The Disconnect…

The political pendulum has never, in the history of humanity, stayed on one side of a swing. Likewise, the resulting backlash is always, always, directly proportionate to how far off skew it was taken before corrective action was engaged. ~ SD

Foolishness, selfishness, corruption and betrayal of our nation by it’s political elites have served to reveal dangers within our republic. Exhausted, we accepted that 2016 was the time when forceful correction needed to be applied. However, misplaced corrective action, regardless of intent, would be neither safe nor wise.

The media are disconnected from the reality of their landscape yet seem to find themselves opining about political violence. Those media voices would be wise to remind themselves that candidate Donald Trump, now President Trump was the “lesser extreme” strategy for correction. As President Trump said during a recent rally in Iowa: “they’re lucky our side isn’t violent.” He was entirely accurate. President Trump is the last best option.

There’s a level of anger far deeper and more consequential than expressed rage or visible behavior. Cold Anger does not need to go to violence. For those who carry it, no conversation is needed. You cannot poll or measure it; and even those who carry it avoid discussion. And that decision has nothing whatsoever to do with any form of correctness.

Cold Anger is not hatred, it is far more purposeful.

Hatred takes energy. Cold Anger is not willing to give energy to the opposition.

Cold Anger absorbs betrayal silently, often prudently.

Betrayal lies at the originating cellular level for Cold Anger.

We’ve watched the shooting of cops, and the protests parades which followed, absorbing.

Cold Anger takes notice of the liars, even from a great distance – seemingly invisible to the mob. Cold Anger will still hold open the door for the protest parade goer. Mannerly.

Cold Anger when evidenced is more severe because it is more strategic. It is more deliberate; Cold Anger is far more purposeful.

Cold Anger does not gloat; a central tenet is to absorb consistent vilification and ridicule as fuel.

This sense of Cold Anger does not want to exist. It is forced to exist in otherwise unwilling hosts – who would much rather be sensing something more productive, yet each person refuses to be destabilized by it.

The productive and polite life continues, but the larger notations necessarily continue. Keen awareness and acceptance of surrounding is a trait of those carrying Cold Anger.

Deliberate intent and prudence ensures avoiding failure. The course, is thoughtful vigilance; a strategy essentially devoid of emotion, hence ‘Cold’.

Cold Anger is not driven to act in spite of itself; it drives a reckoning. Patience is not acceptance; time is simply measured for optimal value.

When the well attired leave the checkout line carrying steaks and shrimp using an EBT or SNAP card, the door is still held open; yet notations necessarily embed.

When the border is left unguarded, it is accepted to be unguarded for a purpose.

When the United States flag lays undefended, perhaps gleefully unattended, it does not lay unattended and unnoticed. It is being well noted.

When a school community cannot openly pray, it does not mean the prayerful were absent.

When a liar seems to win, it is not without observation. Many – more than the minority would like to admit – know the difference between science, clocks and a political agenda.

Cold Anger perceives deception the way a long-term battered spouse absorbs the blow in the hours prior to the pre-planned exit; with purpose.

A shield, or cry of micro-aggression will provide no benefit, nor quarter. Delicate sensibilities are dispatched like a feather in a hurricane.

Pushed far enough, decisions are reached.

Everyone should be thankful for the opportunity President Trump is providing.

Happy Independence Day!

