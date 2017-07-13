President Trump and First Lady Melania Arrive in France…

Posted on July 13, 2017 by

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive in Paris on Thursday morning, ahead of Bastille Day celebrations in the French capital.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in FLOTUS, France, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to President Trump and First Lady Melania Arrive in France…

  1. A2 says:
    July 13, 2017 at 3:54 am

    The gorgeous and glorious Red, White and Blue has landed.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. Guy-Blanc Déploré says:
    July 13, 2017 at 3:56 am

    Praying for their safety. :-/

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  3. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 13, 2017 at 4:21 am

    I love Melania’s hair in an updo like that. So sophisticated. And her red suit is to die for. Love the nipped in waist on the jacket and the full, long skirt. It is a great look. Feminine, stylish, professional, and very flattering.

    Like

    Reply
  4. Sylvia Avery says:
    July 13, 2017 at 4:24 am

    This will probably sound silly, but even watching the Beast I feel proud. That vehicle is a marvel of technology, and yet they were able to build it to look somewhat like a regular limo and not like they are riding around in an uparmored Humvee or something. American ingenuity.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s