Healthcare Legislation is Stuck Amid The Big Club Administrative Lobbying Network…

President Trump is the first political entity in our lifetime that not only comprehends the faces of the false arguments (the fallacies of false choice), but more importantly sees the administrative architects behind the Potemkin villages represented by those faces. When it comes to domestic economic policies, the architects are the BIG CLUB.
So, what is “The Big Club“?
..What “Deep State” is to intelligence, military intervention and foreign policy – The “BIG CLUB” is to matters of domestic economics…
Politicians do not write laws. Paul Ryan, Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer do not sit in their offices writing out scripts of laws and legislation; no politician does. Politicians are faces who sell legislation that unseen hands create. The Big Club are the administrators creating the legislation.
As such, it makes no sense to argue about the salesmanship of Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer, Ted Cruz or Elizabeth Warren when none are originating the legislative constructs they are selling and branding in the media.
It simply makes much more sense to focus attention on the unseen hands that are never discussed, the administrative state. These are the roots of the issues, the politicians are merely the expendable and interchangeable sales force.
The Big Club are massive and complex networks of lobbying groups who actually write legislation. The outcomes therein, depending on their own evaluation of importance, are payments to the politicians to go and sell the administrative construct.
The amount of payment varies depending on how valuable the construct is to the interests of the Club. Big legislative constructs that provide the Club large income increases are worth more than smaller ones.
This is the accurate background framework to consider ObamaCare, or Healthcare.
Example Pharmaceuticals
Within The BIG CLUB there are factions with interest: Big Labor, Big Wall Street (big crony-business), Big Pharma (example above).
There are other factions like Big Green (Al Gore) etc. However, for the sake of ObamaCare outcomes the two that matter are: “Big Labor” (AFL-CIO, SEIU, AFSCME, UFCW etc), and Wall Street (U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Tom Donohue).
The Big Club has paid for ObamaCare’s construct, and they are not going to allow their sales force to walk away from it. From their position, this is a massive ‘multi-multi-hundreds-of-millions’ expenditure that has already taken place.
Tom Donohue (U.S. CoC) already lost hundreds of millions when his construct (his team actually did the writing) of TPP was lost due to Donald Trump. Donohue’s TPP loss followed the loss of Comprehensive Immigration Reform (2014 Dave Brat), and his loss of Common Core Education standards, again with Donald Trump (Betsy DeVos).
Tom Donohue spent hundreds of millions on: The Gang of Eight, Common Core, TPP and ObamaCare.
EXAMPLE […] Lobbying expenditures by members of a pro-TPP coalition increased to $135 million in the second quarter of 2015, up from $126 million in the first quarter and $118 million in the fourth quarter of 2014, according to Senate Office of Public Records reports reviewed by Reuters.
The chamber, Washington’s largest corporate lobbying group, led the pack in spending in all three quarters. From April to June, it spent $17.9 million, excluding subsidiaries, up 29 percent from the first quarter, the Senate records show. (link)
Donohue paid off AFL-CIO’s Richard Trumka to get him to stop being public about his opposition of TPP. The quid-pro-quo was transparently most evident when Trumka endorsed candidate Hillary Clinton who was supporting Donohue’s TPP.
Having lost TPP, Go8 and Common Core, there was no way Tom Donohue is going to accept losing his biggest investment to date, ObamaCare.
♦ Big Labor support ObamaCare for a few reasons. #1 it granted fiscal stability to their retirement programs which were failing with the increased costs of providing healthcare coverage. #2 it creates additional profit margin space within union companies for more lucrative compensation contracts. And #3 ideologically it was constructed to eventually end up with a single-payer system. All three points are great for Big Labor.
♦ Wall Street supports ObamaCare because it: #1 removes the cost of providing healthcare from the cost of producing products in the U.S. [However, you’ll note the consumer price of manufactured goods never actually decreases, instead the savings go to the profit margin.] #2 allows the manufacturing cost equity to streamline globalization efforts.
Both primary factions within the BIG CLUB stood to gain substantially if they could shift the cost of healthcare from their individual ledgers into the personal checkbooks of the U.S. consumer. Hence, they looked at the lobbying cost of ObamaCare as a long-term legislative investment with a massive upside.
After the GOPe wing of the UniParty was voted into the majority in both houses (2014), the Big Club sales people (politicians) needed to give the illusion of “repeal” or “removal”, but not actually do anything which would remove it. So long as Obama was in office the optical games were easy; with Clinton later in office the games would be no longer needed.
Big Club spends to make sure Clinton wins the Presidency.
#NeverTrump making sense now?
Rut Roh.
Now, fast forward to 2017 and President Trump is in office on a promise to repeal and replace ObamaCare.
Oh snap, NOW what is the Big Club going to do?
Stall for time…. Quick construct plan to deal with the unexpected. Stall, block cabinet and down-stream confirmations… Activate astroturf to provide Sales Force cover… Paul Ryan lies to Sean Hannity… etc.
More things reconciling now?
Meanwhile, President Trump understands exactly what they are doing.
President-Elect Trump met with Richard Trumka and outlined larger administration pro-jobs objective assurances.
Once in office, President Trump worked around Donohue and went to the manufacturing and business community directly.
Now Trump is highlighting how deregulation, tax policy and other pro-growth America-First objectives will more than compensate the business community for any ObamaCare recall.
The battle/negotiation visible in the media is the stuff going on amid the Big Club’s sales people, the politicians. However, the REAL ObamaCare removal negotiation is going on behind the scenes where the Trump Administration is taking on the administrative state, The Big Club, directly…
Once you see the strings, it’s almost impossible to watch the marionettes and not see them.
However, that doesn’t mean the puppet show has to be less enjoyable….
….Specifically because we have President Trump, it is entirely possible to simultaneously watch the show, and yet still look up toward the scaffolding and see the shadows of the hands controlling them.
So, in your opinion, will healthcare get done?
Pres. Trump seems to have a plan in place for everything else.
Guess I’m more of the sceptic but hope you are right.
Probably not to our liking and couldn’t agree more with Sundance here, we have a bought for uniparty and we aren’t welcome.
And if President Trump can do one thing while he is President, return power to the people, so that those people in effect will be writing the legislation, I will be a happy man.
If they’re not going to end collusion and fake billing in the medical business, we might as well go to “Medicare for All”.
What they seem to want is Medicaid for ALL.
Single payer has always been the plan.
Repealing ObamaCare has been the biggest force in the GOP’s arsenal since 2010, if they whiff here, they are DONE!
They already have whiffed, twice. One more swing and it better not be foul, ’cause that ain’t cuttin’ it in this league.
Really it’s because they are gutless paid for drones at this point.
So should we expect the bill to totally die and for Trump/Price to gut what they can….. or is the “working with democrats” the marionettes behind the scenes?
Hard to see how CoC is going to let 50 votes take place for a repeal….
I think the “working with democrats” is a plan to keep Obamacare in place as planned with a few changes to make it seem they did something.
That’s my read. Which means the average American won’t benefit at all from it. Just let it die.
Not sure what the heck that response is supposed to mean?
Symbolizes the GOP’s attempt at repeal.
LikeLiked by 1 person
For 2018 we should be looking at a map of congressional districts correlated with counties that do not have insurance anymore, or have had insane premium increases. Those are the districts to target in the primaries.
LikeLiked by 3 people
For reference, here are the 2016 campaign proposals https://assets.donaldjtrump.com/HCReformPaper.pdf
It’s utterly ridiculous that we the people allow this money influence to continue. We were asleep at the wheel & they took advantage as they rape our country & it’s wealth. Unfreakingbelievable
Is it any wonder why they want to replace freedom loving, intelligent Americans with uneducated, OK with slavery, third world inhabitants?
Another thought, is the failure of ObamaCare without replacement actually a bad thing? President Trump repealed the penalties for not having insurance on his first day. People who have no ObamaCare insurers in their area, or are insanely expensive, are learning to pay cash, or have health savings plans. What if it never got repealed, but everyone ignored it and used a cost effective black market health care system? Then ObamaCare would just be a law on the books that applied to no one and few used.
I like this idea.
We have a innovative President. it’s time to use the technology that’s out there to reduce healthcare costs. Like the Wall, open it up to the innovators. Costs will plummet. For example, pregnancy ultrasound with a smartphone instead of a expensive doctor visit. https://www.ft.com/content/1efb95ba-d852-11e6-944b-e7eb37a6aa8e
My hunch is Trump wants a repeal only, then open it up to what Americans do best: ingenuity.
That’s my take owlen and has been all along. We have obssessed about this garbage from the beginning of Trump’s presidency. 3 phases, house plan, freedom caucus obstruction, pulled vote, house passes, senate stall and on and on. All promoting more gonvernment intervention. Enough already.
Let it collapse. I would rather black market medicine than government run “healthcare”. Crash, burn and start it up new. Doctors will still have office hours and hospitals will remain open.
So the last photo Sundance post shows men in suites watching a clock. I guess it is all about biding time now so I hope President Trump tweets this article so they can’t hide any longer behind their lame excuses. Cold anger here!
FTA: “#2 it creates additional profit margin space within union companies for more lucrative compensation contracts.”
I agree with Sundance’s article and analysis. However, this one particular point struck me as funny. Those “lucrative compensation contracts” don’t seem to have included money for health insurance. Possibly that was a goal once, but it sure didn’t end that way.
I don’t know anyone, except for one retired Boeing manager and spouse, that have what we used to think of as a great health insurance plan. The effect of O’care has been that even those with union medical plans now have crap insurance–super high premiums, and super high deductibles. No one can afford much in the way of health care, so they forego it. The wonderful new normal. Thanks BO.
The President controls any additional subsidies for Obamacare. In fact he can let the whole shebang shut down in September.
This site is truly amazing. Thank you all.
I watched the show when lyin Ryan told Hannity that H.C. would get done.
I knew Ryan was lyin, and that Hannity did not believe him.
It will be a fascinating few weeks watching the rats squirm. Great too if your a President just said forget it, and send me the bills you sent Obama, and we will get back to you.
The Republicans are playing with fire though. If they screw this up, my bet is they will lose quite badly in the 2018 election. ( I have won money on the last three elections I wagered on.)
Here is an anecdotal story for anyone that is interested. There are three of us on our street. We are all Canadian, and can’t vote in your election.
We are massive PDJT supporters, and follow your politics intensely. If H.C. etc. gets screwed up by your Congress. We would simply not vote in any of the treacherous RINOS.
We know that we would have been cutting of our nose, to spite our face.
My bet is many fine Americans would be sickened ( no pun intended.) and also say screw you. Ryan, McConnell etc.
As the hatred for those lying scumbags would override rational thought.
You guys gave them the house, the Senate. PDJT sacrificed and risked so much to serve your nation, and won against overwhelming odds. They have had seven years of lying about Obamacare. Seven years, good grief! Pitiful!
Yet the Ryan’s and the rest carry on like the are Royalty.
I remember a few years back when a Virginia Republican lost in a shock defeat of some kind.The RINOS need a couple more of them…
God bless PDJT.
I believe something will get done. Pay attention to what the writer is trying to explain. Our President has put a huge dent in the pockets of the elites in both parties. As I have written before the GOPe invented Obamcare and they are not going to give it up easily. They’re acting like they want to fight to get rid of it like lying Ted Cruz’ and Freedom Works and The Heritage foundation but they are stalling. The only way is to break it up in three prices by getting rid of the individual mandate and then hopefully Paul Ryan will lose to anyone even a Democrat and we can get a New House Speaker that is a real conservatives. It is going to take at least 6 years to fix the mess both parties created. So we must be patient. President Trump has done more than the last 4 Presidents combined already. We must keep him and his family in prayer and Thank God he ran if not America would be over. The donors control everything. Trump has to work with those slimy bastards so we must be Patient.
