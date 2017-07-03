North Korea Test Fires Another Ballistic Missile – President Trump Tweets Response…

Kim Jung-Un has test fired another missile.  President Trump responds:

  1. M33 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Looking forward to President Trump find the best way to clear out this loser situation instigated by decades of incompetence!

  2. sundance says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    President Donald J. Trump spoke today with President Xi Jinping of China. President Trump raised the growing threat posed by North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a denuclearized Korean Peninsula. President Trump reiterated his determination to seek more balanced trade relations with America’s trading partners. The two leaders also discussed a range of other regional and bilateral issues of mutual interest, and affirmed that they look forward to meeting at the G20 in Hamburg, Germany.

    https://www.whitehouse.gov/the-press-office/2017/07/02/readout-president-donald-j-trumps-phone-call-president-xi-jinping-china

  3. Minnie says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Well, damn 😐

    Calling out China hasn’t helped – yet.

    Patiently awaiting their next move, but patience wears thin pretty quickly.

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      July 3, 2017 at 11:09 pm

      In my opinion, the Norks firing that missile on almost July 4 WAS China’s next move.

      Trump responded by giving himself space to respond.

      “Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!”

      Translation: “Here is what China should do but won’t. Seatbelts, ladies and gentlemen.”

      Get your popcorn and shortwave radios, stored in EMP-proof ammo cans. Justice is coming! 😎

      PS – expect another missile soon.

  4. deplorabledaveinsocal says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Effectively saying “hey Xi, isn’t that your kid peeing on the neighbors flowers?”

    “I don’t think they like getting their flowers peed on. Only they know how many times they will let Xi’s unruly child pee on their flowers”

  5. CiscoKid says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    So President Moon.
    How did your meeting with Obama go?
    Any tips on how he can stop NoKo missle launches?
    I didn’t think so.

  6. rsanchez1990 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    “Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?”

    Branding genius Trump is going to stick the loser brand on Kim Jong-Un. Lil Kim (oh I hope Trump uses that one!) fires off missiles to gain international recognition and respect, but he’s going to get international humiliation instead. Sad!

  7. treehouseron says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    If you think the Left Wing Media (redundant phrase) is losing their sh*t now, wait until President Trump has a communist dictator assassinated!

  8. Jlwary says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Haha I can’t wait until this North Korea drama is dealt with. I can’t wait to see all the haters in the comments heads spin when POTUS wins on this too!

  9. NewNonna!!! says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    Those looks on the faces of those women (relatives/wives??) in that picture always break my heart. Even the little girls, in the front and to the left, look terrified. My heart is so sorry for them.

    Liked by 4 people

  10. Minnie says:
    July 3, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Although we’ve seen it before, that “family” picture is disturbing and upsetting.

    God only knows the whereabouts and safety of those people.

    Liked by 6 people

    • treehouseron says:
      July 3, 2017 at 11:00 pm

      Your comment, and Nonna’s above reminded me of President Trump’s remarks back on the campaign trail… when talking about our wars in the middle east, he mentioned all the dead… and then said “On both sides.”

      He cares about a solution that helps us, but also helps the North Korean people as well.

  11. treepertrappedinoregon says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Apparently Lil Kim just can’t stand being ignored.

    “I MUST HAVE HEADLINES!!!!!”

    2 year old has tantrum.

    Liked by 4 people

  12. MaineCoon says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:01 pm

    Every time I see this picture, I cringe.

    Liked by 5 people

    • NoOneButTrump says:
      July 3, 2017 at 11:05 pm

      Me too, but it’s a necessary reminder that this isn’t really a joke – not to those women. He is seriously evil and must be dealt with.

      Liked by 2 people

      • treehouseron says:
        July 3, 2017 at 11:09 pm

        It almost looks like he took ‘one last picture’ with them before he had them executed or something. God only knows what in the world happened there, disturbing. We can’t wait around another 30 years to help these people, something needs to be done one way or the other.

  13. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:05 pm

    Well President Trump has given Japan, South Korea and China adequate opportunity to help bring North Korea in line to no avail. Looks like it is up to the Lion.

    Liked by 4 people

    • JAS says:
      July 3, 2017 at 11:12 pm

      Without Chinese intervention in the Korean war NK would have lasted as long as Sadam’s Iraq. The same stands for today. They could not hold up more than a month, if that. Except for the capital they don’t even have electricity!

      Liked by 2 people

    • wolfmoon1776 says:
      July 3, 2017 at 11:13 pm

      Agreed. I think these tweets are the warning that the customary second shot which the Norks should let loose soon, will cause things to happen that may have repercussions in Kim Jong Satan’s life.

      Liked by 3 people

  14. James W Crawford says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:06 pm

    Reported 600 mile flight with 40 minute flight time. This was not s short range or medium range ballistic missile. This was an ICBM being tested with a lofted trajectory. Sort of like a mortar. If the simulated warhead survived reentry at such an acute angle, then NK definately has a functional ICBM.

  15. fleporeblog says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    I think the next time NK does one of their military parades where they march their weapons and military personnel on their streets in Pyongyang, our President and Secretary Mattie should bomb the living sh…t out of them! Throw 5 to 6 MOABs at them simultaneously! Yes there will be large numbers of civilian deaths but we would completely neutralize them and kill Fat Man and many of his generals. This is getting to the point all options have to be considered. Our President can say he did everything to get this done diplomatically but it just wasn’t meant to be. You will have your normal outcry from the Left and MSM but many Americans will thank him for neutralizing NK once and for all.

    Liked by 2 people

  16. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Trump: “perhaps China will…”

    Translation: you fellas better take care of that punk fatty once and for all…

    Liked by 2 people

  17. geraldsjunket says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:16 pm

    Did Trump just tweet a photo of the dictator’s family with his threat? Guess it is different now having a president who dealt with the New York mob over real estate deals, rather than that community organizer we endured for the last eight years. Hope Kim Jong-Un gets the Bowery Boys message.

    Liked by 1 person

  18. treehouseron says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    President Trump listens to his advisors. Mad Dog Mattis has said that North Korea is our biggest threat.

    President Trump has been amping up the tweets (and behind scenes talks) about N. Korea for a week or two.

    I believe his WWE gif was to make people think he’s ‘crazy’, just like people thought Reagan was crazy enough to go to War with Russia.

    Mattis told congress three weeks ago that a war with N. Korea would be a ‘very, very serious’ war, the worst since 1953.

    I believe President Trump is goading the asian countries into thinking he’s crazy enough to start a war, so they’d better stop Kim before he does.

    We’ll see which of them does the deed. I think it will happen soon.

    Liked by 3 people

  19. darnhardworker says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    …..and now we have the previous occupant of our White HOuse sticking his nose where it doesn’t belong.
    About time for president Trump to tighten the screws on him by unleashing Sessions.
    I’m sure there is something to be found that was done illegally by he who doesn’t warrant a mention of his name.
    https://www.infowars.com/shadow-president-obama-meets-with-south-korean-president-to-discuss-trump/

    Like

  20. rumpole2 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    To Fredo (China) “Michael (Trump) says if you can’t take care of this, I have to”

    Like

  21. rumpole2 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Trump needs to start tweeting Kim Jong Un Memes 🙂

    Like

  22. BobW462 says:
    July 3, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Something needs to happen. This “NK launches a missile” thing is like watching bad reruns over and over. Posturing and sabre rattling have clearly failed to intimidate the little fat man. It seems that the time for action is now upon us.

    Like

