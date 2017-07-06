President Trump Visits Poland – Live Stream Event Coverage…

President Trump is scheduled for a few livestream broadcasts from Warsaw Poland today including a joint press conference with President Duda (4:15am Eastern U.S.) and much anticipated remarks to the people of poland from Krasiski Square (7:15 am Eastern U.S.):
RSBN will be hosting three livestreams: 4:00am Presser, 5:00am Summit and the Krasiski Square major speech beginning at 7:00 am EDT. Fox News is also scheduled to broadcast this morning, and alternate live streams should also be available:
RSBN 4:00am Presser LINK – RSBN 5:00am Summit LINK – RSBN 7:00am Krasiski Square remarks LINK
RSBN 5:00am Summit
RSBN 7:00am Krasiski Square
RSBN Live Stream Link – Alternate Live Stream #1 – Alternate Live Stream #2
President Trump is in Poland to attend the Three Seas Initiative Summit, a gathering of countries bordering the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Sea (Poland, Austria, Croatia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovenia, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia).
President Trump Schedule – All Times Adjusted to U.S. Eastern:
3:20 AM Arrive at the Royal Castle (9:20am Local)
3:30 AM Meet with President Andrzej Duda of Poland – Royal Castle
4:15 AM Joint press conference with President Andrzej Duda – Royal Castle
4:55 AM Participates in a photo opportunity with European leaders – Royal Castle
5:10 AM Deliver remarks at Three Seas Initiative Summit – Royal Castle
5:25 AM Participate in the Transatlantic Roundtable – Royal Castle
6:15 AM Participates in a bilateral meeting with President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic of Croatia – Royal Castle
6:55 AM Depart Royal Castle en route Krasiski Square – Royal Castle
7:05 AM Arrive at Krasiski Square
7:15 AM Deliver remarks to the people of Poland – Krasiski Square
7:40 AM Depart Krasiski Square en route Warsaw Chopin Airport
7:55 AM Arrive Warsaw Chopin Airport
8:05 AM Depart Warsaw Chopin Airport en route Hamburg, Germany – Warsaw Chopin Airport
9:55 AM Arrives Hamburg, Germany – Hamburg Airport
10:05 AM Depart Hamburg Airport en route to the Hotel Atlantic Kempinski Hamburg
11:55 AM Arrives at ther Hotel Atlantic Kempinski Hamburg
12:00 PM Participate in a restricted meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany – Hotel Atlantic Kempinski Hamburg
12:50 PM Departs Hotel Atlantic Kempinski Hamburg en route U.S. Consulate General Hamburg – U.S. Consulate General Hamburg
12:55 PM Arrive at the U.S. Consulate General Hamburg – U.S. Consulate General Hamburg
1:30 PM Attend the Northeast Asia Security Dinner with President Moon Jae-in of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan – U.S. Consulate General Hamburg
3:05 PM Depart U.S. Consulate General Hamburg en route his overnight accommodations
3:15 PM Arrive at his overnight accommodations (9:15pm Local)
Please, Mr. President, plot away!
“Trump and Poland’s president come together to plot against the EU”
And this is some how bad?
Three youtubes of President Trump in Poland:
Presser is live on the WH feed
This is visit is huge to so many. This is a lady in New Zealand excited about President Trump and the First Lady visiting Poland. WOW
First question to Trump includes CNN aspect.
“I think what CNN has done is very unfortunate for them”
“We don’t want fake news”
They just couldn’t resist asking. Love how President Trump responded that CNN was taking it way too seriously, ha!
He crushed it, and did it with a very dismissive-of-the-media tone.
In the last week or so, he’s:
– gone from defense to offense
– obliterated CNN
– gone into “above it all” mode
He’s now in “above it all mode,” which means in this case that he basically is looking down from his God Chair and pitying the media. Which helps reaffirm his Alpha status.
This guy is so good at this, it’s incredible. But he has had decades of practice, so it’s not a shock.
President Trump said he made a lot of money for NBC with “The Apprentice”.
American media LOLOLOL
Wrestling Video and “Mu Russia” hoax are THE BIG INTERNATIONAL concerns LOL
American media, world leaders in Fake News
Yes. They even outdo British tabloids.. and that takes some doing
To be fair first question started out Ok… asking about NK… but the questioner DESTROYED his own credibility by including Wrestling Vid in same question… not easy to do LOL
As far as NK developing ICMB’s than can reach US lower 49…
If their missiles can just reach San Francisco.. is necessarily a bad thing? 🙂
I hate the press. Even in Poland, our hacks are horrible standing there hectoring PDJT about Russia, Russia, Russia, and the CNN meme. They are insane.
It is honestly disgusting.
Halle Jackson just got clowned at the end of the press conference. She tried to ask three questions, and the moderator cut her off and ended the press conference. LOL!!!!
This isn’t Sean Spicer and the White House, darling.
Total humiliation!
Also, Trump absolutely destroyed it in the question and answer sessions. Full super intellect on display. Blamed Obama for not acting on the Russian interference in the election, clowned the “17 agencies” thing, and then said “we heard about WMD and Iraq” and compared that with the “Russian interference” angle. Point being to call into question the media’s narrative here.
Great job by Trump. And great job by the moderator to cut off a belligerent Halle Jackson. Media punked again.
Hallie Jackson is with NBC
Jackson was ridiculous and an embarrassment to American media. That is if they are even capable of feeling embarrassed by their behavior. President Trump handled the questions straightforwardly, but one of these days he’s going to get tired of the repetitive nonsense and just say he’s already answered the question a thousand times and the answers haven’t changed. Next question, please …
Total embarrassment. Boy, Trump is in full command now and he knows it. No more punching down to the press. He’s just sailing above. We are where we want to be now. Superb.
“Dear Lady… DEAR LADY… it was two questions, thank you very much”
That’s polish for “shut up and sit down” LOL
LikeLiked by 2 people
The media can’t handle that they lost their fake-elevated-status due to Muh Russia. That is gone now, and so they will be treated as the annoying little brother that they are and will be frequently dismissed.
Trump is handling all this perfectly. It’s amazing.
I’m actually not a violent person. But I swear, if I were there I wonder sometimes what I would do. My strong instinct is to punch her square in the nose. Guess it is a good thing I wasn’t there and so I don’t have to learn the answer to that question.
Everyone is tired of the media. She, like many others in the media, has a real attitude issue. But Trump (and the Polish prez) put her in her place.
Media scumbags are just hopeless.
They can’t behave themselves no matter where they are.
They ambushed him with questions about US domestic issues that had nothing to do with Poland.
I am glad they cut it short.
They should kick them to the curb and have to find their own way home.
Hahahahaa!…”Why didn’t Obama do anything about it…he didn’t choke, he thought Hillary was going to win.” Take that rude little stupid reporter who isn’t going to concentrate on why you’re there in Poland. I LOVE our president. 😀
‘Dear lady, it was two questions’.
US media embarrasses itself. MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson. Polish hosts had to shut her down
But her fake news question hit her like a boomerang.
Why did Obama do nothing !
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Campaigns were interfered with, but not the election. I voted for who I wanted as President, no one interfered with my vote.
Where is Sara Murray’s proof?
The media keeps repeating the same lies…but where is their proof?!
Looks like the doctor has ordered a new round of retractions for the press. LOL!
Brilliant work by our Prez today at this presser. Duda seemed very amused, at times, with Trump’s elan in handling the press.
The President illuminated the real problem the US has with Russia, a natural gas monopoly. We’ve understood the true reason for our war in Syria, (a pipeline access from ME) and we knew the reason behind the CIA Coup de’tat on the Ukraine, the planned hub for EU nat. gas distribution.
Mr. Trump might be strong in Real Estate, but in oil and gas he still needs some lessons. Russia has developed those gas markets now in play and have a right to recover their expenses through profits without interference by competitors with NO VESTED INTEREST.
The idea that the US will become any real competition with LNG is laughable, and as was leaked by the president, our two nations are far from agreement on price. Simply stated, it is not cost effective to sell nat gas half-way around the earth by ship at a price that gives the Russian market much to fear.
A little side work for RT,
“Russia has developed those gas markets now in play and have a right to recover their expenses through profits without interference by competitors with NO VESTED INTEREST.”
It’s bad enough that we have to suffer through our unprofessional reporters here in the USA but it is downright embarrassing to see them on these overseas trips make fools of themselves.
I just sent her a tweet telling her I hope she was embarrassed & that we want to know what POTUS is doing on this trip NOT more Russia & for her to get over it !!
She embarrassed me too & ticked me off.
The President speaks at Three Seas Summit
Video — Trump at Three Seas summit. Roll back the video to see Trump speaking (at least his first remarks)
And our friend the Croatian president is back on the scene!
The lovely Croatian President who has a crush on President Trump speaks at Three Seas Summit. She’s fluent in English, perhaps she has studied in the US
Yes, she took part in a student exchange program and graduated in Los Alamos.
If you can stand it, go and have a look at Hallie Jackson’s Twitter feed.
Her sheer hatred of Trump is obvious, as are the TDS-crackpot views of the majority of her followers. It is extremely disturbing.
This is what we are dealing with. It’s mob justice by extreme zealots, dispensed by a radical group of global progressives who fervently believe in their cause. These media outlets were very successfully turned into propaganda outlets by the Obama administration. He is their God.
She clearly sees her role as a propagandist, not as a journalist. There is 0% chance that her ‘reporting’ can ever be honest, balanced or aimed at getting to the truth.
