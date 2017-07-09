Sunday Talks: Nikki Haley on Russia, Russia, Russia – North Korea and China Squeezed In…

Good grief these insufferable beltway pundits are stuck echo-chambering their cocktail party conversations on ‘muh Russia’, and just can’t put it down to even begin to discuss more important issues du jour. U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley proposed an emergency set of U.N. security council resolutions last week to deal with the North Korean aggression, but John Dickerson wants to discuss ‘Muh Russia’.

Seriously, this continual Russian drum-beating is the absolute personification of how media has detached itself from any semblance of normalcy, and presents themselves as factually incapable of advancing any discussion beyond that espoused by their own tribe of like-minded media associates. It took more than half the interview to get to the important stuff. Sheeesh…

Eventually, Dickerson gets to an issue that matters with China enabling North Korea, and that part is the only part that provides value.

If you are interested in the North Korea and China issue, CNN doesn’t help when they have the opportunity to question Nikki Haley.

It actually gets worse with CNN:

2) @DanaBashCNN the potential economic issues w/ U.S. action, between us, China and N.Korea are massive and will impact every American. — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) July 9, 2017

4) @DanaBashCNN Can you see why the American electorate no longer finds any value in this insufferable narrative style of reporting? — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) July 9, 2017

6) @DanaBashCNN When Trump hammers China with massive sanctions for their enabling of DPRK, the U.S. electorate will not have background… — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) July 9, 2017

8) @DanaBashCNN In the final analysis, peel all the skin off the onion, and this is why so many consider @CNN in 2017 to be "fake news" — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) July 9, 2017

