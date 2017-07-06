President Trump Visits Poland – Live Stream Event Coverage…

President Trump is scheduled for a few livestream broadcasts from Warsaw Poland today including a joint press conference with President Duda (4:15am Eastern U.S.) and much anticipated remarks to the people of poland from Krasiski Square (7:15 am Eastern U.S.):

RSBN will be hosting three livestreams: 4:00am Presser, 5:00am Summit and the Krasiski Square major speech beginning at 7:00 am EDT. Fox News is also scheduled to broadcast this morning, and alternate live streams should also be available:

RSBN 4:00am Presser LINK – RSBN 5:00am Summit LINK – RSBN 7:00am Krasiski Square remarks LINK

RSBN 5:00am Summit

RSBN 7:00am Krasiski Square

RSBN Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2

President Trump is in Poland to attend the Three Seas Initiative Summit, a gathering of countries bordering the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Sea (Poland, Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia).

President Trump Schedule – All Times Adjusted to U.S. Eastern:

3:20 AM Arrive at the Royal Castle (9:20am Local)

3:30 AM Meet with President Andrzej Duda of Poland – Royal Castle

4:15 AM Joint press conference with President Andrzej Duda – Royal Castle

4:55 AM Participates in a photo opportunity with European leaders – Royal Castle

5:10 AM Deliver remarks at Three Seas Initiative Summit – Royal Castle

5:25 AM Participate in the Transatlantic Roundtable – Royal Castle

6:15 AM Participates in a bilateral meeting with President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia – Royal Castle

6:55 AM Depart Royal Castle en route Krasiski Square – Royal Castle

7:05 AM Arrive at Krasiski Square

7:15 AM Deliver remarks to the people of Poland – Krasiski Square

7:40 AM Depart Krasiski Square en route Warsaw Chopin Airport

7:55 AM Arrive Warsaw Chopin Airport

8:05 AM Depart Warsaw Chopin Airport en route Hamburg, Germany – Warsaw Chopin Airport

9:55 AM Arrives Hamburg, Germany – Hamburg Airport

10:05 AM Depart Hamburg Airport en route to the Hotel Atlantic Kempinski Hamburg

11:55 AM Arrives at ther Hotel Atlantic Kempinski Hamburg

12:00 PM Participate in a restricted meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany – Hotel Atlantic Kempinski Hamburg

12:50 PM Departs Hotel Atlantic Kempinski Hamburg en route U.S. Consulate General Hamburg – U.S. Consulate General Hamburg

12:55 PM Arrive at the U.S. Consulate General Hamburg – U.S. Consulate General Hamburg

1:30 PM Attend the Northeast Asia Security Dinner with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan – U.S. Consulate General Hamburg

3:05 PM Depart U.S. Consulate General Hamburg en route his overnight accommodations

3:15 PM Arrive at his overnight accommodations (9:15pm Local)

