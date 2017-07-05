UPDATE: Rep. Steve Scalise Condition Worsens – Back in Intensive Care…

An unfortunate update from MedStar Washington Hospital on the condition of Representative Steve Scalise as he continues efforts to recover from gunshot wounds suffered during the attack on Republican members of the congressional baseball team.

July 5, 2017, 10 p.m. – Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection. His condition is listed as serious. We will provide another update tomorrow, July 6. (link)

