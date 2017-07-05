Tone Deaf CNN Takes Victory Lap – Stazi Thought Police Very Happy With Themselves – #CNNBlackmail…

This is what happens when media, who only associate with like-minded fellow thinkers, broadcast themselves gleefully discussing their success extorting a private individual for the ‘thought crime’ of creating a meme.  The level of sanctimony is  off the charts.

The CNN hosts genuinely have no idea how much damage they are doing to themselves because they cannot fathom their views being wrong or misplaced.  It’s almost unreal to watch unfold:

However, Tammy Bruce is able to see the much bigger issues and accurately articulates a review of the Stazi media behavior:

  1. nwtex says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    On kaczynsi twitter profile = “Called electronic terrorist by @SheriffClarke”

  3. Watcher says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Zucker threatens President Trump 1/17/2017 (poke the lion)

    “One of the things I think this administration hasn’t figured out yet is that there’s only one television network that is seen in Beijing, Moscow, Seoul, Tokyo, Pyongyang, Baghdad, Tehran, and Damascus — and that’s CNN. The perception of Donald Trump in capitals around the world is shaped, in many ways, by CNN. Continuing to have an adversarial relationship with that network is a mistake”

    • Sherlock says:
      July 5, 2017 at 6:15 pm

      Yep, sound like a threat to me. “Play ball and we’ll shape favorable coverage. If not, we’ll try to ruin you worldwide.” Explain, Zucker, what else could it mean?

  4. Janie May says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Perhaps Trump is trying to lower the value of the enterprise known as CNN so it can be purchased at a bargain price by one of his like-minded compatriots. You know own all their stuff! Then turn it into a paragon of virtue with regard to truth telling…oh, and change the name! 🙂

    • rumpole2 says:
      July 5, 2017 at 5:57 pm

      The “CNN brand” is close to worthless now.
      The Staff are grossly over-paid and should be counted as a liability in the financial sense (as well as the common sense of the word)
      All that remains is fixtures and fittings… probably grossly OVER valued on the balance sheet.

      CNN (Time Warner) is a SELL

  5. Howie says:
    July 5, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    The real meme creator is a Mexican living in Mexico. The kid is a victim of the rabid CNN leftists. Arrest them.

  6. codasouthtexas says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    cnn staff can’t stand Cuomo!

  8. vincentjappi says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    “Stasi”, not “Stazi”.

  9. georgiafl says:
    July 5, 2017 at 6:41 pm

    Nasty guy:

