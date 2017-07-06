Democracy Losing Ground in Venezuela – U.S. State Department Responds…

The outcome for a peaceful democratic Venezuela looks less likely today after dozens of pro-Maduro armed militia (‘protesters’) stormed the opposition-controlled National Assembly in Caracas and began attacking politicians. At least 12 politicians and several journalists are said to have been wounded.
Events unfolded as socialist Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was speaking at another part of the capital during a military parade to commemorate Independence Day. At least 90 people have died in violent clashes at near-daily demonstrations in the past three months.
(U.S. State Dept.) The United States condemns the July 5 attack on members of the Venezuelan National Assembly by armed supporters of the government of President Nicolas Maduro. This violence, perpetrated during the celebration of Venezuela’s independence, is an assault on the democratic principles cherished by the men and women who struggled for Venezuela’s independence 206 years ago today.
We call on the Venezuelan government to immediately provide for the protection of the National Assembly, ensure those injured in today’s attack are able to receive medical attention, and bring the attackers to justice. We urge all sides in Venezuela to refrain from violence.
The United States deplores the Venezuelan government’s increasing authoritarianism, and the convocation of a National Constituent Assembly designed to undermine Venezuela’s democratic institutions, including the National Assembly.
We join nations across the hemisphere and call upon the government of Venezuela to live up to commitments it made in the Vatican-facilitated dialogue process last fall to hold free, fair, and credible elections immediately, respect the constitution and the National Assembly, provide for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners, and tend to the humanitarian needs of the Venezuelan people. (link)
Govt supporters storm Venezuela congress, injuring lawmakers https://t.co/05aLVaX5tm pic.twitter.com/pbmHsQFp6m
Leftists would be doing the same thing here we f they thought they could get away with it.
The Venezuelan people had their guns taken away when the communist-socialist government went into power. I wonder why??? There’s a lesson to be learned from that.
Venezuela was a wealthy country where most people had a good standard of living. What you are seeing today is the end result of communism dressed up as socialism. The people are starving. Crime is rampant. Caracas is an extremely dangerous place.
To understand just how bad things are there, the Caracas Zoo was attacked by starving people who slaughtered all the animals for meat. Nothing in Venezuela is working. Even the post office is completely non-functional.
Venezuela is a 100% disaster that is being almost completely ignored by the mainstream media due to its not fitting the globalist-communist agenda of their masters.
The media blackout is stunning. How has Bernie Sanders not been asked about Venezuela? Or Obama who sent people to Chavezs funeral? Or Liz Warren? Or any of the moonbats who were singing its praises 6 months ago? Then the media complains we don’t respect them.
You mean like maybe at a baseball game ? Hmmmmm.
Would not be a surprise if they attempt to take down a US city in the next 3 years. I can see it getting much worse as the libs lose more of their ill gotten power.
Had Hillary been elected we would be on our way to Venezuela in some shape manner or form.
Just another in a long line of socialist failures.
Bernie Sanders, Barry from Hawaii, Hollywood, Elizabeth Warren’s utopia is dying a slow and painful death! The fact that the US is Energy Independent and in the business of selling energy all over the world, a country like Venezuela will never recuperate under their socialist/communist system of government.
Let this be a sign to Putin and Russia of what can happen to them if they continue the BS that they have been doing recently. We can destroy them rather easily by taking the entire world market away from them! Suck on that Vlad for a minute as you prepare to meet with our Lion tomorrow!
FLEPOR….Are you deputy of cookie munster Vicky Nuland/Mc Cain ????
Are you a Bernie Bot?
Obamaworld
Cuban thugs and the Colombian drug cartel influences. The VP is an international drug trafficker & has been sanctioned by US Treasury. There are also sanctions on the justices of the Venezuelan supreme court. socialist/communism is designed as rule by the most ruthless criminal mob. They get into power by lies and promises then suppress the people and steal the wealth to live like kings while the people are beaten down and starved. Brutal and ugly misery for all but the mob.
Yet the rioting useful idiots at the G20 ‘welcome to hell’ riots are free to choose responsibility of hell and they want hell. Why not parachute them all into Venezuela and Cuba so they will feel right at home.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4670214/Hamburg-braces-major-pre-G20-protest-leaders-land.html
should be …responsibility or hell and they want hell. (typo)
Read it and weep, UNIPARTY. This is where you were so sure you were taking us, until Nov. 8 2016. And be sure, if you come for our guns, you will get the ammo first. You lost, get over it.
Banksters, beware. Control our currency at your own risk, feds.
A country with the largest oil reserves in the world suffers under the brutal hands of corruption and “communism.” Venezuela has all the natural resources needed to feed their people but now there are reports of barbarism and starvation all over the country. The solution is the complete rejection of the Venezuelan government’s policies and a return to private property and private industry. No one will plow the field or bake the bread when the heavy hands of government takes all the profit.
Berniezuela
I’m beginning to wonder why we haven’t rained leaflets on how to make your own zip gun into some of these places that have had their guns taken away from them. Heck, maybe even a CNC or 3D printer airlifted, ya know. 😉
Good grief- this world is such a lost cause!
Trump is my only bright light and in the darkness, if the Good Lord let’s him be taken from this world then I will soon follow- the whole world sucks!
Socialists/communists are always thugs. Violent, vile and vulgar thugs.
Socialism/communism is an oligarchy system – poverty for the many, power and wealth for the corrupt tyrannical elite.
Socialism/communism has one set of laws for the many, no laws for the few elite.
Always has been always will be.
“But true communism never been tried!”
The necessary step of socialism turns into the same system every time. So…yeah that’s communism until proven otherwise.
Maduro is sending his brown shirts after opponents now.
