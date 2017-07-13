Part I: The Defeat of ISIS – Jake Tapper -vs- Dr. Sebastian Gorka…

Two highly connected video segments -necessary to review- surrounding the current state of U.S. efforts to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

In the first video the constitutionally insufferable comrade Jake Tapper (CNN) beats the Russia, Russia, Russia horse (merely to maintain his DC limo-liberal bona-fides and invitations to the best echo-chambering parties), until finally Dr. Gorka is able to get him to focus on the more important and consequential issues surrounding ISIS in Syria and Iraq and the coalition progress therein. WATCH:

In Part II – we will share the intensely consequential current state of events AGAINST ISIS as described by the U.S. State Department. The important stuff the media is not sharing.

Advertisements