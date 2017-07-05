Secretary Rex Tillerson Discusses Syria and Russia En Route To G20 Summit…

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivered a statement on the situation in Syria just prior to leaving for the G20 Summit. That statement surrounds the reality that ISIS is almost defeated, they are down to less than a few miles of occupied space within their control. That statement follows the video.
En route to the G20, and against the backdrop of the released statement, Secretary Tillerson delivers a short presser about expectations of the discussion between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin:
.
State Department Statement – Rex Tillerson: Before I depart for the G20 summit in Hamburg, I would like to comment on the current situation in Syria, which is a topic the President will raise in his meeting with Russian President Putin.
First, parties in Syria must ensure stability on the ground. If we do not achieve stability in Syria, our progress in defeating ISIS may be undone. Secondly, parties must work through a political process to achieve a settlement that charts a way forward for the Syrian people. Lastly, Russia has a special responsibility to assist in these efforts.
As organized military efforts to defeat ISIS on the ground in Syria continue, the United States and our partners in the Coalition to Defeat ISIS are committed to ensuring that civilians from recently liberated areas can begin the process of returning home and rebuilding their lives. Actors in Syria must remember that our fight is with ISIS. We call upon all parties, including the Syrian government and its allies, Syrian opposition forces, and Coalition forces carrying out the battle to defeat ISIS, to avoid conflict with one another and adhere to agreed geographical boundaries for military de-confliction and protocols for de-escalation.
While there are no perfect options for guaranteeing stability, we must explore all possibilities for holding the line against the resurgence of ISIS or other terrorist groups. The United States and Russia certainly have unresolved differences on a number of issues, but we have the potential to appropriately coordinate in Syria in order to produce stability and serve our mutual security interests. The United States believes Russia, as a guarantor of the Assad regime and an early entrant into the Syrian conflict, has a responsibility to ensure that the needs of the Syrian people are met and that no faction in Syria illegitimately re-takes or occupies areas liberated from ISIS’ or other terrorist groups’ control. Russia also has an obligation to prevent any further use of chemical weapons of any kind by the Assad regime.
The United States and Russia have already achieved progress in establishing de-confliction zones in Syria that have prevented mutual collateral damage. Our military leaders have communicated clearly with one another to make sure no accidents occur between our two countries in the Syrian theater. Where there have been minor incidents, they have been resolved quickly and peacefully. This cooperation over de-confliction zones process is evidence that our two nations are capable of further progress. The United States is prepared to explore the possibility of establishing with Russia joint mechanisms for ensuring stability, including no-fly zones, on the ground ceasefire observers, and coordinated delivery of humanitarian assistance. If our two countries work together to establish stability on the ground, it will lay a foundation for progress on the settlement of Syria’s political future.
With the liberation of Raqqa now underway, ISIS has been badly wounded, and is could be on the brink of complete defeat in Syria if all parties focus on this objective. In order to complete the mission, the international community, and especially Russia, must remove obstacles to the defeat of ISIS and help provide stability that prevents ISIS from rising anew from the ashes of their failed and fraudulent caliphate. (link)
I’t just wonderful to read and hear people with some SENSE instead of old James Taylor songs…
LikeLiked by 9 people
Clear enough. It will be interesting moving forward.
LikeLiked by 4 people
It is now a matter that all be grown ups to end ISIS and protect Syrian citizens. The world today is smaller and everyone needs to be open to workable solutions because if not, no one wins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1 year ago, on the campaign trail:
“Wouldn’t it be great if we got along w/Russia ”
Now that would really be:
“One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind”
LikeLiked by 3 people
T-Rex looks extremely tired. Say some prayers for his health and safety.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why do people like Alex Jones feel Rex Tillerson is a bad guy and part of the swamp? He went on and on about it on his radio show today. Seems to me he does exactly what he was hired to do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Most people don’t understand T-Rex and/or Wilburine.
The entire cabinet is specific in design and all are very, very good.
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Donald Trump has appointed the best cabinet of any president I have seen in my lifetime.
LikeLike
Our President, TREX, Secretary Mattis and others in the administration are juggling so many issues both foreign and domestic. We need the Russians to work with us not only in Syria but in Libya and with Iran. The Russians are cursing the fact our President won the election and has begun the process of making us not only Energy Independent but eventually Energy Dominate on the world stage. Russia’s entire economy is dependent on the export of energy throughout the world. We could literally cripple them without much effort at all. That is some serious leverage to get what we want and more from the Russians.
I will never ever get tired of Winning!
LikeLike
The international and domestic press were blathering on about how the Trump administration has no ‘apparent’ foreign policy and Pres Trump is stumped over what to discuss with Putin and so on and so forth wankering away as is their won’t to do.
Sec Tillerson has made it crystal clear what the US wants from Putin. The defeat of ISIS and post war reconstruction in Syria. Full Stop.
No other dialogue with Putin is necessary or warranted. Putin either puts up and starts behaving or he too will be on the economic MOAB shortlist.
Sec Tillerson is an engineer by training, you know, the ‘Science that works’.
LikeLike
Those interested in hearing an unfiltered assessment of local conditions in Syria might wish to hear an elderly Belgian monk living in a town with 20,000 Muslims and 400 Christians. Please Google:
Syria and the Near East: Father Daniël Maes YouTube.
LikeLike