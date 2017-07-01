Video: Never Accept Ugliness as a Form of Beauty…

This is a really well put together video by Paul Watson of Info Wars, talking about how modern architecture is yet another victim to the social engineering of the Fabian Socialists.

It’s fifteen minutes long but with well constructed segments to back up a solid argument that social outcomes are driven in part by the ideology of those who create the environmental space. Nicely presented, albeit rather disquieting to contemplate upon.

The Fabian Window. “Remould it closer to your hearts desire”...

