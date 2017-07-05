UPDATE: Rep. Steve Scalise Condition Worsens – Back in Intensive Care…

An unfortunate update from MedStar Washington Hospital on the condition of Representative Steve Scalise as he continues efforts to recover from gunshot wounds suffered during the attack on Republican members of the congressional baseball team.

July 5, 2017, 10 p.m. – Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection. His condition is listed as serious. We will provide another update tomorrow, July 6.  (link)

  1. aprilyn43 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    We need to pray….

  2. JenMG says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Lord, Please wrap your loving and healing arms around Rep. Scalise. I pray for your guidance, grace and mercy. Amen.

  3. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Praying for Sen Scalise and his family.

  4. Deb Foster says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:26 pm

    Not good. He needs prayers.

  5. Pam says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    I’ve been checking the Medstar website almost every single day for updates and noticed the last update and of course the last update was listed as of 6/23. Hardly a day goes by that I don’t wonder how he’s doing. Both Mr. Scalise and his family will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers.

  6. cats23 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    This is quite concerning. IME, unless you have an infection NOT responsive to abx there would be no reason to back to the ICU.
    This is not a good development.

    Prayers do work. And for those doubting, studies have PROVEN prayers to work.
    Let’s do it now!

  7. TatonkaWoman says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Father God. You hold this man in your hands. You hear the continued prayers we offer up for this man. May our faith be rewarded, and to your glory, bring this man to his healing. So be it.

  8. lyfsatrip4us says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:30 pm

    Our Dear Heavenly Father, we plead to you for the safe and successful recovery of our brother Steve Scalise. We ask the Holy Spirit to round up the prayer channels of all God loving souls in the healing of our friend and God’s child. May the abundance of God’s grace, and the immense will of His people, bring resounding voices to the aid of Steve and his family. In your wisdom and mercifulness let this be Your will and in Your name we pray. Amen.

  9. Bob says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    For the love of God….he will provide

  11. Twinkletoes says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    I will pray and fast for one meal tomorrow for him.

  12. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    • WSB says:
      July 5, 2017 at 10:54 pm

      Goodness, please let us hope it is a temporary clinical move for additional care and not something more extreme.

    • MVW says:
      July 5, 2017 at 11:28 pm

      I have no doubt this will be resolved. Good doctors and he is a strong guy with family support.

    • maiingankwe says:
      July 5, 2017 at 11:34 pm

      Thank you Grandma, somehow that helps. I’m so worried. He has a beautiful, little girl named, Madison, and I so want her to have her Father back.

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        July 6, 2017 at 12:07 am

        I agree. He’s too young to leave behind a beautiful family. I pray it is just a precaution, catching it early and taking care of it on the spot.

        What is nice about ICU, is that he’ll get around the clock, minute-by-minute watch, instead of sporadic checking in, in a regular room.

      • dayallaxeded says:
        July 6, 2017 at 12:18 am

        And a son who needs his earthly father! As one who grew up without my Dad (killed in a Ranger training accident when I was an infant, so he has really always been with me in spirit, but sometimes that’s hard for a kid to appreciate), the children and especially the son are at the top of my prayers. Writing this, I think, too, of my mom and prayers for Mrs. Scalise well up! Dear Lord, have mercy on all of them–I know it’s not Your will to save all for earthly life, but please let it be Your will that Steve Scalise fully recovers to serve among us and to shepherd his family. We pray again in Jesus’ name! Amen!

  13. janc1955 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Sadly, hospitals are good places to get infections. Prayers up for Scalise and his family.

  14. kinthenorthwest says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    Heavenly Father please wrap Steve Scalise and his family in your loving healing comforting hands.
    Amen.

  15. Sunshine says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Very sad. It’s the content of the intestines that spread throughout the body. Almost impossible to recover from this.
    GOD is with him, regardless of the outcome.

    • TatonkaWoman says:
      July 5, 2017 at 11:22 pm

      Sunshine, I shared this in an earlier Scalise thread. Longer version. Short version is this: several years ago my appendix ruptured on a Friday evening. I did not go to the hospital until Monday afternoon. Intestinal contents everywhere. Gangrene had set in. I left the hospital one week later, with no after effects, and being called the miracle patient. All and only because of the faithful prayers of God’s people.

      • Sunshine says:
        July 6, 2017 at 12:08 am

        A miracle indeed. You have an important role to play somewhere in life and God knows you can fulfill it. This is why God cured you so quickly. Scalise has probably fulfilled his destiny – He will become a symbol. And a symbol leaves its footprint.

  16. trumpmaga says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Pleas dear Lord help Rep Scalise to get better. Please give him and his family strength. Amen.

  17. Plain Jane says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    Lord, look upon Rep. Scalise with eyes of mercy, may Your healing hand rest upon him, may Your lifegiving powers flow into every cell of his body and into the depths of his soul, cleansing, purifying, restoring him to wholeness and strength for service in Your Kingdom.
    Amen.

  18. Donna in Oregon says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Is time to have some coordination for prayer? This doesn’t sound good.

    Have never thought about an outreach before. Do they ask on TV and then everyone prays? Never watch these programs, I have faith that God answers prayer. Not sure if the numbers make a difference to God…..um, IDK. Keep my own side of the street clean so to speak. Try not to judge.

    https://www.tbn.org/prayer

    • Bakokitty says:
      July 5, 2017 at 11:28 pm

      Donna, I think this is a very good idea,the Lord tells us to pray unceasingly and to ask for his help, and blessings in His son Jesus’ name.
      I remember how on Nov 8th, I know of and heard if do many Americans who prayed that God would help our nation, to forgive us and give us a leader who would lead America away from the God hating influences.
      I think this is a good idea.

  19. bunkers says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Prayers to Representative Scalise and his family. Dear God watch over him and bring comfort to all those who suffer along side him.

  20. Publius2016 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    May God heal him and continue to protect our country. Positive prayers for Majority Whip Scalise and his family in this time of need.

  21. blognificentbee says:
    July 5, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    May God heal Steve Scalise.

  22. Marc says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    I hope President Trump has his personal doctor still there. Sorry, but I don’t trust the place the killed Seth Rich to not kill Scalise as well.

  23. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Dear Heavenly Father, We come together before you to pray for Sen Scalise and his family. Cover them with your power of Love and Comfort. Give Scalise strength to battle back the infection in his body and heal him, according to Your Will. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.

  24. Lucille says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:03 pm

    Dear Father in Heaven, hallowed be Your name.
    Your kingdom come, Your will be done.
    We pray this night for Steve Scalise.
    Please give him Your strength to endure.
    We pray that You will comfort him, guide his thoughts,
    create in him Your peace that passes all understanding.
    May a miracle be performed, Lord,
    so that his strong desire for life
    and living for his family is continued in his heart and mind
    and that his injuries and this infection will be healed.
    We ask these things in the Holy Name of Jesus,
    Amen!

  25. sunnydaze says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Pray Pray Pray

    I was so worried about just this kind of thing.

    Keep praying.

  26. keebler AC ovfefe says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    If you’re not used to praying and wish for his quick and stable return to health, please try this one. Rep Scalise, his good work against child trafficking, and time spent with his precious family is not done. May the infection have been caught quickly since only a few hours ago he was reported to be getting up but not able to eat yet. May the ICU be the solution, and doctors be astute and able. May all our strong praying hands protect him, a young 51 year old fit to compete in baseball, and keep him well for as long as needed to speed recovery and rid the infection. Thank you, we pray……and wait for good news please

  27. dekester says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    I have learned to pray. It did not come easily to me.

    Strangely enough I was complaining about a personal issue last night, when I thought of Mr Scalise and felt very small.

    That said I can’t help but be angry. ( selfish I know.) The venom and hate that the Dems and MSM have been stoking for years has to challenged, and neutered. I know it didn’t start with P44 but he sure fanned the flames.

    Your fine country has been living in make believe for years. There is real violence seething beneath the surface.

    Your PDJT and his integrity has shaken the swamp to the core.

    Let us all pray for Mr Scalise and PDJT and his beautiful family.

  28. bflyjesusgrl says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    We curse that infection and command it to leave Steve’s body NOW! We declare Father God that his body functions in the perfection that you created it to function and We thank you Lord that by your stripes Steve is healed and whole, right now in Jesus’ name, Amen!

  29. rajabear1 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:10 pm

    Dang it! Very sorry to hear this. May God have a very watchful eye over him and his doctors.
    Side note: My 2nd, selfish prayer is that this terrorist (yes, l know he’s dead) along with the rabid left and right, do not get the scalp they have been trying so hard to get in the name of our POTUS.
    Prayers for him and his family.

  30. aprilyn43 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:14 pm

    We’re not going the believe sepsis or any other diagnosis. Every knee bows to Jesus – by His stripes we are healed!
    Just keep blanketing him in prayer…

  31. LBB says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Amen to all the mighty and specific prayers here and on other venues. I pray for clear and stabling news from the hospital update tomorrow. Strength to all.

  32. Kristin says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    Lord, please let Steve Scalise heal so he can return to his family. Bless the medical team and may they be successful in bringing Steve around. Amen.

  33. Kristi Ann says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    Please PRAY for this Conservative Republican too get better soon!! “Pray Without Ceasing.” ( 1 Thessalonians 5:17 KJV )!!

    Love Always and Shalom ( Peace ), YSIC \o/

    Kristi Ann

  34. realgaryseven says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    Eternal God, Heavenly Father, we pray for the health of Steve Scalise; we ask Thee so to guide the hands of the doctors and nurses who attend him that he may, in good time, recover to be an instrument of Thy will; we pray that the Blessed Evangelist Saint Luke will inspire all who care for him; and we pray that the Scalise family will feel Thy presence and know Thy peace, in Jesus’ name. AMEN.

  35. dogsmaw says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:21 pm

  36. Mike says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Prayers continue…..

  37. Southern_Mermaid says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Continuing to pray for Scalise and his family

  38. georgiafl says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Dear Holy Father,

    Please hear our prayer.

    Thank you for Your great love and concern for all Your creation
    Especially for Your human children and for those who suffer.

    We come to You on behalf of your son Steve Scalies,
    We ask for Your intervention,
    Your comfort, mercy, grace, peace and healing
    At every level of his whole being: Body, Soul and Spirit
    Atoms, cells, tissue, blood, bone, joints, tendons,
    Mind, will, emotions, dreams, thoughts, sensations, feelings,
    To the depths of his eternal spirit being.

    Please, Dear Father, we ask that You would:
    Surround Steve and his family with Your ministering angels to heal and protect.
    Give his caregivers, physicians, nurses, technicians,
    Your wisdom, intellect, mercy, respect, kindness, gentleness, insight,
    Let them be ruled by love and compassion,
    And act in his best interest and healing.

    Please guard Steve against human error, distraction, fatigue, miscommunication,
    Balance and direct all the complex functions of his body and his medications,
    Please, prevent drug interactions, adverse reactions,
    Please stop the infection, irritation, inflammation,
    and restore function to cells, tissue, structures, organs

    Guard Steve from any other problems, injuries or anything that would hinder his healing.
    Give Steve, and all who care for him,Your Grace, Mercy, Hope and Peace beyond all understanding.

    We thank You for all these things,
    In the great, powerful Name of Jesus our Lord,
    Amen.

    Matthew 18:19-20; John 14:1-14, 16:24

    • georgiafl says:
      July 5, 2017 at 11:48 pm

      Matthew 18:19-20 (NIV)
      19 “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. 20 For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”

      John 14:1-14 (NIV)
      14 “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God[a]; believe also in me.2 My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. 4 You know the way to the place where I am going.”
      5 Thomas said to him, “Lord, we don’t know where you are going, so how can we know the way?”
      6 Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. 7 If you really know me, you will know[b] my Father as well. From now on, you do know him and have seen him.”
      8 Philip said, “Lord, show us the Father and that will be enough for us.”
      9 Jesus answered: “Don’t you know me, Philip, even after I have been among you such a long time? Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, ‘Show us the Father’? 10 Don’t you believe that I am in the Father, and that the Father is in me? The words I say to you I do not speak on my own authority.Rather, it is the Father, living in me, who is doing his work. 11 Believe me when I say that I am in the Father and the Father is in me; or at least believe on the evidence of the works themselves. 12 Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father. 13 And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. 14 You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it.

      John 16:24 (NIV)
      24 Until now you have not asked for anything in my name. Ask and you will receive, and your joy will be complete.

    • NC Mom says:
      July 5, 2017 at 11:48 pm

      Beautiful GA-FL. From your lips to God’s ears.

  39. The Devilbat says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    I added to my prayers this evening that his doctors are not democrats. Democrats are sick people.

  40. aprilyn43 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    My ex-son-in-law, was admitted to the ICU in Oct of last year, with a glucose level of 800 & what we later find out a massive MRSA infectionin, that damaged his aorta value & cause his brain to bleed. He had several strokes.He was in the hospital until April.

    He went home & back to work for 3 weeks & ended back in the hospital with same problem 1month ago; only this time he had a massive left hemisphere stroke. They had to do open heart surgery, which they gave him less than a 50% chance of living through. They tried a new procedure & cleared the brain of the clot.

    He’s been on a prayer chain & family prayer all that time. He made it through the surgery, he’s getting better & they are now talking about getting him ready to go home.
    Why am I writing this?
    Cause God Answers Prayer…

  41. aredtailblog says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Whatever happens, Scalise and what happened to him remains in the memory bank.

  42. Deb says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Dear Lord, please heal Rep. Scalise. Heal him in body, mind and spirit. May his family be comforted by your love. Please hold them in your hands. We ask this through Christ our Lord, Amen.

  43. calbear84 says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    This was an horrific injury that could have easily been fatal. He’s going to be OK. Lets all have faith.

  44. freddy says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    Lighthouse Christian church in CA is praying and it’s powerful stuff so let it in and you will soon be back I’m sure of it………….

  45. Mike diamond says:
    July 5, 2017 at 11:53 pm

    Lord Jesus,we pray for Steve and his recovery !

  46. psadie says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:03 am

    ******URGENT******
    If anyone from the Trump administration is reading this thread PLEASE CONTACT: CBN, VIRGINIA BEACH, VA EITHER PAT ROBERTSON OR HIS SON.
    They had a segment a while back on infections being cured with HIGH DOSES OF VITAMIN C WITH STEROIDS. THE CURE RATE HAS BEEN PROFOUND. THEY CAN POINT YOU IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. GOD BLESS.

  47. Bakokitty says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:28 am

    In the the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit,
    Heavenly Father, our Healer, I pray asking you to remove all infections,from Steve Scalise, to heal his fractured bones, and internal organs. Please guide his doctors and nurses as they care for him. Give him strength, take away his pains,Lord. Send your Angels of mercy to surround him, keeping watch over him. Send the Comforter the Holy Spirit to keep him strong in spirit, and to bring comfort to Steve’s family and friends. I pray Father God, that the complete healing if Steve will bring glory to you, our Lord and healer. That your will be done, on earth,as it is in heaven. in Jesus’ name,amen.

  48. Landslide says:
    July 6, 2017 at 12:34 am

    It is such a blessing that so many are praying. I am reminded of the parable Jesus told of a persistent widow in Luke 18:1-8. She persisted in her request for legal protection from a heathen judge. He granted her request due to her continual petitioning. Jesus said,”Will not God bring about justice for his elect who cry out to him day and night, and will He delay long over them? I tell you that He will bring about justice quickly.” Keep persisting in prayer!!

