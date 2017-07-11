Donald Trump Jr. Releases Email Chain on Russian Contact…

Today Donald Trump Jr. released a chain of emails detailing his 2016 communication after being contacted by a music producer (acquaintance) to set up a meeting with a Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya who claimed to have political opposition research information on Hillary Clinton.

Rob Goldstone is a music producer who represents a Russian pop star named Emin Agalarov. Emin Agalarov’s father was a business contact who coordinated bringing the Miss Universe pageant to Russia in 2013. Goldstone contacted Donald Trump Jr. to set up a meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya. The email chain is below:

The New York Times is unhappy with the release, as they were planning to write a story about it.

TONIGHT: @seanhannity will have an exclusive interview with @DonaldJTrumpJr about his meeting with a Russian lawyer https://t.co/MHPcBZ9pRq pic.twitter.com/QaSceW6KtS — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 11, 2017

