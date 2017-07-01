Video: Never Accept Ugliness as a Form of Beauty…

This is a really well put together video by Paul Watson of Info Wars, talking about how modern architecture is yet another victim to the social engineering of the Fabian Socialists.
It’s fifteen minutes long but with well constructed segments to back up a solid argument that social outcomes are driven in part by the ideology of those who create the environmental space. Nicely presented, albeit rather disquieting to contemplate upon.
The Fabian Window. “Remould it closer to your hearts desire”...
I made that mistake one time, a divorce rectified that!
I saw this video yesterday. It’s similar to things he’s said about marxist and their need to make people accept ugliness. It’s not only in architecture designed to oppress the human spirit but also the need for marxist to make ugly people acceptable or rather make ugly acceptable. That’s part of the fat acceptance movement. It’s not about accepting people who are a little over weight or not making fun of people. It’s about accepting morbid obesity as “normal” when the human body was never meant to be that size. Feminism is the same. Rush said it was for ugly woman to get acceptance into the mainstream. Just look at these women. A lot of these types of women get uglier the further left they go. Just look at Katy Perry or Miley Cyrus for example. Marxist (the left) are self hating vile people who project their sins on to other people. Rather than raise themselves up, they need to tear everything down around them.
It’s to degrade, to shame, and to make us feel helpless. It’s to force the absurd right up in your face, and force acceptance, then “celebration”. It’s the reason they try to convince us that a Decathlon winner named Bruce Jenner is now somehow magically a female.
To destroy individualism and replace it with collectivism.
It gets a lot worse. At first, the Wikipedia entries were changed so that all “he’s” were changed to “she’s”. Eventually a few intelligent people complained that “she” did not win the men’s decathlon, so Wikipedia changed most of the “she’s” to “Jenner” to avoid the pronouns. But it wasn’t 100 percent successful, not because they missed a few, but because they made the Communist’s decision to avoid categorizing Jenner as “he” in all cases, ever. And that gets absurd after awhile.
The left is anti-science. Every cell in his body was fixed as “male” at birth. Perhaps they haven’t heard of chromosomes. You had a fully functioning male body, nothing feminine about it. Muscle mass, skeletal, chromosonal, testosterone levels–the works. What was screwed up was his head. Every honest shrink and every honest MD knows this, but they are just cowed into submission.
I am not being critical, or sexist, indiana, but your arguments, with which I agree, specifically re feminists, made me think of Michael Jabba the Hutt Moore…When I look at him I sometimes think soon he will not be able to get his larda$$ out of his director’s chair.
We are, what, supposed to think these things don’t matter?
Your last sentences are also spot on.
We need more of this:
And LESS of this:
MAKE ARCHITECTURE GREAT AGAIN!
Legoworld.
Thank you so much for posting this video. Great explication of yet another leftist, soul killing enterprise–living spaces as social engineering, block housing and government buildings designed intentionally to resemble prisons or hives, to crush individuality, freedom, and beauty.
Sort of like what they’ve done to fashion, art, theater, movies, industrial design, and darn near everything they touch.
The hood ornament on a 1930 Packard had more style and beauty than any entire vehicle built today, and a small English cottage more soul than a thousand of these monstrous block houses.
https://s16-us2.ixquick.com/cgi-bin/serveimage?url=http%3A%2F%2Fnorthstargallery.com%2Fcars%2Faaaa308web.jpg&sp=19baf0a1d4061ab80c6d6cd0e221a728
Good good video!! Pass it on!
Modern buildings *are* ugly. And I believe its a look into the souls of the architects who design and build these monstrosities and city politicians who approve such designs. Ugly buildings are being built everywhere these days.
We could not duplicate those glorious cathedrals like Notre Dame. And we can’t even build the turn of the century ornate public buildings we used to build. No one has the time for fine craftmanship or the money it costs. Progressives cannot build anything beautiful because they do not believe in beauty for its own sake, much less to glorify God. The postmodern builds ugly things because they themselves are ugly inside.
In “The Rage Against God” author Peter Hitchens (brother of famed atheist Christopher Hitchens) recounts his own return to faith, which was fueled in part by coming to appreciate the beauty of old world architecture when compared with the ugly attempts of modern uniformity. This appreciation for unique and lovely creations led him to understand the role of a Divine Creator. Fascinating book – would highly recommend it!
(The other main factor was that he lived and worked as a journalist in the USSR for many years and he saw the abject failure on every level of socialism/communism.)
They’ve done the same to automobiles. Sad.
And the family.
Governments design cars now, so no wonder.
Well, you could watch this, or check out P. J. O’Rourke’s “From Bauhaus to Our House” – a savage evisceration of modern architecture. Until I read it – I knew that I hated-hated-hated modern architecture with the passion of a thousand burning suns, having been exposed to many agreeable American and European examples of domestic and civic architecture. After I read that book, I knew WHY I hated it.
Modern Art too..it is just rubbish.
No soul..none.
Wolfe. From the book:
“O beautiful, for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain, has there ever been another place on earth where so many people of wealth and power have paid for and put up with so much architecture they detested as within thy blessed borders today?”
Also his book The Painted Word re art.
My comment below crossed yours in cyberspace. And I too almost added The Painted Word. Wolfe is sui generis.
The thief comes to steal, kill and destroy. Jn
10:10 Run EVERY leftist act through that filter. Every leftist act is one or more of these 3.
Fascinating.
I always enjoy PJW, this video opened my eyes as to how far “modernists” push social engineering.
The same uniformity has been occurring in housing, implemented through the universal building codes. Regional house styles disappearing, replaced by modified salt boxes that all look similar. The UBC does not usually take into consideration local geographical or weather conditions. It’s a one size fits all situations. “Sad.”
same with Art (paintings) being done bu AI’s (robots).
nope.
http://www.wsj.com/video/art-by-artificial-intelligence-ai-expands-into-artistic-realm/86071B86-FE19-4BC4-9288-24B95503B197.html
Paul is so full of wisdom…
He is exactly right about the soul crushing greyness of “modern architecture” and why it is lauded. As he is about most things he rants about.
He’s done few of these and as always, he’s spot on.
He also did one about pop culture itself, but the screen cap scares me!
This one has some saltly language.
I think about this all the time lately. Especially when I’m traveling and find myself in another hotel room in another hotel that’s indistinguishable from any other except by it’s street address. Also, ironically, the person being interviewed about the sadness of the destruction of Queens Square is Morrissey of the Smiths. So it’s not just a sentiment of the right or of Christians.:)
Man, do I ever hate the new One WTC Dubai-esque building topped with a minaret. Makes me mad as heck every time I see the NY skyline in a movie or news video.
I visited three times, once before Guiliani and there were bums sleeping on the streets, and twice during Guiliani’s tenure when NYC was fairly safe to traverse on foot, even at night.
I won’t go there again until DeBlasio is removed and law and order returns and the hoods (political, imported and domestic) are sent packing.
“The revenge of mediocrity against talent and taste”. But mostly against God who “made everything beautiful in its time” and against man He created in His one image to know and love and respond to beauty.
Tom Wolfe’s unforgettable Bauhaus to Our House redux.
Excellent! It is rebellion against the Creator.
The Fountainhead.
Paul Joseph Watson’s view point in his video about modernist architecture dovetails nicely with this:
Stefan Molyneaux quote on ‘Why Exposing Fake News Matters’
“The post-modern contradiction has always been fascinating to me that they say, ‘There is no such thing as objective truth and virtue. But everyone who disagrees with me is a Nazi who should be punished.’
You know, hey, if there is no such thing as goodness, why are you opposed to racism? I mean, I’m opposed to racism, you’re opposed to racism. But that’s because we have a moral standard that’s not purely subjective.
And so, this combination-I think they teach you that there is no such thing as the good, the true, and the beautiful so that you have no defense against their vicious French Revolution style defamatory attacks.
I think that they want to weaken your sense of morality so they have more control over you and less of a push back which is why they go against Christianity so hard.”
Source: https://youtu.be/Rdl6mVUY9ac
At 32:45 to 33:21
That is why dictators, tyrants, and all the evil and the wicked “go against Christianity so hard.” It is Truth and It Is Light and exposes their wickedness.
Very well said!
Last night we happened to watch a fairly recent Rick Steves travel video on some of the lesser known cities in Germany. Rather a big deal was made of the bombings that destroyed much of the city in WWII, understandable because of its importance to Hitler’s war machine. What struck me was the replacements that have gone up over time. This one is probably the best example of what I am referring to – and what Watson was talking about. And it is only one of the recent ones. There are other post-modern horrors in Hamburg.
https://www.elbphilharmonie.de/en/elbphilharmonie
Looks like a glass circus tent. Why would you do that?
Interestingly, just yesterday I remarked on the ugliness of a cubist gray concrete building going up in Cocoa Beach. It is totally out of character with the beach cottages and seaside homes that line State Road A1A that runs through the beachside community. As we drove past it, I shuddered, saying “Oh my Gawd, is that ugly. A modernist piece of crap architecture with no charm or personality whatsoever. What are those people (who are building it) thinking?
It reminds me also of the slogan attributed to Andy Warhol – “Art is whatever you can get away with” – soup cans and all. You might wonder how guys like Warhol spring up out of nowhere and gain so much fame, but it’s hardly ever an accident. Warhol developed a trick printing methodology and segue’d his way into pop-art fame through his servicing of fashion clients. Andre Talley of Vogue magazine even spoke at a college commencement about his own rise in the Warhol organization, from floor sweeper to art critic and designer. Cancers in society grow just like they do in human bodies. We’re treating the human bodies very well now, but it seems we’re not doing much for our society.
Andre Leon Talley may have been one of the biggest (no pun intended – he is a big fat man) hoaxsters of them all. From floor sweeper he conned himself into the innermost sanctum of Vogue where he was able to mastermind the uglification of untold numbers of women.
That should have said “pun intended”.
In more or less his own words:
https://www.thecut.com/2013/08/best-andr-leon-talley-dish-from-vanity-fair.html
More here along with other modern horrors present and future, not just in Hamburg.
https://www.theguardian.com/artanddesign/2016/nov/04/hamburg-elbphilhamonie-herzog-de-meuron-a-cathedral-for-our-time
As an architectural photographer, I am drawn to classic architecture like a moth to flame. Not all “modern” architecture (not the style, but what is being built now) is horrendous. In fact, there are many who are combining different styles to produce some beautiful hybrids of old and new. And then, there is just plain ugly.
I get what PJW is saying…
There is no doubting the ugliness and “dysfunction” of tower blocks.. ghettos reaching up to the sky, People polled much prefer the old style house (with a small garden), but….
As populations grow, there are limitations to that style. Auckland NZ is a prime example. Everybody wants their own house on a “quarter acre” section.. and so Auckland has become a HUGE city in regards area of land, despite relatively small population It MIGHT have worked with people commuting to work, but most workers spend hours on increasingly gridlocked motorways… or even more hours trapped in inadequate public transport. Single train line that does not even service most places combined with buses.. also caught up in the road gridlock.
The only alternative I have experienced is Singapore. With limited space and (intentionally) increasing population, there is no alternative but to have blocks of apartments.. but they might best be described as “medium” height? Most are basic “box” design.. but there is some innovation, certainly parks, gardens and trees etc to beautify surrounding areas and there are active social communities around groups of several such blocks.Local stores. A local wet market, eating places (hawkers market) etc. And…. the public transport is BRILLIANT.. buses, MRT, taxis.. no weight cheap fares. 🙂
