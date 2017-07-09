Sunday Talks: Reince Priebus -VS- Chris Wallace….

Posted on July 9, 2017 by

Swamp guardian Chris Wallace was back on his high horse to promote the ‘muh Russia’ conspiracy theory once again.   President Trump’s Chief of Staff Reince Priebus responds:

.

The CIRCA News article mentioned is HERE

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Russia, Syria, Ukraine, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

64 Responses to Sunday Talks: Reince Priebus -VS- Chris Wallace….

  1. Joe says:
    July 9, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Wallace has loyalties far and above being an American citizen.

    His behavior convicts him.

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • Bert Darrell says:
      July 9, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      I’ve lost count of the times that Mike Wallace has turned in his grave listening to the imbecile he has as a son embarrassing himself again and again..

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. TimeIsNow says:
    July 9, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    These imbeciles are s-o-o-o tiresome.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. Kjf says:
    July 9, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Still?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. EddyC says:
    July 9, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Even though it’s pretty much proven as B.S. the Mamet principle rules. They pretend not to know it.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. fedback says:
    July 9, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    So boring.
    According to MSM Islamophobia is bad but pushing Russiaphobia is good.
    They are either hypocrites, stupid or corrupt
    Likely a combination of all three

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. Howie says:
    July 9, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    Wallace. Get him out. What a little jerk.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  7. EbonyRapror says:
    July 9, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    Reince takes a lot of heat from pro-Trump people and I’m in no positions to know what, if any, back room machinations Reince may be involved in, but I don’t recall an interview where Reince didn’t represent President Trump well, including this one.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. G3 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    “Are you suggesting this was a set up…” Chris Wallace — getting close,Chris.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. bkrg2 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Does anybody actually watch this anti-Trump, anti-US idiot Wallace?
    Seriously – how many people actually tune in to listen to this propaganda machine?

    Agree with others on Reince – he always supports Trump and administration in these hostile “interviews”. If he is trying to take down the president, it’s not obvious to me…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. reenahovermale says:
    July 9, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    Chris Wallace, forever in my mind he is Tingle Bell.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Peter says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Reince just sucks.

    Every single time Trump has a good something – in this case a great overseas trip – the following or last day there is a Russian fake story or Sessions is a covert op for the Russians or whatever….

    Why even respond? Why not say “Chris – here we are in this same place again when you all need to block a Trump win with Fake news…”

    The Dems just know how to do this so well – our side thinks we need to respond to this crap. Fight!

    Like

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      July 9, 2017 at 3:37 pm

      Fact is none of them covered or will cover anything the President does positively….No use wasting the time thinking they care…

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • georgiafl says:
        July 9, 2017 at 3:48 pm

        ^^^THIS^^^

        Throughout the campaign and Trump administration – NBN – Nothing But Negatives out of our partisan propaganda punditry.

        All evidence indicates the entire Media Complex (Paper, TV, Radio) is being run as a Super-PAC for an ideologically anti-American entity.

        Being owned by foreign interests may certainly account for a large part of it.

        Like

        Reply
  12. Diana Allocco (@dianamee) says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    I usually can’t stand Prince Rebus but this performance was the best I’ve seen out of the guy. Ran rings around CW, who didn’t lay a glove on him.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Burnt out on muh Russia. Got nothing…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. scooby184 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    “Swamp guardian Chris Wallace”

    I will go the rest of my life and not see a truer statement.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • janc1955 says:
      July 9, 2017 at 4:22 pm

      That’s actually how I think of him now. In fact, earlier when his show was coming on Fox, as I was grabbing the remote to quickly turn off the TV, I thought to myself, “Oh hell no. NOT watching the swamp guardian.” Click.

      Like

      Reply
  15. William Ford says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:29 pm

    Very predictable that after successful G20 meeting for President Trump that MSM wants to change the subject and put out more Russia collusion fake news. Every single MSM outlet … coordinated effort.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. starshollow88 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Another week, another Wallace low. My only question is and has been for a while now, why is he is lauded as anything else but a basic swamp political operative exactly the same as the rest on MSM? It’s clear and as obvious as can be. Stupid Fox has him up on a pedestal for some reason.

    To me his ONLY legacy will be the moderator during the final Presidential debate that never asked Hillary Clinton if she’d accept the results of the election…he instead asked it of the wrong person.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • ALEX says:
      July 9, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      He’s not lauded and very few people watch any of this crapola…

      Like

      Reply
      • starshollow88 says:
        July 9, 2017 at 3:53 pm

        Did you not watch Fox all last year during the election? You’d think he was their Messiah. Also on other MSM channels they’d even say favorable things about him, like he is beyond reproach. I don’t understand it at ALL. He’s not his father in any way.

        Like

        Reply
    • TimeIsNow says:
      July 9, 2017 at 4:04 pm

      Fox’s son run things more and more, and is as far Left as any of the other MSM channels.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • dekester says:
      July 9, 2017 at 4:05 pm

      We would never have heard of Chris Wallace if his name was Chris Smith.

      Wallace is a pompous, condescending, odious and ugly human being.

      This whole Swamp thing is fascinating to me.

      It be cool if somebody would do a meme of a midget body slamming Wallace, like the WWF CNN meme.

      Your President is truly special.

      Here he is dealing with, and being respected by world leaders from all faiths, most political beliefs and in different parts of the globe.

      And….he comes home to Rubio, McConell, Ryan…then the pukes in the MSM.

      Your home team Republicans and MSM may be in for nervous summer.

      Your Lion is licking his chops.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • starshollow88 says:
        July 9, 2017 at 4:20 pm

        Well said. The RINOs are the worst for me. I hope we can get organized and vote these traitors out.

        Like

        Reply
        • dekester says:
          July 9, 2017 at 4:28 pm

          If I was American. I would be targeting the nearest RINO to my home, and be heir faces daily.

          If thousands of Americans were of a similar mindset. It would be easy through social media to organize a massive attack on say a Sasse, Flake,McConnel or Ryan

          These weasels are all in States PDJT won handily.

          These losers don’t care about words..but they do respond to fear. I read yesterday Ryan won’t do town halls. Yet he gets to remain speaker…what a hypocrite.

          God bless PDJT.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  17. Lovearepublican says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    I was looking forward to hearing about the wonderful successful trip President Trump had and discussions about all the many policy initiatives including the Syrian cease-fire, and the trade deals. But what am I hearing about all day? Some meeting Don Jr had with a Russian attorney about adoption…and how awful The trip was and and that never Trumper’s and Democrats think President Trump is a disgrace… I feel like I live and a very different reality from these traitors.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • starshollow88 says:
      July 9, 2017 at 3:42 pm

      I agree, it’s so tiring to see so much garbage time after time. How can these people live with themselves. I know it’s all planned this way. The worse thing for them is President Trump having success so they will manufacture (with the help of these dime a dozen anti-American propagandists) the most irrational, irresponsible, and fake narratives.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • ALEX says:
      July 9, 2017 at 3:47 pm

      Did you honestly expect anything else..I suggest people find the outlets that report news and enjoy their life…It’s not going to change..It’s literaly been like this since the President won the Indiana primary and clinched nomination…WE Won they Lost and enjoy…

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  18. starshollow88 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    If I were Preibus I would’ve called out cuck Wallace’s first “because it’s breaking news” question. “This is what you want to ask me about Chris, after we just came back from an international trip with so many important issues in the world right now? Another leak?” Wallace will say he’ll get to that later but these things should be called out, just awful. Well if I were Preibus I also wouldn’t have gone on Wallace’s show, instead done an interview with OANN or something.

    Like

    Reply
  19. jackphatz says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Our entire media complex is too ignorant for the times. The fact these ‘Fox employees’ believe themselves is evidence enough. I don’t watch any of these programs but do enjoy reading all the comments.

    Like

    Reply
  20. tappin52 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    I usually just read the comments because I am too biased against Wallace to listen to him, but I felt that I had to buckle down and do my homework. I had a drink (a strong one) and hit the play button. Yep, I still want to knock Chris Wallace into the middle of nest week.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Craig Dominik says:
      July 9, 2017 at 4:36 pm

      I agree. I usually just read the comments on the news stories as you learn more from the American public than left leaning media. Chris Wallace is terrible and is only on television because of his father.

      Like

      Reply
  21. BGPGuy says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:03 pm

    Knowing Chris is a mouthpiece of the establishment, and the Muh Russia is a stupid distraction, I say let Fox become the next CNN and destroy themselves in the process.

    Fox will never reflect and defend the awesome truth exposed by Sundance, and neither will the Trump administration. As frustrating as it is to hear Trump cabinet members pretend they have no idea about how the timeline of events expose the truth, It’s clearly in their best interest to not go there for some reason. Trump should call the Russian meddling narrative a cover up and an attack on him, back it up, but he must benefit fr9m it as a distraction no one takes seriously at This point. This is why I quit watching Fox.

    Like

    Reply
  22. SpanglishKC says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Is it me or is the same media that is screaming about Russian meddling, Putin is a liar, Russia can’t be trusted etc., etc,… Those same clowns are ready to believe the Russians version of the Trump / Putin meeting in Hamburg???

    WHAT PLANET ARE THEY ON?

    Do they realize what a laughing stock they are?

    Having said that… Why are we speaking to these snakes? Can someone help me understand that one?

    Like

    Reply
  23. dekester says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Television has to attractive.

    T.V. audiences bore easily. Wallace, etc etc are wearisome.

    Their days are numbered and they know it.

    The numbers their shows draw are pitiful..The social media ( dominated IMO) by your President immediately discredits their B.S.

    The Presidents tweets, and others. As we know are reaching tens of millions of folks world wide.

    Your President has forgotten more about the media. Than the clowns attempting to demean him will ever know.

    God bless PDJT.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. melski says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    I wish just one time somebody from the Trump team who is on with Chris Wallace would ask him: “Chris, is there anything President Trump has accomplished that you like or agree with? Please name one or two things if you can.” And I can guess what the idiot’s response would be; “Listen, this is my show, I ask the questions.”

    Like

    Reply
    • PDQ says:
      July 9, 2017 at 4:25 pm

      and then the PDJT person tales out the ear mike or whatever and leaves the interview.
      buh-bye

      Like

      Reply
    • janc1955 says:
      July 9, 2017 at 4:30 pm

      “Listen, this is my show, I ask the questions” … to which the Trump rep should reply, “Listen, the White House is MY show, and I don’t LIKE your questions.” Then take off the mike and take a hike.

      Like

      Reply
  25. TwoLaine says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    Well at least we didn’t have to listen to another ludicrous media hack telling us that President TRUMP shouldn’t call them out for their lies overseas, like some of the other shows have tried today.

    He can call them out anytime, anywhere, any minute he wants, and preferably all day long. They earned it and they deserve it. It’s called Free speech. Look it up.

    I thin Reince gave The Swamp Guardian no quarter. Excellent work!

    Like

    Reply
  26. suncc49 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:28 pm

    Good ole Cuck Wallace……

    Like

    Reply
  27. janc1955 says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    I suspect the Trump team views Fox as their only friendly media (TV) outlet. And while there are several fierce Trump defenders on FNC and FBN, not everyone employed there is. I fail to see why anyone is sent from the WH to joust with the swamp guardian. He’s not a friendly, despite his job with Fox. I wish they’d just pass the SOB by, for heaven’s sake. Pass ALL the Sunday shows by. Find another way to get the message out to the public. Hell, buy half hour infomercials on all the networks. Or tell them you’ll do their Sunday shows as long as you can pick the interviewer. I don’t know why they don’t understand they lend CREDENCE to these idiots by appearing on their shows.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Joe Knuckles says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    These idiots on the left have not yet figured it out that the longer they keep trying to push the nonsensical Russia narrative, the better it is for Trump. Shhhhh! Don’t tell them. Why do you think Trump trolled them so hard with the long meeting and suggestion that we work with them on cyber security?

    Like

    Reply
  29. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    July 9, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    Health care? (copied at 1:33 pacific)
    Donald J. Trump‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump 25m25 minutes ago

    For years, even as a “civilian,” I listened as Republicans pushed the Repeal and Replace of ObamaCare. Now they finally have their chance!
    4,513 replies 4,309 retweets 16,433 likes

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s