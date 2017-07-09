Sunday Talks: Reince Priebus -VS- Chris Wallace….

Swamp guardian Chris Wallace was back on his high horse to promote the ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy theory once again. President Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus responds:
The CIRCA News article mentioned is HERE
Wallace has loyalties far and above being an American citizen.
His behavior convicts him.
I’ve lost count of the times that Mike Wallace has turned in his grave listening to the imbecile he has as a son embarrassing himself again and again..
These imbeciles are s-o-o-o tiresome.
I wonder if CW and his ilk actually believe they discourage any pro-Trump people? The Truth is funnier than the Memes.
Nope it doesn’t discourage anyone because we don’t watch…
Wait, watch what? /s
Did you say you need a watch?
Thanks to all who watch/listen to them and then post about it. Saves time for those of us who have had their fill
Same here! I won’t even try!
No way I am listening to this; too about 15 seconds to turn off…I do not care about some meeting, totally stupid question..who cares.
Time is Now,
I know, I don’t know how many times I rolled my eyes. What a schmuck. It even seems Reince was getting frustrated with Wallace’s ridiculous questions. Thank goodness that’s over.
I would never watch this unless it was for Sundance, and no matter how much I dislike Wallace, I will continue to watch simply because I would like to hear what our side has to say.
Still?
Even though it’s pretty much proven as B.S. the Mamet principle rules. They pretend not to know it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So boring.
According to MSM Islamophobia is bad but pushing Russiaphobia is good.
They are either hypocrites, stupid or corrupt
Likely a combination of all three
You are exactly right !
Wallace. Get him out. What a little jerk.
Yes, get him out. If he likes his pink panties, he can keep his pink panties
Reince takes a lot of heat from pro-Trump people and I’m in no positions to know what, if any, back room machinations Reince may be involved in, but I don’t recall an interview where Reince didn’t represent President Trump well, including this one.
That sure is a matter of opinion. Where is the leaker ask Reince and you will find it . This will come about in time?
Yawn.
There is no leaker…90% of the leaks were planted as diversions…The other 10% are from corrupt Obama people..
I agree with you, EbonyRapror. Reince did an especially good job in this one. He refused to let Wallace characterize the G20 as anything but a success, stood up for Jared and Don Jr., pointed out the dems might be behind that story, and unequivocally said that the President wants the healthcare bill passed and it WILL pass.
Good job!
Thanks..I don’t watch this stuff…
“Are you suggesting this was a set up…” Chris Wallace — getting close,Chris.
Does anybody actually watch this anti-Trump, anti-US idiot Wallace?
Seriously – how many people actually tune in to listen to this propaganda machine?
Agree with others on Reince – he always supports Trump and administration in these hostile “interviews”. If he is trying to take down the president, it’s not obvious to me…
Chris Wallace, forever in my mind he is Tingle Bell.
Are you thinking of Chris Mathews, perhaps?
It”s Christy McTingles for me.
Reince just sucks.
Every single time Trump has a good something – in this case a great overseas trip – the following or last day there is a Russian fake story or Sessions is a covert op for the Russians or whatever….
Why even respond? Why not say “Chris – here we are in this same place again when you all need to block a Trump win with Fake news…”
The Dems just know how to do this so well – our side thinks we need to respond to this crap. Fight!
Fact is none of them covered or will cover anything the President does positively….No use wasting the time thinking they care…
^^^THIS^^^
Throughout the campaign and Trump administration – NBN – Nothing But Negatives out of our partisan propaganda punditry.
All evidence indicates the entire Media Complex (Paper, TV, Radio) is being run as a Super-PAC for an ideologically anti-American entity.
Being owned by foreign interests may certainly account for a large part of it.
I usually can’t stand Prince Rebus but this performance was the best I’ve seen out of the guy. Ran rings around CW, who didn’t lay a glove on him.
Thanks..I might watch after so many positive remarks..
Burnt out on muh Russia. Got nothing…
“Swamp guardian Chris Wallace”
I will go the rest of my life and not see a truer statement.
That’s actually how I think of him now. In fact, earlier when his show was coming on Fox, as I was grabbing the remote to quickly turn off the TV, I thought to myself, “Oh hell no. NOT watching the swamp guardian.” Click.
Very predictable that after successful G20 meeting for President Trump that MSM wants to change the subject and put out more Russia collusion fake news. Every single MSM outlet … coordinated effort.
Another week, another Wallace low. My only question is and has been for a while now, why is he is lauded as anything else but a basic swamp political operative exactly the same as the rest on MSM? It’s clear and as obvious as can be. Stupid Fox has him up on a pedestal for some reason.
To me his ONLY legacy will be the moderator during the final Presidential debate that never asked Hillary Clinton if she’d accept the results of the election…he instead asked it of the wrong person.
He’s not lauded and very few people watch any of this crapola…
Did you not watch Fox all last year during the election? You’d think he was their Messiah. Also on other MSM channels they’d even say favorable things about him, like he is beyond reproach. I don’t understand it at ALL. He’s not his father in any way.
Fox’s son run things more and more, and is as far Left as any of the other MSM channels.
We would never have heard of Chris Wallace if his name was Chris Smith.
Wallace is a pompous, condescending, odious and ugly human being.
This whole Swamp thing is fascinating to me.
It be cool if somebody would do a meme of a midget body slamming Wallace, like the WWF CNN meme.
Your President is truly special.
Here he is dealing with, and being respected by world leaders from all faiths, most political beliefs and in different parts of the globe.
And….he comes home to Rubio, McConell, Ryan…then the pukes in the MSM.
Your home team Republicans and MSM may be in for nervous summer.
Your Lion is licking his chops.
Well said. The RINOs are the worst for me. I hope we can get organized and vote these traitors out.
If I was American. I would be targeting the nearest RINO to my home, and be heir faces daily.
If thousands of Americans were of a similar mindset. It would be easy through social media to organize a massive attack on say a Sasse, Flake,McConnel or Ryan
These weasels are all in States PDJT won handily.
These losers don’t care about words..but they do respond to fear. I read yesterday Ryan won’t do town halls. Yet he gets to remain speaker…what a hypocrite.
God bless PDJT.
I was looking forward to hearing about the wonderful successful trip President Trump had and discussions about all the many policy initiatives including the Syrian cease-fire, and the trade deals. But what am I hearing about all day? Some meeting Don Jr had with a Russian attorney about adoption…and how awful The trip was and and that never Trumper’s and Democrats think President Trump is a disgrace… I feel like I live and a very different reality from these traitors.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I were Preibus I would’ve called out cuck Wallace’s first “because it’s breaking news” question. “This is what you want to ask me about Chris, after we just came back from an international trip with so many important issues in the world right now? Another leak?” Wallace will say he’ll get to that later but these things should be called out, just awful. Well if I were Preibus I also wouldn’t have gone on Wallace’s show, instead done an interview with OANN or something.
Our entire media complex is too ignorant for the times. The fact these ‘Fox employees’ believe themselves is evidence enough. I don’t watch any of these programs but do enjoy reading all the comments.
I usually just read the comments because I am too biased against Wallace to listen to him, but I felt that I had to buckle down and do my homework. I had a drink (a strong one) and hit the play button. Yep, I still want to knock Chris Wallace into the middle of nest week.
I agree. I usually just read the comments on the news stories as you learn more from the American public than left leaning media. Chris Wallace is terrible and is only on television because of his father.
Knowing Chris is a mouthpiece of the establishment, and the Muh Russia is a stupid distraction, I say let Fox become the next CNN and destroy themselves in the process.
Fox will never reflect and defend the awesome truth exposed by Sundance, and neither will the Trump administration. As frustrating as it is to hear Trump cabinet members pretend they have no idea about how the timeline of events expose the truth, It’s clearly in their best interest to not go there for some reason. Trump should call the Russian meddling narrative a cover up and an attack on him, back it up, but he must benefit fr9m it as a distraction no one takes seriously at This point. This is why I quit watching Fox.
Is it me or is the same media that is screaming about Russian meddling, Putin is a liar, Russia can’t be trusted etc., etc,… Those same clowns are ready to believe the Russians version of the Trump / Putin meeting in Hamburg???
WHAT PLANET ARE THEY ON?
Do they realize what a laughing stock they are?
Having said that… Why are we speaking to these snakes? Can someone help me understand that one?
Television has to attractive.
T.V. audiences bore easily. Wallace, etc etc are wearisome.
Their days are numbered and they know it.
The numbers their shows draw are pitiful..The social media ( dominated IMO) by your President immediately discredits their B.S.
The Presidents tweets, and others. As we know are reaching tens of millions of folks world wide.
Your President has forgotten more about the media. Than the clowns attempting to demean him will ever know.
God bless PDJT.
I wish just one time somebody from the Trump team who is on with Chris Wallace would ask him: “Chris, is there anything President Trump has accomplished that you like or agree with? Please name one or two things if you can.” And I can guess what the idiot’s response would be; “Listen, this is my show, I ask the questions.”
and then the PDJT person tales out the ear mike or whatever and leaves the interview.
buh-bye
“Listen, this is my show, I ask the questions” … to which the Trump rep should reply, “Listen, the White House is MY show, and I don’t LIKE your questions.” Then take off the mike and take a hike.
Well at least we didn’t have to listen to another ludicrous media hack telling us that President TRUMP shouldn’t call them out for their lies overseas, like some of the other shows have tried today.
He can call them out anytime, anywhere, any minute he wants, and preferably all day long. They earned it and they deserve it. It’s called Free speech. Look it up.
I thin Reince gave The Swamp Guardian no quarter. Excellent work!
Good ole Cuck Wallace……
I suspect the Trump team views Fox as their only friendly media (TV) outlet. And while there are several fierce Trump defenders on FNC and FBN, not everyone employed there is. I fail to see why anyone is sent from the WH to joust with the swamp guardian. He’s not a friendly, despite his job with Fox. I wish they’d just pass the SOB by, for heaven’s sake. Pass ALL the Sunday shows by. Find another way to get the message out to the public. Hell, buy half hour infomercials on all the networks. Or tell them you’ll do their Sunday shows as long as you can pick the interviewer. I don’t know why they don’t understand they lend CREDENCE to these idiots by appearing on their shows.
At least Gorka was interviewed but OAN. That’s a start in the right direction.
These idiots on the left have not yet figured it out that the longer they keep trying to push the nonsensical Russia narrative, the better it is for Trump. Shhhhh! Don’t tell them. Why do you think Trump trolled them so hard with the long meeting and suggestion that we work with them on cyber security?
Health care? (copied at 1:33 pacific)
Donald J. TrumpVerified account @realDonaldTrump 25m25 minutes ago
For years, even as a “civilian,” I listened as Republicans pushed the Repeal and Replace of ObamaCare. Now they finally have their chance!
4,513 replies 4,309 retweets 16,433 likes
