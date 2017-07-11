Donald Trump Jr. Releases Email Chain on Russian Contact…

Posted on July 11, 2017 by

Today Donald Trump Jr. released a chain of emails detailing his 2016 communication  after being contacted by a music producer (acquaintance) to set up a meeting with a Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya who claimed to have political opposition research information on Hillary Clinton.

Rob Goldstone is a music producer who represents a Russian pop star named Emin Agalarov.  Emin Agalarov’s father was a business contact who coordinated bringing the Miss Universe pageant to Russia in 2013.  Goldstone contacted Donald Trump Jr. to set up a meeting with Natalia Veselnitskaya. The email chain is below:

The New York Times is unhappy with the release, as they were planning to write a story about it.

341 Responses to Donald Trump Jr. Releases Email Chain on Russian Contact…

  1. SPMI says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    The one and only conservative media is:
    OneAmericaNewsNetwork
    Direct TV 347

  2. Howie says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Another shot of Stoli please. it takes two to stand this pile of cow manure.

  3. pageoturner says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    Another nothingburger. I would like to know more about the DNC meeting at the Ukrainian Embassy for oppo research on Trump, however. Who was there, who set it up, how much money changed hands, how many meetings, etc.

    The Awan brothers probably have all those details.

  4. jmclever says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:22 pm

    The best part of this whole thing may be the NYT “reporter” meltdown!

  5. Killdozer says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    CNN is reporting that the honorable Tim Kaine, said crooked Trump Jr. committed treason and perjury, And I knew it ,I should have stayed on the Jeb train actually I’m jumping on in as we speak , I’m with Jeb again and putting back on my “Plez clap for Him” T shirt , your a bunch of crooks and perjurers ,we had a good group of guys back then too we were like a gang ,Our blog site was “The Conservative Farm house” we were a may tag bunch of conservative rejects ,and we were nice guys not like you treason crooks here , I’m outa here ! Vote Jeb !

  6. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    Is it clear/established that this Russian lady lawyer Natalie Veselwhatever was /is employed by Fusion GPS or was a free agent/ contractor working with them in some way? It sort of looks like a sting of some sort using that goofy Goldstone guy as a dupe. But if it was, that lady lawyer would have baited the trap more at the meeting. Why did meeting turn into nothing so quickly? Hard to say but certainly was nothing more than fringe noise on the edge of a campaign, Hyped- Media hysteria mainly to detract from all the G20 positives, Obvious and disgusting .

    Other play was perhaps to set a perjury trap for Trump Jr of some sort down the road , like way they got Scooter Libby , he never did do the stupid Valarie Plame leak ( the purpose of the investigation and they knew it), but they let him talk himself into a pretzel and then called it .perjury.

  7. rsanchez1990 says:
    July 11, 2017 at 6:34 pm

    Donald Trump’s twitter account beats the MSM again (Jr this time).

    The left has a perpetual war against truth.

