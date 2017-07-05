Tone Deaf CNN Takes Victory Lap – Stazi Thought Police Very Happy With Themselves – #CNNBlackmail…

This is what happens when media, who only associate with like-minded fellow thinkers, broadcast themselves gleefully discussing their success extorting a private individual for the ‘thought crime’ of creating a meme. The level of sanctimony is off the charts.
The CNN hosts genuinely have no idea how much damage they are doing to themselves because they cannot fathom their views being wrong or misplaced. It’s almost unreal to watch unfold:
.
However, Tammy Bruce is able to see the much bigger issues and accurately articulates a review of the Stazi media behavior:
.
On kaczynsi twitter profile = “Called electronic terrorist by @SheriffClarke”
Why is he not the head of the FBI?
Because kaczynsi targeted him with plagiarism accusations. (The references were there but not in a standard method which is his thesis advisor/English teachers’ fault.)
Zucker threatens President Trump 1/17/2017 (poke the lion)
“One of the things I think this administration hasn’t figured out yet is that there’s only one television network that is seen in Beijing, Moscow, Seoul, Tokyo, Pyongyang, Baghdad, Tehran, and Damascus — and that’s CNN. The perception of Donald Trump in capitals around the world is shaped, in many ways, by CNN. Continuing to have an adversarial relationship with that network is a mistake”
Yep, sound like a threat to me. “Play ball and we’ll shape favorable coverage. If not, we’ll try to ruin you worldwide.” Explain, Zucker, what else could it mean?
Perhaps Trump is trying to lower the value of the enterprise known as CNN so it can be purchased at a bargain price by one of his like-minded compatriots. You know own all their stuff! Then turn it into a paragon of virtue with regard to truth telling…oh, and change the name! 🙂
The “CNN brand” is close to worthless now.
The Staff are grossly over-paid and should be counted as a liability in the financial sense (as well as the common sense of the word)
All that remains is fixtures and fittings… probably grossly OVER valued on the balance sheet.
CNN (Time Warner) is a SELL
The real meme creator is a Mexican living in Mexico. The kid is a victim of the rabid CNN leftists. Arrest them.
Yes, that is what is being said at this link and a few others on /r/the_donald:
Also, almost every entry on reddit is calling for all out meme war against CNN and something they are calling Operation Austism Storm
Also, this made me laugh out loud:
Gov. Huckabee: “CNN-the “Corleone News Network”.
Huckabee rocks. He’s a natural comedian.
Heard his “Corleone News Network” remark earlier today. Total crack-up.
cnn staff can’t stand Cuomo!
“Stasi”, not “Stazi”.
Nasty guy:
