and the full, long skirt. It is a great look. Feminine, stylish, professional, and very flattering.
This will probably sound silly, but even watching the Beast I feel proud. That vehicle is a marvel of technology, and yet they were able to build it to look somewhat like a regular limo and not like they are riding around in an uparmored Humvee or something. American ingenuity.
