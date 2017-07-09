Sunday Talks: Nikki Haley on Russia, Russia, Russia – North Korea and China Squeezed In…

Good grief these insufferable beltway pundits are stuck echo-chambering their cocktail party conversations on ‘muh Russia’, and just can’t put it down to even begin to discuss more important issues du jour. U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley proposed an emergency set of U.N. security council resolutions last week to deal with the North Korean aggression, but John Dickerson wants to discuss ‘Muh Russia’.
Seriously, this continual Russian drum-beating is the absolute personification of how media has detached itself from any semblance of normalcy, and presents themselves as factually incapable of advancing any discussion beyond that espoused by their own tribe of like-minded media associates. It took more than half the interview to get to the important stuff. Sheeesh…
Eventually, Dickerson gets to an issue that matters with China enabling North Korea, and that part is the only part that provides value.
If you are interested in the North Korea and China issue, CNN doesn’t help when they have the opportunity to question Nikki Haley.
It actually gets worse with CNN:
I don’t know anyone who watches these shows anymore or believes these people including FAUX News…It’s tiresome, boring and just plain stupid now…Bravo on the tweets Sundance…
That may well be true but there are millions of people who do watch them and riot err, PROTEST based on what they see on these yellow journalism television shows.
You know when the MUH RUSSIA crap will end? When the DNC subpoenas start rolling in and the Hills and Bills indictments hit. At that very second, colluding with Russia will instantly switch to a worthwhile and completely LEGAL activity to have taken part in.
I have never watched these Sunday shows of Beltway drivel and doubt few people in flyover country do. Nor do I watch any TV “news” shows or read the newsprint rags and haven’the in years. Life is too shortired to waste on fake news.
Except for click bait, I’m not sure why the Russia “conversation” continues. Proof or STFU. That was easy enough.
For years I was taping all the shows and watching them in their entirety. About 2 years ago, I fast forwarded it down to 30 minutes. This year, I fast forwarded 4 shows to 10 minutes and tweeted impression to Bluto. Now I don’t even care who is on. I can get my excerpt from here if I want, but nothing newsworthy is ever discussed and I certainly cant stand watching panels of Asshats telling me how to think.
These programs are called Sunday talk shows for a reason. They are plain and simple talk shows. Why are they viewed as being so important? Seriously, why wouldn’t Trump people just refuse to go on them? Why subject themselves and the Administration to this insufferable nonsense?
Exactly, 100% correct! This is why I don’t watch the Sunday talks anymore. It is beyond annoying, and they cannot seem to stop themselves. Zero intellectual stimulation.
If it wasn’t for CTH, I would just scream in a pillow.
Quote of the day:
“If it wasn’t for CTH, I would just scream in a pillow.”
Loved Sundance taking it to that Dana person via Twitter. Excellent!
Take heart Treepers and look on the green and golden horizon of about February 2025 (right after President Trump retires from office), and the Trump son’s announce the new endeavor of Trump TV.
You know in their heads they are crafting it. Talk about a market niche.
Am I the only one being completely confused by Haley’s remarks about the election re: Russia? Is she saying the outcome of 2016 was affected by this supposed “meddling” she claims Trump discussed with Putin? When if EVER did President Trump say this was true?
Here’s the whole d4mn 8 years of the last administration in one ‘toon:
Perfect summary,GeoFL
Thank God I am not the only one sick of hearing this verbal diarrhea!!!
This tired, old lie is ENOUGH to make someone seriously “fall down”
I got rid of cable so I didn’t pay to support this crap against my will and I’m very, very close to losing the internet too! They are pushing us into a corner and poking us with spears of lies- I’m ready to take on the left, sor@ass, and stupid antifa in the streets- I’m almost ready to forget about “cold anger”… THAT is what they are looking to provoke-
At least if Marshall law is declared, I’d go along gladly with Trump holding the reins of power- he has the executive power to dismiss the corrupt congress and disband it- I say go for it Mr President-
Let’s fry the left, the protesters, the reporters, Anyone who practices deception against our side, in FEMA camps!!!
Lord forgive me, for I DO know what I do!
I knew the fake Russia narrative wouldn’t die, it’s all they have and will hold on to it for dear life, not matter how insane. You can thank Maddow for that, she’s got a big audience salivating with mental illness and the neo-cons pouncing on anything they can drumming up WWIII.
I think the WH should release everything and anything with Russia they can think of that can be misconstrued, including the times they Russian salad dressing (not kidding), if they ever bought a Matryoshka, or listened to Russian music, to take the power away from these leakers. They’ll have the MSM going crazy for a week while they do important stuff and can end this garbage.
I wish everyone who has spun up a Russia story had to be hooked to a polygraph for each and every story they spin up- or water boarded- whichever would be fine by me- then when it’s exposed as a lie, they be immediately shot in the face, with a flame thrower, let’s make them suffer as long as we’ve had too for this damn lie!
I watched the whole Chris Wallace thing and half of KellyAnne. That’s a lot for me. We learned important information this week. The flaming outrage of the Left over Trump talking about the West.
As Glenn Reynolds says: just think of these journos as left wing activists with bylines. And when we say left wing activists we know that they are anti-West. They are that stupid. Reince actually pushed back a little on Wallace…but actually, Reince needs to get is his face, push back twice as hard…Same all around. Get these guys to admit that they are international leftists who really don’t like the American people much.
And, yes, Reince….Wallace does want ‘his’ president to sit in a chair and be lectured to by the Europeans…and everyone else for that matter. Spit….
Just because something’s been done a certain way for decades doesn’t make it a tradition worthy of keeping, which is what these one way narrative blab fests are. Way back in the days of 3 VHF and UHF channels, these “serious” news programs were literally the only place on TV where “serious” discussions took place. Of course over 60 years later these programs no longer serve their charter purposes. They are traditional by virtue of being old and venerated institutions, but they are no longer useful in information, they are merely tools of the Deep State to manipulate. It’s as if Martha Raddatz were hiding behind a Betty Crocker disguise.
People do listen to the commie propaganda and believe it.
That is why the commies keep beating the Russian drum, hoping something will stick. And it gets the Trump haters rabid. They also know it is dangerous, which is why they are doing it.
As a result of greater awareness and the fact the Major Media news is by and large nothing but propaganda. The news and TV talk show format has lost its relevancy as well as a great deal of public interest.
I look back and can’t believe at one time I had any interest.
