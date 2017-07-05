UPDATE: Rep. Steve Scalise Condition Worsens – Back in Intensive Care…

An unfortunate update from MedStar Washington Hospital on the condition of Representative Steve Scalise as he continues efforts to recover from gunshot wounds suffered during the attack on Republican members of the congressional baseball team.
July 5, 2017, 10 p.m. – Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection. His condition is listed as serious. We will provide another update tomorrow, July 6. (link)
Advertisements
We need to pray….
LikeLiked by 43 people
❤ ❤ ❤ AMEN!!! ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 14 people
Now more than ever because of Sepsis! God please continue to give your loving hand to Rep. Scalise and the doctors treating him.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-3077592/Why-aren-t-doctors-trained-spot-sepsis-killer-claims-37-000-lives-year.html
LikeLiked by 5 people
Praying!
LikeLike
Lord, Please wrap your loving and healing arms around Rep. Scalise. I pray for your guidance, grace and mercy. Amen.
LikeLiked by 38 people
Amen…
LikeLiked by 14 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 10 people
And that your Holy Spirit may embue the doctors and all care givers with healing power and the knowledge to do the very best, according to Your Will for Steve Scalise; Lord please look down in mercy on the Scalise family, especially Steve’s children, and restore to them the protection and loving presence of their earthly father, as You are with them all in Heaven. In the name of Jesus Christ, amen.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Amen. Thank you for that prayer, day.
I so shudder about infections in hospitals…I have lost one very good friend to this. Please pray for medicine, expertise and great care to clean this out of Steve Scalise.
LikeLiked by 13 people
❤ ❤ ❤ Amen ❤ ❤ ❤
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 2 people
In Jesus namewe pray dear Lord for your servant Steve. Amen
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praying for Sen Scalise and his family.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen. Sen. Scalise continue to be in my daily prayers, his family too.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Not good. He needs prayers.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I’ve been checking the Medstar website almost every single day for updates and noticed the last update and of course the last update was listed as of 6/23. Hardly a day goes by that I don’t wonder how he’s doing. Both Mr. Scalise and his family will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers.
LikeLiked by 22 people
This is quite concerning. IME, unless you have an infection NOT responsive to abx there would be no reason to back to the ICU.
This is not a good development.
Prayers do work. And for those doubting, studies have PROVEN prayers to work.
Let’s do it now!
LikeLiked by 21 people
My thoughts as well.
DARN!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Father God. You hold this man in your hands. You hear the continued prayers we offer up for this man. May our faith be rewarded, and to your glory, bring this man to his healing. So be it.
LikeLiked by 24 people
In Jesus’ Name, Amen..
LikeLiked by 15 people
Amen 🙏
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 4 people
Our Dear Heavenly Father, we plead to you for the safe and successful recovery of our brother Steve Scalise. We ask the Holy Spirit to round up the prayer channels of all God loving souls in the healing of our friend and God’s child. May the abundance of God’s grace, and the immense will of His people, bring resounding voices to the aid of Steve and his family. In your wisdom and mercifulness let this be Your will and in Your name we pray. Amen.
LikeLiked by 24 people
Amen 🙏
LikeLiked by 7 people
Amen…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen and amen 🙏🙏
LikeLiked by 7 people
For the love of God….he will provide
LikeLiked by 4 people
sepsis
LikeLike
Are you sure it’s sepsis? Please no. My best friend of twenty eight years passed away in the ICU with this five years ago.
My prayers will be often for him and his family.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, just a hunch. My dad had it last year, luckily caught it in time and wife’s mother died from it 3 yrs ago this month.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Could be MRSA. I showed signs of it about one month after a major surgery. Contracted it in the hospital. I came very close to death. I pray he overcomes whatever it is.🙏
LikeLiked by 3 people
Sorry to hear. Glad you recovered!
We need to create a new system, a new culture and tech for hospital care. I really hope that once common sense leaders replace the current roster, we will start to see a team effort in problem-solving for these devastating infections.
LikeLiked by 3 people
WSB, thank you for your kind words. I agree with you completely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
😊
LikeLike
WSB-I so agree. We knew too many people that got infected. Two had MRSA-scary. Others had sepsis- Three died, one of them 6 yr old girl.
This is scary, but Steve is now in God’s hands. All we can do is keep praying around the clock. Thank God for this site. This’ll keep us all in touch with one another in one place and pray together thro-out the night.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am so happy for your Father, and I’m so sorry for your mother-in-law. Sepsis is a horrible thing.
Thank you for sharing this with me so quickly.
Be well,
Ma’iingankwe
LikeLiked by 2 people
That was my first thought. I hope not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh I hope not. My mother died from that 4 years ago from a bladder infection of all things. But she was 83. Rep. Scalise is a strong, young man. I pray for his continued healing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I will pray and fast for one meal tomorrow for him.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Goodness, please let us hope it is a temporary clinical move for additional care and not something more extreme.
LikeLiked by 6 people
That’s what I’m praying for–a precaution, that they caught it early.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I have no doubt this will be resolved. Good doctors and he is a strong guy with family support.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thank you Grandma, somehow that helps. I’m so worried. He has a beautiful, little girl named, Madison, and I so want her to have her Father back.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I agree. He’s too young to leave behind a beautiful family. I pray it is just a precaution, catching it early and taking care of it on the spot.
What is nice about ICU, is that he’ll get around the clock, minute-by-minute watch, instead of sporadic checking in, in a regular room.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And a son who needs his earthly father! As one who grew up without my Dad (killed in a Ranger training accident when I was an infant, so he has really always been with me in spirit, but sometimes that’s hard for a kid to appreciate), the children and especially the son are at the top of my prayers. Writing this, I think, too, of my mom and prayers for Mrs. Scalise well up! Dear Lord, have mercy on all of them–I know it’s not Your will to save all for earthly life, but please let it be Your will that Steve Scalise fully recovers to serve among us and to shepherd his family. We pray again in Jesus’ name! Amen!
LikeLike
Sadly, hospitals are good places to get infections. Prayers up for Scalise and his family.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Agree janc, but in scalise’s case, extensive abdominal wounds involving bowel perforations, present extremely high risk of infection. He is young and strong, so we pray, with the grace of GOD and His healing hand, steve will fight this infection.
LikeLiked by 11 people
The wifes mother had a robotic hysterectomy that nicked her bowel, went home. A couple days later she collapsed and went back in the hospital and was dead 6 days later.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, my. So sad. This is why we must pray for Steve and your mother-in-law. God bless.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She should have had uterine artery embolization.
LikeLike
Amen, Oldschool.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Heavenly Father please wrap Steve Scalise and his family in your loving healing comforting hands.
Amen.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Amen….
LikeLiked by 5 people
Very sad. It’s the content of the intestines that spread throughout the body. Almost impossible to recover from this.
GOD is with him, regardless of the outcome.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Sunshine, I shared this in an earlier Scalise thread. Longer version. Short version is this: several years ago my appendix ruptured on a Friday evening. I did not go to the hospital until Monday afternoon. Intestinal contents everywhere. Gangrene had set in. I left the hospital one week later, with no after effects, and being called the miracle patient. All and only because of the faithful prayers of God’s people.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A miracle indeed. You have an important role to play somewhere in life and God knows you can fulfill it. This is why God cured you so quickly. Scalise has probably fulfilled his destiny – He will become a symbol. And a symbol leaves its footprint.
LikeLike
Pleas dear Lord help Rep Scalise to get better. Please give him and his family strength. Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lord, look upon Rep. Scalise with eyes of mercy, may Your healing hand rest upon him, may Your lifegiving powers flow into every cell of his body and into the depths of his soul, cleansing, purifying, restoring him to wholeness and strength for service in Your Kingdom.
Amen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen, Amen,
Can we as Treepers join together to pray around the clock for Rep Scalise,
1Thess 5:17 -18 “. pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is time to have some coordination for prayer? This doesn’t sound good.
Have never thought about an outreach before. Do they ask on TV and then everyone prays? Never watch these programs, I have faith that God answers prayer. Not sure if the numbers make a difference to God…..um, IDK. Keep my own side of the street clean so to speak. Try not to judge.
https://www.tbn.org/prayer
LikeLiked by 4 people
Donna, I think this is a very good idea,the Lord tells us to pray unceasingly and to ask for his help, and blessings in His son Jesus’ name.
I remember how on Nov 8th, I know of and heard if do many Americans who prayed that God would help our nation, to forgive us and give us a leader who would lead America away from the God hating influences.
I think this is a good idea.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prayers to Representative Scalise and his family. Dear God watch over him and bring comfort to all those who suffer along side him.
LikeLiked by 2 people
May God heal him and continue to protect our country. Positive prayers for Majority Whip Scalise and his family in this time of need.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Please hear this prayer dear Lord. Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
May God heal Steve Scalise.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, we pray for healing and strength for Rep. Steve Scalise. We pray that God will protect his loving family as well.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope President Trump has his personal doctor still there. Sorry, but I don’t trust the place the killed Seth Rich to not kill Scalise as well.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Same. He needs guards around him 24/7. And people with medical know-how who are double-checking everything his primary caretakers do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ask the Lord for not just healing, but to put HIS protecting angels with flaming swords around Scalise to protect him.
LikeLike
Sadly, all it takes is a caregiver to slip up on infection control protocols.
LikeLiked by 3 people
But God is still on the throne
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dear Heavenly Father, We come together before you to pray for Sen Scalise and his family. Cover them with your power of Love and Comfort. Give Scalise strength to battle back the infection in his body and heal him, according to Your Will. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Amen grandma!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dear Father in Heaven, hallowed be Your name.
Your kingdom come, Your will be done.
We pray this night for Steve Scalise.
Please give him Your strength to endure.
We pray that You will comfort him, guide his thoughts,
create in him Your peace that passes all understanding.
May a miracle be performed, Lord,
so that his strong desire for life
and living for his family is continued in his heart and mind
and that his injuries and this infection will be healed.
We ask these things in the Holy Name of Jesus,
Amen!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pray Pray Pray
I was so worried about just this kind of thing.
Keep praying.
LikeLiked by 6 people
If you’re not used to praying and wish for his quick and stable return to health, please try this one. Rep Scalise, his good work against child trafficking, and time spent with his precious family is not done. May the infection have been caught quickly since only a few hours ago he was reported to be getting up but not able to eat yet. May the ICU be the solution, and doctors be astute and able. May all our strong praying hands protect him, a young 51 year old fit to compete in baseball, and keep him well for as long as needed to speed recovery and rid the infection. Thank you, we pray……and wait for good news please
LikeLiked by 7 people
A beautiful prayer. God hears.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I have learned to pray. It did not come easily to me.
Strangely enough I was complaining about a personal issue last night, when I thought of Mr Scalise and felt very small.
That said I can’t help but be angry. ( selfish I know.) The venom and hate that the Dems and MSM have been stoking for years has to challenged, and neutered. I know it didn’t start with P44 but he sure fanned the flames.
Your fine country has been living in make believe for years. There is real violence seething beneath the surface.
Your PDJT and his integrity has shaken the swamp to the core.
Let us all pray for Mr Scalise and PDJT and his beautiful family.
LikeLiked by 8 people
We curse that infection and command it to leave Steve’s body NOW! We declare Father God that his body functions in the perfection that you created it to function and We thank you Lord that by your stripes Steve is healed and whole, right now in Jesus’ name, Amen!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dang it! Very sorry to hear this. May God have a very watchful eye over him and his doctors.
Side note: My 2nd, selfish prayer is that this terrorist (yes, l know he’s dead) along with the rabid left and right, do not get the scalp they have been trying so hard to get in the name of our POTUS.
Prayers for him and his family.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We’re not going the believe sepsis or any other diagnosis. Every knee bows to Jesus – by His stripes we are healed!
Just keep blanketing him in prayer…
LikeLiked by 5 people
Amen to all the mighty and specific prayers here and on other venues. I pray for clear and stabling news from the hospital update tomorrow. Strength to all.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lord, please let Steve Scalise heal so he can return to his family. Bless the medical team and may they be successful in bringing Steve around. Amen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please PRAY for this Conservative Republican too get better soon!! “Pray Without Ceasing.” ( 1 Thessalonians 5:17 KJV )!!
Love Always and Shalom ( Peace ), YSIC \o/
Kristi Ann
LikeLiked by 5 people
Eternal God, Heavenly Father, we pray for the health of Steve Scalise; we ask Thee so to guide the hands of the doctors and nurses who attend him that he may, in good time, recover to be an instrument of Thy will; we pray that the Blessed Evangelist Saint Luke will inspire all who care for him; and we pray that the Scalise family will feel Thy presence and know Thy peace, in Jesus’ name. AMEN.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Prayers continue…..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Continuing to pray for Scalise and his family
LikeLiked by 4 people
Dear Holy Father,
Please hear our prayer.
Thank you for Your great love and concern for all Your creation
Especially for Your human children and for those who suffer.
We come to You on behalf of your son Steve Scalies,
We ask for Your intervention,
Your comfort, mercy, grace, peace and healing
At every level of his whole being: Body, Soul and Spirit
Atoms, cells, tissue, blood, bone, joints, tendons,
Mind, will, emotions, dreams, thoughts, sensations, feelings,
To the depths of his eternal spirit being.
Please, Dear Father, we ask that You would:
Surround Steve and his family with Your ministering angels to heal and protect.
Give his caregivers, physicians, nurses, technicians,
Your wisdom, intellect, mercy, respect, kindness, gentleness, insight,
Let them be ruled by love and compassion,
And act in his best interest and healing.
Please guard Steve against human error, distraction, fatigue, miscommunication,
Balance and direct all the complex functions of his body and his medications,
Please, prevent drug interactions, adverse reactions,
Please stop the infection, irritation, inflammation,
and restore function to cells, tissue, structures, organs
Guard Steve from any other problems, injuries or anything that would hinder his healing.
Give Steve, and all who care for him,Your Grace, Mercy, Hope and Peace beyond all understanding.
We thank You for all these things,
In the great, powerful Name of Jesus our Lord,
Amen.
Matthew 18:19-20; John 14:1-14, 16:24
LikeLiked by 6 people
Matthew 18:19-20 (NIV)
19 “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. 20 For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them.”
John 14:1-14 (NIV)
14 “Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God[a]; believe also in me.2 My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am. 4 You know the way to the place where I am going.”
5 Thomas said to him, “Lord, we don’t know where you are going, so how can we know the way?”
6 Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me. 7 If you really know me, you will know[b] my Father as well. From now on, you do know him and have seen him.”
8 Philip said, “Lord, show us the Father and that will be enough for us.”
9 Jesus answered: “Don’t you know me, Philip, even after I have been among you such a long time? Anyone who has seen me has seen the Father. How can you say, ‘Show us the Father’? 10 Don’t you believe that I am in the Father, and that the Father is in me? The words I say to you I do not speak on my own authority.Rather, it is the Father, living in me, who is doing his work. 11 Believe me when I say that I am in the Father and the Father is in me; or at least believe on the evidence of the works themselves. 12 Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father. 13 And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. 14 You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it.
John 16:24 (NIV)
24 Until now you have not asked for anything in my name. Ask and you will receive, and your joy will be complete.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful GA-FL. From your lips to God’s ears.
LikeLike
I added to my prayers this evening that his doctors are not democrats. Democrats are sick people.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My ex-son-in-law, was admitted to the ICU in Oct of last year, with a glucose level of 800 & what we later find out a massive MRSA infectionin, that damaged his aorta value & cause his brain to bleed. He had several strokes.He was in the hospital until April.
He went home & back to work for 3 weeks & ended back in the hospital with same problem 1month ago; only this time he had a massive left hemisphere stroke. They had to do open heart surgery, which they gave him less than a 50% chance of living through. They tried a new procedure & cleared the brain of the clot.
He’s been on a prayer chain & family prayer all that time. He made it through the surgery, he’s getting better & they are now talking about getting him ready to go home.
Why am I writing this?
Cause God Answers Prayer…
LikeLiked by 6 people
Aprilyn, so sorry to hear that. MRSA is no minor infection, but so easy to avoid ( if contracted in the hospital).
LikeLiked by 2 people
Whatever happens, Scalise and what happened to him remains in the memory bank.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dear Lord, please heal Rep. Scalise. Heal him in body, mind and spirit. May his family be comforted by your love. Please hold them in your hands. We ask this through Christ our Lord, Amen.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This was an horrific injury that could have easily been fatal. He’s going to be OK. Lets all have faith.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Lighthouse Christian church in CA is praying and it’s powerful stuff so let it in and you will soon be back I’m sure of it………….
LikeLike
Lord Jesus,we pray for Steve and his recovery !
LikeLike
******URGENT******
If anyone from the Trump administration is reading this thread PLEASE CONTACT: CBN, VIRGINIA BEACH, VA EITHER PAT ROBERTSON OR HIS SON.
They had a segment a while back on infections being cured with HIGH DOSES OF VITAMIN C WITH STEROIDS. THE CURE RATE HAS BEEN PROFOUND. THEY CAN POINT YOU IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION. GOD BLESS.
LikeLike
In the the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit,
Heavenly Father, our Healer, I pray asking you to remove all infections,from Steve Scalise, to heal his fractured bones, and internal organs. Please guide his doctors and nurses as they care for him. Give him strength, take away his pains,Lord. Send your Angels of mercy to surround him, keeping watch over him. Send the Comforter the Holy Spirit to keep him strong in spirit, and to bring comfort to Steve’s family and friends. I pray Father God, that the complete healing if Steve will bring glory to you, our Lord and healer. That your will be done, on earth,as it is in heaven. in Jesus’ name,amen.
LikeLike
It is such a blessing that so many are praying. I am reminded of the parable Jesus told of a persistent widow in Luke 18:1-8. She persisted in her request for legal protection from a heathen judge. He granted her request due to her continual petitioning. Jesus said,”Will not God bring about justice for his elect who cry out to him day and night, and will He delay long over them? I tell you that He will bring about justice quickly.” Keep persisting in prayer!!
LikeLike